Groom-To-Be Keeps Making Cold Feet Jokes, Bride Starts Wondering If He’s Halfway Out Already

We’ve all seen that guy at parties. The one that’s constantly cracking the same joke until it’s not funny anymore, just awkward. Now imagine that guy is your fiancé, and the joke is about how he still has time to ditch the wedding. Yikes.

If that sounds like something out of a romantic comedy where the laughs turn into red flags, well, for today’s Original Poster (OP), it’s real life. What started as playful teasing from her fiancé has morphed into something she can’t brush off anymore.

More info: Reddit

They say laughter is the glue of a great relationship, but certainly not if the joke is at your expense

The author and her fiancé have been together for five years and are planning to marry next year

Image credit: HelpZara

Lately, he’s been making repeated jokes, in public and private, about backing out or “still shopping around”

Image credit: HelpZara

When she told him the jokes were hurtful, he dismissed her feelings and said she was being too sensitive

Image credit: HelpZara

Now, she’s questioning the relationship and wondering if her discomfort is valid or if she’s overthinking

The OP, engaged to her partner of five years, has her wedding coming up early next year, but instead of excitement, she’s feeling doubt. She explained that the reason for this is because her fiancé has developed a habit of making cold feet jokes, saying things like there’s still time to back out, or how he’s “still shopping around.”

At first, she thought it was nerves or bad timing, but now, it’s happening more often, and in private, too. What once seemed like quirky humor is starting to feel pointed, and unsettling. After expressing that the comments were making her uncomfortable, she was hoping for understanding.

Instead, her fiancé brushed her off, doubling down, and calling her “too sensitive” and insisting it was all harmless joking. However, the OP really doesn’t think it’s just harmless joking and is now starting to question everything, especially since whenever she tells him how uncomfortable she is with his jokes, he shuts down.

Best Therapists describe the fiancé’s actions as emotional invalidation. They explain that it is a deeply hurtful experience that can cause individuals to feel ignored, misunderstood, and uncertain about the legitimacy of their own emotions, and often shows up through behaviors like blaming, downplaying someone’s feelings, dismissive remarks, or outright emotional avoidance.

They highlight that over time, repeated invalidation can lead to serious emotional consequences, which may include low self-esteem, trouble expressing feelings, heightened anxiety or depression, and challenges with trust in relationships.

One way people often dismiss the feelings of others is through the use of humor, and Lifeologie explains that people often use humor as a coping mechanism when they’re experiencing emotional distress. While joking may feel like a harmless way to deal with pain, it can minimize serious issues, making them seem less significant than they truly are, even when they may warrant professional support or deeper reflection.

In the case of the fiancé, Wedding Journal explains that feeling nervous before a wedding is a common and natural part of the engagement process. Even the most self-assured brides and grooms can experience anxiety as the big day approaches. These jitters don’t necessarily signal a problem, but they do deserve attention.

To manage them, they suggest openly communicating with your partner, leaning on supportive friends or professionals, focusing on the positives of your relationship, keeping realistic expectations, and visualizing a successful, joyful wedding day.

Netizens insisted the fiancé’s behavior isn’t just bad humor but a sign of deeper issues. They warned that repeatedly making hurtful jokes, especially after being asked to stop, isn’t something to overlook. They then pointed out that the real red flag wasn’t just the jokes themselves, but his refusal to take her feelings seriously.

What do you think about this situation? If you were in the OP’s shoes, would this kind of behavior make you reconsider the relationship? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that her fiancé isn’t merely joking, and that she’s not wrong for questioning the relationship

