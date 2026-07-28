Kate Hudson’s Libido Confession Resurfaces And Triggers Debate, Doctor Weighs In

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Kate Hudson‘s candid thoughts on physical intimacy in her 40s have reignited a wider conversation about whether women’s libido really declines with age or simply changes.

The actress’s comments quickly sparked debate, with many agreeing that intimacy becomes more enjoyable with age, while others shared that their own experiences had been marked by a noticeable drop in desire.

Highlights Kate Hudson's candid remarks about intimacy in her 40s reignited a heated debate over whether women's desire really declines with age.

Medical experts say that midlife libido is far more complex than many people realize, with some women experiencing a surprising surge in desire.

Psychologists and gynecologists explain the many factors that can shape a woman's intimate life during perimenopause.

As the discussion continues, several medical experts and psychologists exclusively told Bored Panda that there is no one-size-fits-all answer, explaining what a woman’s intimate life can look like during midlife.

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Kate Hudson believes the “best part” about physical intimacy in her 40s is the freedom that comes with age

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In a February 2025 interview with Bustle, Kate offered a candid perspective on intimacy, arguing that getting older has made s*x more enjoyable for her rather than less.

“The best part about s*x in your 40s, honestly, is the freedom,” the Running Point star said. “S*x isn’t supposed to be pretty, and I think that when you get older you kind of have more fun with that.”

Rather than viewing aging as something that diminishes intimacy, the 47-year-old suggested it has helped her let go of the pressure to make s*x look perfect, allowing her to focus instead on enjoyment and connection.

The actress also credited her longtime fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa, for embracing her outgoing personality.

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Hudson shared, “I’m the biggest flirt on the planet. So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody, girls, boys. Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this.”

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In the same interview, Kate also explained that her outlook extends beyond intimacy alone.

“It’s not just about finding love,” she said. “It’s really about finding your place, your confidence in the things that you want in your life, whether it’s work or relationships.”

Hudson’s comments resonated with thousands of women, but experts say her experience represents only one side of a much bigger picture.

Medical experts weigh in on why women’s desire in midlife is far more complex than many people realize

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While some women report feeling more liberated, confident, and interested in intimacy during their 40s, others experience the exact opposite as hormonal changes, stress, relationship dynamics, and health concerns begin to intersect.

According to medical experts, there is no universal timeline for libido, and the long-standing belief that desire simply disappears with age is one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding midlife.

Clinical psychologist Judit Merayo Barredo explained that the issue is often misunderstood from the very beginning.

“The idea that s**ual desire simply d*es off in our 40s is one of the most persistent myths in modern psychology. Desire doesn’t disappear; it evolves from ‘spontaneous’ to ‘responsive.'”

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Rather than age itself, she said the biggest obstacles are often chronic stress, exhaustion, and the invisible mental load many people carry.

“The main culprit behind a lower s*x drive isn’t age, it’s accumulated exhaustion, chronic stress, and mental load. S*x requires safety and relaxation. Once you address the burnout and cultivate a space to decompress, desire returns, but it needs an invitation rather than an automatic switch.”

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Australia-based sexologist Kiki Maree echoed that sentiment, noting that hormones are only one part of a much broader equation.

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“S**ual desire may change with age, but it does not follow a simple, inevitable downward trajectory.”

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She explained that while perimenopause can influence desire, arousal, and comfort, factors such as sleep, medication, mental health, body image, caregiving responsibilities, and relationship dynamics can have an equally significant, if not greater, impact.

Triple board-certified OB-GYN and menopause specialist Dr. Anna Cabeca also challenged the assumption that lower libido is an unavoidable part of getting older.

“That’s one of the biggest misconceptions I encounter. Hormonal changes during perimenopause can absolutely affect libido, but that doesn’t mean every woman’s desire will inevitably disappear.”

Instead, she said, libido is shaped by “far more than hormones,” including stress, sleep, emotional well-being, relationship health, and overall wellness.

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Meanwhile, several specialists emphasized that desire can remain strong, or even increase, during midlife.

Dr. Sophia Yen, co-founder and CEO of Pandia Health, pointed out that research also shows many women do experience a decline as they move through perimenopause and menopause.

“The libido is a combination of hormones and psychosocial factors,” she explained, noting that decreasing estrogen and testosterone, relationship satisfaction, self-esteem, work pressures, and family responsibilities all contribute to changes in s**ual desire.

The experts emphasized that these seemingly different experiences highlight just how individualized midlife intimacy can be.

According to one expert, “I’ve seen women in their 40s, 50s, and beyond reclaim their desire and pleasure…”

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One woman may feel liberated, while another may struggle with hormonal symptoms, and both experiences are medically valid.

If there’s one part of Hudson’s comments that experts overwhelmingly agreed with, it’s her belief that intimacy becomes less about perfection and more about authenticity with age.

According to Judit, many people reach midlife having shed years of body-image anxiety and the pressure to meet unrealistic expectations.

“Midlife often brings a profound psychological gift: the shedding of external validation. When you are no longer worrying about how you look from the outside, you can finally focus on how intimacy feels from the inside.”

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Kiki shared a similar perspective, noting that confidence and libido are often conflated, even though they are not the same.

She shared, “A person can have a relatively low or moderate libido but feel very confident discussing intimacy, initiating connection, communicating boundaries, and asking for what they enjoy.”

Gynecologist and IVF specialist Dr. Nandita Palshetkar said she frequently sees this distinction in her own practice.

According to the specialist, physiological libido naturally rises and falls with hormonal changes, but confidence is a psychological state that often strengthens with age.

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As a result, she explained, someone may experience less spontaneous desire than in their 20s, while still enjoying a far more satisfying intimate life because they feel secure, uninhibited, and better able to communicate what they want.

That idea appeared to resonate with many women online, with one person commenting, “Me exactly. My partner is a big guy in great shape, but he dreads it every time my mood kicks in. My old self can’t even hold a candle against me now.”

Another wrote, “Mine has been wild the past year. I have surpassed the husband and finally understand how disheartening ‘Honey, not tonight’ feels.”

Gynecologists explain why some women experience a surge in desire during perimenopause while others don’t

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While confidence and emotional maturity can reshape intimacy, doctors say biology also plays an important role, especially as women approach perimenopause.

During this stage, hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone begin fluctuating, but the impact isn’t the same for everyone.

Dr. Anna explained that many people mistakenly blame estrogen alone, emphasizing that “it’s not just estrogen. During perimenopause, estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and DHEA all begin to shift, and each plays a role in s**ual health.”

She noted that declining testosterone and DHEA may reduce desire, while lower estrogen can contribute to v**inal dryness, decreased elasticity, and discomfort during intimacy.

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At the same time, falling progesterone may disrupt sleep and mood, making it harder to feel relaxed and emotionally connected.

“Add chronic stress, elevated cortisol, and poor sleep into the mix, and you’ve created the perfect environment for low libido. Pain and pleasure don’t live in the same room.”

Dr. Sophia offered a similar medical explanation and also explained that the loss of estrogen can lead to Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), which can make people less interested in physical intimacy.

Despite these changes, several experts stressed that hormonal fluctuations don’t automatically mean someone’s intimate life will decline.

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Dr. Cabeca said she has treated countless women who rediscovered both desire and pleasure well into midlife.

“I’ve seen women in their 40s, 50s, and beyond reclaim their desire and pleasure. It’s possible at every stage of life with the right support.”

Dr. Palshetkar shared a similar message, explaining that fluctuating hormones may change the mechanics of physical arousal, but they do not erase a person’s desire for connection or pleasure.

For Kate, getting older has meant embracing a new level of confidence.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she challenged one of the most common stereotypes surrounding aging.

Experts agree there is no “normal” timeline for changes in physical intimacy, and women shouldn’t suffer in silence

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Kate shared, “Women get older, and there is this kind of misconception that they should be less s**ual as they get older. The reality is that women, as we get older, our libido becomes more intensified.”

The experts agreed that while Hudson’s experience is genuine, it should not be treated as the universal expectation.

Some women notice an increase in desire, while others experience a decline, and neither outcome is inherently abnormal.

Instead, they say the biggest mistake is assuming that distressing changes are simply something women have to accept.

Dr. Yen said many people are told to “just live with it,” despite effective treatments being available.

She explained that painful intimacy and declining desire are common during perimenopause, but they should never be dismissed as an inevitable part of aging.

Kate Hudson revealed that men are attracted to younger women because they believe the lie that women’s libido reduces as they grow older but in reality it only intensifies “Unlike men, women sex drive only increases as they grow older” pic.twitter.com/vD8nVbaoVO — Blaise ⛧ (@wydblaise) April 14, 2026

If changes in libido become distressing or begin affecting quality of life or relationships, she recommends speaking with a healthcare provider experienced in menopause and s**ual health.

Dr. Anna agreed, saying one of the saddest misconceptions she encounters is the belief that intimacy is permanently lost after midlife.

She said, “Many women believe they’ve lost something they’ll never get back. That simply isn’t true.”

She further emphasized that treatment isn’t limited to hormones alone and may involve improving v**inal health, reducing stress, restoring sleep, pelvic floor therapy, nutrition, and strengthening emotional connection.

Psychologist Judit said expectations themselves can sometimes become the biggest obstacle.

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“The most damaging misconception is the Hollywood narrative that ‘real passion’ must always be spontaneous and explosive,” she explained. “Midlife intimacy doesn’t happen by accident; it happens by choice, and that intentionality makes it far more meaningful.”

Kiki also encouraged people to stop measuring healthy relationships by frequency alone.

She noted that many couples assume spontaneous desire is the only “real” form of attraction, even though responsive desire, where interest develops after affection or physical closeness begins, is extremely common in long-term relationships.

“More intimacy does not automatically mean better intimacy,” she explained. “People also confuse s**ual frequency with s**ual satisfaction.”

Dr. Nandita illustrated the point with a patient she recently treated.

The woman, in her mid-40s, feared she had “lost” her libido altogether.

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However, after evaluation revealed normal hormone levels, it became clear that the real challenge was the exhaustion of balancing a demanding career with active parenting.

Rather than focusing on “fixing” her hormones, the couple began creating lower-pressure opportunities for connection.

According to the doctor, the patient later reported experiencing the most satisfying intimate life she had ever had, not because her hormones suddenly changed, but because her emotional environment did.

The experts collectively agreed that Hudson’s confession highlights an important reality: aging doesn’t automatically improve or diminish intimacy.

Instead, midlife often marks a period of change, in which hormones, health, relationships, stress, and self-confidence intersect differently for each individual.

“I feel as if I am rejuvenated. Goes without saying it brings great joy to my daily life and mental health,” one woman in her 40s shared