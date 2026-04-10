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The world is filled to the brim with advice. And it often feels like many people you talk to think they know what’s best for you. The challenge is separating the wheat from the chaff and moving past all the noise to get to the signal.

You might find something useful in the unlikeliest of places. That’s what our team wants to show you. Bored Panda has compiled this list of the funniest and weirdest pieces of life advice that people stumbled across accidentally in the most random spots. The tips range from bizarre to surprisingly (un)helpful, and there’s a bit of everything for everyone. Check them out!