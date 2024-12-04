Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“We Are Not Going”: Dad Cancels Family Trip When He Finds Out His Daughter’s Bully Is Invited
Family, Relationships

“We Are Not Going”: Dad Cancels Family Trip When He Finds Out His Daughter’s Bully Is Invited

Most of us spend the entire year looking forward to an upcoming vacation. Whether you’re in desperate need of a break from work or school, there’s nothing better than finally being able to relax without responsibilities and spend some quality time with loved ones. 

But the entire purpose of going on a trip can quickly be ruined if there’s someone in attendance who won’t let you experience peace. Below, you’ll find a story that a concerned father recently posted on Reddit, explaining why he is refusing to go on an upcoming family trip if his daughter’s bully will be in attendance. Keep reading to find all of the details, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.  

This man goes on an annual vacation with his family every December

Image credits: Oleksandr P/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when he found out that his daughter’s bully was invited, he decided that the two of them would be skipping this year

Image credits: Keira Burton/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Family vacations can be a great way to bond with loved ones

We all know that traveling with loved ones can turn into a stressful experience. But if you can manage to look past the exhaustion and hanger that will inevitably rear their ugly heads, family vacations can be a wonderful way to bond with relatives. According to teacher and therapist Becky Mansfield, going on a trip with your family is worth the cost, as it’s a great way to make sure that everyone is present in the moment.

When you’re at home, your schedules are likely incredibly full and busy. It’s easy to engage in only small talk or have conversations about necessary tasks.

“Don’t forget to take out the trash. No, it’s your job to do the dishes tonight. Have you finished your homework?” On vacation, however, you’ll all be having new experiences together, and you’ll have to be present to participate and get the most out of them.

Everyone finds traveling to be enriching, including kids. And going on a trip with loved ones is a great way to ensure that they’ll have wonderful memories to last a lifetime. That is, of course, if the children feel safe and comfortable around everyone present on the trip.

Bullying should never be taken lightly

It’s no secret that bullying is a prevalent issue in schools today. According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, over 20% of kids report being bullied in school, and 41% of those students believe that being targeted by bullies was not a one-time thing.

While bullying primarily does occur in school hallways, classrooms, cafeterias and outside on school grounds, that doesn’t mean that kids are immune to it everywhere else. And it’s perfectly reasonable for a victim of bullying to be concerned about their bully targeting them anywhere, including on a family vacation.

Some people might assume that bullying is a rite of passage or builds character, but that’s simply not the case. It can be traumatic and cause lifelong damage to a person’s mental health. According to McLean Hospital, bullying often causes a loss of self-confidence, increased self-criticism and increased self-isolation.

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network also notes on their site that victims of bullies often experience stress, anxiety and depression, anger or frustration, feelings of rejection, changes in sleeping or eating patterns, health complaints and poor relational skills. Their academic performance might also start to suffer, and they may even consider hurting themselves or ending their own life.

It’s a parent’s job to ensure that their children feel safe

Bullying is something that should always be taken seriously, and it’s a parent’s responsibility to ensure that their child is protected and safe. In fact, feeling safe and secure is extremely important for children and teens. 

Psychotherapist Tina Payne Bryson, PhD, told Fatherly that some of the best ways to ensure that your kids feel safe is to pay plenty of attention to them. Listen to what they have to say and take their concerns seriously. 

Dr. Bryson also recommends that parents look at what is behind their child’s behavior, what’s going on inside the kid’s mind. And, of course, if your child expresses that they have been bullied or feel unsafe around a particular person, it’s probably a good idea to keep them away from that person at all times.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this father made the right choice by pulling out of his family’s vacation? Feel free to weigh in. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing bully drama, we recommend reading this one next! 

Many readers left supportive comments for the father, and he joined in on the conversation

However, some thought that the father should have done more to stand up for his daughter

Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Jonas Zvilius

Jonas Zvilius

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Jonas Zvilius

Jonas Zvilius

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"the school is not helping out my kid". They never do. You'll have to find your own solution. They NEVER do. Anyone whose been bullied at school knows this.

archie_on_the_net avatar
Vincent Philippart
Vincent Philippart
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The school doing nothing is actually a better case scenario. Sometimes school staff takes an active part in the bullying.

scottrackley avatar
Scott Rackley
Scott Rackley
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You either defend your daughter, or you don't. I trust you don't need help in this decision. YTA for even considering not.

fnc122431 avatar
whodunnitfan2013
whodunnitfan2013
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree. I will never forgive my father for ever siding with all my abusers and bullies, even if he would change.

roy_zobel avatar
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rough up this little sh!t a few times until he wets his pants when he only sees you daughter. That will do the trick.

