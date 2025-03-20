ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has embarrassed themselves at least once in their lives. When it happens, it feels like the earth should swallow us whole, and we can’t stop overthinking about the moment as many times as possible. Even if it’s just a minor incident, it often feels like a very big deal.

This is what a woman felt after she presumed there was alcohol in the punch at her office party and swayed and fell over in front of everyone. She felt extremely embarrassed after her coworker revealed the truth to all of their colleagues.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Everyone wants to make a good impression in front of their boss at the office party, but if things go wrong, it can feel terrible

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her boss hosted a potluck-style party and that she brought non-alcoholic punch to it so that people who didn’t drink could also enjoy it

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

During the party, a coworker named Sandy started getting loud, stumbled about, and even fell off her chair, so the poster presumed she had drunk alcohol

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Sandy asked the poster what alcohol she had put in the punch, but the woman replied that it was non-alcoholic and confirmed that nobody had spiked it

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s revelation in front of all their coworkers made Sandy feel embarrassed

Image credits: deenskees

Sandy later behaved in a hostile way toward the woman and tried to insinuate that it was her fault that she now looked like an “idiot” in front of their boss

The poster mentioned that people had enjoyed the punch she had brought to work events before, so she volunteered to do it again. Since she wanted to be considerate of everyone’s feelings at the potluck party, she decided to bring a non-alcoholic punch. The OP knew that there were some colleagues who didn’t drink, so they could enjoy it as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to potlucks, it’s important to consider the dietary restrictions of the guests who may be attending. Getting items that everyone can consume and enjoy is the best way to make folks feel welcomed and part of the event. This is exactly what the poster did by getting something that any of her colleagues could have had.

Unfortunately, Sandy did not know that the punch was non-alcoholic. She probably got carried away with her assumption and ended up falling all over herself in front of her coworkers. She loudly asked the poster what she had added to the punch, and that’s exactly how she dug a hole for herself.

According to studies on the placebo effect, around 50% of people who consumed placebo alcohol felt slightly drunk and thought they had been given a real drink. This shows the power of the mind and how it can truly affect our physical state as well.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the OP was confronted by her colleague about the alcohol content of the punch, she was honest about it and stated that it was non-alcoholic. Unfortunately, she said this out loud in front of everyone who was present. This obviously created a very embarrassing situation for the older woman, who decided to leave the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting humiliated in public can severely affect a person’s mental health and self-esteem. People who already have social anxiety might experience a lot of stress at the thought of other people viewing them in a bad or negative way. This can also lead to a lot of internalization.

The older woman couldn’t get over what happened at the party and took out her anger on the woman. She even sent her a mean text saying that the OP’s actions made her look like an “idiot” in front of everyone. The poster’s coworkers were split on the issue, with some thinking that there was no harm in what she did and others agreeing that it was an embarrassing situation.

Nobody wants to be in a humiliating situation like this, especially in front of one’s boss. Fortunately most people understand that the placebo effect is a powerful thing and that rather than it being a horrible situation, it was more amusing for everyone involved.

Do you think the OP handled this correctly or should she have said something to the older colleague in private? Let us know what you think.

Most people agreed that the poster wasn’t in the wrong and that Sandy got a little carried away

ADVERTISEMENT