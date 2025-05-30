103 Cars Of Absolute Chaos Spotted For Sale
One can buy almost everything under the sun on resale platforms, and cars are no exception. But those who have purchased an automobile secondhand know that it’s an interesting journey full of the weirdest, strangest, and arguably coolest vehicles the automotive world has ever seen.Below, we gathered many such instances for you to enjoy. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!
A lot of these might as well be AI. This, though - oh, this is a piece of aviation history. The General Electric/Allison J-33 was derived from Frank Whittle's first flying jet engine. It's basically a tidied-up, simplified, and beefed up version of the first proper jet engine ever. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allison_J33 (Hans von Ohain had the advantage of reading about Whittle's jet engine designs in the technical press - and government support - which is how come his engine was first to fly.)
Fun fact: those things can't go very fast - about 90 km/hr (56 mph) - but they can reverse at full speed. No reverse gear, but the engine can run forwards and backwards. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Messerschmitt_KR200
https://www.conceptcarz.com/vehicle/z13081/shrike-p15.aspx
Only four were made and only one worked properly: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristi_Company
Officially, a VW Type 181: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volkswagen_Type_181
The sad thing is, it won't be too long before lists like this are going to be mostly AI generated. Most of these seemed legit, though. Entertaining. Thank you.
