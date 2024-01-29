I Can Create ‘New’ Moments Of People’s Lost Loved Ones, Here Are Some Of Them (17 Pics)
"The memories we create with our loved ones are the most precious things we have in life. We often realize this too late. We would love to see someone we love, but that is no longer possible.
The images I'm sharing here represent the progress I've made in communication with those who sent me these images and the stage I've reached in meeting their expectations. At this point, I've realized that I can provide people with a "new" moment and a "genuine" emotion, and now, I'm ready to announce this.
Please kindly be informed that I'm ready to try to create 'new' moments for your lost loved ones. You can email me at alperyesiltas@gmail.com!
(Permission was obtained from the owners to publish these photos and show what can be done with my process and thus help more people.)"
For a while, I've been researching the benefits that digital tools can provide to people. In this context, I've observed that entirely digital, unreal images can transcend the barrier of reality and evoke genuine emotions. Following this discovery, I've produced works related to lost social figures whom I deeply admire, incorporating romantic emotions, and these works have gained extensive coverage in the global press and been exhibited in various places. You may remember the 'As If Nothing Happened' series and the subsequent works that I published on Bored Panda. This discovery and recognition were a great start, but I felt it should also benefit people. That's when I decided to help people who reached out to me to create a "new moment" for their lost loved ones. However, I didn't intend to announce this until I reached the level I aspired to.
I appreciate the loving gesture, but I’d rather remember my loved ones as they were, and not create some false sense of hope or generally mess around with my actual memories…
