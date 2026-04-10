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The world is filled to the brim with advice. And it often feels like many people you talk to think they know what’s best for you. The challenge is separating the wheat from the chaff and moving past all the noise to get to the signal.

You might find something useful in the unlikeliest of places. That’s what our team wants to show you. Bored Panda has compiled this list of the funniest and weirdest pieces of life advice that people stumbled across accidentally in the most random spots. The tips range from bizarre to surprisingly (un)helpful, and there’s a bit of everything for everyone. Check them out!

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#1

Bumper sticker on red car with funny pieces of advice saying don't believe everything you think in bright daylight.

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    #2

    Sign titled advice from a tree with funny pieces of advice displayed near a beach under a blue sky with palm trees.

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    #3

    Funny pieces of advice displayed on a signboard warning against making snow angels in a dog park at night

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    With so many friends, coworkers, relatives, content creators, media outlets, gurus, etc., having opinions about how you should live your life, it’s super easy to feel overwhelmed. Who do you actually listen to when you get conflicting information? When do you trust your own instincts when you’re told to live very differently? How do you get anything done when there’s an endless list of life hacks you think you need to apply?

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    While we can’t answer the big questions about your purpose in life, we can, however, talk about the fundamentals that you need to get right to live a higher quality, longer, happier life.

    In a nutshell, you need to prioritize a few main things: getting quality sleep, regular exercise, eating a nutritious diet, staying hydrated, and having positive relationships. That’s the core.

    #4

    Street sign showing funny pieces of advice for preventing theft with humorous tips to lock, take keys, hide, and fill with bees.

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    #5

    Mirror reflection of a funny piece of advice to wash hands after chopping jalapenos, highlighting funny pieces of advice.

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    #6

    Sign at lifeguard station humorously advising not to breathe under the water, a funny piece of advice with irony.

    My friend and I put this sign up at our local pool, and after 3 years, no one has said anything.

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    Quality sleep is something that eludes a significant part of society.

    For instance, the CDC reports that 14.5% of adults had trouble falling asleep most days or every day.

    Other data shows that around a third of adults in the United States reported not getting enough rest or sleep every day.

    #7

    Caution icy sidewalk sign with cartoon penguin giving funny pieces of advice to walk like a penguin to prevent slipping.

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    #8

    Yellow circular sign on a textured wall with advice about not putting your hand into unseen holes, reflecting funny pieces of advice.

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    #9

    Chalkboard sign outside a building with funny advice about twerking: Step 1, Reconsider, capturing humorous pieces of advice.

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    In short, good sleep is fundamental for your physical and mental health, as well as your emotional well-being. How much sleep you need depends on your age, but typically, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. Teens, kids, toddlers, and babies, obviously, need much more sleep, as their bodies and minds are still developing.

    #10

    Fortune cookie slip on wooden table with funny pieces of advice about calories and eating habits.

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    #11

    Street art of offline dinosaur game on a wall with funny pieces of advice about staying calm and interacting with reality.

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    #12

    Portrait of a bearded man wearing a star-striped shirt with handwritten funny pieces of advice in black ink.

    I asked Nick Offerman for high school graduation advice. He delivered.

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    Regularly getting a good night's sleep comes with a wide range of positive benefits, aside from feeling energetic and focused the next day. For one, you get sick less often.

    On top of that, your stress drops, and your mood improves alongside your heart health and metabolism. What’s more, good sleep helps you stay at a healthy weight, and it lowers your risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke, elevated blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.

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    #13

    Stop sign altered with funny advice about eating animals without BBQ sauce, creating a humorous and playful street scene.

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    #14

    Graffiti on a train car featuring funny advice with a cartoon character saying don't drink and drive in bright colors.

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    #15

    Funny pieces of advice sign warning visitors not to feed fingers to the animals in a humorous way outdoors

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    Better sleep also improves your memory and attention. So, you end up doing your daily activities, including your job, better. You also reduce the risk of motor vehicle-related accidents when you’re well-rested.

    However, good sleep isn’t something that magically happens to you without lifting a finger. Sleep, like your social relationships, exercise regimen, and diet, requires direct management. Your day and evening routines have a direct impact on how well you’ll sleep that night.

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    #16

    Marquee sign with funny advice about not using a toilet seen in a dream, showcasing quirky and humorous pieces of advice.

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    #17

    Funny pieces of advice warning sign showing a safety message about not sticking fingers into machinery gears.

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    #18

    Green graffiti on a concrete surface with funny pieces of advice about not making stupid people famous.

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    The CDC recommends that you stick to a specific routine. The more consistent you are, the better. Do your best to go to bed and get up at the same time every day.

    In the meantime, avoid eating large meals or drinking alcohol before going to sleep. What’s more, avoid using electronic devices or looking at screens at least half an hour before your bedtime (much harder than it sounds!).

    #19

    Chalkboard with a funny piece of advice written in white about decisions and the future for funny advice content.

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    #20

    Church sign displaying funny pieces of advice about social distancing with humor in a suburban neighborhood setting.

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    #21

    Whiteboard with funny advice written in green marker about tennis players and love, part of funny pieces of advice collection.

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    Other things to do for better sleep include regular exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, and avoiding consuming caffeine in the afternoon or evening.

    Caffeine tends to stay in your system far longer than you might think. You have to be very intentional about when you drink coffee, tea, and soda… and how much of it you consume.

    As per AASM, caffeine reaches a peak level in your body within 30 to 60 minutes, and it has a half-life of 3 to 5 hours.

    #22

    Toilet with a funny piece of advice decal saying aim like a Jedi not like a Stormtrooper, showing humor in advice.

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    #23

    Funny pieces of advice sign warning not to climb or sit on the cheetah on a wooden surface

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    #24

    Chalkboard with funny pieces of advice about fireworks and drinking outside a brewery on sidewalk

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    Caffeine half-life refers to the time it takes for your body to eliminate half of it. So, if you drink a cup of coffee at 2 in the afternoon, with a half-life of 5 hours, half of that caffeine would still be in your system by 7 in the evening, and a quarter would still be present at midnight. That’s why it’s so important to limit caffeine intake to the morning.

    Broadly speaking, you should limit caffeine consumption to no more than 300mg to 400 mg per day, which is roughly 3 to 4 cups of coffee.
    #25

    Paper with funny advice and a turtle drawing placed under a car windshield wiper on a blue car windshield.

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    #26

    Chalkboard with funny pieces of advice including staying focused and reminders in a casual coffee shop setting.

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    #27

    Funny pieces of advice on a sign with instructions to push, pull, or find the actual entrance around the corner.

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    Which of these random and funny pieces of advice did you actually find to be the most helpful? Meanwhile, which ones made you laugh with how absurd(ly accurate) they were?

    If you could share one bit of life advice with absolutely everyone around the world, what would it be and why?

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    If you feel like being social, you can share your thoughts with all the other readers in the comments at the bottom of this list!
    #28

    Hand holding a round token with funny advice about being the pigeon or the statue, reflecting humorous pieces of advice.

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    #29

    Funny pieces of advice sign about washing hands after enjoying hot sauces, highlighting humor in daily tips.

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    #30

    Treadmill display showing a warning message about running, related to funny pieces of advice for fitness humor.

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    #31

    Black and white yearbook photo of a young man with a handwritten funny piece of advice for humor and fun.

    Will Ferrell's advice to my father in the junior high yearbook.

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    #32

    Whiteboard with funny college advice written in black marker, showing humorous and kinda useless pieces of advice.

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    #33

    Funny pieces of advice displayed on a wall sign saying please don’t flash the octopus in a simple font.

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    #34

    Close-up of a red can with nutrition facts and funny advice text about chilling for best results, humor and fun concept.

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    #35

    Humorous advice sign warning against texting your ex after 2 AM, reflecting funny pieces of advice and tips.

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    #36

    Two fortune cookie messages on a carpet, featuring funny pieces of advice and a Jockey brand underwear ad.

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    #37

    Funny pieces of advice sign about not criticizing husband's faults, highlighting humorous relationship wisdom.

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    #38

    Funny pieces of advice on a sidewalk sign suggesting eating cake to stay safe from kidnappers, humorous street sign.

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    #39

    Outdoor sign at Pappou’s Pizza Pub showing funny advice about skydiving failure, highlighting humorous pieces of advice.

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    #40

    Funny pieces of advice on a plumbing sign warning about a mother-in-law visit and septic tank maintenance outdoors

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    #41

    Weather reporter pointing to a humorous Twitter advice about driving on snow, featured in funny pieces of advice content.

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    #42

    Whiteboard showing funny pieces of advice on how to cut pizza for small groups, parties, and just for you.

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    #43

    Funny pieces of advice displayed on a fire department sign warning about actions to avoid explaining to paramedics.

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    #44

    Funny pieces of advice on a Valentine’s Day sign suggesting a throne forged from enemies’ bones for a relentless reign.

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    #45

    Page in a book showing funny pieces of advice with a humorous instruction on how to read the book.

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    #46

    Brown pelican perched on wooden railing near ocean with a funny warning sign about wild pelicans biting people.

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    #47

    Handwritten funny piece of advice about marriage and Uncle Mike’s unusual skill, related to funny pieces of advice.

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    #48

    Close-up of a notebook page with funny advice text saying intermission time to rest and reflect, part of humorous pieces of advice.

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    #49

    Animal clinic sign with funny advice about clowns and jugglers, a humorous piece of advice for entertainment.

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    #50

    Gas station sign displaying funny pieces of advice about closets and bravery, highlighting humor and playful wisdom.

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    #51

    Chat with Google Assistant giving funny pieces of advice on how to pick up girls and guys in a humorous text exchange.

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    #52

    Highway electronic sign humorously advises drivers to discover their turn signal for funny pieces of advice.

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    #53

    Close-up of a humorous shirt label showing funny pieces of advice with washing and life instructions on fabric.

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    #54

    Sign with funny medical advice about asking a doctor if TV commercial advice is right, highlighting humorous advice theme.

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    #55

    Slide from a military weekend safety brief showing funny pieces of advice about population and avoiding jail.

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    #56

    Smiling young man in suit and tie sharing funny pieces of advice with a humorous twist in a formal yearbook photo.

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    #57

    Funny pieces of advice on a sidewalk sign encouraging not to give up on dreams but to go back to sleep.

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    #58

    Hand holding a worn card with funny advice about asking if someone is crying because of their haircut.

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    #59

    Funny advice sign warning not to pet the fart squirrels outdoors in a wooded area with sunlight filtering through trees.

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    #60

    Fortune cookie with funny advice about not taking a sleeping pill and a laxative on the same night as humorous advice.

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    #61

    Funny advice sign warning against howling at wolves to avoid making them nervous in a grassy outdoor setting.

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