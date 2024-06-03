57 Funny And Confusing Signs, As Shared By This Online Community
It’s common to see signs everywhere we go. The uninspired welcome board at the entrance of a restaurant, the classic ‘no smoking’ sign, or the black and white ones that say ‘park here’. But if you look around carefully, the world is full of silly signs that are anything but boring. And the r/signs subreddit is proof of that. This light-hearted online community shares some of the most entertaining signs out there. Below, we’ve compiled our favorite bizarre and witty signage from them. Keep scrolling to check out some eye-catching signs, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you smile.
Hm
He Sleeps With His Legs In The Air
I'm not sure which is more confusing. The message on the sign or the complete lack of font consistency.
Found In Abandoned Car
You will find signs not just in public spaces but also in businesses and even on roadways. While these signs provide us with all the details in a very unappealing way, it’s intriguing to see creative signs like these ones.
When you visit a park and need information about trails or picnic areas, all you need to do is look for a sign board indicating the name and distance of the spot. Similarly, they also point out the rules for activities such as swimming and fishing.
Notice
Artist Unknown
For visitors and residents alike, being able to find clear directions and accurate opening and closing times is important. Regardless of their familiarity with the area, people might be able to navigate public spaces comfortably thanks to wayfinding signage.
These signs help tourists orient themselves, and locals might just discover new areas. In order to improve accessibility, signage can also include features like Braille and tactile elements to ensure that everyone can understand the information provided.
What…
Not confusing at all - it's the hokey pokey but for cars.
Barber Shop Sign Tells It Like It Is
That’s One Way To Look At It
A blog by the Merson Group, who are known for place branding and digital signage, points out the significance of signage being consistent and clear. They mention that popular points of interest, such as historical monuments, should be precisely signposted.
For instance, there should be interesting signs alongside heritage buildings sharing details about the site. According to them, signage can be integrated to pay homage to a city’s past.
Kidnapped Employees
Good Neighborhood
We keep in long so the wild flowers grow and the bees are happy
In the retail space, unique messages on sign boards help attract walk-in customers. People can also know about sales, discounts, and deals that a shop offers. For instance, when you visit a mall, you see a sign on a store that says, "Warning: trying on clothes may lead to unexpected purchases." Reading such ingenious signs may instantly put a smile on your face.
Sorry
Must Read
Putting this comment here, I am not leaving this to myself.
Attractive signs not only help brands create a lasting impression but also encourage shoppers to visit their store. When designed properly, they help people get an idea of what to expect from your shop.
For small businesses, signs help create awareness by letting customers know what products and services you offer.
Figured It Fit Here
To be fair, it might work. No one is going to steal a poopy bike
Long Yellow Things
Efficient Business
On the other hand, signs that are badly designed turn customers away. They are either confusing or just plain ugly. To begin with, they might have poor fonts, making it nearly impossible for people to read them. The color combinations could also spoil the way signs turn out. Imagine using a white font on a white background.
The worst ones are the signs that lack crucial information. If you are looking at a bookstore’s sign, you would want to see their opening hours. Signs that don’t reflect the company’s overall visual branding don’t leave a good impression.
Understatement?
That large boulder must be the size of several small boulders!
Guess We Go Naked
Perfect Instead Of "Beware Of Dog"
Businesses can use different types of signs to make their establishment stand out. It’s all about getting creative these days. Imagine that you are passing by a restaurant that has illuminated signs: the ones that use lighting elements such as LEDs or neon tubes. They will not only attract attention during the day, but they will also increase visibility during the night. Some billboards also have illuminated signs.
Another unique selling point could be pylon signs. You can usually find these tall displays near roadways or highways. They include names and logos and are often used to advertise shopping centers or new attractions in town.
Always Good Advice
Found This In A Toilet In Japan
To be fair, it's not unheard-of for someone from Japan to have never seen a sitter toilet. The standard model in many places is a squatter!
Oh Oh
Restaurants, cafes, and bars can also use outdoor signage to attract more customers. They can use puns and make vibrant drawings on sidewalk signs using chalkboards. Imagine you are having a stressful day and you suddenly see a sign that reads, 'Our cafe is a latte fun—come sip, relax, and enjoy!'. Chances are, you might go in to unwind and have a cup of cappuccino. Owners should make sure to place the signage where it is visible to as many passersby as possible.
While we are used to seeing signs that convey important messages, provide directions, and ensure safety, there are also these unique ones that are either very clever or just bizarre or hilarious. When advertising and sales teams put effort into creating quirky signs, they often stand out.
Many brands even use their logos on sign boards. For instance, the iconic golden arches are the primary signage for McDonald's restaurants all over the world.
Found In Utah
They Don't Like Americans Very Much
We're not all morbidly obese land walking manatees.
This Is In The Drive Through At My Local Dairy Queen
Not all signs are meant to serve a purpose. Many of these weird signs defy logic and common sense. But they surely make you smile. Whether it’s a genuine mistake or a carefully drafted sign, these posts remind you how a little creativity goes a long way.
Which one of these signs do you want to see in person? Tell us about hilarious sign boards in your neighborhood!
Absolutely No Parking
What Kind Of Store?
The Ultimate Six Word Story
Sign Local To Me
My Local DQ
I read "Scream 'Daddy' until he stops the car." Interpret this any way you would like to.
Deadend
Finally Found A Place I Can Share This
Seagull, singular, just one seagull. Called Steven Seagull.
I Became What I Wanted To Destroy
No Shirt, No Shoes Allowed In Store
I Wonder What They Do?
Do Not Enter... But... Green Means Go?
Hes An Optimist
Shouldn’t This Sign Be In Spanish?
Don't Leave Your Children Here... Or You Will Wish You Hadn't!
Should I Really Get My Medicine At The Harmacy ?
The harmicist will make something special just for you. Now let's play a game...
Don't Think I'll Be Going There Anytime Soon
Best Sign I Have Ever Seen In A Public Restroom
Beware Of Children
Found At Target. I Can’t Seem To Think Of A Single Instance Where This Sign Would Be Needed
There are plenty of places where this is appropriate. Any child oriented entertainment business, for example. It's basically a warning to pedophiles that the proprietors have established grounds for asking individuals to leave the premises.
Upstanding Citizens
Bad Boyz, Bad Boyz, whatcha gonna do when they come for you