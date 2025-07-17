Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Agrees To Perform At Friends’ Wedding, Sues Them After They Refuse To Pay Or Invite
Man playing a large organ, symbolizing a musician involved in a dispute over performing at a friend's wedding.
Friends, Relationships

Guy Agrees To Perform At Friends’ Wedding, Sues Them After They Refuse To Pay Or Invite

You know what’s worse than stepping on a LEGO barefoot? Performing an entire wedding mass for friends only to find out you weren’t invited as a guest, but merely for the things you can offer.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) who generously lent his musical talents to a friend’s wedding only to be told he wasn’t actually invited to the wedding as a guest. Instead of moping, though, he pulled a reverse uno.

More info: Reddit

    Friendship and business don’t always mix, especially when expectations aren’t clearly set

    Image credits: Yura Forrat / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author, lawyer, and musician, agreed to perform music for a friend’s Catholic wedding mass as a personal favor

    Image credits:

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As the date neared, he realized he wasn’t invited as a guest but was just expected to show up, rehearse, and perform

    Image credits:

    Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After the wedding, he sent a professional invoice which was ignored, prompting him to send a demand letter

    Image credits:

    When still unpaid, he sued the couple, won in court, and sparked mixed reactions within their friend group

    The OP, a lawyer and multi-instrumentalist, had a history of performing at weddings for friends, as a favor. So when his friends asked him to handle all the music for their Catholic wedding mass, he agreed. That meant rehearsals, organ, vocals, the full liturgical works; this was a big ask, but he assumed it came with a wedding invite at the very least.

    To his surprise, that invite never came. When he followed up, the bride-to-be casually informed him they’d “had to trim the guest list,” but that he was still welcome to come early and rehearse. Despite the cold shoulder, he kept his word and performed the entire mass solo. However, he didn’t get a seat at the table. No slice of cake. No greeting. Just free labor.

    So, after the wedding, he sent a professional invoice of what the rate would have been, but the couple ignored him and continued to ghost him. After 30 days, he lawyered up and sent a demand letter, and when he didn’t hear from them, he sued and cited a breach of oral contract and unjust enrichment.

    With clear documentation of texts, screenshots, song lists, and timing, he represented himself in court. His former friends were visibly shocked he actually went through with it, but the judge ruled in his favor, awarding him the full invoice amount plus court costs. Now, the friend group is divided with some saying he was petty, while others quietly applaud him for standing up for himself.

    Image credits: Red Nguyen / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Investopedia affirms that an oral contract is a legally binding agreement made through spoken communication rather than a written document. Despite the fact that there’s no written record to confirm the agreed-upon terms, courts recognize oral contracts, especially when there’s supporting evidence like messages or witness testimony.

    According to Open Privilege, doing favors for friends often comes with hidden costs whether it be financial, emotional, or social. These costs grow when expectations are unclear or when the exchange feels one-sided. While it’s common for people to help loved ones without formalities, healthy friendships usually maintain a balance of give and take.

    Based on this, Offbeat Wed suggests that when asking friends to take on roles like vendors at your wedding, it’s important to treat the arrangement with care and respect. They suggest offering at least a small payment as a gesture of appreciation and recognizing the value of your friend’s time and skill.

    Most importantly, they advise separating business from pleasure, meaning that personal relationships shouldn’t excuse cutting corners or ignoring professional norms.

    Netizens supported the OP’s decision to sue, with many agreeing he was well within his rights. They emphasized that by excluding him from the guest list, the couple effectively treated him as a hired performer, not a friend.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think suing friends is ever justified, or did this cross a line? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Some friends applauded him, while some said he went “too far,” but netizens don’t agree that he went too far

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    angelacorvaia avatar
    Angela Corvaia
    Angela Corvaia
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I helped a ‘dear friend’ of my former MIL to use EBAY to list Louis Vuitton purses. She made thousands of dollars and still expected me to continue to post and list myself even after spending hours showing her how to do it herself. Well Cyndi, hope it was worth it. Michele probably screwed you over as well.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wedding couple could not have been clearer in demonstrating that while OP might have been talented enough to "perform" at their wedding, he was not a close enough friend to otherwise celebrate with them. Too bad they couldn't find some other friend to rip off, one who is less well-versed in the law.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
