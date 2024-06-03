ADVERTISEMENT

It’s common to see signs everywhere we go. The uninspired welcome board at the entrance of a restaurant, the classic ‘no smoking’ sign, or the black and white ones that say ‘park here’. But if you look around carefully, the world is full of silly signs that are anything but boring. And the r/signs subreddit is proof of that. This light-hearted online community shares some of the most entertaining signs out there. Below, we’ve compiled our favorite bizarre and witty signage from them. Keep scrolling to check out some eye-catching signs, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you smile.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hm

Hm

AnemicIron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

He Sleeps With His Legs In The Air

He Sleeps With His Legs In The Air

Conscious_Valuable90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure which is more confusing. The message on the sign or the complete lack of font consistency.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Found In Abandoned Car

Found In Abandoned Car

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

You will find signs not just in public spaces but also in businesses and even on roadways. While these signs provide us with all the details in a very unappealing way, it’s intriguing to see creative signs like these ones.

When you visit a park and need information about trails or picnic areas, all you need to do is look for a sign board indicating the name and distance of the spot. Similarly, they also point out the rules for activities such as swimming and fishing.
#4

GryphonSK Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ymhelms74 avatar
CaliCoast
CaliCoast
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I didn't already have a dog, I'd adopt one just so I could use this groomer!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Notice

Notice

beef_curtainss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Artist Unknown

Artist Unknown

Tosscraft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

For visitors and residents alike, being able to find clear directions and accurate opening and closing times is important. Regardless of their familiarity with the area, people might be able to navigate public spaces comfortably thanks to wayfinding signage.

ADVERTISEMENT

These signs help tourists orient themselves, and locals might just discover new areas. In order to improve accessibility, signage can also include features like Braille and tactile elements to ensure that everyone can understand the information provided.
#7

What…

What…

kkatiesanders Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Barber Shop Sign Tells It Like It Is

Barber Shop Sign Tells It Like It Is

micasa_es_miproblema Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

That’s One Way To Look At It

That’s One Way To Look At It

Diogenes_Prime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

A blog by the Merson Group, who are known for place branding and digital signage, points out the significance of signage being consistent and clear. They mention that popular points of interest, such as historical monuments, should be precisely signposted.

For instance, there should be interesting signs alongside heritage buildings sharing details about the site. According to them, signage can be integrated to pay homage to a city’s past.
#10

Kidnapped Employees

Kidnapped Employees

Callabuddy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Good Neighborhood

Good Neighborhood

lostproton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
barbarawilcock avatar
Barbara Wilcock
Barbara Wilcock
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We keep in long so the wild flowers grow and the bees are happy

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Man Down Ahead

Man Down Ahead

carrythenine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

In the retail space, unique messages on sign boards help attract walk-in customers. People can also know about sales, discounts, and deals that a shop offers. For instance, when you visit a mall, you see a sign on a store that says, "Warning: trying on clothes may lead to unexpected purchases." Reading such ingenious signs may instantly put a smile on your face.
#13

Sorry

Sorry

ChrisMMatthews Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
nicoletta-karam avatar
Nicky
Nicky
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs to be higher. (I once went to a zoo in Egypt and everyone was ignoring the white rhinos, zebras, lions, and giraffes but were crowded around one exhibit featuring a raccoon, an exotic animal from North America.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Must Read

Must Read

SanRafaelDriverDad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

RedditRocks2021 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Attractive signs not only help brands create a lasting impression but also encourage shoppers to visit their store. When designed properly, they help people get an idea of what to expect from your shop.

For small businesses, signs help create awareness by letting customers know what products and services you offer.
#16

Figured It Fit Here

Figured It Fit Here

goblinoidfleshbag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Long Yellow Things

Long Yellow Things

PerCuriam1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Efficient Business

Efficient Business

CONCACAFKING Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, signs that are badly designed turn customers away. They are either confusing or just plain ugly. To begin with, they might have poor fonts, making it nearly impossible for people to read them. The color combinations could also spoil the way signs turn out. Imagine using a white font on a white background.

The worst ones are the signs that lack crucial information. If you are looking at a bookstore’s sign, you would want to see their opening hours. Signs that don’t reflect the company’s overall visual branding don’t leave a good impression.
#19

Understatement?

Understatement?

arcticbronco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That large boulder must be the size of several small boulders!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Guess We Go Naked

Guess We Go Naked

thatlady729 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Watch your bits when you get to the cactus section.....

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Perfect Instead Of "Beware Of Dog"

Perfect Instead Of "Beware Of Dog"

oneislandgirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Businesses can use different types of signs to make their establishment stand out. It’s all about getting creative these days. Imagine that you are passing by a restaurant that has illuminated signs: the ones that use lighting elements such as LEDs or neon tubes. They will not only attract attention during the day, but they will also increase visibility during the night. Some billboards also have illuminated signs.

Another unique selling point could be pylon signs. You can usually find these tall displays near roadways or highways. They include names and logos and are often used to advertise shopping centers or new attractions in town.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Always Good Advice

Always Good Advice

SelfAwareComment Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
johnnyzh77 avatar
bob12
bob12
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All signs have a story behind them *looks at Jerry*

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Found This In A Toilet In Japan

Found This In A Toilet In Japan

lu_c_fur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
skyrender avatar
Sky Render
Sky Render
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, it's not unheard-of for someone from Japan to have never seen a sitter toilet. The standard model in many places is a squatter!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Oh Oh

Oh Oh

piselyl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Restaurants, cafes, and bars can also use outdoor signage to attract more customers. They can use puns and make vibrant drawings on sidewalk signs using chalkboards. Imagine you are having a stressful day and you suddenly see a sign that reads, 'Our cafe is a latte fun—come sip, relax, and enjoy!'. Chances are, you might go in to unwind and have a cup of cappuccino. Owners should make sure to place the signage where it is visible to as many passersby as possible.

While we are used to seeing signs that convey important messages, provide directions, and ensure safety, there are also these unique ones that are either very clever or just bizarre or hilarious. When advertising and sales teams put effort into creating quirky signs, they often stand out.

Many brands even use their logos on sign boards. For instance, the iconic golden arches are the primary signage for McDonald's restaurants all over the world.
#25

Found In Utah

Found In Utah

Professional_Fall874 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
johnnyzh77 avatar
bob12
bob12
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Do you know how fast you were going"? "How fast?" "23.75 mph" *shakes head*

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

They Don't Like Americans Very Much

They Don't Like Americans Very Much

lostproton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

This Is In The Drive Through At My Local Dairy Queen

This Is In The Drive Through At My Local Dairy Queen

FadedRainbow134 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Not all signs are meant to serve a purpose. Many of these weird signs defy logic and common sense. But they surely make you smile. Whether it’s a genuine mistake or a carefully drafted sign, these posts remind you how a little creativity goes a long way.

Which one of these signs do you want to see in person? Tell us about hilarious sign boards in your neighborhood!
#28

Absolutely No Parking

Absolutely No Parking

irblrb84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
costa2706 avatar
Kari Panda
Kari Panda
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seeing some drivers, that sign is very much needed sadly.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

What Kind Of Store?

What Kind Of Store?

beef_curtainss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

The Ultimate Six Word Story

The Ultimate Six Word Story

hechima_tawashi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Sign Local To Me

Sign Local To Me

pompousjunk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

My Local DQ

My Local DQ

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
noorabedin123 avatar
Watermelon
Watermelon
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read "Scream 'Daddy' until he stops the car." Interpret this any way you would like to.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Deadend

Deadend

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Finally Found A Place I Can Share This

Finally Found A Place I Can Share This

fluffymellowsinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

I Became What I Wanted To Destroy

I Became What I Wanted To Destroy

oofinsmorcht Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

No Shirt, No Shoes Allowed In Store

No Shirt, No Shoes Allowed In Store

vavavoomva Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Alright

Alright

NoodniXL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I Wonder What They Do?

I Wonder What They Do?

Zealousideal-Data180 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Do Not Enter... But... Green Means Go?

Do Not Enter... But... Green Means Go?

RonaldFKNSwanson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Hes An Optimist

Hes An Optimist

Devistator16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Shouldn’t This Sign Be In Spanish?

Shouldn’t This Sign Be In Spanish?

InevitableRhubarb232 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Don't Leave Your Children Here... Or You Will Wish You Hadn't!

Don't Leave Your Children Here... Or You Will Wish You Hadn't!

MarkSH2904 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
annaboes avatar
Anna Boes
Anna Boes
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And there will be hints, but absolutely no explanation whatsoever, of various adult topics, to ensure the most awkward questions possible.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Should I Really Get My Medicine At The Harmacy ?

Should I Really Get My Medicine At The Harmacy ?

toceto_mk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
oshaunfisher avatar
Jerry Mathers
Jerry Mathers
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The harmicist will make something special just for you. Now let's play a game...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Don't Think I'll Be Going There Anytime Soon

Don't Think I'll Be Going There Anytime Soon

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Best Sign I Have Ever Seen In A Public Restroom

Best Sign I Have Ever Seen In A Public Restroom

ProfessionalDue1048 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Beware Of Children

Beware Of Children

zpb52 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beware of children, nasty vicious little bastards. They'll have your ice cream, and your fingers, if you're not careful....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Found At Target. I Can’t Seem To Think Of A Single Instance Where This Sign Would Be Needed

Found At Target. I Can’t Seem To Think Of A Single Instance Where This Sign Would Be Needed

Magician-Slothful Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are plenty of places where this is appropriate. Any child oriented entertainment business, for example. It's basically a warning to pedophiles that the proprietors have established grounds for asking individuals to leave the premises.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Someone Doesn't Like Shellfish

Someone Doesn't Like Shellfish

keith2301 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Upstanding Citizens

Upstanding Citizens

Juedequilles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Should I Touch The Lamps?

Should I Touch The Lamps?

LiminalMask Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Fartville

Fartville

spaghetti0223 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Sign In The Town I Grew Up In

Sign In The Town I Grew Up In

Dambergw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

True

True

keith2301 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Why Is This Here?

Why Is This Here?

JuliusSneezerthe1st Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

If Found Fake Money

If Found Fake Money

Simiram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Don’t Miss This One Time Offer!

Don’t Miss This One Time Offer!

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're going to massage my grand opening, I'll gladly pay you full price.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

Lavidakus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!