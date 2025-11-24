ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at photos of adorable animals is almost a surefire way to make your day much, much better! And if there’s one thing that the internet loves, it’s gushing over other people’s pets.

‘Rare Puppers’ is a popular online group whose members share some of the cutest photos of their dogs that you’ll find anywhere online. It’s a big dose of wholesomeness that’s bound to make anyone smile and chase away the blues. We’re featuring photos of some of the bestest boys and girls, and you can give them a digital pat on the head as you scroll down.

Meanwhile, Bored Panda reached out to the friendly moderator team at ‘Rare Puppers.’ They were kind enough to tell us all about the history of the group and shared some practical advice for anyone who’s considering getting a dog! Keep reading for our full interview.

#1

Sasha, My European Doberman With A Tail And Floppy Ears

Doberman sitting outdoors near purple flowers in a natural setting, showing how dogs make our lives better.

JeffAndSasha Report

One of the moderators running ‘Rare Puppers,’ who has been in their role since 2017, told us that the subreddit was originally created by an Australian named TPK (The Pupper King). Though the founder is “more inactive now,” he is the person “most responsible” for creating ‘Rare Puppers.’

“He worked pretty actively across the years to build the community. The sub was created as a wholesome, meme-y place to share pictures of animals with silly titles in ‘pupperspeak’ or what some call ‘doggolingo, a sort of pastiche that's a bit like if a dog or cat themselves were trying to type,” the moderator shared with Bored Panda.

“The first few years, the pupperspeak was fantastic and a major part of almost every post. Despite our best efforts, though, especially the past 3-5 years, it has somewhat diluted into being more general titles. We're always hoping to re-engender that title creativity with the community, though. We also really prefer OC [original content], personal pet photos to ones found online.”

    #2

    Just A Random Dog That Showed Up My House. Thought He Was Cute! Gave Him Some Water And Trying To Find His Owners Now

    Close-up of a happy dog sitting near a water bowl outdoors, showing how dogs make our lives better with their presence.

    jltriplett Report

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium

    Just in case you haven't realized it yet, *you* have been adopted.

    #3

    Three Rescue Dogs Traveling Peacefully On A Plane

    Three dogs sitting on airplane seats while passengers smile, showing how dogs make our lives better and bring joy.

    Eddy_Key Report

    Meanwhile, the moderator said that another major unique part of their community is that they completely ban swearwords, sad stories, and politics. “In fact, there's probably a good chance we're the largest public community on the internet that disallows all swearing. It's definitely a part of the meme and the identity of the sub. As well, I think it has a major part in shaping the community we've cultivated.”

    According to the mod, people who find that not being able to use swearwords is a dealbreaker are also often the type of individuals who wouldn’t fit in with the vibe of the subreddit.

    “I've always liked to imagine the sub as a kind of ‘time out zone,’ where, regardless of what's going on in your life, you can load it up and know you won't have to deal with anything that will make you feel worse, if only for a little bit. It's like anti-doomscrolling, which I think there needs to be WAY more of in the world,” the moderator shared with Bored Panda.
    #4

    My Pup, 2 Years Apart

    Two black Labrador retrievers lying down, showing how dogs make our lives better with joyful expressions.

    JCOLE6969 Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It's the same pup!"

    #5

    This Is Rae. Last Night She Saved Us By Barking To Alert Us To A Fire. Good Girl, Rae

    Brown dog lying on a patterned rug indoors with toys nearby, showcasing how dogs make our lives better.

    GingerNinja1982 Report

    #6

    Hank Is A Good Boy Who Lives In One Of The Neighborhoods My Dad Walks His Dog In. His Owners Are Moving Next Week

    Golden retriever leaning on a fence with a sign, showcasing how dogs make our lives better with their friendly presence.

    thatbetchkitana Report

    This, from their perspective, is what probably keeps the community going all these years. “It's nice to have a space in your life where you can take a break from the entire world seeming to be on fire. And of course, the memery is very fun too. I'd also want to mention that we've gotten really lucky with our moderation team. We've found and kept some really great long-term people who have kept things really tidy over the years, and whenever things started slacking, someone else picked up their game.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The moderator said the entire team is “really proud of our community, and look forward to bringing more smiles to people!”

    Meanwhile, the mod had some advice to share for anyone who is thinking about getting a dog as a pet. We were curious about how someone can tell if they’re ready to be a pet owner.

    “My biggest advice would be to first EXPLORE THE GAP between ‘not having a dog’ and ‘having a permanent new thing dependent on you forever!’” they said.
    #7

    My 8.5mo Gorillabear Dog

    Large grey dog with a black collar sitting outdoors, showcasing why dogs make our lives better in a close-up portrait.

    Only-Error-3916 Report

    rosebroady8 avatar
    Livingwithcfs
    Livingwithcfs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does he beat his chest when he barks?

    #8

    3 Months Old vs. 5 Months Old

    Man holding a growing dog in two photos side by side, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    strikecat18 Report

    hanna-laulajainen avatar
    Whiskers
    Whiskers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can’t wait to see him(?) all grown-up…

    #9

    Kevin Has Once Again Turned Into A Meerkat

    Small brown dog sitting upright on a bed indoors, illustrating how dogs make our lives better with their charming behavior.

    NotMeButYou_91 Report

    “If you live near any dog shelters, more often than not, they're absolutely clamoring for volunteers willing to foster dogs for a few days or weeks, or even just to come by and take one out for the day,” the moderator suggested.

    “Fostering is a particularly great way to get a dog. It's a great way to ‘dog trial’ yourself, since if it doesn't work out, giving the dog back was always the plan anyway. But the other awesome thing about this is that if you decide after some time that the dog really clicks with you, you can ‘foster fail’ and adopt that dog permanently! It's a win-win!”

    In the meantime, the mod strongly advised that new dog owners avoid any kind of “dominance or fear-based training. These are essentially disproven at this point,” they said.

    “Modern professionals now largely encourage standards like FearFree certification instead. The ‘dominance’/’alpha idea with canines stems from a guy named David Mech, who has himself since come out against his own idea and will tell you it was misconceived.”
    #10

    We Call This 'Badger Brings' - She's Learned That Bringing You Something Is The Fastest Way To Attention

    Black dog holding a spoon in its mouth outdoors, showing playful and loving moments that prove dogs make our lives better.

    Chromatic_mediant Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Bringing a wasp nest is usually the faster way to ger their attention!"

    #11

    We Found This Lil Bub On Valentine’s Day! 3 Lbs Of Pure Love!

    Small brown puppy wrapped in a blue blanket, being gently held, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    alison_bee Report

    #12

    Update: We’re Going To Meet A Dog To Possibly Foster Today. Her Name Is Waffles & She’s Been In The Shelter For 727 Days

    Black dog playfully lying on wooden deck with purple leash, showing joyful expression that proves dogs make our lives better.

    dogluvr_1 Report

    pass_nad avatar
    Nadine Debard
    Nadine Debard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you sure this isn't a big cute bat?

    Deciding to become a pet parent is one of the most significant choices that you’ll ever make in life. If that decision scares you a little bit, it really should. You are choosing to let another living, thinking, feeling, breathing being into your life, promising to take care of it for many years to come.

    Having a lifelong companion is a big step. And it’s a very rewarding one. However, you have to be realistic if you can provide your future pet with all that it needs, so it can thrive, not just survive.

    There are many things to consider before you commit to getting a pet. What’s your financial situation like? Can you take care of your pet’s food, shelter, entertainment, and medical needs? Do you have enough space at home for your animal? And perhaps even more importantly, with your current lifestyle, do you have enough time and energy to give your new pet the attention that it deserves, so it feels loved?

    On a more practical level, who is going to walk the dog? It would be awful to get a dog breed that requires an athletic, incredibly social owner who loves to spend time outdoors, only for you to keep it indoors.

    #13

    The Dog I'm Sitting Looks Like Scooby Doo

    Dog sitting on a couch with red pillows and a gray blanket, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    Archtypo Report

    #14

    Just A Good Boy

    Dog resting peacefully on rocky mountain peak surrounded by forest and dramatic cloudy sky, showcasing how dogs make life better.

    AliceInBoredom Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He appears to have melted into the rocks.

    #15

    It’s Gary! My Goofy, Handsome, Spoiled Boy

    Friendly dog indoors with soulful eyes showing how dogs make our lives better in a cozy home setting

    Villageidiot1984 Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm i not really just ordinary spoiled and could be even more spoiled?

    Then, there are also the dynamics inside your home to consider, too. If you already have pets, will the new animal get along with them? Meanwhile, are any of your family members allergic to animals?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Getting or rescuing a dog just because it “looks cute” and you “want a pet” might not be the best idea if you can’t commit to it for years and years. Think about your future and if you can realistically see yourself consistently spending time with your pet years down the line, once the initial fascination has worn off.

    If you’re unsure, you could try fostering an animal in need for a few weeks or months to see how good of a pet parent you can be, and what challenges you’d face.

    Alternatively, if you find that you don’t have the right lifestyle or financial situation to make your potential pet happy, but you care about animals, you can find other ways to help.

    For example, you could focus on aiding the rescue shelters in your neighborhood or city. You can volunteer your time, money, or resources to give your local animals in need the life they deserve, until they find their new forever homes.
    #16

    Kevin Spent Over An Hour Chasing Leaves Falling Off The Trees Today

    Small dog on leash standing on colorful autumn leaves in a park with trees, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    NotMeButYou_91 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like he caught a bunch of them and rounded them up for you - good boy!

    #17

    He's The Branch Manager

    Dog wearing a coat carrying a large stick on a beach, showing how dogs make our lives better outdoors.

    WhippetBowie Report

    #18

    Came Across A Dog Who Was In The Shelter, Turns Out It's My Dog’s Sister! Now They Are Inseparable!

    Kennel sign for a dog named Candy next to a photo of two black and brown dogs indoors showing dogs make lives better.

    ReindeerTiny4401 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an interesting face on the dog on the right. Anyone know what breed or combination of breeds this is? Lakota?

    According to the American Kennel Club, other factors that you should think about include whether you can be a responsible dog owner, and how you’ll actually train your dog.

    “A responsible dog owner is someone who proactively plans for the needs of their dogs and ensures to the best of their ability that those needs are being met. It doesn’t mean having luxury items for your dog, but it does require being capable of providing your dog with everything they need. Dogs are dependent on their owners for everything from food to providing time and space to go to the bathroom and get enough stimulation and exercise,” AKC explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, as an owner, you’re responsible for your dog behaving itself both at home and in public. That means providing it with regular training through positive reinforcement.

    “Training is a lifelong process for dogs and their owners, and while you don’t have to get to a competition level, all dogs should have basic training. At a minimum, dogs should be potty trained and learn basic manners, and regular training also can reduce conflict and frustration over caring for a dog,” AKC stresses.
    #19

    Searched For Her Everywhere And Found Her Chilling In The Shoe Closet

    Puppy curled up and sleeping peacefully among various shoes in a corner, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    Satirezix Report

    #20

    My Rescue Boy Looks Like A Completely New Doggo Now

    Two wolves with striking fur walking outdoors, highlighting the bond and joy dogs bring to our lives.

    xxDisturbed Report

    #21

    She’s Been Dramatically Sighing All Day Long. My BF Has Been Gone One Night…

    Small brown dog curled up and resting on a soft red blanket, showing how dogs make our lives better every day.

    nikkicocaine Report

    Thankfully, you have plenty of options for training. You can do it yourself at home (there are lots of great free and paid online and physical resources available), join dog training classes, or (if your finances permit it) hire a private trainer.

    The ‘Rare Puppers’ online community has been making the internet a much cuter, more adorable place for nearly a decade, since early December of 2015. Though dogs are the group’s main focus, according to the group, you can sometimes also find photos of “cates and turtols, and all sorts of other cute animols.”

    According to the moderators, photos of all kinds of animals are technically allowed, so long as the animal is the main focus of the image. What’s more, you should try to be as positive as possible, and avoid sharing any sad content. The subreddit is meant to be an uplifting digital space.
    #22

    My Boy Is 18 Now And Slowing A Bit, But He Was The Cutest Puppy

    Blue heeler dog shown as a puppy and adult, illustrating how dogs make our lives better with their loving presence.

    chitpance Report

    #23

    My 9y Baby Girl Has Vitiligo It Appeared 2 Years Ago

    Two photos showing a black dog with changing fur patterns, illustrating how dogs make our lives better.

    multi_the_opossum Report

    #24

    The Rare And Illusive Canadian Baby Bear In Their Natural Habitat

    Two fluffy dogs covered in snow playing joyfully outside in a snowy landscape showing how dogs make our lives better.

    Due_Reading5487 Report

    Moreover, you’re encouraged to only share photos that you’ve personally taken. Resharing images that someone else took is highly discouraged. What’s more, ‘Rare Puppers’ isn’t the place for serious topics like military and police dogs or veterinary advice.

    While ‘puppertalk’ is welcome in the context of the subreddit, you shouldn’t complain about other people doing it.
    #25

    My (Literally) Rare Fluffy Pittie

    Light brown dog sitting on green grass in a sunny garden, showcasing why dogs make our lives better.

    pinkmoon92 Report

    #26

    Decided It Was Time To Add To Our Family. So We Adopted This Rare 13 Year Old Pupper

    Small gray and white dog resting on a cozy blanket, showcasing why dogs make our lives better with their charm and affection.

    totally_c-h-u-d Report

    #27

    I Love Baby. This Is Baby

    Small dog sitting on wooden floor looking up with attentive eyes, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    Ilovejuicy-theboys Report

    The mods of the ‘Rare Puppers’ online community also stress the fact that all breeds of dog are welcome in the group. “Don't shame pet owners for their breed choice,” they advise.

    Furthermore, no matter how much you love your doggos, you shouldn’t make more than 3 posts per day on the sub. And, it probably goes without saying, but there’s no space for AI-generated ‘content’ in the group.
    #28

    Folks Call Him Da Boy Round These Parts, His Legal Name Is Mo

    Man wearing sunglasses carrying a small sleeping dog in a front pet carrier inside a car, showing how dogs make our lives better

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    My Puppy Has Chocolate Chip Toe Beans!

    Close-up of dog paws resting on a soft blanket, illustrating how dogs make our lives better with their presence.

    Vast_Plant_1681 Report

    #30

    From Our Local Fire Department

    Dog perched on a roof rescued by a firefighter showing how dogs make our lives better in heartwarming moments.

    Jtlhskr2286 Report

    We can’t wait to hear your thoughts about these ‘Rare Puppers,’ dear Pandas. Which of these good boys and girls did you enjoy e-meeting the most? What advice would you give anyone who is considering becoming a pet owner?

    Once you’ve upvoted your favorite photos, share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list.

    Meanwhile, if you’re feeling up to it, why not share a photo of your beloved pets there as well? We’d love to say ‘hello’ to them!
    #31

    Anyone Else’s Dog Regularly Demand That You Hold Hands And Stare Deeply Into Each Other’s Eyes?

    Dog with white and black fur extending its paw indoors, showing how dogs make our lives better and bring comfort.

    Roo-De-Doo Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whenever Melvin would ride in the car with me, I had to hold his paw.

    #32

    This Is Tuna. Sometimes She Sits Weird. 100/10 Love Her For It Tho

    Black and white dog sitting on a couch next to a person, illustrating how dogs make our lives better.

    Ok_Might9605 Report

    #33

    Before/After Our 1st Bath!

    Two adorable puppies, one wet after a bath and the other sitting on carpet surrounded by toys, showing dogs brighten life.

    anonymous Report

    #34

    Musuko, 10 Months Old And Already Head Of The Household

    Close-up of a fluffy dog with folded paws against a dark brick wall showing why dogs make our lives better.

    songtails Report

    #35

    “You Have A Doberman? Isn’t That Breed Scary And Intimidating?” Idk You Tell Me…

    Happy dog wearing a colorful knitted scarf against a blue background, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    smallorangepaws Report

    #36

    Apartment Complex Thinks We Only Have One Dog. We Walk Them Separately To Save On Pet Rent

    Two white dogs sitting on carpet indoors, looking up attentively, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    Miserable-Artist-610 Report

    #37

    I Met Lola At Work Yesterday And Look At Her Teef

    Happy brown and white dog with a smiling expression sitting inside a black bag showing how dogs make our lives better

    maddydyko Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Her name is lola, she is a show dog!" 🎵🎵

    #38

    When Will My Husband Return From War

    Dog wearing lace curtain on its head looking out window, capturing the joy dogs bring to our lives.

    neomaxizoomdweeby Report

    #39

    I Work As A Dog Groomer And Got This Absolute Gem Of A Picture. I Laugh Every Time I See It

    Happy small dog sitting in a tiled bathtub, showing how dogs make our lives better with joyful moments.

    MagicPanda00 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw, you got it wet. Now you KNOW what happens when they get wet? 😱

    #40

    One Is My Puppers, One Is Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Caterpillar. Take A Guess!

    Odd mushroom with face-like features in forest and curious dog looking up indoors, showing dogs make our lives better.

    evaintheus Report

    pass_nad avatar
    Nadine Debard
    Nadine Debard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For a while I thought it was a tiger quoll

    #41

    First Time Seeing The Oceans

    Two brindle dogs sitting on rocky shore, looking out at ocean waves on a cloudy day, showing dogs make life better.

    uncutpizza Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Does it ever end? What's on the other side?"

    #42

    Max, The Golden At The End Of The Rainbow

    Golden retriever dog lying on wooden floor illuminated by colorful rainbow light, showing dogs make our lives better.

    jfsh Report

    #43

    I Dare You To Say "No" To This Face

    Close-up of a fluffy black dog looking up on a wooden deck, showcasing the joy dogs bring to our lives.

    DeathByMapleSyrup Report

    #44

    Goodest 13th Birthday Boy

    Golden retriever looking at a dog-shaped birthday cake with candles, showcasing how dogs make our lives better.

    StayBubbly4743 Report

    #45

    This Little Gremlin Just Captured And Ate 4 Flies In Under A Minute

    Small dog with large ears and expressive eyes sitting on white tiled floor, showing why dogs make our lives better.

    unfortunatelyalive7 Report

    #46

    I Was Sweeping Off My Car Turn Around And See This

    Puppy covered in snow looks up while standing on partially snowy ground near a person's feet, showing dogs make our lives better.

    froggywest35 Report

    #47

    Someone Is Proud Of Their TV Debut!

    Small white dog looking at the camera in a living room with a TV showing a dog walking forecast on screen.

    MagnificentArchie Report

    #48

    Just Two Ladies Asking For Loves While I Load The Dishwasher. Harley & Molly Both 14yo, My Heart

    Two elderly dogs lying side by side indoors, highlighting how dogs make our lives better and bring joy.

    beepickle Report

    #49

    Neighbor Said Our Dog Was “Watching Them”

    Large fluffy dog standing on its hind legs looking over a wooden fence in a backyard with grass and a trampoline nearby.

    strikecat18 Report

    #50

    I Just Have To Show Off Waffles’ Adoption Profile Pic

    Close-up of a black and white dog wearing a collar, illustrating how dogs make our lives better with their presence.

    dogluvr_1 Report

    #51

    12 Puppies Born Today, Only One White One

    Black dog nursing her litter of puppies on a patterned blanket, showing how dogs make our lives better through family bonds.

    Itchy-Word3546 Report

    #52

    Her Attitude

    White dog lounging on a black leather couch in a living room, illustrating how dogs make our lives better.

    Efficient_Cherry8220 Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A smol attitude..

    #53

    8wks Old When I Met Her At The Shelter vs. 10yrs Last Week. Time Goes By Too Fast

    Two black and white dogs indoors showing the joy dogs bring, illustrating why dogs make our lives better.

    is-it-5oclock-yet Report

    #54

    Dog Runs Through Snow Like It Owes Him Money

    Greyhound dog wearing a brown sweater and cap walking in snowy winter landscape, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    WhippetBowie Report

    #55

    Rio Didn't Like The News Today

    Brown dog wearing a harness tearing up newspaper indoors, showing playful behavior that proves dogs make our lives better.

    Confident-Profile143 Report

    #56

    Somebody Is A Very Happy, Drooly Birthday Boy Today... Happy 14th Birthday, Oogie!!!

    Senior dog wearing birthday bandana sitting outdoors on sunny day, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    TheOogs Report

    #57

    They Grow Up So Fast

    Sleeping brown puppy resting on a person and alert dog wearing a harness standing on snow showing dogs make lives better

    DogDays8223 Report

    #58

    The Rarest Wildflower

    Black dog with white chest sitting among white daisies, showcasing how dogs make our lives better and bring joy.

    greeneyedgirl626 Report

    #59

    I Give To You This Meme Of Da Holy Dog

    Dog adopted by a monastery in Bolivia wearing a friar costume, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    Icy-Conflict6671 Report

    The Very Rare All 9 Puppers Looking At The Camera

    A group of various dog breeds sitting attentively on a forest trail surrounded by trees and greenery.

    theleelooandfriends Report

    #61

    Crying Over This Airbnb Dog I'm Going To Miss

    Light-colored dog lying on gravel looking up, showing how dogs make our lives better with joyful companionship.

    GooseAdventures Report

    #62

    Brick Really Helped Attach The Plow Today

    Large dog lying on snowy ground near a man working under a truck, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    thebozworth Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Emotional support!

    #63

    I Promise She’s Real!!

    White fluffy dog lying on carpet with front paws crossed, showing calm and gentle behavior that proves dogs improve life.

    Famous_Fig_8390 Report

    #64

    A Perfect Snowflake Landed Between Nelly’s Eyes On On A Winter Walk. ❄️

    Small dog wearing a red knitted hat with pom-pom, wrapped in a black-and-white blanket, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    AllThingsThe Report

    #65

    Our Good (Big) Boy At The Vet

    Large fluffy dog standing indoors on hardwood floor with person sitting behind, showcasing how dogs make our lives better.

    sweeetgenius Report

    #66

    Zuko Helping Maisie Practice "Stay"

    Two dogs lying on a wooden floor together, showing the bond that proves dogs make our lives better.

    FartsMalarts Report

    #67

    Hello! You’ve Been Visited By The Dog Of Joy And Peace. He Hopes You Have A Lovely Day!

    Black dog wearing colorful sun hat, sitting outdoors on sunny day, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    SamsonAdventureDog Report

    #68

    Our 5 Month Old Schnauzer Got His First Haircut This Weekend

    Small dog wearing a yellow bandana sitting on a wooden floor, showcasing how dogs make our lives better.

    camon44 Report

    #69

    Recently Adopted A Unique Rescue Pup

    White fluffy dog with a black harness sitting on grass covered with colorful autumn leaves dogs make our lives better

    soihuman Report

    #70

    So. There Was A Hole See? Idk How It Got There. So I Investigated The Hole. Guess What Was In It? Dirt That Attacked Me

    White fluffy dog covered in mud standing on a wooden floor showing how dogs make our lives better.

    Cuttlery Report

    #71

    Our Girl When We Found Her

    Tiny brown puppy looking up while being gently held under the chin outdoors, showcasing how dogs make our lives better.

    ThePraetorianFuriosa Report

    #72

    Satan Loves Her Kennel, It’s Too Small, I Bought Her A Bigger One, She Of Course Refuses To Use It

    White fluffy dog resting inside a metal crate showing how dogs make our lives better with their comforting presence.

    Cuttlery Report

    #73

    Barbara (Our Comically Large Foster-Fail Puppy From Last Year) Is Now Fully Grown!

    Person smiling and sitting on an outdoor bench with large tan dog showing how dogs make our lives better.

    theprostitute Report

    #74

    That Face Of “ Omg Did You Just See That?” (It Was Just Another Dog)

    Close-up of a dog relaxing on a couch, showing why dogs make our lives better with their calm and loving presence.

    brocknachos Report

    #75

    I'm Starting To Wonder If I Have A Dog Or A Beaver

    Puppy swimming in a clear blue pool, showing how dogs make our lives better with joyful moments.

    Ale-Fox Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any dams popping up?

    #76

    Hello, My Name Is Pudding

    Close-up of a cute puppy held in hands, showing why dogs make our lives better with their affectionate nature.

    SpongeBubble12 Report

    #77

    Sous Chef

    Fluffy dog eagerly looking over kitchen counter at breakfast with bacon, eggs, and burnt toast showing dogs improve our lives.

    sc0g Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I.se bacon, I eat bacon. (Dont cause of the salt)

    #78

    Only 2% Of Dogs Make It To 17. So On This Day, Lexy Is A Certified Rare Pupper. Happy Birthday Sweet Girl

    Dog wearing a birthday hat and bandana sitting behind a bone-shaped cake with candles celebrating a special day.

    CorbinDalasMultiPas Report

    #79

    The Best Next Door Neighbor

    Golden retriever enjoying a gentle scratch in a sunlit garden, showing how dogs make our lives better with joy.

    playdoh2323 Report

    #80

    My Dog Bernard AKA Bernie. Photos Are 16 Years Apart

    Two dogs relaxing indoors and outdoors, showcasing how dogs make our lives better with their comforting presence.

    Visual-Beautiful4621 Report

    #81

    Every Good Boy Deserves A Stop At The Saloon After A Hard Day On The Trail

    Happy dog outdoors wearing a small hat and another dog indoors with a bandana showing dogs make our lives better

    anonymous Report

    #82

    Chief Being Unapologetically Himself

    Small spotted dog resting on red towels inside a wooden shelf, illustrating how dogs make our lives better.

    Solid-Dragonfruit-69 Report

    #83

    Had An Angel Stop By Work

    White fluffy dog with heterochromia sitting on the floor looking up, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    maddydyko Report

    #84

    My Richard Then vs. Now. Oh He Was So Small!!

    Dalmatian puppy and adult dog showing how dogs make our lives better with their loving expressions and unique spots.

    safesqace Report

    #85

    Patiently Waiting For The Cheese Tax…

    Brindle dog with upright ears and a blue collar sitting on a wooden floor showing a small tongue.

    petuniapie7 Report

    #86

    Found A White Fox In Paris Metro

    Small dog wrapped in a blanket sitting on a train seat next to a passenger, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    PresentationReady873 Report

    #87

    I Ate A Turkey Sammich Off The Counter (I Thought Was For Me) And Got Put In Air Jail. Lawls

    Person carrying a large fluffy white dog indoors, showing how dogs make our lives better with joyful companionship.

    Cuttlery Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Truth is, I like it up here"

    #88

    Why Are You Eating Tacos Without Me?

    Small dog standing on hind legs with front paws on picnic table, showcasing why dogs make our lives better.

    Upper-Grocery-1960 Report

    #89

    My Stupid Idiot

    Cute dog with a heart-shaped mark on its forehead looking up, showing why dogs make our lives better.

    Sure_Paint_3818 Report

    #90

    My Best Friend Tessa Turned 16 :)

    Border collie sitting indoors on tiled floor, showing why dogs make our lives better with their loyal and loving nature.

    Reasonable_Two529 Report

    #91

    My Goofy Boy Had His Tongue Out

    Black dog resting on gray couch armrest, showing how dogs make our lives better with their comforting presence.

    Zebracorn42 Report

    #92

    Puff Pastry Wishing Everyone A Beautiful Weekend

    Small dog with tan and white fur looking up while standing on a white couch, showcasing how dogs make our lives better.

    Zestyclose_Divide441 Report

    #93

    Was Down For The Count With Food Poisoning, But At Least I Had Two Dogs Staring At Me While I Vomited 🤷‍♂️

    Two dogs standing inside a home, showing how dogs make our lives better with their loyal presence.

    theprostitute Report

    #94

    Love My 3 Fur Babies!

    Three dogs lying closely together on a bed showing how dogs make our lives better with their companionship.

    SooooManyDogs Report

    ldornell avatar
    SaraCapybara
    SaraCapybara
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never yet succeeded in getting a photo of our cats where they are both looking in the same direction.

    #95

    Someone Left The Door Open And A Wolf Pupper Walked In

    Black dog with light eyes sitting on a wooden floor indoors, showing how dogs make our lives better with their presence.

    sultics Report

    #96

    Hector Is A Bit Of A Cuddle Bug, It’s The Best!

    Man with beard relaxing on couch next to sleeping brown dog, showing how dogs make our lives better with companionship.

    sEntity88 Report

    #97

    Unusual Find In My Groceries Today

    Small fluffy dog sitting among grocery bags inside a car, showing how dogs make our lives better.

    suddenlygingersnaps Report

    #98

    Very Concerned About A Tree Outside. Very Concerned

    Brown dog with a blue collar looking at the camera indoors, showcasing how dogs make our lives better with their presence.

    Firekeeper47 Report

    #99

    I Met This Dapper Adventurer While Picking Up Groceries

    Golden retriever wearing goggles looks out the window of a red car on a rainy day, showing dogs make our lives better.

    bougieprole Report

    #100

    Milo Isn’t Thrilled About The Oatmeal Mask I Made For His Itchy Scalp