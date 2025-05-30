ADVERTISEMENT

One can buy almost everything under the sun on resale platforms, and cars are no exception. But those who have purchased an automobile secondhand know that it’s an interesting journey full of the weirdest, strangest, and arguably coolest vehicles the automotive world has ever seen.Below, we gathered many such instances for you to enjoy. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1

2005 Mercedes-Benz smart car modified with tank tracks spotted for sale in a chaotic car listing.

dumb_old_cars Report

    #2

    Off-road custom vehicle made from a modified shopping cart with large mud tires and suspension for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #3

    Blue 2012 Lakester land speed racer car parked in residential driveway among chaos cars for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #4

    Black 1995 Audi A6 with stripped-down frame and chaos modifications parked in an open field for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #5

    Rusty redneck chariot made from car seat and door frame sitting on dirt ground among trees for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #6

    Tank chair with tracked wheels on grass, featured in a collection of cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #7

    Isuzu truck converted with a custom whale design covering the back, featured among cars of absolute chaos for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #8

    Batcart golf cart with a unique black design spotted among cars of absolute chaos for sale, priced at $26,900.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #9

    Jet engine turbine for sale among 103 cars of absolute chaos, featuring unique automotive and mechanical parts.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of these might as well be AI. This, though - oh, this is a piece of aviation history. The General Electric/Allison J-33 was derived from Frank Whittle's first flying jet engine. It's basically a tidied-up, simplified, and beefed up version of the first proper jet engine ever. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allison_J33 (Hans von Ohain had the advantage of reading about Whittle's jet engine designs in the technical press - and government support - which is how come his engine was first to fly.)

    #10

    Red 1998 BMW 3 Series 323i wagon with custom rims captured mid-air in a forest setting from chaos cars for sale collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #11

    Unusual car resembling a custom Batmobile design, part of 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #12

    Oldsmobile Silhouette modified to look like a tank, one of the chaotic cars spotted for sale in unusual condition.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #13

    Pink 1991 Nissan Figaro parked on a street decorated with a holiday wreath and wrapped gifts for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #14

    White bullet-riddled stretch limo parked in a lot, one of the chaos cars spotted for sale with visible damage.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #15

    Black 2004 Fortwo Smart car in unusual condition, part of chaotic cars for sale collection on brick driveway.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #16

    Multicolored 1996 Volkswagen Polo Harlequin parked in garage, one of the chaotic cars spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #17

    Vintage 1969 Mercedes-Benz Unimog truck with red wheels parked outdoors in chaotic car sale collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #18

    Multicolored 1992 Volkswagen Polo with missing roof and mismatched panels parked, one of 103 cars of absolute chaos for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #19

    Blue 2004 Ford Ranger off-road truck jumping in sand, one of the chaotic cars spotted for sale in the collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #20

    Rusty 1970 Volkswagen dunebuggy for sale on a gravel path, one headlight damaged, featured in cars of absolute chaos.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #21

    1995 Toyota Previa with off-road tires and lifted suspension, one of the chaotic cars spotted for sale outdoors.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #22

    1971 Panhard M3 armored personnel carrier for sale among 103 cars of absolute chaos in a crowded outdoor lot.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #23

    Blue custom car with Lamborghini-style doors parked by a lake, part of 103 cars of absolute chaos for sale collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #24

    Interior of 1989 Chevrolet Beretta with chaotic purple and orange velvet upholstery for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #25

    1979 Dodge Ram Van with custom ocean and sailboat mural, one of the cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #26

    2011 Chevrolet Impala with an elaborate rooster design and American flag paint spotted for sale among chaos cars.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #27

    Man standing on a grass-covered 1994 Mazda with a lawnmower on top, featured in 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #28

    1962 jet plane-inspired car with rat rod design and hot rod elements parked on gravel path with greenery background for sale

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #29

    Blue and white 1978 Chevrolet k10 boat-car hybrid parked on grass in chaotic vehicle sale scene.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #30

    Off-road modified 2004 Mazda MX-5 with lifted suspension in a forest setting, part of cars of absolute chaos for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #31

    Turbo charged mud mower with oversized tires and exposed engine parts among 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #32

    1997 Suzuki X-90 lifted with massive off-road tires, spotted for sale among 103 cars of absolute chaos collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #33

    1997 Daihatsu Midget II compact car with spare tire on hood among 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #34

    Custom 2002 Chevrolet Corvette without body panels, showcasing exposed frame and large off-road tires for chaotic car sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #35

    1986 Chevrolet El Camino with lifted off-road tires spotted in a collection of chaos cars for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #36

    Black 2010 Smart car with snow tracks and skis, modified for winter terrain, spotted for sale in snowy landscape.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #37

    Monster truck with large tires built from a 1961 Cadillac hearse, featured among chaotic cars spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #38

    1986 Volvo 740 lifted with 37-inch tires, rugged off-road build among chaos cars spotted for sale at $10,500.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #39

    Modified 2003 Suzuki carry truck with tank-like tracks instead of wheels, featured among chaos cars for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #40

    Military-style 2008 Blackwater Grizzly armored vehicle for sale featured in chaotic cars collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #41

    1978 Chevrolet Elcamnio with oversized off-road tires parked outdoors from chaotic cars spotted for sale collection

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #42

    1998 Suzuki db52v with tank tracks and off-road modifications among 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #43

    Orange and blue race car with a driver, featured among 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #44

    Shopping cart converted into a go-cart for sale, showcasing one of the 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #45

    1985 Oshkosh Hemtt 8x8 truck with camper and motorcycles parked in desert, featured in cars of absolute chaos for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #46

    Banana-shaped car with seats and headlights parked on a street, an example of chaotic cars spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #47

    Bright orange and yellow hot dog shaped car with person posing beside it, one of the chaotic cars spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #48

    1992 Daihatsu Hijet with colorful geometric design, featured among 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #49

    Vintage car with a miniature house attached to the side, showcasing one of the cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #50

    Pontoon-style 1999 Club Car golf cart for sale, an unusual vehicle among 103 cars of absolute chaos collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #51

    1977 Dodge Ram Van with custom doors open in parking lot, one of 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #52

    1988 Hummer H1 with tank-style tracks instead of wheels, featured among cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale outdoors.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #53

    White 1955 Messerschmitt KR 200 microcar with unique design, one of the 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact: those things can't go very fast - about 90 km/hr (56 mph) - but they can reverse at full speed. No reverse gear, but the engine can run forwards and backwards. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Messerschmitt_KR200

    #54

    Compact 1998 Daihatsu Midget II with spare tire on front, featured among 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #55

    2006 Ford E350 Super Duty party bus covered in fuzzy material, one of the cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #56

    Orange 1988 Chevrolet S10 extended cab truck spotted for sale among 103 cars of absolute chaos collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #57

    Tallest electric dirt bike with extended frame and small wheels, unusual vehicle spotted for sale among cars of absolute chaos.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #58

    1985 Shrike p15 race car with aerodynamic design spotted for sale among 103 cars of absolute chaos collection

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #59

    1991 Daihatsu Hijet Jumbo mini truck with cow print design parked on driveway for sale in chaotic cars collection

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #60

    Custom makeshift vehicle with shopping cart body and large tires for sale among chaotic cars listings.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #61

    Pink 1993 Suzuki Carry in rough condition parked on street, one of the 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #62

    1978 Dale Earnhardt Elcamino with Goodwrench livery, part of 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale collection

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #63

    Classic 1966 Mercedes-Benz RestoMod 250S pickup parked outdoors, featured among cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #64

    1991 Volkswagen Golf Country Chrome edition parked outdoors with multiple cars and a lake in the background for sale

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #65

    Camouflaged 1970 Thiokol tracked vehicle for sale, an unusual car spotted in absolute chaos listings.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #66

    Custom diesel track vehicle with single front wheel and orange engine sitting on wooden platform in a forest setting for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #67

    Red customized 1957 Volkswagen sedan with oversized tires parked outdoors, featured among cars of absolute chaos for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #68

    Custom beer kart with cooler and wide tires, one of the chaotic cars spotted for sale in unique vehicle listings.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #69

    Custom lifted 1979 Chevrolet Blazer with oversized tires, showcasing one of the 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #70

    Unusual tracked car for sale on grass with forest background, an example of cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only four were made and only one worked properly: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristi_Company

    #71

    Green Thunderbird 2 themed custom car resembling a spaceship parked on the street in chaos car sale listing.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #72

    Casket go cart with large wheels and spooky decorations, one of the chaotic cars spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #73

    1975 Volvo c303 off-road vehicle for sale, part of 103 cars of absolute chaos collection spotted online.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #74

    Monster truck style 2023 Suzuki Samurai with oversized tires parked by the ocean, featured among cars of absolute chaos for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #75

    1964 Volkswagen Kombi parked outdoors with lowered stance, part of chaotic cars spotted for sale collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #76

    Rusty Jeep Wagoneer mega truck with oversized tires parked on driveway, part of chaotic cars spotted for sale collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #77

    Unique all terrain vehicle with army design featured in 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #78

    Custom 2003 Volkswagen car with missing parts and exposed frame, one of 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #79

    Small green Daewoo 1996 midget 2 car, part of 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #80

    Red 1993 Geo Metro compact car parked outdoors among other vehicles in chaotic cars spotted for sale collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #81

    Homemade cooler kart with mixed wheels and engine on concrete floor, one of 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #82

    1965 Ford Econoline E150 with custom wheels and exhaust, one of 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #83

    Red Valpolvo 350 with oversized off-road tires secured on a trailer, featured among cars of absolute chaos for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #84

    Teal 1998 Daihatsu Midget compact car for sale, featuring unique design and yellow license plate in outdoor urban setting.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #85

    1998 Honda ACTY Van 4x4 with tracks for sale, unique off-road vehicle among 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #86

    White 1987 Mercedes-Benz 190e 2.3-16V race car with Mobil 1 and AMG decals for sale in outdoor setting.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #87

    Armored military vehicle listed among 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale at $95,000.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #88

    Rusty 1973 Volkswagen Thing in poor condition, one of the 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Officially, a VW Type 181: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volkswagen_Type_181

    #89

    2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee with snow tracks parked in snowy terrain, showcasing chaos cars modification for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #90

    Red 1989 Formatic Formedia T2 tracked vehicle for sale, featured among cars of absolute chaos listings.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #91

    Vintage turquoise Trabant 601 pickup with cat on roof, one of 103 cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #92

    Black 1992 Cadillac sedan with large chrome wheels and raised suspension in a chaotic car sale setting.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #93

    Damaged 2000 Honda Civic with chaotic rear end modifications, missing bumper, and exposed frame for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #94

    1995 Suzuki every van with 4WD and 5 speed manual for sale among chaotic cars spotted online.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #95

    Six-wheeled beige utility vehicle with raised bed on a road during a public event, chaotic cars spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #96

    Old 1971 Mercury Grand Marquis with graffiti and dents, part of chaotic cars for sale in a suburban neighborhood.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #97

    Blue 1987 Suzuki Samurai with large custom speaker system in the back, one of the cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #98

    Car filled with chopped firewood inside, illustrating chaos among cars spotted for sale in unusual condition.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #99

    Futuristic chaotic car resembling a spaceship loaded on a trailer for sale in a wooded outdoor setting.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #100

    Military-style amphibious vehicle with tank-like tracks and open cabin, featured among cars of chaos for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #101

    Off-road vehicle performing a wheelie in sand dunes, showcasing cars of absolute chaos spotted for sale.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #102

    Vintage 1970 GMC custom stretched taxi car listed for sale among 103 cars of absolute chaos collection.

    dumb_old_cars Report

    #103

    Damaged 2003 Ford F250 Super Duty Super Cab among chaotic cars spotted for sale in a grassy outdoor lot.

    dumb_old_cars Report

