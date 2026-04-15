87 Rare And Interesting Photos From A Time We Will Never Get The Chance To Experience In Real Life
As much as we enjoy modern photography, there’s nothing quite like the impact of historical black-and-white snapshots of events. There’s something intensely appealing about vintage images, and we wanted to share our love of old-timey photography with you.
After going through the vast archives of the internet, our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of rare and engaging historical photos from 100 years ago to show you what life was like back then. Keep scrolling to travel back in time!
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Publicity Photo From Charlie Chaplin's 1921 Movie The Kid. Pictured Are Charlie Chaplin And Jackie Coogan, 1921
Australian Nurse With A Kangaroo Mascot, Circa 1916
An Australian nurse at No 1 Australian Auxiliary Hospital about to feed their pet kangaroo Jimony.
Kangaroo & Girls, CA. 1925-CA. 1945
It’s hard enough to take an amazing photo that will wow people for generations. On top of that, you need to preserve your physical photo in a way that will allow it to stand the test of time. If you just shove the printed images in some random corner of your attic, there might not be much left of them in a few years.
The American Museum of Photography warns that some of the biggest dangers to physical photographs include things like insects, rodents, and direct sunlight.
Albert Einstein During A Lecture In Vienna, 1921
Native Woman And Child In Baracoa, Cuba, 1919
Treating An Influenza Patient, U.S. Naval Hospital, New Orleans, LA, 1918
Other dangers, however, are more subtle than rats or bugs nibbling on your (delicious) photographs. For example, humidity can encourage mold growth. What’s more, adhesives can degrade over the years. And sulfur compounds given off by wood or rubber can trigger fading.
So, as a general rule of thumb, you may want to avoid storing the photos you care about in your attic, basement, or garage.
The reality is that some of the products that are sold in frame shops and by retailers can contain materials such as highly acidic wood pulp or Polyvinyl Chloride than can lead to the long-term deterioration of your photos.
Instead, the American Museum of Photography suggests that you opt for so-called ‘archival’ products, materials that are designed for long-term stability. In other words, you want to opt for materials that are great at withstanding humidity and temperature fluctuations, as well as protect from bright light.
Young America Meets While Proud Fathers Look On Approvingly, C. 1923
First World War, Refugees, 1918
The poor children have been traveling for weeks and food was nowhere to be found; this boy received a piece of bread from a soldier. Weert, Netherlands, October 1918.
Staff Sergeant Major Morgan And Dog, 1915
SSM Morgan enlisted in the AIF and was appointed as 6761A (later 6761) Company Sergeant Major (CSM) on 3 September 1917. On 21 November 1917 he embarked aboard HMAT Nestor in Melbourne as a member of the 20th Reinforcements, 23rd Battalion. On 17 April 1918 he was transferred to the 14th Battalion. On 6 November 1918 he embarked aboard HT Marathon to return to Australia. Note he is wearing a militia uniform and is accompanied by a dog wearing a forage cap.
According to the University of Chicago’s library, popular methods of photograph storage can be harmful. Ideally, you should keep your photos in a cool, dry, and dark place, and avoid albums with self-adhesive or magnetic pages.
Your albums should have acid-free pages, and you ought to avoid pressure-sensitive tape and rubber cement. Any boxes that you store your photos in should also be acid-free!
Skiing Near Mount Kosciusko, C. 1926
A Prominent Figure With Long Fingernails, 1920s
Interior Of A School Classroom In England, Boys With Their Teacher. Thought To Be In The South Of England, 1920s
Your photos will survive longer if you store them in acid-free buffered (pH 8.5) or unbuffered (pH 7) paper enclosures or stable plastic sleeves. The latter can be made of uncoated polyester, polypropylene, or polyethylene.
Something to keep in mind when you’re out buying storage materials is to check whether they pass the Photographic Activity Test or PAT. Manufacturers should indicate this in their catalogues. Besides, you can always ask the salespeople for advice!
Seena Owen, 1921
Three Parisian Women Watching The Solar Eclipse Of 8 April 1921 On The Cour Du Havre, Next To The Gare Saint-Lazare
A Little Girl And A Standpipe, Paris, France, 11 July, 1921
In the meantime, the University of Chicago suggests that if you plan on placing your photographs in boxes or sleeves, they should be slightly larger than the materials themselves. However, they should not be so large that the contents will slide about, damaging them.
If you want to label your photos, you can use a soft graphite pencil on the back. Don’t use markers or pens.
Australian Infantry Small Box Respirators Ypres, 1917
Mary Pickford On Beach With Camera, CA. 1916
Child In The Kiddies Camp In Santa Margarita Canyon In San Luis Obispo County, California, 1920
When you’re handling your vintage photos, make sure to clean your hands. Use both of your hands to support the photographs so that you avoid creasing, wrinkling, or tearing them, and do your best not to touch the image area. Our skin, including that on our fingers, has oils that can permanently stain the photographs.
If your photos are damaged, don’t repair them with tape, as this can permanently damage them. Instead, reach out to a conservator for their services.
Female Indian Telephone Switchboard Operator - "Helen Of Many Glacier Hotel.", 26 June, 1925
Thylacines (Tasmanian Tigers), At Beaumaris Zoo, Hobart, CA. 1918
Irish Guards' Band Drummer Boy, Pictured At Waterford Barracks With The Regiment's Mascot, An Irish Wolfhound, 1917
Believe it or not, we now have a name for this dog. He was Leitrim Boy, out of Galtee Boy and Carlow Nora. Leitrim Boy was born on Tuesday, 12 November 1907, and so would have been 9 years old when this photo was taken (or 63 in dog years!).
Meanwhile, things look very different for storing digital images. For one, as the Guardian stresses, storage formats, file formats, operating systems, and software change all the time.
So, to keep your family moments and artistic snapshots safe, you need to keep moving the data to new storage systems “before the old one fails or becomes unreadable.”
And, secondly, you have to keep converting your documents to whatever file format becomes the new dominant one before the old one ends up being abandoned.
Wes Colquhoun And Fred Phair Talking To The Girls At The Ball In The Soldier's Memorial Hall, Drouin, Victoria, 1916
Competitive Football Match, 1925
League soccer match for the Dutch championship between HBS and Go Ahead Eagles (result 4-2). Photo: moment of play in the Go Ahead goal area. To the right Go Ahead goalkeeper Leo Halle. Houtrust stadium, The Hague, the Netherlands. March 1925.
Camper Shaving In Front Of His Tent, England, About 1925-1935
If you’re opting for hard drives or optical drives, it might be best if you keep backups, in case they get damaged.
However, if you choose to store your photos ‘in the cloud,’ you have to remember that all of this data is not actually under your control. For example, you might get locked out of your account one day. Or someone might hack into your account and delete your data. Or your account might simply get shut down because you stop paying for cloud storage.
As per the Guardian, you should be wary of any cloud services that don’t preserve your original photos exactly as you upload them.
In our experience, saving the most important files and data (and memes!) ought to be done ‘in layers,’ across multiple devices and methods, with plenty of backups. It’s time-consuming, sure, but it helps us sleep soundly at night.
Italian Football Goalkeeper Gianpiero Combi With Fbc Juventus, Late 1920s, Posing Inside The "Campo Juventus" (Juventus Ground), Turin, Italy
Finnish Writer Henry Parland, 1920s
Parachute Test At Malmen, Sweden, Around 1920
A parachute is being tested at the central workshops at Malmen, around 1920. A man has landed on the ground with a parachute in front of him.
We’d love to know what you think, Pandas! Once you’ve looked through these photos and upvoted your favorite ones, why not share which ones impressed you the most and why in the comments?
Do you think that you’d like to live a century ago if you could? Why (not)? What do you think the world will be like in another hundred years? What are some historical facts that you recently learned that you’d like everyone to know?
Alla Nazimova In Camille, 1921
Auto Wreck, USA, 1923
Miss Margaret D. Foster, Uncle Sam's Only Woman Chemist, 4 October, 1919
Women Workers Operate Copper Turning Machines At The Royal Shell Factory (3), Woolwich, London, May 1918
Hadji Ali Demonstrating Controleld Regurgitation, 1926
Women Of America! If You Want To Put A Vote In In 1920 Put A (.10, 1.00, 10.00) In Now. National Ballot Box For 1920
Mrs. Guilford Dudley Of Nashville With Ear Trumpet, Talking Into Ear Of Democratic Donkey, 1920
Played by Mrs. Mary Semple Scott in skit at 1920 National American Woman Suffrage Association in Chicago.
Ballet Russe, Ballet Rehearsals, New York City, CA. 1916
Four Boys Riding Goats, CA. 1918
Mortimer's, Saturday, 24 June 1916
This shop window must have been like a magnet to the children (and adults!) of Bridge Street, Waterford - Licorice Allsorts, Mixed Gums, Fry's Shilling and Raspberry Cream Choclate... Really gorgeous array of early 20th century goods on display here.
Sydney Markets, C. 1911-1916
Don Harkness At Wheel In Rac Hill Climb, Royal National Park, 1926
Dave Carrigan At Wheel Of A Willys Knight Car, 1926
Three Women In Bathing Suits Tobogganing On A Snowfield, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, CA. 1925
Bea Kyle Standing Fire Engine And Pickle, 1924
Portrait Of Jeanne Malivel In Her Studio In Loudéac Around 1920
Barber Aristeidis Genis At His Barbershop, ‘Koureion I Triandria’, In Giannitsa, Located On Chatzidimitriou Street, 1920s
Dental Nurse Fashion, 1920s
“The 1920’s: A becoming midi-dress, low slung belt, and veil set well down on the forehead. Shoes and stockings were purchased by the Nurses, with no refunds – the style was her own choice, within a limited range”.
Patients Wearing Headphones In A Hospital, 1926 Or 1927
The headphones have been redrawn and highlighted using brush retouching. The photograph was probably taken at the Auguste-Viktoria-Klinikum in Berlin-Schöneberg in 1926 or 1927.
Portrait Of Marie Beuzeville Byles (1900-1979), Australian Solicitor And Conservationist, CA. 1925
Portrait Of Margaret Isabelle Mchenry (1891–1970), Photographed In New York City, 1915
Portrait Of Sculptor Rayner Hoff, Sydney, CA. 1923-24
Grain Weighing, South Australia, 1920s
At a rural locality in the 1920s in South Australia, four men are involved in transferring bagged grain from a cart to a railway wagon. While two horses wait, two men are moving bags on the cart to a weighing machine, which another man attends; the fourth is wheeling a weighed bag over a wooden ramp with a hand-cart.
Motorcycle Racers, France Motocycles, France Montargis, Loiret, France, 1922
Princess Anna-Élisabeth Bibesco Bassaraba De Brancovan, Who Became Comtesse De Noailles, (1876-1933), French Poetess And Novelist, 1922
The Return Of The Leaders Of The Citroen Expedition To The Sahara, 1923
Wearing closed raincoats, from left to right: Louis Audouin-Dubreuil and Georges-Marie Haardt. In jackets and black hats: André Citroën and his wife. On the right, with a cane, General Estienne. Photograph taken in March 1923 at the Gare de Lyon upon the return of the first crossing of the Sahara by automobile.
Antoine Bourdelle (1861-1929), French Sculptor, 1925
Big Four At The Paris Peace Conference After World War I On May 27, 1919
From left to right: British Prime Minister David Lloyd George, Italian Premier Vittorio Orlando, French Premier Georges Clemenceau and President of the United States of America Woodrow Wilson.
German Plane Brought Down In The Argonne By American Machine Gunners, Between Montfaucon And Cierges, France, 4 October 1918
Charles Abel Corwin, A Landscape And Mural Painter, With Miss E. Edgerton In Front Of A Large Painting, 1923
Paris, France, CA. 1920
Bathing Beach, 1920
Children In The Kiddies Camp In Santa Margarita Canyon In San Luis Obispo County, California, 1920
This camp was inaugurated by the Juniors and the Red Cross Chapter in cooperation with the county and the Tuberculosis Association. Fifty boys and girls were in camp this summer.
Unidentified Soldier Of The First AIF, Australia, Between 1915 And 1918
Selling Flowers To Raise Funds For The Red Cross, Thargomindah, CA. 1916
Mrs Meadows and Emily Rankin stand with a baby's pram full of flowers and decorated with Australian flags. The Commonwealth Star on the flag has six points, one each for the Australian States. The seventh point was added to the Star in 1908, representing the Territories of the Commonwealth. Emily has a Red Cross symbol on her sleeve.
Musical Comedy Star Dorothy Brunton Reading Sid Nicholl's Fashion-Plate Fanny In The Children's Section Of The Sun Newspaper, Sydney, January 1925
Portrait Photo Of Gabriel Daza At 25. Recently Returning To The Philippines After Getting A Doctorate From Westinghouse Electric, April 1921
Hichen Itza Project Staff, 1924
First Staff of the Carnegie Institution of Washington, Chichen Itza Project. From left to right: J.O. Kilmartin, engineer, U.S. Geological Survey; Monroe Amsden, assistant archeologist and paymaster; E.H. Morris, archeologist in charge of excavations, Ann Axtell Morris, artist, and S.G. Morley, Associate of the Institution in charge of the Chichen Itza Project. May 21, 1924.
Black Sox, World Series, 1919
Soldiers Facing Each Other In 1919 On Street Sidewalk
Lewis Wickes Hine, The Charter Member Of The Red Cross Boy Scout Troop Paris, September, 1918
Wilbert Robinson, Manager Of The Brooklyn Robins, In Uniform, 1916
Portland, Ore. 1920
Four Red Cross Nurses With The American Red Cross Commission To Siberia Who Arrived In San Francisco, Feb. 25, 1920 On The Transport Sherman
Reading from left to right; Kathryn Duguid, St. Louis, Missouri; Mary L. Wold, Seattle, Washington. The Duguid Sisters were on duty in the General Hospital at Vladivostok doing Civilian relief work and Miss Olson and Miss wold were with the refugee hospital on Russian Island working in the infirmary and dental clinic respectively.
Force School, Pilgrim Day Group, 1920
Easter Sunday, 1925
Jack Dempsey Preparing To Exchange Punches With Gus Wilson In Boxing Ring In Front Of Large Crowd, Tex., 1925
Jose De Sousa Magano, 35 Aetna St., Fall River, Mass. Born In Fall River, June 2, 1901. Left For The Azores At 8 Years Of Age Because Family Moved Back, 1916
Cannot read or write in his own language or in English. Never been to school. Returned to Fall River in May 1916. Applied for employment certificate June 17, 1916. Refused on account of not being able to read or write. Will have to attend school until he is 16 years of age. Presented baptism certificate from Santo Christo Church, Fall River, as evidence of his age. Sister had to talk for him. Could not understand or speak English.
Strikes, Messenger Boys, NY, At 6th Ave. & 32nd St. Nov. 1916
Jumping For Joy In Bulimba, CA. 1918
View of Hamilton from Bulimba on the southern side of the Brisbane River. Unidentified men, Bulimba, Brisbane, Australia.
Clementine Blessing, Between CA. 1915 And CA. 1920
Koons, Between CA. 1920 And CA. 1925
Helen Bradley, 1907
Daughter of M. A. Bradley. One in a collection of thirty-eight formal portraits of wealthy Clevelanders (Bradley-Brooks) and their families, primarily taken in the first two decades of the twentieth century.