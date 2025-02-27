Someone asked the internet, “What did your therapist tell you that flipped the switch in your brain for the better?” and netizens were only too happy to respond with their breakthrough moments. Here’s a collection of our favorites.

Shrinks aren’t for everyone, but for a lot of people who struggle in life, they can be an absolute godsend. After all, sometimes speaking to someone who’s been trained on how the human mind works can deliver powerfully helpful insights.

#1 Honestly the most therapeutic thing a therapist has ever done is just widen her eyes in horror. It's so validating to realize that yes, in fact, that thing that happened WAS really messed up and I'm not the crazy one.

RELATED:

#2 "That voice in your head isn't you. It's a voice you have heard. You have grown up with. You have learned. The best thing about learning is that it is never finished; you can learn a new voice."



I'm still ages away from replacing the voice but it has made many scenarios much easier to manage.

#3 Had a breakthrough revelation. Expected everything to change. It didn't. She then explained to me that change doesn't come from merely understanding what your issues are but from doing the hard work to undo those ingrained behaviors.



Oh. Damn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Psychology has come a long way from the days of the first philosophers pondering the human mind over a glass of wine. These days it's a full-blown science with countless branches, techniques, and therapists ready to help you figure out why you overanalyze text messages at 2 AM. But how did we get here, and more importantly, how do you find the perfect psychologist to guide you on your mental health journey? Way before psychology became the science we know today, ancient thinkers like Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle were already debating what makes us humans tick. Fast forward a few centuries, and René Descartes introduced dualism—the idea that the mind and body are separate but work together. This was basically the earliest version of “it’s complicated.”

#4 I needed to leave my husband. I raise goats. She said “do you ever just go out there and beat the c**p out of one of your goats, hoping it will turn into a sheep……?



He’s always going to be a goat.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Though I’ve been to therapy, this one is something I read online randomly;



*Just because things could have been different, doesn’t mean it would have been better.*



I basically took it as stop fretting about what you should have done differently or how people treated you. You could have done it completely differently, the way you wish you did and something negative could have still happened. What happened happened, you can’t live in the past. All you can do is move forward.

#6 Quit invalidating your feelings just because you think others have it harder than you. It’s not a competition.

The 19th century was when psychology officially became a thing. Wilhelm Wundt, the OG psychologist, set up the first lab dedicated to studying human thoughts and behaviors in 1879. His idea? That our minds could be broken down into tiny, measurable components—a concept called structuralism. ADVERTISEMENT But then along came William James, who was more interested in how our thoughts help us survive, leading to functionalism. And thus commenced the battle between “what is the mind made of?” vs. “what can the mind do?”

#7 “Happy people don’t pee in other people’s cheerios.” It helped me look at criticism differently. More productively.

#8 Feeling your feelings doesn't involve processing them with logic or tell yourself a story about why they're happening, it's listening to your body, realizing what muscles hurt, what feels tight, fluttery, nauseous, hot, cold, or whatever else. It's noticing the burning feeling in your eyes, the lump in your throat, or feeling so light you could float away.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Stressful situation.



1.) Is it something I can control?



2.) If not, don’t stress too much over it.



3.) If yes, what is within my ability? What can I do about it to make it better?

As time went on, psychology split into different schools of thought, each with its own way of explaining human behavior. Sigmund Freud shook things up with psychoanalysis, while John B. Watson and B.F. Skinner championed behaviorism, and Carl Rogers and Abraham Maslow brought about humanistic psychology. By the mid-20th century, psychology shifted toward understanding thoughts, memory, and perception. Cognitive psychology laid the foundation for modern research into everything from AI to how we make decisions. With advances in technology, psychologists now study the brain in crazy detail, linking biology to behavior. This has been a welcome game-changer in treating mental health disorders.

#10 When putting up boundaries, “They’ll be mad at first. Then they’ll get over it. They don’t have any other option.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 You need to protect your family at all costs even if it means not talking to some of your other family members. I’ve been estranged from my narcissistic mom for 2 years now and it’s been amazing.



Also important to know that just because you don’t have kids that doesn’t mean your husband and dog isn’t your little family. Realize who is in your family bubble and protect them at all costs. .

#12 “Do you want to get married and have children or is society telling you to get married and have children?”.

So, now that psychology has evolved into this massive, nuanced field, how do you find a psychologist that fits your vibe? Before you start Googling therapists, ask yourself: What’s bothering you? Anxiety? Depression? Relationships? Trauma? Stress? Knowing your needs helps narrow down the search. It’s also a good idea to know your therapy styles. Some of the most popular include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), psychodynamic therapy, humanistic therapy, and mindfulness-based therapy. Your ideal therapist also needs to fit into your life, so give some thought to their location, availability and cost. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Why is it your job to fix everyone?



Why are you always at fault or think you are?



Why can't you give yourself grace?

#14 "Tell whatever is making you anxious in the moment that you see it and acknowledge it, but it's done taking up space."



"You don't owe anyone anything.".

#15 That yes I was surrounded by a***holes and it wasn't that I was one.



It was that simple. Suddenly it clicked that I didn't "deserve what I got".



Then there was the other one when I said I sometimes wished my kids had a bigger family and maybe I should get in contact. She asked me a simple question:



What makes you think they won't treat your kids the same way they treated you? You were a kid too when they did it to you.



Solidified my no contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many therapists offer an initial consultation. This is your chance to see if you vibe with them. Do they listen? Do you feel comfortable opening up? If not, keep looking—it’s totally okay to switch therapists if it’s not a good fit. The most important part of therapy is feeling safe, heard, and understood. What do you think about this list of breakthroughs people had with the help of their therapist? Upvote the ones that resonate with you most and don’t forget to leave a comment if your therapist has helped you find a fresh perspective on life!

#16 You have ADHD. As a 36 year old.

#17 Your brain may not be telling you that you are worthless, but your behaviors and your choices are not those of a person who has good self-worth.

#18 It's not your job to manage other people's feelings and happiness.



Fill your cup first.



Don't tear yourself down to build others up. Don't set yourself on fire to keep others warm.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 When I was thinking of staying with my now ex "is he acknowledging his role in the fight or is he just forgiving you?" I had never thought to ask - turns out he believed he was totally blameless and was just forgiving me. That question ended the relationship.

#20 Allowing yourself to feel doesn’t make you weak, it makes you human.

#21 He told me about the Drama Triangle, and that the Rescuer role exists.

Oh.

Ohhhhh boy.



Time to change everything about the way I do relationships.

#22 That you can decide that being 80 or 90 percent sure you’re making the right decision can be enough. It’s never usually going to be 100%, so aim for 80 or 90.



Also that I could potentially equally regret having another kid as much as not having one. I was so stuck in the fear of regretting not having more that I never considered the equal opposite could be true. Now happily one and done and feeling very confident in that choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I had a lot of fear of authority figures and so I avoided talking to admin at my medical school about any issues I was having. We traced it back to an experience I had with gun violence from an authority figure.



He said, “well, Dr. Neil doesn’t have a gun”.



It seems really silly but that mantra really helped me. Whenever I’d talk to my dean, I would think to myself “Dr. Neil doesn’t have a gun” and it would help me reassure myself that I was safe in that situation. I use that mantra for a lot of people now.

#24 You have to forgive your past self for the decisions you made in order to survive the situation you were in.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Me: talking about my crippling anxiety

My Dr: As I’m listening to what you’re saying, and as I’m watching you go crazy on that fidget spinner.. I’m wondering if anyone has suggested you might have ADHD?

#26 “Be the mirror, not the sponge.”

When someone shares their anxiety/stress with you, it’s not your job nor does it make you a good person to immediately feel those things too.



Show them empathy, but try not to absorb.



It wasn’t easy at first but eventually I was able to do it!!

#27 I was lamenting my various issues, and in frustration stated that I hated my stupid brain. Without even hesitating, she just said, "Oh, your poor brain! It's doing its best!"



It was probably just something she was saying to try and talk me down from my theatrics, but it really made me aware of my negative internal monologue. Like yeah, my brain IS doing its best! It's just kinda bad at being a brain. But she's trying her best!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 "You don't have to earn your place in this world. You can simply exist for yourself and do what makes you happy."



That rocked my s**t. As a severely parentified kid with self-worth issues, I still struggle with not feeling worthy of many things if I'm not being useful.

#29 If I’m having really negative thoughts, or dwelling on something bad, “don’t think about the pink gorilla.”



If you specifically tell yourself don’t think about something, that’s all you’re gonna think about right? Well if I tell myself not to think about something completely random/silly, now I’m gonna think about that instead.



Also, it’s ok to tell people you’re overwhelmed and need a break.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 If you ever feel like home with a person, when your home was never healthy, you need to reevaluate why you are with them.

#31 Did you know we have value the moment we are born…. I did not and it shook me to find I have worth.

#32 "No positive change comes from a harsh place of judgement."



Still working on that when it comes to myself, but it's helped my parenting immensely.

#33 “You don’t need to forgive someone to get closure”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 That my emotions are data and I should stop ignoring them.