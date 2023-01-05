Below, we've compiled the many interesting studies we found on the internet that might spark your interest in the research field. And if you would like to learn more about either study, we have also attached the links to the interesting research articles so you can check them out yourself. Make sure to upvote the studies you found the most fascinating, and let us know in the comments whether you know any more interesting research paper topics!

There's always a set objective behind interesting scientific studies: either to prove/refute a hypothesis, achieve a set-out goal, or simply see what happens. In fact, some of the most significant scientific breakthroughs were made "by accident" when individuals aimed for entirely different outcomes with their trials. For example, Chinese alchemists tried to find an elixir for eternal life yet accidentally developed gunpowder. Either way, while the field of research may seem monotonous, it's never fruitless, whether it's clinical drug trials or interesting psychology studies studying human patterns.

When it comes to picking studies worth reading, what scientists deem an interesting science article might be perceived differently by a person who's clueless about the field or has no interest in it. However, numerous interesting research studies have been conducted in the past that explored relatively uncommon, in fact, weird research topics and made some pretty interesting discoveries. No matter one's alma mater or level of education, the many cool studies conducted in the past can certainly spark one's interest in the field of research.

#1 The study that originated the concept of the alpha wolf, often used by people to justify violent behavior, was based on a disproven model which utilized just a few wolves kept in captivity. Its originator spent years trying to dispel the myth.

#2 The 75-year Harvard Grant Study, the longest study of humans ever conducted, discovered that doing chores as a young child is a key factor in later career success.

#3 According to a study, starting high school one hour later than usual allowed pupils to sleep for at least half an hour longer and was linked to decreased drowsiness and improved academic performance.

#4 According to a recent University of Kansas study, it takes approximately 50 hours of social interaction to develop a casual friendship, another 40 hours to become "real" friends, and a total of 200 hours to build a close relationship.

#5 According to NASA researchers, a perfect nap lasts precisely 26 minutes, and an optimal one should last between 20–30 minutes.

#6 Because there are so many different reasons why people put off doing things, procrastination is seen to be a complicated psychological behavior. Although it is sometimes blamed on "laziness," research indicates that worry, sadness, a fear of failing, or reliance on ethereal ideals are more likely to be to blame.

#7 In one study, "phantom vibration syndrome," a sensory illusion where you believe your phone is humming, was experienced by 68% of participants.

#8 According to Harvard research, hiring one highly productive "toxic worker" negatively impacts a company's bottom line more than hiring a group of less productive yet cooperative employees.

#9 Observational research on handwashing after using the restroom at an Infectious Disease conference found that conference attendees were 84% compliant with hand hygiene after restroom trips, compared to 75% of the general public and only 46% of hospital workers.

#10 A study found that strict parents can make their children more apt liars. Apparently, kids who are afraid of telling the truth and the consequences it might bring pick up more deceitful habits to keep out of trouble.

#11 According to a Stanford study, profanity and honesty have a positive correlation. Individuals and groups who swear frequently were found to be more trustworthy.

#12 Harvard and Columbia's researchers concluded that sarcasm encourages creative thinking because it forces both the expresser and the recipient to get past the discrepancy between the literal and intended meanings of the sarcastic remarks.

#13 It turned out that the researchers who claimed catnip gave people a high similar to marijuana in the late 1960s had merely mixed up the two plants.

#14 According to a study, most American dog owners are prepared to call it quits with their partner if the dog doesn't like them. And honestly, we don't blame them.

#15 According to a research study, farm-raised ostriches are sexually attracted to humans. They would solicit sex "more than twice as often when the humans were nearby," and "70% of the ostriches reliably hit on the humans when they were around."

#16 According to studies, using a cell phone while driving is just as risky as driving drunk. Apparently, texting while driving is 17 times more dangerous than operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and using a hands-free device is just as hazardous as or worse than using a handheld device.

#17 In 2015, researchers employed Victoria's Secret perfume to assess the effectiveness of mosquito repellents because they believed the floral scent would draw mosquitoes. They were surprised to find that it works better than a variety of mosquito repellents at keeping mosquitoes away.

#18 DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) has been the subject of nine studies, all of which found that the program either has no effect on the problem or worsens it.

#19 The brains of left-handed people differ so significantly from those of right-handed people that they are frequently left out of numerous psychological research studies.

#20 Apparently, during an eclipse, bees stop buzzing. Researchers used tiny microphones dangling among flowers to capture bee buzzing during the 2017 North American eclipse. Until just before totality, the bees were buzzing around and making noise. However, all the bees suddenly stopped buzzing as the eclipse occurred.

#21 According to a New York University study, those with more easily pronounced names have higher-status jobs.

#22 A 2011 study discovered that people with high levels of social anxiety also had higher levels of empathy. According to the study, having a high level of compassion may make socially anxious people more perceptive and aware of other people's emotional states.

#23 Studies have shown that sadists, narcissists, or psychopaths are frequently found among internet trolls. According to one of the research, there is a high correlation between sadism and online harassment to the point that trolls could be considered "prototypical everyday sadists."

#24 The top 100 papers in psychology published in 2008 were re-examined by 270 scientists. Only half of the studies could be successfully repeated.

#25 To answer the age-old question, "Where have all the bloody teaspoons gone?" an Australian research institute conducted a four-month study. Results: 80% of the teaspoons in the trial vanished.

#26 After analyzing over 1,800 papers, scientists have (yet again) found homeopathic medicines utterly pointless.

#27 According to research, 87% of homeless males with "traumatic" brain injuries had them before becoming homeless, making up nearly half of all homeless men.

#28 In a 10-year psychological study, it was discovered that men who kissed their wives before leaving for work earned 20 to 30 percent more than their counterparts. Also, they lived an average of five years longer.

#29 According to a Swedish study, the first three weekdays following the springtime switch to Daylight Saving Time were more common for heart attacks.

#30 Stanford research from 2014 discovered that walking increases creative ideas. The study compared participants' levels of inventiveness when walking and sitting. No matter how they walked, people's creative output rose by an average of 60% when moving around.

#31 Researchers at the Babraham Institute pondered whether sheep could recognize their fellow sheep's faces. They discovered that sheep can recognize the faces of other sheep 80% of the time. Additionally, they could still recognize the sheep's faces two years later.

#32 Due to the difficulty of vocal vibration caused by their long necks, giraffes were often believed to be completely mute. But after eight years and about 1000 hours of audio recordings at three zoos, scientists have learned that giraffes make a strange, deep humming sound akin to tantric chanting.

#33 Apparently, specific bodily manifestations are built into our genes. According to a study, blind athletes and blind children raise their hands in celebration after winning, despite never having seen anybody else do it.

#34 Many politicians adopted wide-legged postures in images after a hugely successful TED talk about the advantages of power poses. However, 11 additional research studies failed to confirm the initial findings. Thus, there is absolutely no science involved in it.

#35 In a 2005 study, silver coins were used to teach capuchin monkeys about the value of money. During one trial, a monkey was seen swapping a coin for sex. Immediately after receiving the "payment," the other monkey exchanged it for a grape.

#36 New research suggests that genetic switches that enable offspring to inherit the experience of their predecessors can transmit memories to later generations. This might explain how phobias can manifest themselves in the following generations.

#37 Researchers have found that bats frequently argue with one another and address each other as individuals.

#38 According to a 2011 UC Berkeley study, drivers of Mercedes and BMW were roughly five times more likely to cut off other drivers than those of non-luxury vehicles.

#39 According to studies, increased Facebook use is strongly associated with lower life satisfaction and a higher risk of depression.

#40 According to a government-funded LSD study conducted in the 1960s, "26 men unleashed a slew of widely embraced innovations shortly after their LSD experiences, including a mathematical theorem for NOR gate circuits, a conceptual model of a photon, a linear electron accelerator beam-steering device."

#41 An investigation into the "spiritual effects" of magic mushrooms was funded in 2006 by the US government. 79% of the participants reported greater well-being or satisfaction two months after the research.

#42 The Zoology Department at Stockholm University conducted a study to determine which faces chickens peck at. The findings demonstrated that chickens tend to peck at attractive human faces.

#43 Apparently, pills' colors alter how people perceive them. According to one study, a person's perception of the effectiveness of a treatment is influenced by the color of the tablets they take. The color of the pill affects how our brain and body detect it, even if it is only a placebo. Orange and red tablets are thought to be stimulants. Brightly colored tablets and/or those with embossed brand names were deemed "stronger." Yellow pills were considered to be antidepressants, and blue pills to be sedatives.

#44 A British geologist traveled to Sicily in 1825 to look at the relics of a purported female saint. He concluded that these were likely goat remains and not human. He told the priests, who expelled him, and then put the bones in a casket to keep them from being studied in the future.

#45 According to a UK study, wives had affairs in 25% of divorce cases, whereas husbands did so in 75%. 53% of divorces involved marriages that lasted 10 to 15 years, while 40% were unions that lasted 5 to 10 years. According to the study, a 20-year marriage is less likely to end in divorce.

#46 According to a U.S. FDA study, 90% of more than 100 prescription and over-the-counter medications were "perfectly good to use even 15 years after the expiration date." Over five years, the U.S. military saved $260 million by not throwing out expired medicines.

#47 Historically, researchers have avoided using female animals in medical experiments since they don't have to consider the effects of hormone cycles. This may help explain why women frequently don't respond to therapies or medications the same way men do.

#48 Using a formula developed by analyzing songs from 50 years, it was discovered that Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky" is the happiest song ever.

#49 More than 4,000 millionaires participated in a psychology study that concluded that having more money improves life. They also discovered that those who worked hard for their money were happier than those who received it as an inheritance. Apparently, a whole study was required to prove that has already been known, but there you have it!

#50 British researchers discovered a 60-year-old mother who has never been able to distinguish between her daughter's voice or any other. She has no idea who is speaking to her until she can see the speaker's face. A university study revealed that she could only identify one voice — that of Sean Connery.

#51 When faced with the temptation to lie yet still tell the truth, one can significantly enhance both mental and physical health. Researchers discovered that people may drastically and consciously cut back on their daily lying, which was then linked to noticeably better health.

#52 Researchers at Princeton University opened a cat's skull in 1929 and connected its auditory nerve to a telephone. A telephone receiver was attached to one end of a telephone wire while the other was hooked to the nerve. The other researcher, who was 50 feet away, could hear what the first researcher said in the cat's ear through the receiver. The test served as the foundation for cochlear implants.

#53 Up to 80% of participants in psychological studies come from Western, educated, industrialized, rich, and democratic (WEIRD) societies. Still, only 12% of the world's population does.

#54 The prevalence of autism is not increasing. According to studies, changes in how doctors define "autism" are to blame for the apparent rise in autistic diagnoses.

#55 Studies found that random Monopoly players who were given twice as much money as their opponents started to mistreat other players and claimed that they had utilized skill and strategy to win.

#56 In 1978, a study titled "Where Are They Now?" tracked the progress of 515 people who tried to take their own lives on the Golden Gate Bridge between 1937 and 1971 but were stopped. Most were either alive or had passed away naturally, proving "suicidal behavior is crisis-oriented" instead of being inescapable.

#57 Apparently, married couples begin to resemble one another over time. Robert Zions conducted research in the 1980s where participants viewed images of single faces. 24 photos were taken of the same folks when they first got married, and 24 shots were taken of them 25 years afterward. For the images taken 25 years before and after marriage, the participants were instructed to match the photos of the women with the men who most closely resembled them. Due to their more remarkable similarity, the participants were far more successful in matching the images of the couples 25 years after their wedding.

#58 Brown University's Peter Snider was interested in researching whether a full bladder impairs thinking. His research revealed that those who need to urgently urinate indeed have more cognitive impairment.

#59 According to research findings, naturally occurring lithium in the water supply may reduce self-homicide rates. When lithium levels in select Texas counties were measured, it was shown that counties with higher lithium water quality had lower self-homicide rates.

#60 According to a 2011 blind study, "professional" abstract art is vastly preferred over similar works by young children. Even when they were identified as created by a minor, participants still preferred paintings done by professionals.

#61 According to a study, male robins are the best bird husbands because they can predict what their partners want to eat. Regardless of whether they observed what the female consumed most recently, they can still grant their partner's wishes. They also practice monogamy. Men, take notes!

#62 Researchers looked into the brains of nuns who practiced "centering prayer," intended to foster a sense of unity with God. The nuns' brain scans apparently revealed parallels between them and users of illegal substances like magic mushrooms.

#63 According to a double-blind study, predicting the psychological characteristics of individuals based on the position of the stars at birth is no more accurate than guessing them at random. The people who have conducted the study must be Leos...

#64 According to a survey conducted in London, 70% of women experience workplace harassment at the hands of "Queen Bees." The term "Queen Bees" refers to women who, out of insecurity, engage in socially aggressive behavior like gossiping, excluding, alienating, and stealing friends and lovers.

#65 Studies on "ice cores" taken from Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania have shown that drought did occur around 3600 years ago, roughly the same time the Bible sets the events of Joseph's narrative in Egypt.

#66 Ozzy Osbourne's DNA was examined to determine how he managed to survive a life of heavy drinking and drug use. American scientists sequenced and analyzed Osbourne's entire genome, finding mutations connected to his Neanderthal ancestry, metabolism, and addiction.

#67 Researchers have found that submerging octopuses in ethanol to have them anesthetized is the most humane method and has no long-term negative consequences.

#68 According to research, even those who have never seen a gesture and are congenitally blind when speaking nonetheless produce hand gestures as regularly and similarly to sighted individuals. Even when speaking with another blind person, they will gesture.

#69 According to research by American University, the Chevrolet Camaro (68%) is less 'American' than the Toyota Camry (78.5%) and Honda Accord (76%) in terms of domestic content.

#70 The goal of The Monster Study was to make ordinarily normal-speaking orphan youngsters stutter. While some kids received praise for their speech, others were criticized and treated with contempt. Later, these kids' speech issues would affect them for the rest of their lives.

#71 Numerous long-term investigations have been done on the feasibility of sterilizing and preserving food by injecting it with radiation. Despite being perfectly safe, there is still a lot of opposition to it because of the misconceptions and misperceptions around radiation.

#72 According to a 2011 study, those who indulge in candy weigh less than those who don't. Apparently, the "National Confectioners Association" funded the study.

#73 According to research on human remains in Cambridge, UK, people buried in the town center plots, where the wealthier residents lived, were far more likely to have bunions. They discovered that a recent trend in pointed shoes caused many more people to get bunions.

#74 Injuries happened to runners as often whether they stretched or not, according to a study of 1,300 cross-country runners. However, the rate of injuries was substantially higher among runners who just stretched periodically.