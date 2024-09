ADVERTISEMENT

Your school days might seem like they were a lifetime ago. Trying to remember what the cafeteria looked like, what you wore during P.E. and which locker was yours can feel like an impossible task. But unfortunately, if you had any terrible experiences on the school playground, you can probably remember those moments like they were yesterday.

One man who was mercilessly bullied in school wanted nothing more than to simply forget the man who tortured him. But years later, he was contacted and asked to contribute to the bully’s medical bills. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

After having a difficult time in high school, this man went on to have an extremely successful career

Share icon

Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual image)

But one day, he received a message asking to help a former classmate that he wanted nothing to do with

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Monstera Production (not the actual image)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the man clarified some details about his situation and responded to replies readers shared

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwaway0711202212

One fifth of all students report that they’ve experienced bullying

While not all children love sitting in class and learning for 7 hours a day, there are many aspects of school that can make it a positive experience. Getting to see your closest friends every day, being able to participate in extracurricular activities and excelling in academics can make it all worthwhile.

However, there are some parts that can turn school into hell on earth as well. Disgusting cafeteria food, embarrassing moments in front of peers and cruel bullies can make students want to fake illnesses multiple times a month. And sadly, bullying is more common than many adults realize.

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, one fifth of all students report being bullied. And this isn’t usually a one-time occurrence, as 41% of bullying victims expect it to happen again. Nearly half of bullied students say that they did report the incident to an adult at their school, but unfortunately, that doesn’t always put an end to the behavior.

Male students are more likely to be bullied physically, while female students are more likely to report being the subjects of gossip and rumors or being intentionally excluded from activities. And when it comes to what bullies choose to target, students report that taunting often targets their physical appearance, race or ethnicity, gender, disabilities, religion and/or their sexual orientation.

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as where this bullying is taking place, students say the most common locations are in the hallway or stairwell at school, in classrooms, in the cafeteria, outside on school grounds, online or via text, in bathrooms and locker rooms and on school buses.

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

Bullying can have lifelong effects on a victim’s mental health

Some previous generations might have assumed that bullying was a right of passage that all kids needed to experience to help them “toughen up.” But the fact is that bullying can be extremely traumatic, and no one should have to suffer through it.

When it comes to the impacts that bullying can have on a person, MentalHealth.com reports that victims may experience anxiety and stress, depression, low self-esteem and may begin to isolate due to a fear of being in social situations. There can also be physical effects including sleep disturbances, such as insomnia, somatic complaints including stomachaches and headaches, and injuries caused by physical bullying.

Students simply cannot feel safe attending school or pay attention in class when they’re constantly worrying about when a bully will strike next. And cyberbullying can make this even worse, as a bully may be able to access their victims at any time of the day or night.

Unfortunately, the impacts of bullying don’t simply vanish when a student graduates or transfers to a new school. BetterHelp notes that the toll bullying takes on a person’s self-confidence can last for years, or even a lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can cause a person to engage in self-destructive behavior or have difficulties creating healthy relationships in their life. They may have trust issues or a fear that anyone they get close to may treat them like their former bully. Even depression and PTSD can be spawned after a person experiences bullying.

We’re often told to forgive and forget, but when the wounds created by bullying cut deeply, it can be nearly impossible to let go. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man should have contributed to his former bully’s medical bills? Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here!

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual image)

Many readers sided with the author, and he joined in on the conversation to share even more details

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, not everyone agreed with how the man reacted