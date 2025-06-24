Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Groom-To-Be Keeps Making Cold Feet Jokes, Bride Starts Wondering If He’s Halfway Out Already
Bride looks concerned while groom-to-be laughs, hinting at cold feet jokes and doubts about commitment.
Couples, Relationships

Groom-To-Be Keeps Making Cold Feet Jokes, Bride Starts Wondering If He’s Halfway Out Already

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all seen that guy at parties. The one that’s constantly cracking the same joke until it’s not funny anymore, just awkward. Now imagine that guy is your fiancé, and the joke is about how he still has time to ditch the wedding. Yikes.

If that sounds like something out of a romantic comedy where the laughs turn into red flags, well, for today’s Original Poster (OP), it’s real life. What started as playful teasing from her fiancé has morphed into something she can’t brush off anymore.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    They say laughter is the glue of a great relationship, but certainly not if the joke is at your expense

    Image credits: Jasmine Carte / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author and her fiancé have been together for five years and are planning to marry next year

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: HelpZara

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lately, he’s been making repeated jokes, in public and private, about backing out or “still shopping around”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: HelpZara

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

    When she told him the jokes were hurtful, he dismissed her feelings and said she was being too sensitive

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: HelpZara

    Now, she’s questioning the relationship and wondering if her discomfort is valid or if she’s overthinking

    The OP, engaged to her partner of five years, has her wedding coming up early next year, but instead of excitement, she’s feeling doubt. She explained that the reason for this is because her fiancé has developed a habit of making cold feet jokes, saying things like there’s still time to back out, or how he’s “still shopping around.”

    At first, she thought it was nerves or bad timing, but now, it’s happening more often, and in private, too. What once seemed like quirky humor is starting to feel pointed, and unsettling. After expressing that the comments were making her uncomfortable, she was hoping for understanding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instead, her fiancé brushed her off, doubling down, and calling her “too sensitive” and insisting it was all harmless joking. However, the OP really doesn’t think it’s just harmless joking and is now starting to question everything, especially since whenever she tells him how uncomfortable she is with his jokes, he shuts down.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Best Therapists describe the fiancé’s actions as emotional invalidation. They explain that it is a deeply hurtful experience that can cause individuals to feel ignored, misunderstood, and uncertain about the legitimacy of their own emotions, and often shows up through behaviors like blaming, downplaying someone’s feelings, dismissive remarks, or outright emotional avoidance.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    They highlight that over time, repeated invalidation can lead to serious emotional consequences, which may include low self-esteem, trouble expressing feelings, heightened anxiety or depression, and challenges with trust in relationships.

    One way people often dismiss the feelings of others is through the use of humor, and Lifeologie explains that people often use humor as a coping mechanism when they’re experiencing emotional distress. While joking may feel like a harmless way to deal with pain, it can minimize serious issues, making them seem less significant than they truly are, even when they may warrant professional support or deeper reflection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the case of the fiancé, Wedding Journal explains that feeling nervous before a wedding is a common and natural part of the engagement process. Even the most self-assured brides and grooms can experience anxiety as the big day approaches. These jitters don’t necessarily signal a problem, but they do deserve attention.

    To manage them, they suggest openly communicating with your partner, leaning on supportive friends or professionals, focusing on the positives of your relationship, keeping realistic expectations, and visualizing a successful, joyful wedding day.

    Netizens insisted the fiancé’s behavior isn’t just bad humor but a sign of deeper issues. They warned that repeatedly making hurtful jokes, especially after being asked to stop, isn’t something to overlook. They then pointed out that the real red flag wasn’t just the jokes themselves, but his refusal to take her feelings seriously.

    What do you think about this situation? If you were in the OP’s shoes, would this kind of behavior make you reconsider the relationship? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that her fiancé isn’t merely joking, and that she’s not wrong for questioning the relationship

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    3

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Schroedinger's D o u c h e b a g: The person who says something cruel and nasty, then decides whether it was "just a joke" based on the reaction they get.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You're being too sensitive" has to be one of the hugest (verbal) red flags ever - whether it comes from parents, siblings, friends or spouses. In effect, those words translate as "Your feelings are not important, so just shut up about them."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A vital key to a good marriage is having your concerns being taken seriously. If this hurts her, how easy is it to stop? The fact that he won't and dismisses her is a HUGE red flag.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Schroedinger's D o u c h e b a g: The person who says something cruel and nasty, then decides whether it was "just a joke" based on the reaction they get.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You're being too sensitive" has to be one of the hugest (verbal) red flags ever - whether it comes from parents, siblings, friends or spouses. In effect, those words translate as "Your feelings are not important, so just shut up about them."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A vital key to a good marriage is having your concerns being taken seriously. If this hurts her, how easy is it to stop? The fact that he won't and dismisses her is a HUGE red flag.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT