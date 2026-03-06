ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is truly a treasure trove when it comes to random thoughts and hilarious phrases. You think you’ve seen it all, but then, out of nowhere, someone types a sentence that makes you go, “Wait… what?”

So that you don’t get the same recycled content and memes, there are a few online communities that round up the most unhinged and completely brand-new sentences.

Some are hilarious, some odd, and some simply ridiculous.

We never could have imagined that someone would use the words “illegal underground grandma karaoke bars” in one sentence — and in that order — ever. Or that we would see someone compare a tapeworm to Ozempic.

Some of these thoughts will surely leave you scratching your head.