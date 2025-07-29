Woman Asks Friend To Cat-Sit During Family Emergency, Ends Up Fighting 2 Years To Get Pet Back

ADVERTISEMENT

If you thought borrowing a cup of sugar could lead to drama, wait until you hear what happened when one woman lent her cat. It starts innocently enough— a favor between friends, a trip to Russia, and a feline who just needed a temporary home.

Today’s story is about Aliya Zaydullina, who handed her 15-year-old furball temporarily to her friend Maria Senichkina when she had to attend to a family emergency. What was supposed to be a brief pet-sitting gig ended with a courtroom showdown in Manhattan after her friend decided she wasn’t giving the cat back.

Imagine entrusting your beloved pet to a close friend, expecting a simple favor, only to find yourself locked in a legal battle years later, fighting just to be reunited

A woman asked her friend to pet-sit her cat while she traveled abroad in 2022 to take care of her ill mother

In September 2022, Aliya Zaydullina left for Russia to care for her ill mother. She entrusted her cat Liza to her friend Maria Senichkina for what was supposed to be a short-term favor. However, things got complicated when Aliya Zaydullina asked for a few more weeks of care upon her return. This, to Maria Senichkina, felt as though the extra time meant Liza had been gifted to her.

Aliya Zaydullina strongly disagreed, saying the arrangement had always been temporary, and requested that her cat be returned. When Maria Senichkina ignored her requests, she took the matter to court, and what followed was a two-year legal battle full of tension, financial strain, and emotional exhaustion on both sides. Really, who knew cats weren’t the only ones with fierce claws?

Manhattan Civil Court Judge Wendy Li had the unenviable job of deciding whether this was a breach of trust or simply a misunderstanding. However, while acknowledging that Maria Senichkina and Liza had developed a close bond, the judge emphasized that Aliya Zaydullina had a decade-long relationship with the cat before this all began.

Ultimately, the court ruled in favor of Aliya Zaydullina, saying she never abandoned her cat and that she remained Liza’s legal owner. Interestingly, Judge Li suggested that Senichkina should be allowed to stay in Liza’s life. Despite winning the case, Aliya Zaydullina still had to cover some of the costs as the court ordered her to reimburse Maria Senichkina for Liza’s care.

After the trip, the friend refused to return the cat, claiming it was now hers, which then led to a two-year legal battle over custody

However, it’s not over yet. As of late July, Aliya Zaydullina still hasn’t been reunited with her cat. Maria Senichkina has said she plans to appeal the ruling and hasn’t yet acknowledged the court’s decision. With the official deadline for Liza’s return set for October 1, Aliya Zaydullina waits, hopeful but cautious. She has even reached out via social media and text, but has been blocked.

While verbal agreements between friends over pet care, sometimes called “petnups”, aren’t always legally binding, they can still be useful in custody disputes. Blanchards Law explain that these informal contracts, especially when fairly drafted and voluntarily signed, help clarify each party’s intentions.

Lawrence Law highlights that pet custody disputes have, in fact, become increasingly common in recent years, with courts handling more cases involving who gets to keep animals after a separation or falling out. While dogs are most frequently at the center of these battles, they highlight that cats are usually also caught up in these disputes.

A major reason behind this trend is the deep emotional bond many people form with their pets, often viewing them as family members rather than property. This shift in perception makes custody decisions more emotionally charged and legally complex.

A Manhattan judge ruled in favor of the woman’s ownership, ordering the friend to return the cat and allowing for shared involvement in its life

Number Analytics provides more insight into pet custody disputes, offering another perspective, which has to do with the fact that they come with heavy emotional and financial burdens. On the financial side, these cases may lead to high legal fees, continued pet care costs, and even court-ordered compensation like Aliya Zaydullina had to cover.

Netizens expressed fierce protectiveness, sharing their understanding of the fact that there really are strong emotional connections between pets and their owners. They imagined themselves in similar situations, humorously implying they just might take even more extreme action to retrieve their pets.

What would you do if a friend refused to return your pet after pet-sitting? Would you take legal action, or would you go about it differently? We would love to know your thoughts!

Despite the ruling, the woman is yet to be reunited with her cat, and netizens are in utter disbelief

