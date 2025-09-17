ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly two hundred years ago, an event so rare occurred that even the phrase “once in a blue moon” doesn’t quite describe it. The thing is, the Sun turned blue in the sky. The effect of the blue, sometimes greenish, Sun was described by numerous observers around the world throughout the summer of 1831, but no one understood what it was.

Centuries passed – and finally, scientists were able to literally uncover the true cause of this strange natural phenomenon. A “forgotten” volcano, a catastrophic eruption, and even, indirectly, an abandoned nuclear submarine base were implicated here. Intrigued yet? Then let’s read on!

In 1831, the Sun turned blue in Europe and America, and the cold came – without any reason understandable to scientists

Bright sun shining over calm blue ocean with clear sky reflecting the time when the sun turned blue mystery.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The unexpected “winter” in the middle of the summer was similar to the events of 1816, caused by Mount Tambora’s massive eruption

The early 19th century was a challenging time for astronomers and farmers around the world. First, in 1816, there was the colossal eruption of Mount Tambora in the Malay Archipelago, causing the so-called “year without a summer.” Indeed, throughout Europe and America in 1816, there was virtually no summer, causing widespread crop failures and even famine in some countries.

Researchers in orange jackets on a boat near large icy cliffs under a bright blue sky exploring the 1831 mystery of the sun turning blue.

Image credits: Freysteinn G. Jonsson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Fifteen years later, the situation repeated itself, albeit on a somewhat smaller scale. Cold weather and crop failures came to the Northern Hemisphere, and throughout most of the summer of 1831, astronomers and ordinary people saw a blue Sun, occasionally even shimmering with green or violet hues. All of this was meticulously documented – but this time, scientists were unable to determine the true driver.

Researchers in red suits exploring rocky icy terrain as part of the 1831 mystery involving the sun turning blue.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, this time the researchers found no real “culprit,” despite doing their best to study it

And here’s why. The reason is that the Mount Tambora eruption occurred in a densely populated area, close to busy trade routes. Yes, the death toll from the eruption was colossal – it’s believed to be over 70,000 people – but on the other hand, scientists were able to clearly record all stages of the eruption and determine its impact on the planet’s climate.

Two scientists in white lab coats examining samples under a microscope solving 1831 mystery of sun turning blue.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

As for the 1831 case, scientists also suspected a volcanic eruption, but they couldn’t find a “suitable” event in the historic records. The prime “suspect” was the small underwater volcano Ferdinandea near Sicily in the Mediterranean, which erupted in July 1831, but the emissions there were too small to cause such severe consequences on several continents.

Mountain partially covered by clouds over cold ocean waters with a small boat, illustrating the 1831 mystery of the sun turning blue.

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Almost two centuries passed – and now we definitely know what happened then

Well, just in the last couple of years, a team of scientists from the University of St. Andrews, led by Dr. William Hutchinson, appears to have found the true “culprit” of that long-ago event. At least, all modern research methods point almost infallibly to it. Yes, there was a powerful volcanic eruption in the summer of 1831. But it actually occurred thousands of miles from Sicily…

Graph showing sulphate particles and sodium levels from ice core data related to the 1831 sun turned blue event in Greenland.

Image credits: Daily Galaxy UK / Daily Galaxy

Meet Zavaritski volcano on Simushir Island, a small, remote piece of land located in the North Pacific Ocean, between Kamchatka and Japan. It has three volcanic calderas, the youngest of which dates back to modern times, and in its place now lies a lake approximately 70 meters deep. The volcano erupted three times in the last century, most recently in 1957.

So why is there absolutely no record of earlier eruptions? It’s very simple: firstly, unlike Tambora, Simushir was almost uninhabited in the first half of the 19th century – only small Ainu tribes and the occasional Russian colonist outposts. Consequently, even if there were any witnesses to a massive eruption, they’re unlikely to have recorded it.

Map and stratigraphic chart showing volcanic activity and ash deposits in the Kurils linked to the 1831 blue sun event mystery

Image credits: Daily Galaxy UK / Daily Galaxy

Turns out, the Zavaritski volcano in the Northern Pacific had a huge but undocumented eruption in 1831

Secondly, local sources claim that in the second half of the 20th century, Simushir housed a secret military base for Soviet nuclear submarines, which, just like in old James Bond movies, were based right in the volcanic lake. Unsurprisingly, any access to the volcano had been strictly closed to researchers for a long time.

In 1994, the base was closed, allowing scientists to study volcanic rocks from Simushir. And so, by comparing ice cores from Greenland and other sites dated to the summer of 1831 with volcanic pumice from the Zavaritski caldera, William Hutchinson’s team concluded that a large-scale eruption occurred on Simushir in the summer of 1831, “responsible” for the blue sun and other phenomena.

Snow-covered volcano under a blue sky with clouds, illustrating the mystery of the time when the sun turned blue.

Image credits: Ruslan Aizatulin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The aerosol haze caused by the eruption made the Sun seem blue and caused significant temperature plunge too

Researchers suggest that the “unknown” eruption was one of the largest of the whole 19th century, comparable at least to the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, which lowered the average annual temperature worldwide by approximately 0.5 degrees Celsius for several years thereafter. Aerosol haze from the volcano’s emissions shrouded the Earth and made the Sun appear blue.

Commenting on the results of his study, Dr. Hutchinson calls the discovery a true “Eureka moment.” Online commenters meanwhile rightly point out how much we still don’t know about our planet and how many mysteries lie hidden in its past. However, scientists still uncover these mysteries from time to time. For example, “once under a blue moon… or blue sun.”

People in the comments praised the scientists for this discovery but also noted that we still don’t know so much about our planet

Text excerpt from tom young discussing climate change and unpredictability related to the 1831 mystery of the blue sun phenomenon.

Comment discussing concerns about global cooling and major eruptions in relation to the sun turning blue mystery.

Text excerpt discussing climate change rapidity tied to pole shifts and sun flaring related to the 1831 sun turned blue mystery.

Stan Cottingham sharing insights on nature's unpredictability and the mystery of the sun turning blue event.

Comment by Bull Rider discussing researchers finding an isotope with cooling effects related to sun turning blue mystery.

Comment by Joe Mauk discussing the 1831 mystery about the sun turning blue and volcanic activity's impact on North America.

Text excerpt about historical astronomical events before the 1800s and people’s adaptations to them.

Text excerpt discussing the 1831 mystery related to volcanic activity affecting the climate and the sun turning blue.

Text excerpt describing memories of a blue sun event, relating to the 1831 mystery of the sun turning blue.

Text excerpt about volcanoes blamed for the 1831 sun turning blue mystery and its effects on mood.

Comment by Damon Hunter discussing the 1831 mystery of the sun turning blue and the year without a summer.

Text explaining how a massive volcano eruption blocked the sun, cooling the earth for years in 1831 mystery.