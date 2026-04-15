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As much as we enjoy modern photography, there’s nothing quite like the impact of historical black-and-white snapshots of events. There’s something intensely appealing about vintage images, and we wanted to share our love of old-timey photography with you.

After going through the vast archives of the internet, our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of rare and engaging historical photos from 100 years ago to show you what life was like back then. Keep scrolling to travel back in time!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Publicity Photo From Charlie Chaplin's 1921 Movie The Kid. Pictured Are Charlie Chaplin And Jackie Coogan, 1921

Black and white rare photo of a man in vintage clothing with a child sitting on stone steps from a past era.

First National Report

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    #2

    Australian Nurse With A Kangaroo Mascot, Circa 1916

    Nurse in vintage uniform feeding a small wallaby outdoors in a rare and interesting photo from a past era.

    An Australian nurse at No 1 Australian Auxiliary Hospital about to feed their pet kangaroo Jimony.

    Australian War Memorial collection Report

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    #3

    Kangaroo & Girls, CA. 1925-CA. 1945

    Two children feeding a kangaroo in a rare and interesting photo from a time we will never experience in real life.

    State Library of NSW Report

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    It’s hard enough to take an amazing photo that will wow people for generations. On top of that, you need to preserve your physical photo in a way that will allow it to stand the test of time. If you just shove the printed images in some random corner of your attic, there might not be much left of them in a few years.

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    The American Museum of Photography warns that some of the biggest dangers to physical photographs include things like insects, rodents, and direct sunlight.

    #4

    Albert Einstein During A Lecture In Vienna, 1921

    Vintage rare photo of a man standing by a chalkboard with scientific drawings from a time we will never experience.

    Ferdinand Schmutzer Report

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    #5

    Native Woman And Child In Baracoa, Cuba, 1919

    Black and white rare photo of a woman and children from a time we will never experience in real life.

    Mark Raymond Harrington Report

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    #6

    Treating An Influenza Patient, U.S. Naval Hospital, New Orleans, LA, 1918

    Two medical staff in protective gear treating a patient in a hospital bed in a rare and interesting historical photo.

    NavyMedicine Report

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    Other dangers, however, are more subtle than rats or bugs nibbling on your (delicious) photographs. For example, humidity can encourage mold growth. What’s more, adhesives can degrade over the years. And sulfur compounds given off by wood or rubber can trigger fading.

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    So, as a general rule of thumb, you may want to avoid storing the photos you care about in your attic, basement, or garage.

    The reality is that some of the products that are sold in frame shops and by retailers can contain materials such as highly acidic wood pulp or Polyvinyl Chloride than can lead to the long-term deterioration of your photos.

    Instead, the American Museum of Photography suggests that you opt for so-called ‘archival’ products, materials that are designed for long-term stability. In other words, you want to opt for materials that are great at withstanding humidity and temperature fluctuations, as well as protect from bright light.

    #7

    Young America Meets While Proud Fathers Look On Approvingly, C. 1923

    Black and white rare photo of two boys, one in Native American headdress, shaking hands during a historic event outdoors.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #8

    First World War, Refugees, 1918

    Child holding a piece of bread, wearing a hooded coat, captured in a rare and interesting photo from a past era.

    The poor children have been traveling for weeks and food was nowhere to be found; this boy received a piece of bread from a soldier. Weert, Netherlands, October 1918.

    Nationaal Archief Report

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    #9

    Staff Sergeant Major Morgan And Dog, 1915

    Black and white rare photo of a soldier in uniform sitting next to a dog wearing a hat from a time we will never experience.

    SSM Morgan enlisted in the AIF and was appointed as 6761A (later 6761) Company Sergeant Major (CSM) on 3 September 1917. On 21 November 1917 he embarked aboard HMAT Nestor in Melbourne as a member of the 20th Reinforcements, 23rd Battalion. On 17 April 1918 he was transferred to the 14th Battalion. On 6 November 1918 he embarked aboard HT Marathon to return to Australia. Note he is wearing a militia uniform and is accompanied by a dog wearing a forage cap.

    Australian War Memorial collection Report

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    According to the University of Chicago’s library, popular methods of photograph storage can be harmful. Ideally, you should keep your photos in a cool, dry, and dark place, and avoid albums with self-adhesive or magnetic pages.

    Your albums should have acid-free pages, and you ought to avoid pressure-sensitive tape and rubber cement. Any boxes that you store your photos in should also be acid-free!

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    #10

    Skiing Near Mount Kosciusko, C. 1926

    Three women skiing in vintage attire on a snowy slope, showcasing rare and interesting photos from a historical time.

    State Library of NSW Report

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    #11

    A Prominent Figure With Long Fingernails, 1920s

    Rare and interesting photo of a man with extremely elongated fingernails from a time we will never experience.

    collections quaibranly Report

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    #12

    Interior Of A School Classroom In England, Boys With Their Teacher. Thought To Be In The South Of England, 1920s

    Vintage classroom photo showing boys and a teacher, a rare and interesting moment from a time we will never experience again.

    Private collection of photographs Report

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    Your photos will survive longer if you store them in acid-free buffered (pH 8.5) or unbuffered (pH 7) paper enclosures or stable plastic sleeves. The latter can be made of uncoated polyester, polypropylene, or polyethylene.

    Something to keep in mind when you’re out buying storage materials is to check whether they pass the Photographic Activity Test or PAT. Manufacturers should indicate this in their catalogues. Besides, you can always ask the salespeople for advice!

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    #13

    Seena Owen, 1921

    Black and white rare photo of a woman in elaborate costume posing on a vintage armchair from a time we will never experience.

    The Woman That God Changed Report

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    #14

    Three Parisian Women Watching The Solar Eclipse Of 8 April 1921 On The Cour Du Havre, Next To The Gare Saint-Lazare

    Three women in long coats using binoculars outdoors in a rare and interesting photo from a past time.

    Vergue Report

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    #15

    A Little Girl And A Standpipe, Paris, France, 11 July, 1921

    Young girl filling a bottle at a street water pump in a rare and interesting photo from a bygone era.

    Agence Rol. Agence photographique Report

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    In the meantime, the University of Chicago suggests that if you plan on placing your photographs in boxes or sleeves, they should be slightly larger than the materials themselves. However, they should not be so large that the contents will slide about, damaging them.

    If you want to label your photos, you can use a soft graphite pencil on the back. Don’t use markers or pens.

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    #16

    Australian Infantry Small Box Respirators Ypres, 1917

    World War I soldiers wearing gas masks in a trench, showcasing rare and interesting historical wartime moments.

    Frank Hurley Report

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    #17

    Mary Pickford On Beach With Camera, CA. 1916

    Young woman operating an old vintage camera tripod in a rare and interesting photo from a time we will never experience again.

    pingnews.com Report

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    #18

    Child In The Kiddies Camp In Santa Margarita Canyon In San Luis Obispo County, California, 1920

    Young girl kneeling outdoors with a rare dog, captured in a rare and interesting photo from a vanished time.

    Library of Congress Report

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    When you’re handling your vintage photos, make sure to clean your hands. Use both of your hands to support the photographs so that you avoid creasing, wrinkling, or tearing them, and do your best not to touch the image area. Our skin, including that on our fingers, has oils that can permanently stain the photographs.

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    If your photos are damaged, don’t repair them with tape, as this can permanently damage them. Instead, reach out to a conservator for their services.
    #19

    Female Indian Telephone Switchboard Operator - "Helen Of Many Glacier Hotel.", 26 June, 1925

    Native American woman operating early telephone equipment in a rare and interesting historic photo from a time long past.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #20

    Thylacines (Tasmanian Tigers), At Beaumaris Zoo, Hobart, CA. 1918

    Rare and interesting photo of a thylacine with two pups in a historic setting from a time we can never experience.

    State Library of NSW Report

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    #21

    Irish Guards' Band Drummer Boy, Pictured At Waterford Barracks With The Regiment's Mascot, An Irish Wolfhound, 1917

    Young soldier standing with a large Irish Wolfhound on grass, showcasing rare and interesting historical moments.

    Believe it or not, we now have a name for this dog. He was Leitrim Boy, out of Galtee Boy and Carlow Nora. Leitrim Boy was born on Tuesday, 12 November 1907, and so would have been 9 years old when this photo was taken (or 63 in dog years!).

    National Library of Ireland on The Commons Report

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    Meanwhile, things look very different for storing digital images. For one, as the Guardian stresses, storage formats, file formats, operating systems, and software change all the time.

    So, to keep your family moments and artistic snapshots safe, you need to keep moving the data to new storage systems “before the old one fails or becomes unreadable.”

    And, secondly, you have to keep converting your documents to whatever file format becomes the new dominant one before the old one ends up being abandoned.

    #22

    Wes Colquhoun And Fred Phair Talking To The Girls At The Ball In The Soldier's Memorial Hall, Drouin, Victoria, 1916

    Group of smiling young women in vintage dresses talking with two men in military uniforms, rare and interesting photo from past.

    National Library of Australia Commons Report

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    #23

    Competitive Football Match, 1925

    Vintage rare and interesting photo of an early 20th-century soccer match capturing dynamic action on the field.

    League soccer match for the Dutch championship between HBS and Go Ahead Eagles (result 4-2). Photo: moment of play in the Go Ahead goal area. To the right Go Ahead goalkeeper Leo Halle. Houtrust stadium, The Hague, the Netherlands. March 1925.

    Nationaal Archief Report

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    #24

    Camper Shaving In Front Of His Tent, England, About 1925-1935

    Man shaving outdoors next to a tent with a bicycle hanging, a rare and interesting photo from a time long past.

    Nationaal Archief Report

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    If you’re opting for hard drives or optical drives, it might be best if you keep backups, in case they get damaged.

    However, if you choose to store your photos ‘in the cloud,’ you have to remember that all of this data is not actually under your control. For example, you might get locked out of your account one day. Or someone might hack into your account and delete your data. Or your account might simply get shut down because you stop paying for cloud storage.

    As per the Guardian, you should be wary of any cloud services that don’t preserve your original photos exactly as you upload them.

    In our experience, saving the most important files and data (and memes!) ought to be done ‘in layers,’ across multiple devices and methods, with plenty of backups. It’s time-consuming, sure, but it helps us sleep soundly at night.

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    #25

    Italian Football Goalkeeper Gianpiero Combi With Fbc Juventus, Late 1920s, Posing Inside The "Campo Juventus" (Juventus Ground), Turin, Italy

    Vintage black and white photo of a soccer goalkeeper standing by the goalpost in a rare and interesting moment.

    Juventus Football Club Report

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    #26

    Finnish Writer Henry Parland, 1920s

    Black and white vintage photo of a smiling man in a bow tie, rare and interesting photos from a time past.

    Swedish Literature Society in Finland Report

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    #27

    Parachute Test At Malmen, Sweden, Around 1920

    Soldier retrieving a parachute on a rugged landscape in a rare and interesting photo from a time we will never experience.

    A parachute is being tested at the central workshops at Malmen, around 1920. A man has landed on the ground with a parachute in front of him.

    Swedish Air Force Museum Report

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    We’d love to know what you think, Pandas! Once you’ve looked through these photos and upvoted your favorite ones, why not share which ones impressed you the most and why in the comments?

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    Do you think that you’d like to live a century ago if you could? Why (not)? What do you think the world will be like in another hundred years? What are some historical facts that you recently learned that you’d like everyone to know?
    #28

    Alla Nazimova In Camille, 1921

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman in an elaborate gown, a rare and interesting moment from a past era.

    Employee(s) of Metro Pictures Report

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    #29

    Auto Wreck, USA, 1923

    Group of people gathered around a vintage car with a flat tire in a rare and interesting photo from a past time period.

    National Photo Company Report

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    #30

    Miss Margaret D. Foster, Uncle Sam's Only Woman Chemist, 4 October, 1919

    Woman in vintage laboratory preparing chemical experiment among jars and glassware in rare and interesting photos.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

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    #31

    Women Workers Operate Copper Turning Machines At The Royal Shell Factory (3), Woolwich, London, May 1918

    Women working in a factory assembling artillery shells during a rare and interesting moment in history.

    George P. Lewis Report

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    #32

    Hadji Ali Demonstrating Controleld Regurgitation, 1926

    Rare and interesting photo of five people in vintage attire, one performing a fire-spitting act on a city street in the past.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #33

    Women Of America! If You Want To Put A Vote In In 1920 Put A (.10, 1.00, 10.00) In Now. National Ballot Box For 1920

    Woman standing next to a 1920 national ballot box and flag with stars, rare and interesting photos from history.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #34

    Mrs. Guilford Dudley Of Nashville With Ear Trumpet, Talking Into Ear Of Democratic Donkey, 1920

    Black and white vintage photo showing two people in rare and interesting costumes from a time we will never experience.

    Played by Mrs. Mary Semple Scott in skit at 1920 National American Woman Suffrage Association in Chicago.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #35

    Ballet Russe, Ballet Rehearsals, New York City, CA. 1916

    Group of women in vintage dresses practicing ballet backstage in a rare and interesting photo from a time we will never experience.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #36

    Four Boys Riding Goats, CA. 1918

    Four boys wearing hats sitting on goats in an outdoor field, a rare and interesting photo from a time we cannot experience.

    State Library of Queensland, Australia Report

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    #37

    Mortimer's, Saturday, 24 June 1916

    Black and white photo of a rare and interesting vintage grocery store with family posing outside the shop window.

    This shop window must have been like a magnet to the children (and adults!) of Bridge Street, Waterford - Licorice Allsorts, Mixed Gums, Fry's Shilling and Raspberry Cream Choclate... Really gorgeous array of early 20th century goods on display here.

    National Library of Ireland on The Commons Report

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    #38

    Sydney Markets, C. 1911-1916

    Three men sorting and weighing potatoes in a warehouse, a rare and interesting photo from a past era.

    State Library of NSW Report

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    #39

    Don Harkness At Wheel In Rac Hill Climb, Royal National Park, 1926

    Vintage race car speeding on a dusty road with two men inside, captured in a rare and interesting historic photo.

    Powerhouse Museum Collection Report

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    #40

    Dave Carrigan At Wheel Of A Willys Knight Car, 1926

    Early 20th century rare and interesting photo of a vintage race car driving through a city street with onlookers.

    Powerhouse Museum Collection Report

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    #41

    Three Women In Bathing Suits Tobogganing On A Snowfield, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, CA. 1925

    Three women in vintage swimsuits sledding on snow with a mountain backdrop in a rare and interesting historical photo.

    UW Digital Collections Report

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    #42

    Bea Kyle Standing Fire Engine And Pickle, 1924

    Woman in vintage swimwear posing next to an old steam-powered vehicle in rare and interesting photos from the past.

    Herbert A. French Report

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    #43

    Portrait Of Jeanne Malivel In Her Studio In Loudéac Around 1920

    Vintage photo of an artist in a studio with rare and interesting photos from a time we will never experience.

    Museum of Brittany and the Bintinais Ecomuseum Report

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    #44

    Barber Aristeidis Genis At His Barbershop, ‘Koureion I Triandria’, In Giannitsa, Located On Chatzidimitriou Street, 1920s

    Vintage photo of a barber shaving a customer, showcasing rare and interesting moments from a time we cannot experience today.

    Digital archive Report

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    #45

    Dental Nurse Fashion, 1920s

    Black and white photo of a woman in vintage nurse uniform, showcasing rare and interesting photos from a past time.

    “The 1920’s: A becoming midi-dress, low slung belt, and veil set well down on the forehead. Shoes and stockings were purchased by the Nurses, with no refunds – the style was her own choice, within a limited range”.

    Archives New Zealand Report

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    #46

    Patients Wearing Headphones In A Hospital, 1926 Or 1927

    Hospital ward with patients wearing early oxygen masks, a rare and interesting photo from a time we can't experience.

    The headphones have been redrawn and highlighted using brush retouching. The photograph was probably taken at the Auguste-Viktoria-Klinikum in Berlin-Schöneberg in 1926 or 1927.

    Archive of the German Society for Postal and Telecommunications History Report

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    #47

    Portrait Of Marie Beuzeville Byles (1900-1979), Australian Solicitor And Conservationist, CA. 1925

    Black and white rare photo of a young woman with braided hair from a time we will never get to experience.

    State Library of New South Wales Report

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    #48

    Portrait Of Margaret Isabelle Mchenry (1891–1970), Photographed In New York City, 1915

    Vintage photo of a woman in a pearl necklace and puffed sleeve dress from rare and interesting historic moments.

    Courtesy of the McHenry–McDonald Family Archive Report

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    #49

    Portrait Of Sculptor Rayner Hoff, Sydney, CA. 1923-24

    Black and white rare photo of a man in a white coat standing next to a large artistic sculpture from a past era.

    Harold Cazneaux, State Library of New South Wales Report

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    #50

    Grain Weighing, South Australia, 1920s

    Black and white rare photo of workers loading sacks onto a cart in a rural setting from a time we will never experience.

    At a rural locality in the 1920s in South Australia, four men are involved in transferring bagged grain from a cart to a railway wagon. While two horses wait, two men are moving bags on the cart to a weighing machine, which another man attends; the fourth is wheeling a weighed bag over a wooden ramp with a hand-cart.

    wikimedia Report

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    #51

    Motorcycle Racers, France Motocycles, France Montargis, Loiret, France, 1922

    Early 20th century rare and interesting photo of a motorcycle racer with spectators in period attire at a race event.

    Agence Rol. Agence photographique (commanditaire) Report

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    #52

    Princess Anna-Élisabeth Bibesco Bassaraba De Brancovan, Who Became Comtesse De Noailles, (1876-1933), French Poetess And Novelist, 1922

    Black and white vintage portrait of a woman wearing a feathered hat and patterned coat, rare and interesting photo.

    Agence de presse Meurisse Report

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    #53

    The Return Of The Leaders Of The Citroen Expedition To The Sahara, 1923

    Group of men and a woman in early 20th century attire, a rare and interesting photo from a time we cannot experience today.

    Wearing closed raincoats, from left to right: Louis Audouin-Dubreuil and Georges-Marie Haardt. In jackets and black hats: André Citroën and his wife. On the right, with a cane, General Estienne. Photograph taken in March 1923 at the Gare de Lyon upon the return of the first crossing of the Sahara by automobile.

    Agence Rol. Agence photographique (commanditaire) Report

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    #54

    Antoine Bourdelle (1861-1929), French Sculptor, 1925

    Black and white portrait of a thoughtful bearded man wearing glasses, representing rare and interesting photos from the past.

    Agence de presse Meurisse. Agence photographique (commanditaire) Report

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    #55

    Big Four At The Paris Peace Conference After World War I On May 27, 1919

    Rare and interesting photo of four historical figures in formal attire standing outside a building in a time we cannot experience.

    From left to right: British Prime Minister David Lloyd George, Italian Premier Vittorio Orlando, French Premier Georges Clemenceau and President of the United States of America Woodrow Wilson.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

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    #56

    German Plane Brought Down In The Argonne By American Machine Gunners, Between Montfaucon And Cierges, France, 4 October 1918

    Rare and interesting photo of a vintage German warplane crash landing in a field from a time we will never experience.

    Photographs of American Military Activities Report

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    #57

    Charles Abel Corwin, A Landscape And Mural Painter, With Miss E. Edgerton In Front Of A Large Painting, 1923

    Black and white photo of two people painting a large rural landscape mural, a rare and interesting moment from the past.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #58

    Paris, France, CA. 1920

    Black and white photo of two men transporting a heavy cart loaded with materials from a time we will never experience.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #59

    Bathing Beach, 1920

    Group of young women in vintage swimsuits posing by a wooden fence in a rare and interesting photo from history.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #60

    Children In The Kiddies Camp In Santa Margarita Canyon In San Luis Obispo County, California, 1920

    Three girls in vintage clothing sitting on rocks outdoors in a rare and interesting photo from a past time.

    This camp was inaugurated by the Juniors and the Red Cross Chapter in cooperation with the county and the Tuberculosis Association. Fifty boys and girls were in camp this summer.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #61

    Unidentified Soldier Of The First AIF, Australia, Between 1915 And 1918

    Sepia portrait of a young soldier wearing a slouch hat and vintage military uniform from a rare and interesting photo era.

    Australian War Memorial collection Report

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    #62

    Selling Flowers To Raise Funds For The Red Cross, Thargomindah, CA. 1916

    Black and white rare photo of an elderly woman and girl with decorated vintage pram holding flags outdoors.

    Mrs Meadows and Emily Rankin stand with a baby's pram full of flowers and decorated with Australian flags. The Commonwealth Star on the flag has six points, one each for the Australian States. The seventh point was added to the Star in 1908, representing the Territories of the Commonwealth. Emily has a Red Cross symbol on her sleeve.

    State Library of Queensland, Australia Report

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    #63

    Musical Comedy Star Dorothy Brunton Reading Sid Nicholl's Fashion-Plate Fanny In The Children's Section Of The Sun Newspaper, Sydney, January 1925

    Vintage photo of a woman and child reading a newspaper, showcasing rare and interesting moments from the past.

    State Library of NSW Report

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    #64

    Portrait Photo Of Gabriel Daza At 25. Recently Returning To The Philippines After Getting A Doctorate From Westinghouse Electric, April 1921

    Vintage portrait of a young man in formal attire sitting on an ornate chair, rare and interesting photo from past times.

    Daza Family Archive Report

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    #65

    Hichen Itza Project Staff, 1924

    Group of people in vintage attire sitting outside a thatched-roof building in a rare and interesting historical photo.

    First Staff of the Carnegie Institution of Washington, Chichen Itza Project. From left to right: J.O. Kilmartin, engineer, U.S. Geological Survey; Monroe Amsden, assistant archeologist and paymaster; E.H. Morris, archeologist in charge of excavations, Ann Axtell Morris, artist, and S.G. Morley, Associate of the Institution in charge of the Chichen Itza Project. May 21, 1924.

    Jerome O. Kilmartin Report

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    #66

    Black Sox, World Series, 1919

    Black and white photo of a vintage baseball player in uniform sitting thoughtfully on the bench, rare and interesting photo.

    Chicago Tribune Report

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    #67

    Soldiers Facing Each Other In 1919 On Street Sidewalk

    Two soldiers and a man in a suit talking outside a lunchroom in a rare and interesting historical photo.

    Chicago Tribune Report

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    #68

    Lewis Wickes Hine, The Charter Member Of The Red Cross Boy Scout Troop Paris, September, 1918

    Boy scout smiling in vintage uniform wearing a wide-brimmed hat in rare and interesting photos from history.

    Lewis Hine Report

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    #69

    Wilbert Robinson, Manager Of The Brooklyn Robins, In Uniform, 1916

    Vintage photo of a smiling baseball player in classic uniform from a rare and interesting time in history.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

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    #70

    Portland, Ore. 1920

    Large formation of vintage biplanes flying over a cityscape, a rare and interesting photo from a past time.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #71

    Four Red Cross Nurses With The American Red Cross Commission To Siberia Who Arrived In San Francisco, Feb. 25, 1920 On The Transport Sherman

    Four women in vintage military uniforms and hats smiling, a rare and interesting photo from a past era.

    Reading from left to right; Kathryn Duguid, St. Louis, Missouri; Mary L. Wold, Seattle, Washington. The Duguid Sisters were on duty in the General Hospital at Vladivostok doing Civilian relief work and Miss Olson and Miss wold were with the refugee hospital on Russian Island working in the infirmary and dental clinic respectively.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #72

    Force School, Pilgrim Day Group, 1920

    Three children dressed in historical costumes in a rare and interesting photo from a time we cannot experience.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #73

    Easter Sunday, 1925

    Three women in vintage 1920s clothing walking outside, capturing rare and interesting photos from a past time.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #74

    Jack Dempsey Preparing To Exchange Punches With Gus Wilson In Boxing Ring In Front Of Large Crowd, Tex., 1925

    Vintage black and white photo of two boxers sparring in a ring, capturing a rare and interesting moment in history.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #75

    Jose De Sousa Magano, 35 Aetna St., Fall River, Mass. Born In Fall River, June 2, 1901. Left For The Azores At 8 Years Of Age Because Family Moved Back, 1916

    Vintage portrait of a young boy in old-fashioned clothing, one of the rare and interesting photos from a past era.

    Cannot read or write in his own language or in English. Never been to school. Returned to Fall River in May 1916. Applied for employment certificate June 17, 1916. Refused on account of not being able to read or write. Will have to attend school until he is 16 years of age. Presented baptism certificate from Santo Christo Church, Fall River, as evidence of his age. Sister had to talk for him. Could not understand or speak English.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #76

    Strikes, Messenger Boys, NY, At 6th Ave. & 32nd St. Nov. 1916

    Group of young boys in vintage uniforms posing together in a rare and interesting historical photo from a past era

    Library of Congress Report

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    #77

    Jumping For Joy In Bulimba, CA. 1918

    Two men jumping in mid-air over a hill with a historical town and waterfront in the background, rare and interesting photo.

    View of Hamilton from Bulimba on the southern side of the Brisbane River. Unidentified men, Bulimba, Brisbane, Australia.

    State Library of Queensland, Australia Report

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    #78

    Clementine Blessing, Between CA. 1915 And CA. 1920

    Young woman in vintage dress and large bow sitting on a cannon wheel in a rare and interesting historical photo.

    Library of Congress Report

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    #79

    Koons, Between CA. 1920 And CA. 1925

    Two women dressed in vintage clothing enjoying tea at a table in a rare and interesting historical photo.

    The Library of Congress Report

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    #80

    Helen Bradley, 1907

    Black and white portrait of a woman in vintage lace dress capturing rare and interesting photos from a time past.

    Daughter of M. A. Bradley. One in a collection of thirty-eight formal portraits of wealthy Clevelanders (Bradley-Brooks) and their families, primarily taken in the first two decades of the twentieth century.

    Cleveland Public Library Report

    8points
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    #81

    Streetcars In Salem Willows, Massachusetts, Circa 1920s

    Early 1900s rare and interesting photo shows a streetcar on tracks with people and buildings along the road.

    Salem State Archives Report

    8points
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    #82

    Clarence J. Ulery, Doorkeeper Of House, And Rep. Chancy Of Mich, 1925

    Three people in vintage attire posing outside a classical building in a rare and interesting photo from a past era.

    National Photo Company Collection Report

    8points
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    #83

    Yankee Basketball Team, 1920

    Black and white rare photo of a vintage basketball team posing on steps, showcasing a time we will never experience again.

    Library of Congress Report

    8points
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    #84

    The Amaryllis Show, Among The First To Visit, By The Department Of Agriculture Was The New Secretary Wm. M. Jardine, 1925

    Man inspecting plants inside a large greenhouse, one of the rare and interesting photos from a time long past.

    Library of Congress Report

    8points
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    #85

    Mr T. Foley, Mrs Foley And Dog, Of Sweetbriar Terrace In Waterford, Camping At Tramore, Ireland, July 11, 1918

    Early 20th century rare and interesting photo of a man, woman, and black dog by a vintage caravan in a wooded area.

    National Library of Ireland on The Commons Report

    8points
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    #86

    Luther W. Coleman And His Harley Davidson Motorcycle, St. Petersburg, Florida, Ca. 1925

    Vintage black and white photo of a sailor posing on an old motorcycle, rare and interesting historical image.

    State Library and Archives of Florida Report

    8points
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    #87

    White Dog, American Indian, Between CA. 1920 And CA. 1925

    Smiling Native American man wearing a hat and traditional clothing in a rare and interesting historical photo.

    The Library of Congress Report

    8points
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