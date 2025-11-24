Meanwhile, Bored Panda reached out to the friendly moderator team at ‘Rare Puppers.’ They were kind enough to tell us all about the history of the group and shared some practical advice for anyone who’s considering getting a dog! Keep reading for our full interview.

‘Rare Puppers’ is a popular online group whose members share some of the cutest photos of their dogs that you’ll find anywhere online. It’s a big dose of wholesomeness that’s bound to make anyone smile and chase away the blues. We’re featuring photos of some of the bestest boys and girls, and you can give them a digital pat on the head as you scroll down.

Looking at photos of adorable animals is almost a surefire way to make your day much, much better! And if there’s one thing that the internet loves, it’s gushing over other people’s pets .

#1 Sasha, My European Doberman With A Tail And Floppy Ears

One of the moderators running ‘Rare Puppers,’ who has been in their role since 2017, told us that the subreddit was originally created by an Australian named TPK (The Pupper King). Though the founder is “more inactive now,” he is the person “most responsible” for creating ‘Rare Puppers.’ “He worked pretty actively across the years to build the community. The sub was created as a wholesome, meme-y place to share pictures of animals with silly titles in ‘pupperspeak’ or what some call ‘doggolingo, a sort of pastiche that's a bit like if a dog or cat themselves were trying to type,” the moderator shared with Bored Panda. “The first few years, the pupperspeak was fantastic and a major part of almost every post. Despite our best efforts, though, especially the past 3-5 years, it has somewhat diluted into being more general titles. We're always hoping to re-engender that title creativity with the community, though. We also really prefer OC [original content], personal pet photos to ones found online.” ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Just A Random Dog That Showed Up My House. Thought He Was Cute! Gave Him Some Water And Trying To Find His Owners Now

#3 Three Rescue Dogs Traveling Peacefully On A Plane

Meanwhile, the moderator said that another major unique part of their community is that they completely ban swearwords, sad stories, and politics. “In fact, there's probably a good chance we're the largest public community on the internet that disallows all swearing. It's definitely a part of the meme and the identity of the sub. As well, I think it has a major part in shaping the community we've cultivated.” According to the mod, people who find that not being able to use swearwords is a dealbreaker are also often the type of individuals who wouldn’t fit in with the vibe of the subreddit. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT “I've always liked to imagine the sub as a kind of ‘time out zone,’ where, regardless of what's going on in your life, you can load it up and know you won't have to deal with anything that will make you feel worse, if only for a little bit. It's like anti-doomscrolling, which I think there needs to be WAY more of in the world,” the moderator shared with Bored Panda.

#4 My Pup, 2 Years Apart

#5 This Is Rae. Last Night She Saved Us By Barking To Alert Us To A Fire. Good Girl, Rae

#6 Hank Is A Good Boy Who Lives In One Of The Neighborhoods My Dad Walks His Dog In. His Owners Are Moving Next Week

ADVERTISEMENT

This, from their perspective, is what probably keeps the community going all these years. “It's nice to have a space in your life where you can take a break from the entire world seeming to be on fire. And of course, the memery is very fun too. I'd also want to mention that we've gotten really lucky with our moderation team. We've found and kept some really great long-term people who have kept things really tidy over the years, and whenever things started slacking, someone else picked up their game.” ADVERTISEMENT The moderator said the entire team is “really proud of our community, and look forward to bringing more smiles to people!” Meanwhile, the mod had some advice to share for anyone who is thinking about getting a dog as a pet. We were curious about how someone can tell if they’re ready to be a pet owner. “My biggest advice would be to first EXPLORE THE GAP between ‘not having a dog’ and ‘having a permanent new thing dependent on you forever!’” they said.

#7 My 8.5mo Gorillabear Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 3 Months Old vs. 5 Months Old

#9 Kevin Has Once Again Turned Into A Meerkat

“If you live near any dog shelters, more often than not, they're absolutely clamoring for volunteers willing to foster dogs for a few days or weeks, or even just to come by and take one out for the day,” the moderator suggested. ADVERTISEMENT “Fostering is a particularly great way to get a dog. It's a great way to ‘dog trial’ yourself, since if it doesn't work out, giving the dog back was always the plan anyway. But the other awesome thing about this is that if you decide after some time that the dog really clicks with you, you can ‘foster fail’ and adopt that dog permanently! It's a win-win!” ADVERTISEMENT In the meantime, the mod strongly advised that new dog owners avoid any kind of “dominance or fear-based training. These are essentially disproven at this point,” they said. “Modern professionals now largely encourage standards like FearFree certification instead. The ‘dominance’/’alpha idea with canines stems from a guy named David Mech, who has himself since come out against his own idea and will tell you it was misconceived.”

#10 We Call This 'Badger Brings' - She's Learned That Bringing You Something Is The Fastest Way To Attention

#11 We Found This Lil Bub On Valentine’s Day! 3 Lbs Of Pure Love!

#12 Update: We’re Going To Meet A Dog To Possibly Foster Today. Her Name Is Waffles & She’s Been In The Shelter For 727 Days

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Deciding to become a pet parent is one of the most significant choices that you’ll ever make in life. If that decision scares you a little bit, it really should. You are choosing to let another living, thinking, feeling, breathing being into your life, promising to take care of it for many years to come. Having a lifelong companion is a big step. And it’s a very rewarding one. However, you have to be realistic if you can provide your future pet with all that it needs, so it can thrive, not just survive. There are many things to consider before you commit to getting a pet. What’s your financial situation like? Can you take care of your pet’s food, shelter, entertainment, and medical needs? Do you have enough space at home for your animal? And perhaps even more importantly, with your current lifestyle, do you have enough time and energy to give your new pet the attention that it deserves, so it feels loved? On a more practical level, who is going to walk the dog? It would be awful to get a dog breed that requires an athletic, incredibly social owner who loves to spend time outdoors, only for you to keep it indoors. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 The Dog I'm Sitting Looks Like Scooby Doo

#14 Just A Good Boy

#15 It’s Gary! My Goofy, Handsome, Spoiled Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, there are also the dynamics inside your home to consider, too. If you already have pets, will the new animal get along with them? Meanwhile, are any of your family members allergic to animals? ADVERTISEMENT Getting or rescuing a dog just because it “looks cute” and you “want a pet” might not be the best idea if you can’t commit to it for years and years. Think about your future and if you can realistically see yourself consistently spending time with your pet years down the line, once the initial fascination has worn off. If you’re unsure, you could try fostering an animal in need for a few weeks or months to see how good of a pet parent you can be, and what challenges you’d face. Alternatively, if you find that you don’t have the right lifestyle or financial situation to make your potential pet happy, but you care about animals, you can find other ways to help. For example, you could focus on aiding the rescue shelters in your neighborhood or city. You can volunteer your time, money, or resources to give your local animals in need the life they deserve, until they find their new forever homes.

#16 Kevin Spent Over An Hour Chasing Leaves Falling Off The Trees Today

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 He's The Branch Manager

#18 Came Across A Dog Who Was In The Shelter, Turns Out It's My Dog’s Sister! Now They Are Inseparable!

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the American Kennel Club, other factors that you should think about include whether you can be a responsible dog owner, and how you’ll actually train your dog. “A responsible dog owner is someone who proactively plans for the needs of their dogs and ensures to the best of their ability that those needs are being met. It doesn’t mean having luxury items for your dog, but it does require being capable of providing your dog with everything they need. Dogs are dependent on their owners for everything from food to providing time and space to go to the bathroom and get enough stimulation and exercise,” AKC explains. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, as an owner, you’re responsible for your dog behaving itself both at home and in public. That means providing it with regular training through positive reinforcement. “Training is a lifelong process for dogs and their owners, and while you don’t have to get to a competition level, all dogs should have basic training. At a minimum, dogs should be potty trained and learn basic manners, and regular training also can reduce conflict and frustration over caring for a dog,” AKC stresses.

#19 Searched For Her Everywhere And Found Her Chilling In The Shoe Closet

#20 My Rescue Boy Looks Like A Completely New Doggo Now

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 She’s Been Dramatically Sighing All Day Long. My BF Has Been Gone One Night…

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, you have plenty of options for training. You can do it yourself at home (there are lots of great free and paid online and physical resources available), join dog training classes, or (if your finances permit it) hire a private trainer. The ‘Rare Puppers’ online community has been making the internet a much cuter, more adorable place for nearly a decade, since early December of 2015. Though dogs are the group’s main focus, according to the group, you can sometimes also find photos of “cates and turtols, and all sorts of other cute animols.” According to the moderators, photos of all kinds of animals are technically allowed, so long as the animal is the main focus of the image. What’s more, you should try to be as positive as possible, and avoid sharing any sad content. The subreddit is meant to be an uplifting digital space.

#22 My Boy Is 18 Now And Slowing A Bit, But He Was The Cutest Puppy

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 My 9y Baby Girl Has Vitiligo It Appeared 2 Years Ago

#24 The Rare And Illusive Canadian Baby Bear In Their Natural Habitat

Moreover, you’re encouraged to only share photos that you’ve personally taken. Resharing images that someone else took is highly discouraged. What’s more, ‘Rare Puppers’ isn’t the place for serious topics like military and police dogs or veterinary advice. ADVERTISEMENT While ‘puppertalk’ is welcome in the context of the subreddit, you shouldn’t complain about other people doing it.

#25 My (Literally) Rare Fluffy Pittie

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Decided It Was Time To Add To Our Family. So We Adopted This Rare 13 Year Old Pupper

#27 I Love Baby. This Is Baby

The mods of the ‘Rare Puppers’ online community also stress the fact that all breeds of dog are welcome in the group. “Don't shame pet owners for their breed choice,” they advise. Furthermore, no matter how much you love your doggos, you shouldn’t make more than 3 posts per day on the sub. And, it probably goes without saying, but there’s no space for AI-generated ‘content’ in the group.

#28 Folks Call Him Da Boy Round These Parts, His Legal Name Is Mo

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 My Puppy Has Chocolate Chip Toe Beans!

#30 From Our Local Fire Department

We can’t wait to hear your thoughts about these ‘Rare Puppers,’ dear Pandas. Which of these good boys and girls did you enjoy e-meeting the most? What advice would you give anyone who is considering becoming a pet owner? Once you’ve upvoted your favorite photos, share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list. Meanwhile, if you’re feeling up to it, why not share a photo of your beloved pets there as well? We’d love to say ‘hello’ to them!

#31 Anyone Else’s Dog Regularly Demand That You Hold Hands And Stare Deeply Into Each Other’s Eyes?

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 This Is Tuna. Sometimes She Sits Weird. 100/10 Love Her For It Tho

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Before/After Our 1st Bath!

#34 Musuko, 10 Months Old And Already Head Of The Household

#35 “You Have A Doberman? Isn’t That Breed Scary And Intimidating?” Idk You Tell Me…

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Apartment Complex Thinks We Only Have One Dog. We Walk Them Separately To Save On Pet Rent

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I Met Lola At Work Yesterday And Look At Her Teef

#38 When Will My Husband Return From War

#39 I Work As A Dog Groomer And Got This Absolute Gem Of A Picture. I Laugh Every Time I See It

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 One Is My Puppers, One Is Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Caterpillar. Take A Guess!

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 First Time Seeing The Oceans

#42 Max, The Golden At The End Of The Rainbow

#43 I Dare You To Say "No" To This Face

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Goodest 13th Birthday Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 This Little Gremlin Just Captured And Ate 4 Flies In Under A Minute

#46 I Was Sweeping Off My Car Turn Around And See This

#47 Someone Is Proud Of Their TV Debut!

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Just Two Ladies Asking For Loves While I Load The Dishwasher. Harley & Molly Both 14yo, My Heart

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Neighbor Said Our Dog Was “Watching Them”

#50 I Just Have To Show Off Waffles’ Adoption Profile Pic

#51 12 Puppies Born Today, Only One White One

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Her Attitude

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 8wks Old When I Met Her At The Shelter vs. 10yrs Last Week. Time Goes By Too Fast

#54 Dog Runs Through Snow Like It Owes Him Money

#55 Rio Didn't Like The News Today

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Somebody Is A Very Happy, Drooly Birthday Boy Today... Happy 14th Birthday, Oogie!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 They Grow Up So Fast

#58 The Rarest Wildflower

#59 I Give To You This Meme Of Da Holy Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 The Very Rare All 9 Puppers Looking At The Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Crying Over This Airbnb Dog I'm Going To Miss

#62 Brick Really Helped Attach The Plow Today

#63 I Promise She’s Real!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 A Perfect Snowflake Landed Between Nelly’s Eyes On On A Winter Walk. ❄️

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Our Good (Big) Boy At The Vet

#66 Zuko Helping Maisie Practice "Stay"

#67 Hello! You’ve Been Visited By The Dog Of Joy And Peace. He Hopes You Have A Lovely Day!

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Our 5 Month Old Schnauzer Got His First Haircut This Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Recently Adopted A Unique Rescue Pup

#70 So. There Was A Hole See? Idk How It Got There. So I Investigated The Hole. Guess What Was In It? Dirt That Attacked Me

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Our Girl When We Found Her

#72 Satan Loves Her Kennel, It’s Too Small, I Bought Her A Bigger One, She Of Course Refuses To Use It

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Barbara (Our Comically Large Foster-Fail Puppy From Last Year) Is Now Fully Grown!

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 That Face Of “ Omg Did You Just See That?” (It Was Just Another Dog)

#75 I'm Starting To Wonder If I Have A Dog Or A Beaver

#76 Hello, My Name Is Pudding

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Sous Chef

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Only 2% Of Dogs Make It To 17. So On This Day, Lexy Is A Certified Rare Pupper. Happy Birthday Sweet Girl

#79 The Best Next Door Neighbor

#80 My Dog Bernard AKA Bernie. Photos Are 16 Years Apart

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Every Good Boy Deserves A Stop At The Saloon After A Hard Day On The Trail

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 Chief Being Unapologetically Himself

#83 Had An Angel Stop By Work

#84 My Richard Then vs. Now. Oh He Was So Small!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 Patiently Waiting For The Cheese Tax…

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Found A White Fox In Paris Metro

#87 I Ate A Turkey Sammich Off The Counter (I Thought Was For Me) And Got Put In Air Jail. Lawls

#88 Why Are You Eating Tacos Without Me?

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 My Stupid Idiot

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 My Best Friend Tessa Turned 16 :)

#91 My Goofy Boy Had His Tongue Out

#92 Puff Pastry Wishing Everyone A Beautiful Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

#93 Was Down For The Count With Food Poisoning, But At Least I Had Two Dogs Staring At Me While I Vomited 🤷‍♂️

ADVERTISEMENT

#94 Love My 3 Fur Babies!

#95 Someone Left The Door Open And A Wolf Pupper Walked In

#96 Hector Is A Bit Of A Cuddle Bug, It’s The Best!

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 Unusual Find In My Groceries Today

ADVERTISEMENT

#98 Very Concerned About A Tree Outside. Very Concerned

#99 I Met This Dapper Adventurer While Picking Up Groceries