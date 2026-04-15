Coachella Guest Goes Viral As “Most Beautiful Girl Alive” After Turning Heads At Festival

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Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and all the other big stars at Coachella need to make way for the music festival’s new “it girl.”

Netizens have been obsessing over TikTok star Leah Halton, who has been sharing snaps from her time at the hottest desert party of the year.

She was dubbed “the most beautiful girl alive” by viewers.

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Highlights The Coachella music festival has a new "it girl" that netizens have been obsessing over.

TikTok star, Leah Halton, has been sharing snaps from her time at the Indio festival.

She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” and the “most beautiful girl alive.”

All the big stars partying it up at Coachella need to make way for the music festival’s new “it girl”

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It was a star-studded crowd that hit Indio, California, for the first week of the Coachella Music Festival.

Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Teyana Taylor shared pictures of their Coachella revelry, while Hailey Bieber was seen sharing a cute backstage moment with her husband, Justin Bieber, who headlined on April 11.

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The headline-making Coachella moments included Jennifer Lopez making a surprise appearance during David Guetta’s set, and Katy Perry commenting on a performance that triggered a whole controversy with Ruby Rose.

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Despite being in a sea of famous faces, Leah Halton became one of the most-talked-about attendees at the festival.

The presence of the 24-year-old Australian influencer dominated conversations online, with fans calling her the “most beautiful girl alive.”

In the middle of a sea of famous faces, Leah Halton became one of the most-talked-about attendees at the music festival

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The Gold Coast influencer rocked several different outfits across the festival, including one look with a shredded lace crop top and a distressed low-rise denim skirt.

One look saw her wearing a bold crop top with a floor-length skirt, and for another look, she paired a cut-out mini turtleneck with a micro-skirt.

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Halton garnered the praise of many admirers, who called her the “Queen of Coachella.”

“Face card never declines,” one commented, while another wrote, “Nah she’s AI, no one could be this perf.”

“Her beauty is unreal,” said another.

One said, “her face is the most-liked tiktok video ever for a reason.”

Admirers called her the “Queen of Coachella” and the “most beautiful girl alive”

Image credits: leahhalton

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Other commenters took a more snarky tone and said, “Let’s see a picture without the makeup see how perf she is.”

“yall really need to step outside sometimes,” one said.

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Another wrote, “well, she has the fake injected lips down perfectly.”

“I mean, look at that nose job and Botox,” another snarkily said.

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The content creator has been sharing videos on YouTube since around 2019. She later exploded to fame with a viral lip-sync video shared in 2024.

Back in February this year, Halton’s 12-second lip-syncing video from 2024 became the most liked video on TikTok, racking up more than 73 million likes.

The viral sensation has been sharing videos online for years and exploded to fame with a viral lip-sync video in 2024

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“Today is a very exciting day because we just broke the record for the most liked TikTok of all time,’’ the Melbourne influencer said on TikTok earlier this year.

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She thanked her followers for their support, saying she felt “so excited and so blessed.”

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“It’s actually crazy because this time two years ago I posted the viral video and this time last year it hit a billion views and then this time this year, it became the most liked video on TikTok. It’s just crazy, is February my month?” she said.

In addition to reaching an “incredible milestone” on the social media platform, Halton acknowledged that the video has completely changed her life.

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The Melbourne influencer acknowledged that the 12-second lip sync video changed her life and became the most liked video on TikTok earlier this year

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“I’ve really realized it’s made me a lot more positive, it’s changed my mindset completely,” she said.

“Use me as an example to post what you want to post because if I listened to all of the opinions, girl I would not be here right now.”

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The influencer said she had no plans of stopping for the year 2026.

“So what’s next for 2026, you’ll hear soon but it’s something I’m extremely passionate and excited about and whether you followed me through the viral video or before or after that, thank you so much for supporting me.”

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“I literally wish I could hug and kiss you all,” she added.

Today, the viral sensation has a fan-following of more than 22 million on Instagram.

Halton mainly started off with “get ready with me” type vlogs and shared her fashion hauls. Makeup videos also frequently went up on her channel.

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So far, she has worked with brands like Fashion Nova, Princess Polly Boutique, House of CB, Juicy Couture, Lounge, and White Fox.

“She looks like every girl that comes out of the IG factory,” one commented online.

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