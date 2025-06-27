“Throw Eggs At My Car? Have Fun Washing And Waxing For Hours”

ADVERTISEMENT

When kids face bullying at school, they often turn to a loved one for help. Sometimes, that trusted confidant is an older sibling. But what happens when the tables turn and the bullies shift their focus to the older sibling?

For one college student, this situation escalated when two middle school brothers who had been pestering their younger sibling turned their antics toward them by egging their freshly waxed Toyota Camry. Proud of their car and frustrated with the prank, the author reached out to the boys’ father, leading to an unexpected twist. Keep reading to discover how this prank turned into a lesson the bullies won’t forget.

RELATED:

Middle schoolers sometimes target their peers as a way of having fun, often not realizing the harm they cause

Share icon

Image credits: vh-studio (not the actual photo)

A college student shared a story about middle school bullies egging their freshly waxed car, but they turned the tables and taught the kids a valuable lesson

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: romeo22 (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: evprokrey (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Al1G8R5

The author went on to share more details about the cleaning punishment and its intended impact

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents play a vital role in guiding their children to prevent them from becoming bullies

Bullying is still a significant problem for many students. Around 19.2% of middle and high school kids in the U.S. reported being bullied during the 2021-2022 school year. That’s nearly one in five children facing something no kid should have to deal with.

About 15.4% of students shared that the bullying stemmed from an imbalance of power, whether it was physical strength, popularity, or financial superiority. These power imbalances can make it incredibly challenging for kids to stand up for themselves, creating a frustrating and helpless situation.

Bullying isn’t always a one-time occurrence. Nearly 14.5% of students revealed they were repeatedly targeted, meaning they endured harassment on an almost daily basis. This constant exposure to bullying can lead to long-term emotional and psychological effects, such as anxiety, depression, and a decline in academic performance.

Statistics show that bullying is more prevalent in middle school (26.3%) than in high school (15.7%). These years are often marked by social transitions and developmental changes, making students particularly vulnerable to peer aggression and exclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullying frequently occurs in unsupervised areas. Classrooms without teacher oversight become breeding grounds for teasing and intimidation. In many cases, other students hesitate to intervene, fearing they might become the next target.

Bullying extends beyond classrooms to other parts of the school as well. Even outdoor areas on school grounds, such as playgrounds or parking lots, provide spaces where bullies corner their victims, often away from the eyes of authority figures.

As a parent, it’s essential to monitor your child’s behavior and guide them toward empathy and respect. Occasional mischief is normal, but when it crosses into bullying, intervention becomes critical. Open communication and setting clear boundaries about respecting others can make a significant difference in shaping a child’s behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullying often takes place in areas where adult supervision is minimal or absent

Parents of children who engage in bullying can address the behavior through honest conversations, identifying the root causes, and implementing constructive discipline. Understanding why a child is bullying, be it peer pressure, insecurities, or an attempt to assert control, can help parents provide targeted support.

Parents can further assist by encouraging accountability and teaching their children the consequences of their actions. Activities like community service, empathy exercises, or even apologies to the victims can instill a sense of responsibility and promote positive behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the story above, the father of the bullies disciplined his children by making them face the consequences of their actions. They were made to apologize and physically clean up the damage they caused. While some may argue this approach was harsh, it effectively taught them a valuable lesson about respect and accountability.

How would you have handled this situation as a parent? Do you think the father’s actions were too strict or just right? Let us know your perspective!

Many people online praised the dad’s parenting approach, calling it effective

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT