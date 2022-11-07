Let us know what would you answer to this question and whether you feel that the things mentioned in the list are true. Also, don’t forget to upvote the submissions that you agree with the most.

Even though weddings now are very different, there are traditions from the past that people still like to include and there are new ones forming. But whether it’s tradition or not, some things at weddings seem just cringey and unnecessary. Such as the ones that Reddit users shared when they were asked, “What in weddings makes you cringe?”

In the past weddings were more viewed as a religious ritual and celebration so it had a more strict format with the things that were supposed to happen. In contemporary times people who are getting married can personalize the fest to their own taste and ditch the parts they don’t feel match their personalities.

#1 Smashing the slice of cake in each other's face.

#2 “Ball and chain” jokes. Why tf are you getting married then?

#3 All the old people making comments about all the sex the couple is about to have.

#4 Releasing of doves into the sky....



At my wedding I will release rats into the crowd.

#5 Garter retrieval horror. Especially if teeth are involved. Cringe af

#6 Guests who take pictures of the ceremony with a f*****g iPad.

#7 When the groom goes up the bride’s skirt in front of all their family. It’s so extremely weird and out of place to me. Like why would you want to do that in front of your parents and grandparents? I really don’t get why that’s even a tradition.

#8 Any wedding where the bridesmaids and groomsmen have been ordered to perform a choreographed dance at any point during the festivities whether that's dancing up the aisle or a full on dance number during the reception.

#9 As I'm currently planning mine its simply the sheer cost and overcharging of anything wedding based.



Asked a venue for a quote for just the premises and was told £9000! Phoned back the next day and said it was for a birthday party and exactly the same thing came back as £4500!

#10 When the bride and groom are musicians. Get ready for an hour of a couple singing s***tty covers of overrated love songs to each other.

#11 Ohhhhhh boy do I have a f*****g LIST. Where to begin?



1. Writing your vows in such a way that you essentially air your dirty laundry in front of everyone, almost to the point of admitting that you constantly fight.



2. Garter toss - this is disgusting and awkward as f**k



3. Overly drunk groomsmen/bridesmaids. Especially if it’s during the ceremony.



4. Overly drunk groom/bride



5. If it’s clear the groom/bride had sex in the middle of the reception.



6. Any jokes about a man’s life being over bc he’s married now.



7. Oversharing during speeches.



8. Grinding on the dance floor.

#12 So. Many. Ed. Sheeran. Songs.

#13 In my country it's the amount of people present in the wedding, there are weddings where they call like 500-1000 people, lot of them are family members and friends they have not met in years or decades. To provide food to these people many will go in debt. It makes me cringe so hard like why f*****g throw away your life savings like this? I believe court marriage is the best but if you still want invite people then 50-60 (close friends & family members are enough). I personally will just invite like 15-20 people I genuinely care about, take them to some nice resturant for dinner and be done with it.

#14 Here in the middle east the cringe part is definitely the fireworks



What I mean by fireworks is our special fireworks the AK-47 to the air kinda stuff countless lives were lost because of falling bullets many laws were put to stop it yet in every wedding you have this monkey that pulls the weapon and just starts spraying bullets everywhere

#15 The trend of wanting the women in the wedding party to look alike, even to the point of asking them to change their hair color. Along with that goes giving specific directions as to what guests may wear.

#16 I went to a wedding the other night where each member of the wedding party had their own theme song like at a baseball game, as they walked down the aisle. The bride walked down the aisle to another one bites the dust.

#17 The jealous mother in law. They always do something to make me cringe. They wear a white dress, pretend to be the boss at the wedding, take a lot of the attention etc.

#18 those women that try way too hard to catch the bouquet that the bride throws. some literally to the point of pushing others over. i feel embarrassed just watching them lol.

#19 Bettas (or any fish) used as centrepieces

#20 Disney themed anything

#21 When there are multiple unruly kids running around and/or screaming spoiling the first dance or any special moments for the couple.

#22 When the priest takes weird tangents to evangelize for 20 minutes -.-

#23 The bride being "given away" by a male relative.



I get that we have whitewashed it and some people may not realise it, but the whole concept is not chivalrous at all. Its about the patriarch of the family literally giving the chattel he owns to another man. Literally a property exchange.



Not romantic in the slightest.

#24 When the bride or groom does something disrespectful like smashing their nose into the cake. Or writing "help me" on the bottom of the groom's shoes.

They say one in three marriages ends in divorce, guess this will be one of them.

#25 That part when a priest asks if anyone knows a reason for those two not to marry and everyone pretends they didn’t hear the question.

#26 The guests who have no respect for the people working on there. I work as a waiter on all kind of weddings and I've met a lot of people that treated me and my coworkers like trash just because we are doing our job. A few weeks ago I saw how some of the guests stole a special plate of jamón specially made for the bride and groom, and when a coworker tried to take the plate back, the guy who stole it threatened to sue him.

#27 Having a wedding for the sake of getting married. I had a friend from high school who got pregnant at like 20/21. The only reason she had a wedding with baby daddy is because she was pregnant. I knew that the marriage wouldn't last. It didn't but she is happily married to her second husband and has been for a few years.

#28 Too many bride's maids, why do they do that?

#29 The oneupmanship, and having the most Instagramable wedding

#30 Well not an American custom but an Indian one where after the wedding there is a custom called 'vidaai' meaning separation for some sort in this bride and her goddamn whole family cries because she is leaving I'm like then why are you marrying anyway when y'll just wanna cry about it.

#31 When people write their own vows but they don’t actually promise anything. They just ramble for a few minutes about how much they love the other and how perfect they are. Like the whole point of wedding vows is to make commitments.

#32 When they make the person announce everyone in the wedding party as they walk into the hotel banquet room like it’s a Las Vegas boxing match. “ oh you’re the 8th best man. Great, great”.

#33 The obsession of everything being “perfect”

The cost of everything.



But my biggest cringe moment is the blatantly obvious grabs for cash from the couple.

Bridal showers,

Bachelor and bachelorette parties,

Gifts at the wedding,

Wishing wells,

Dollar dances,

“Kidnapping” the bride for a ransom,

The Gift registry,

The Honeymoon registry,



I’ve even been invited to a “pre wedding BBQ” which was potluck and they sold tickets to it and gifts were expected. When I asked the bride what the deal was she said she was trying to figure out who would give them the most expensive gifts so she could invite them to the wedding. It was gross.

#34 Just recently went to a wedding where the bride and groom were in their early 20s. This is in the U. S. and a progressive state. In the vows the bride said “The man is the head of the household. I will submit to my husband.”



Pretty cringe.