If You Can Finish All 17 Of These ’80s & ’90s References, You’re Part Of The Best Generation

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The ’80s and ’90s are often considered the golden age of pop culture. From the rise of MTV and iconic music hits to bold fashion statements, unforgettable blockbuster movies, and classic childhood toys, these decades are impossible to beat. If you are a true ’90s kid or an ’80s pop culture fanatic, you can probably picture it all perfectly right now.

In this nostalgic trivia challenge, you will face 17 fill-in-the-blank sentences that are missing a key piece of pop culture history. Your job is to fill in the gaps using your memory of the most celebrated decades. Think you can get a perfect score of 17/17? Dive right in and test your memory!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Ron Lach