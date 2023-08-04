Lana Del Rey’s Fans Call Her A Prophet After Predicting The Downfall Of Female Singers In 2020

It doesn’t take being a hardcore fan to know there’s something mystique about the way Lana Del Rey handles herself. “You have what Prince had. Nobody knew what the [heck] Prince was like,” Sir Elton John, one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, has said of Rey. Her true oracle powers, however, have only shown itself quite recently.

In 2020, Lana Del Rey gained widespread attention when her Instagram post titled “Question for the Culture” went viral. In this now-deleted post, she passionately defended her music against critics who accused her lyrics of “glamorizing abuse.”

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, [making love], cheating, etc.,” Lana wrote in her post, “can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying I’m glamorizing abuse??????”

Recently, fans of Lana Del Rey started calling her a prophet after all the female artists she name-dropped back in 2020 got into a controversy one by one

In her initial statement, Lana Del Rey mentioned seven female artists, such as Doja Cat and Beyoncé, who had achieved #1 songs that, according to her, revolved around themes like “being sexy, wearing no clothes, and cheating.” However, her post triggered significant backlash as some perceived it as targeting women of color and perpetuating misogynistic notions.

Coincidentally, within the last two months, five out of the seven artists Lana mentioned in her post have been embroiled in their own controversies.

What’s even more frightening is that each controversy seems to be unfolding in almost the exact order in which they were named in her original post.

People on the Internet started calling this phenomenon “Lana’s prophecy”

It all started with Doja Cat

After allegations against J. Cyrus, her boyfriend, went live, the couple started losing followers due to their rude responses to fans

Next on the list was Ariana Grande

On July 17, the “thank u next” singer made headlines as news of her divorce from Dalton Gomez went viral

However, it was only a couple of days later that it was confirmed that Grande’s rumored relationship with her “Wicked” co-star, Ethan Slater, is not a rumor

Then it was Camila Cabello’s turn

On July 28, people started tweeting about Camila reportedly dating Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía’s ex-fiancé

This rumor surfaced just days after the news of Rosalía and Rauw ending their three-year relationship, which some fans didn’t take lightly

Then there was Cardi B, who got herself into a bit of controversy last weekend after throwing mics at people during her shows in Las Vegas

As of now, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé have not experienced “Lana’s prophecy”

However, recent reports mentioned that Minaj had been the target of a “swatting” incident, where a fake 911 call was made to her LA residence

Of course, people are entertained by this mysterious coincidence

