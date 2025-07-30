Unfortunately, not everyone’s accident texts or messages turn out this way, as most are simply embarrassing. Just look at these folks who were completely mortified when it happened to them, and they still can’t forget it. We have compiled some of the wildest ones for you to laugh over, so just scroll right down!

#1 I had a creative writing professor email the entire class his divorce settlement with the subject line: URGENT. PLEASE READ.



He meant to send the updated syllabus.

#2 A screenshot of a convo trash-talking someone... to the person I was talking about. Legendary.

#3 Sent “good night babe ❤️” to my professor. Still haven’t recovered.

Things have changed so much after the digital revolution that knowing someone doesn't own a phone sounds like a bizarre thing these days. However, did you know that on average, users aged 16–64 spend about 6 h 38 m–6 h 40 m per day on screens? On top of that, the average office employee spends 2.5 hours every weekday checking their email. Those are baffling figures, so it's no surprise that we often end up sending something to someone accidentally. As you scroll through this incredibly hilarious (for us), but embarrassing (for the senders) list, you might even realize that you have also done something similar. That's how universal it really is.

#4 I very raunchy s*xt to my now wife when she was in nursing school. She was showing her teacher and some other students something on her phone.



I showed her how to turn on the “hide message on notification” thing after that.

#5 That .gif of someone squirting ketchup into a glass of milk, drilling a hole lengthwise through a hot dog, stirring said glass with the hotdog to really mix in the ketchup, then taking a sip of the drink through the hotdog straw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkIan-CEe5U

Sent that gem to my manager like 3 months after I started a new job 🙃.

#6 I accidentally swiped right on my boss on Tinder.

I no longer work there.

Funnily enough, a study about this very subject shared that 40% of people revealed personal details in an accidental text, while 23% mistakenly forwarded intimate messages to the wrong person. Talk about terrible luck, right? I think the latter is quite common on the list and might have happened to many of you as well. ADVERTISEMENT While it might sound funny in hindsight, it can actually be quite damaging in the moment it happens. One person spoke about getting fired over it, and honestly, that sounds quite awful. Also, some are so embarrassing; just imagine sending an intimate text to your partner's family. Definitely gives me the heebie jeebies!

#7 Those stupid auto replies on Android. Someone told me something sad and my thumb hit an auto reply that immediately sent that said "Great to hear! ☺️".

#8 A screenshot of my mom calling me "baby bear" to my friends at work. I didn't realize I screwed up till we were playing Dead by Daylight and one colleague goes "don't worry I'll protect you baby bear". The pure silence, I was in shock.

#9 My mum thought “LOL” meant “Lots of Love”.



Her friend text her to tell her that her son was in the hospital and things weren’t looking good. You can guess what her reply was.

Here's an interesting fact: such an unintended mistake made when sending a text message is called a texting gaffe. It can include autocorrect errors, messaging the wrong person, accidentally hitting "Reply All", overly emotional texts, and even drunk texts. However, on a serious note, experts warn that texting gaffes can have a huge emotional impact on the sender. In fact, it can make us feel super embarrassed, anxious, or even start second-guessing ourselves. It’s like our brain goes, 'Uh-oh, danger!' and kicks into panic mode, like we're being chased by a bear or something, all over a silly typo! Pretty strange how we humans take in some things quite harshly, right? ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Back before smartphones, an extremely detailed and raunchy s*xt that was meant for my girlfriend (now wife) to the first contact in my phone, my friend Ann.



It was extremely embarrassing, but I’m glad she was my friend, because the next contact in my phone was Anna, my grandmother, and I really wasn’t prepared to fake my own death at the time.

#11 I accidentally sent a message to my boss which mentioned his incompetence. Fired. Didn't even fight it. haha.

#12 A voice message of me aggressively singing in the shower to my manager. I didn’t even know WhatsApp could do that.

I think that at times, we are quite brutal on ourselves and make a mountain out of a molehill over every small mistake. What I'm trying to say is that texting gaffes happen to literally everyone. You text too fast, autocorrect turns “I’m on my way” into “I’m in your bed,” and suddenly you’re cringing. But here’s the thing, it’s so normal because we’re human, not robots. ADVERTISEMENT In fact, most people don’t even remember your typo five minutes later because they’ve probably made a lot of these themselves. It might feel cringey in the moment, but it’s really no big deal. In the end, a texting slip-up just means you’re human with thumbs. Plus, sometimes those little blunders make for the best stories, inside jokes, or even funny icebreakers later on! ADVERTISEMENT

#13 A few years ago, someone got stabbed pretty close to my apartment



Around the same time, my dad won a pistol and offered it to me as a joke



I responded to his text asking if I wanted it by saying something like "You're offering some pretty extreme protection against the recent rise in violence"



Except I didn't send that to him



I sent that to my boss.

#14 I messaged a co-worker when I was drunk that I thought she was smokin' hot and had a great set of wheels. (She was wheelchair bound after a sledging accident) I added wheels into a separate text to be cheeky and bamboozle her



She tortured me for weeks at work



We ended up dating for over a year. It was fun, but I definitely wouldn'tve sent the text sober, no way. Even though I knew we had a matching sense of humour.

#15 I was texting my best friend, completely over-analyzing a text from my crush. I wrote out this whole long paragraph about what I thought he *really* meant, what I should say back, etc. I hit send and then realized I had sent the entire cringey analysis directly to him instead of her.

Well, dear readers, that is it from our end of the rope as we leave you to pacefully scroll through the list now. Read the stories, and have a laugh, but don't forget to share your embarrassing texting gaffes with us, too. Go on, I'm pretty sure many people will be able to relate to your mortifying instances. Also, give an upvote to ones that you could relate to in our list! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Had to fill out a new emergency contact form at my old job as the company was updating the HR software and wanted everything to be up-to date.



I put down my mothers details and contact info. Under the section "relation to employee", I wrote "my mummy" for a joke.



I scanned the form and sent it back, but was too busy laughing with my team to notice my mistake.

I then got a ton of emails telling me to recall the message.



I clicked reply all. We had over 300 employees globally.

#17 I accidentally sent $2,000 extra to the bank during our daily deposit the day I was leaving for vacation and had brought my bags to work. There was a middle man service involved like brinks or whatever so it took several days for the bank to confirm and it looked extremely suspicious and there was a meeting whether to fire me or not but one of the managers bought me some time and said wait for the bank to get back to them.

#18 Not me, but years ago when my husband and I were dating, he sent me a text saying ‘I can’t wait to f**k you tonight’ …..but it wasn’t sent to me, it was to his sister 😭 I’m still embarrassed for him 15 years later.

#19 I screen shotted a message from colleague A and sent it to colleague B with the comment ‘look at this t**t’. Except I sent it to colleague A….

#20 Picture this. It's July 2024, I had just watched deadpool and wolverine for the first time, my love for Hugh Jackman is reignited, I'm texting my best friend about how gorgeous Hugh's man b***s looked oiled up but I misstape, and I text my family group chat "just saw Hugh Jackmans oiled up man t**s, I think I'm pregnant now".

#21 A certain video of my girlfriend and i to a private story on snap, i was meant to send it to her since it was filmed on my phone but muscle memory decided to put it on my private story. Let me say i had a very angry girlfriend, a lot of comments off my friends and unfortunately a very disturbed sister. DONT DRINK AND SEND S*X TAPES. i’m still embarrassed to this day and yeah, never again. My girlfriend forgave me though!

#22 I once accidentally sent a n**e photo of myself to nearly everyone in my contacts list.



Cost me a small fortune in stamps.

#23 Not sexual but I accidentally sent my Door Dasher a copy-paste rant text which included my name, my husband's name and our daughter's name that I had written for my unhinged momster in-law. So that was great.

#24 I took a photo of myself wearing nothing but a thong to send to my ‘friend with benefits’ who had moved away. Accidentally sent it to my supervisor. Got a text back saying ‘yes! Let’s meet up tonight!’.

#25 When delivering for UberEats I send a drop-off message which I've copied, so I can quickly paste it in the field and send it. It usually says "your order is at the door, have a great day!" One time I forgot that I had copied other text and instead I sent "urine and feces are processed in the thigh pads.".

#26 I forget what this was in regards to, but when I was still with my ex, I texted her “I might J**z in my pants”, when I meant to send that to my buddy. It was definitely something sports related. Poor girl had her bf text her that at 10am when she was at work and she was like what lmao.

#27 Sent a voice note complaining about my boss… to my boss. I wanted to disappear from the planet for a solid week.

#28 My debit card onto reddit.

#29 Sent a screenshot to my friends of an old guy who used to bother us, he was in the local paper complaining about the bins. I added “check out this old f**k, I thought he was dead”

Except I sent it to a group chat with every other store manager in my company and all the directors.



Never been so instantly hot and sweaty in my life.

#30 Sent my aunt a beautiful view pic from a trip with my bf… except I didn’t, I accidentally sent her a full body n**e pic of me in a g string with a big ol’ grin on my face lmao she totally spared me the embarrassment thank god she was young once.

#31 Accidentally sent that gif of Lucille from Arrested Development winking to a client instead of their invoice.

#32 Laundry instructions to my doctor.

#33 I was joking back and forth with a coworker friend by email, and somehow the topic of clowns came up, and I sent a response that was along the lines of





>Maybe they enjoy creating smiles and bringing a touch of wonder and whimsey to the world.

>

>

>Or maybe they are soulless freaks whose only means of achieving s*xual satisfaction is by devouring the fear of children and tasting their sweet, sweet tears of horror.





Except instead of having her email selected when I hit Reply (which was still highlighted), I had selected a "flagged for follow-up" email from the Outlook task pane. Instead of emailing my friend, I emailed the Controller of one of our major partners.





I have no idea what they thought about getting that message out of the blue, but they never mentioned it in any of our future emails. Hopefully they got a laugh.

#34 Bathtub pic to show boyfriend that my bubbles had all melted went to my cousin's wife as I was texting both of them throughout said bath. I called immediately and she was laughing, we were both glad it was her and not my cousin, she said she didn't think he'd be able to look me in the face after that.

#35 I sent an elderly relative that I don’t know well, a screenshot of Lil Kim’s ‘How Many Licks” picture. I didn’t realize my phone screenshotted my music along with what I was trying to screenshot.

#36 I was being stalked by a former co worker. I was showing by brother her facebook profile and he accidently liked the Pic. Mortified!!

#37 I worked for a company in the investment industry and we had different investors for each fund. I was new and needed to send out the quarterly investment reports.



Two of our funds had the number 1 in them and I accidently got them confused and sent the wrong fund report to each different investor group. The fund had a list of all the investments we had made, value at investment, current fund value. Detail of each company we invested in and size of the fund.



Was absolutely mortified after this. Complete stuff up.