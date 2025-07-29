Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Asks Friend To Cat-Sit During Family Emergency, Ends Up Fighting 2 Years To Get Pet Back
Black and white cat with green eyes lying on a bed, related to woman fighting to get pet back after cat-sitting.
Animals, Cats

Woman Asks Friend To Cat-Sit During Family Emergency, Ends Up Fighting 2 Years To Get Pet Back

If you thought borrowing a cup of sugar could lead to drama, wait until you hear what happened when one woman lent her cat. It starts innocently enough— a favor between friends, a trip to Russia, and a feline who just needed a temporary home.

Today’s story is about Aliya Zaydullina, who handed her 15-year-old furball temporarily to her friend Maria Senichkina when she had to attend to a family emergency. What was supposed to be a brief pet-sitting gig ended with a courtroom showdown in Manhattan after her friend decided she wasn’t giving the cat back.

RELATED:

    Imagine entrusting your beloved pet to a close friend, expecting a simple favor, only to find yourself locked in a legal battle years later, fighting just to be reunited

    Close-up of a black and white cat with green eyes, representing a pet involved in a cat-sitting and pet custody dispute.

    Image credits: Zaydullina Aliya

    A woman asked her friend  to pet-sit her cat while she traveled abroad in 2022 to take care of her ill mother

    In September 2022, Aliya Zaydullina left for Russia to care for her ill mother. She entrusted her cat Liza to her friend Maria Senichkina for what was supposed to be a short-term favor. However, things got complicated when Aliya Zaydullina asked for a few more weeks of care upon her return. This, to Maria Senichkina, felt as though the extra time meant Liza had been gifted to her.

    Aliya Zaydullina strongly disagreed, saying the arrangement had always been temporary, and requested that her cat be returned. When Maria Senichkina ignored her requests, she took the matter to court, and what followed was a two-year legal battle full of tension, financial strain, and emotional exhaustion on both sides. Really, who knew cats weren’t the only ones with fierce claws?

    Black and white cat lying on a bed, related to woman fighting to get pet back after asking friend to cat-sit.

    Image credits: Zaydullina Aliya

    Manhattan Civil Court Judge Wendy Li had the unenviable job of deciding whether this was a breach of trust or simply a misunderstanding. However, while acknowledging that Maria Senichkina and Liza had developed a close bond, the judge emphasized that Aliya Zaydullina had a decade-long relationship with the cat before this all began.

    Ultimately, the court ruled in favor of Aliya Zaydullina, saying she never abandoned her cat and that she remained Liza’s legal owner. Interestingly, Judge Li suggested that Senichkina should be allowed to stay in Liza’s life. Despite winning the case, Aliya Zaydullina still had to cover some of the costs as the court ordered her to reimburse Maria Senichkina for Liza’s care.

    After the trip, the friend refused to return the cat, claiming it was now hers, which then led to a two-year legal battle over custody

    Woman sitting with cat indoors, reading a book and petting the cat during a cat-sitting situation at home.

    Image credits: Milada Vigerova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, it’s not over yet. As of late July, Aliya Zaydullina still hasn’t been reunited with her cat. Maria Senichkina has said she plans to appeal the ruling and hasn’t yet acknowledged the court’s decision. With the official deadline for Liza’s return set for October 1, Aliya Zaydullina waits, hopeful but cautious. She has even reached out via social media and text, but has been blocked.

    While verbal agreements between friends over pet care, sometimes called “petnups”, aren’t always legally binding, they can still be useful in custody disputes. Blanchards Law explain that these informal contracts, especially when fairly drafted and voluntarily signed, help clarify each party’s intentions.

    Wooden gavel on table with person signing legal documents in background related to pet custody dispute.

    Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Lawrence Law highlights that pet custody disputes have, in fact, become increasingly common in recent years, with courts handling more cases involving who gets to keep animals after a separation or falling out. While dogs are most frequently at the center of these battles, they highlight that cats are usually also caught up in these disputes.

    A major reason behind this trend is the deep emotional bond many people form with their pets, often viewing them as family members rather than property. This shift in perception makes custody decisions more emotionally charged and legally complex.

    A Manhattan judge ruled in favor of the woman’s ownership, ordering the friend to return the cat and allowing for shared involvement in its life

    Woman holding a cat outdoors, representing the story of a cat-sit during a family emergency and the fight to get the pet back.

    Image credits: Japheth Mast / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Number Analytics provides more insight into pet custody disputes, offering another perspective, which has to do with the fact that they come with heavy emotional and financial burdens. On the financial side, these cases may lead to high legal fees, continued pet care costs, and even court-ordered compensation like Aliya Zaydullina had to cover.

    Netizens expressed fierce protectiveness, sharing their understanding of the fact that there really are strong emotional connections between pets and their owners. They imagined themselves in similar situations, humorously implying they just might take even more extreme action to retrieve their pets.

    What would you do if a friend refused to return your pet after pet-sitting? Would you take legal action, or would you go about it differently? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Despite the ruling, the woman is yet to be reunited with her cat, and netizens are in utter disbelief

    Comment from woman about fighting to get cat back after friend agreed to cat-sit during family emergency.

    Comment by Jaime Parker discussing a cat sitter missing after mysterious circumstances amid family emergency.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying all I am saying is Liam Neeson, with reactions visible.

    Comment from top fan Albert Anders reflecting on how strongly animals are loved in today’s world during a pet custody dispute.

    Social media comment discussing a woman asking a friend to cat-sit and the ensuing pet custody fight.

    Comment on social media about woman fighting two years to get her cat back after asking friend to cat-sit during family emergency.

    Social media comment from a woman joking about her cat being stolen and her hope to get the pet back quickly.

    Comment text on social media showing a user questioning why a woman couldn’t get her own cat during a dispute over cat-sitting and pet custody.

    Comment about cat theft and court case, highlighting a dispute involving a woman fighting for her pet after a family emergency.

    Social media comment about woman fighting two years to get pet cat back from friend after family emergency.

    Comment saying never leaving cat, highlighting the struggle of a woman fighting to get her pet back after asking a friend to cat-sit.

    Comment on social media discussing cat passport, related to woman fighting to get pet back after asking friend to cat-sit.

    Comment from woman fighting 2 years to get pet back after asking friend to cat-sit during family emergency.

    Text message from Sónia Bohojan saying she is getting second hand rage related to a woman fighting to get her cat back.

    Text message from Clare Jane expressing a dispute over keeping a pet during a family emergency pet-sitting situation.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

