Woman Predicted 9/11 Twelve Years Before It Happened And That Is Not Even Her Most Unsettling Call

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Most people who claim to see the future are easy to dismiss. Vague enough to mean anything, specific enough to sound impressive after the fact, and almost always wrong about the big stuff. But once in a generation someone comes along whose track record is just uncomfortable enough to make you pause.

Baba Vanga was a blind Bulgarian prophetess who spent decades consulting with everyone from ordinary villagers to Soviet leaders, and who left behind a collection of predictions that, depending on how generously you interpret them, range from eerily accurate to genuinely inexplicable. She left Earth in 1996. She predicted that too.

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From Nostradamus to a magic 8-ball, fortune tellers and prophets are nothing new, but it never ceases to amaze us when they hit the nail on the head

Image credits: Dimitar Dilkoff / Reuters

Born in 1911 in what is now North Macedonia, Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova lost her sight at the age of 12 when a tornado picked her up and threw her across a field, leaving her buried under debris for days. When they found her, her eyes were so badly damaged by sand and dirt that she never recovered her vision. What she allegedly gained in return is the part that gets weird.

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She began having visions. Specific ones. Named people, named dates, named events. Word spread fast, the way it only does in small Balkan villages. By the time she was an adult, people were travelling from across the Soviet Union to sit across from a blind woman in rural Bulgaria and ask her what was coming. Even Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev made the trip.

2022 Droughts and floods

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Among her predictions for 2022, Baba Vanga forecast that large cities around the world would be hit by significant droughts and water shortages, and that Australia and Asia would be rocked by severe flooding. Both happened. The UK experienced its driest July since 1935, with the government officially declaring a drought in August 2022.

France, Italy and Portugal all faced record-breaking dry spells and devastating wildfires across the same period. Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Sydney received eight months’ worth of rainfall in just four days in July 2022, flooding the city for the third time that year alone. Japan’s weather agency simultaneously issued warnings about flooding in Tokyo as the country battled a major tropical storm.

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Now, climate scientists will tell you, correctly, that droughts and floods are increasingly predictable consequences of climate change, and that forecasting them is less mysticism and more meteorology. Which is a fair point. But Baba Vanga made that call decades before climate anxiety became a dinner table conversation. So you can put that one in whatever column feels right to you.

September 11 attacks

Image credits: Andrea Booher / FEMA Photo Library

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In 1989, twelve years before it happened, Baba Vanga reportedly said: “Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing.” True believers read “steel birds” as the hijacked planes.

The “American brethren” as the Twin Towers. And the word “bush,” well. George W. Bush was president when it happened and subsequently led the military response. You can decide how you feel about that one.

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Kursk submarine disaster

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In 1980, Baba Vanga allegedly said that in August 1999, “Kursk will be covered with water and the whole world will weep over it.” She was referring to the Russian city of Kursk. What actually happened was that in August 2000 (one year off), the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk sank in the Barents Sea, taking all 118 crew members with it.

The whole world did, in fact, weep over it. The name. The month. The global grief. One year out on the date, and she was talking about a city, not a submarine, and yet. It is the kind of coincidence that keeps people up at night.

The elimination of Indira Gandhi

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In 1969, Baba Vanga had a vision of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said: “The dress will destroy her. I see an orange-yellow dress in the smoke and fire.” Fifteen years later, in 1984, Gandhi was shot by two of her own bodyguards following her order to storm the Golden Temple, the holiest site in Sikhism. On that day, she was wearing a saffron-coloured saree.

Saffron is, for those keeping track, an orange-yellow colour. Either Baba Vanga had an extraordinarily specific dream about a world leader’s wardrobe choices fifteen years in advance, or something very strange was happening in that Bulgarian village.

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Her own departure from our world

Image credits: Maraschino Cherry / Wikipedia

In a 1990 interview, Baba Vanga pointed to August 11th, 1996 as the day she would leave this world. She was right, to the day (for once), which is the most remarkable final prediction of an already remarkable career, and the kind of self-fulfilling prophecy that is impossible to disprove.

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Either way, she went out exactly when she said she would, and left behind a legacy that has only grown more discussed, more debated, and more fascinating in the nearly three decades since. Whatever she was doing in that house in Bulgaria, she was doing something.

1994 FIFA World Cup final

Image credits: Wasted Time R / English Wikipedia

Baba Vanga was not batting a thousand. For every Kursk or 9/11, there are predictions that landed with a thud. For the 1994 FIFA World Cup Final, which she predicted would feature two teams whose names began with the letter B. Compelling! Specific! Also wrong.

The final was Brazil versus Italy. Brazil starts with a B. Italy, famously, does not. Italy did, however, defeat Bulgaria in the semi-finals, so maybe she was feeling a little hopeful for her country’s underdog team? You could argue she was half right. You could also argue that with 32 teams in the tournament, guessing at least one B was not exactly a miracle of foresight.

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Nuclear war

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Baba Vanga reportedly predicted that 2026 would bring the beginning of World War Three, alongside humanity’s first contact with extraterrestrial life. Both in the same year. Given the current state of the world, the World War Three part is not sitting as comfortably as we would like.

The aliens, for now, remain unconfirmed. Though at this point in 2026, genuinely nothing would surprise us. Baba Vanga passed thirty years ago, and she is still making people nervous. That, if nothing else, is its own kind of power.

Barack Obama will be the last US president

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At some point during her lifetime, she allegedly predicted that the 44th US president would be a Black man, and lo and behold, Barack Obama became the 44th president of the United States in 2009. She also reportedly said of his successor: “Everyone will put their hopes in him to end it, but the opposite will happen.”

“He will bring the country down, and conflicts between North and South states will escalate,” she grimly added. Whether that reads as Trump to you probably depends on where you sit politically. But the fact that she called a Black president at a time when that was considered essentially unimaginable is the part historians find hard to shrug off.

Do you believe Baba Vanga was on to something, or was she just taking a shot in the dark and got lucky? Sceptics, head to the comments!

People in the comments seemed less convinced, saying these kinds of non-specific predictions have been around for centuries

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