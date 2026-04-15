Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Coachella Guest Goes Viral As “Most Beautiful Girl Alive” After Turning Heads At Festival
Coachella guest standing outdoors with long dark hair and makeup, turning heads as a festival most beautiful girl alive.
Society, World

Coachella Guest Goes Viral As “Most Beautiful Girl Alive” After Turning Heads At Festival

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
0

25

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and all the other big stars at Coachella need to make way for the music festival’s new “it girl.”

Netizens have been obsessing over TikTok star Leah Halton, who has been sharing snaps from her time at the hottest desert party of the year.

She was dubbed “the most beautiful girl alive” by viewers.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • The Coachella music festival has a new "it girl" that netizens have been obsessing over.
    • TikTok star, Leah Halton, has been sharing snaps from her time at the Indio festival.
    • She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” and the “most beautiful girl alive.”

    All the big stars partying it up at Coachella need to make way for the music festival’s new “it girl”

    Coachella guest posing in lace top outdoors, turning heads with stunning beauty at the festival in desert landscape.

    Image credits: leahhalton

    It was a star-studded crowd that hit Indio, California, for the first week of the Coachella Music Festival.

    Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Teyana Taylor shared pictures of their Coachella revelry, while Hailey Bieber was seen sharing a cute backstage moment with her husband, Justin Bieber, who headlined on April 11.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The headline-making Coachella moments included Jennifer Lopez making a surprise appearance during David Guetta’s set, and Katy Perry commenting on a performance that triggered a whole controversy with Ruby Rose.

    Coachella guest with long dark hair and natural makeup posing outdoors with a large floral ring in sunlight.

    Image credits: leahhalton

    Coachella guest turning heads as most beautiful girl alive, capturing attention at the music festival.

    Image credits: AzilizWilliams1

    Despite being in a sea of famous faces, Leah Halton became one of the most-talked-about attendees at the festival.

    The presence of the 24-year-old Australian influencer dominated conversations online, with fans calling her the “most beautiful girl alive.”

    In the middle of a sea of famous faces, Leah Halton became one of the most-talked-about attendees at the music festival

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Coachella guest wearing stylish festival outfit, posing outdoors, gaining attention as most beautiful girl alive viral moment.

    Image credits: leahhalton

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Gold Coast influencer rocked several different outfits across the festival, including one look with a shredded lace crop top and a distressed low-rise denim skirt.

    One look saw her wearing a bold crop top with a floor-length skirt, and for another look, she paired a cut-out mini turtleneck with a micro-skirt.

    Coachella guest praised as most beautiful girl alive, turning heads at the festival in a stylish outfit.

    Image credits: looooooooch

    Tweet from a user commenting on Coachella guest’s appearance, calling her the most beautiful girl alive at the festival.

    Image credits: FJKrime

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young Coachella guest with long dark hair holding a small object, noted for being the most beautiful girl alive at the festival.

    Image credits: Sjk1520

    Halton garnered the praise of many admirers, who called her the “Queen of Coachella.”

    “Face card never declines,” one commented, while another wrote, “Nah she’s AI, no one could be this perf.”

    “Her beauty is unreal,” said another.

    One said, “her face is the most-liked tiktok video ever for a reason.”

    Admirers called her the “Queen of Coachella” and the “most beautiful girl alive”

    Coachella guest sitting in car wearing stylish festival outfit, recognized as the most beautiful girl alive at the event.

    Image credits: leahhalton

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other commenters took a more snarky tone and said, “Let’s see a picture without the makeup see how perf she is.”

    “yall really need to step outside sometimes,” one said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another wrote, “well, she has the fake injected lips down perfectly.”

    “I mean, look at that nose job and Botox,” another snarkily said.

    @looooooooch 2016 Vibes #coachella♬ original sound – 𝓲 卌

    Social media user debates appearance of Coachella guest praised as most beautiful girl alive at the festival.

    Image credits: Warrantw4

    The content creator has been sharing videos on YouTube since around 2019. She later exploded to fame with a viral lip-sync video shared in 2024.

    Back in February this year, Halton’s 12-second lip-syncing video from 2024 became the most liked video on TikTok, racking up more than 73 million likes.

    The viral sensation has been sharing videos online for years and exploded to fame with a viral lip-sync video in 2024

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Coachella guest with long dark hair holding and looking at a fluffy golden cat indoors, turning heads at festival.

    Image credits: leahhalton

    “Today is a very exciting day because we just broke the record for the most liked TikTok of all time,’’ the Melbourne influencer said on TikTok earlier this year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She thanked her followers for their support, saying she felt “so excited and so blessed.”

    Coachella guest holding bouquet of red roses, turning heads with stunning beauty and glowing natural makeup close-up.

    Image credits: leahhalton

    “It’s actually crazy because this time two years ago I posted the viral video and this time last year it hit a billion views and then this time this year, it became the most liked video on TikTok. It’s just crazy, is February my month?” she said.

    In addition to reaching an “incredible milestone” on the social media platform, Halton acknowledged that the video has completely changed her life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Melbourne influencer acknowledged that the 12-second lip sync video changed her life and became the most liked video on TikTok earlier this year

    Coachella guest with glamorous makeup and pearl earring, turning heads as most beautiful girl alive at festival.

    Image credits: midtownmikey_

    Tweet highlighting a Coachella guest praised as the most beautiful girl alive, sparking viral attention online.

    Image credits: macdonal4

    “I’ve really realized it’s made me a lot more positive, it’s changed my mindset completely,” she said.

    “Use me as an example to post what you want to post because if I listened to all of the opinions, girl I would not be here right now.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Coachella guest with long brown hair holding a croissant, showcasing beauty that turned heads at the festival.

    Image credits: thylaneblondeau

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The influencer said she had no plans of stopping for the year 2026.

    “So what’s next for 2026, you’ll hear soon but it’s something I’m extremely passionate and excited about and whether you followed me through the viral video or before or after that, thank you so much for supporting me.”

    “I literally wish I could hug and kiss you all,” she added.

    Today, the viral sensation has a fan-following of more than 22 million on Instagram.

    @loooooooochWhich fit is your fav?🥹✨🤍♬ Dracula (JENNIE Remix) – Tame Impala & JENNIE

    Halton mainly started off with “get ready with me” type vlogs and shared her fashion hauls. Makeup videos also frequently went up on her channel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So far, she has worked with brands like Fashion Nova, Princess Polly Boutique, House of CB, Juicy Couture, Lounge, and White Fox.

    “She looks like every girl that comes out of the IG factory,” one commented online.

    Tweet highlighting Coachella guest going viral as most beautiful girl alive, sparking excitement and discussions online.

    Image credits: samp070719

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing beauty and societal standards, related to Coachella guest viral moment.

    Image credits: Kugrox

    Viral Coachella guest known as most beautiful girl alive turns heads at the festival with stunning looks.

    Image credits: Unpersoni

    Social media post reacting to Coachella guest who went viral as most beautiful girl alive at festival.

    Image credits: LswervoX2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing beauty standards in response to Coachella guest going viral as most beautiful girl alive.

    Image credits: Brightviolet33

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot discussing a Coachella guest going viral as the most beautiful girl alive after turning heads at the festival.

    Image credits: fuckdennis

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a Coachella guest going viral as the most beautiful girl alive at the festival.

    Image credits: nino_hering

    Coachella guest admired as most beautiful girl alive turning heads at music festival in stylish outfit and natural setting

    Image credits: JohnK4712998468

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a Coachella guest who went viral as the most beautiful girl alive.

    Image credits: JDSprockets

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user B replying to @nypost commenting on Coachella guest who went viral as most beautiful girl alive at the festival.

    Image credits: ButchW9

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    25

    0

    25

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT