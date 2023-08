Chinese history spans over millennia and is marked by many cultural achievements and philosophical and geopolitical shifts. Over the years, it’s been ruled by many different dynasties that have seen the country through prosperous times as well as hardships. It’s gone through multiple unifications and fractions but always continued to be under an imperial rule that spanned from 221 BC to the revolution in 1911.

Known for their harsh rule, the Quin dynasty unified different warring states into what we now know as China and established the imperial rule. The hard-working commoners at that time built the country’s infrastructure as well as The Great Wall of China. The Han dynasty that came after, ushered the golden age of culture into the country by opening up the Silk Road and spreading Confucianism. The country’s art, literature, and technology also flourished during the Tang rule, while the population reached 100 million when the Song dynasty was in power. The Yuan dynasty introduced the Mongol rule, the Mings increased urbanization, and the Quing dynasty concluded the run of emperors.

You can see traces of the impressive history of the country when visiting popular sites such as the Terracotta Army, the Forbidden City, or the Temple of Heaven.