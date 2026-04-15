Other dangers, however, are more subtle than rats or bugs nibbling on your (delicious) photographs. For example, humidity can encourage mold growth. What’s more, adhesives can degrade over the years. And sulfur compounds given off by wood or rubber can trigger fading.

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So, as a general rule of thumb, you may want to avoid storing the photos you care about in your attic, basement, or garage.

The reality is that some of the products that are sold in frame shops and by retailers can contain materials such as highly acidic wood pulp or Polyvinyl Chloride than can lead to the long-term deterioration of your photos.

Instead, the American Museum of Photography suggests that you opt for so-called ‘archival’ products, materials that are designed for long-term stability. In other words, you want to opt for materials that are great at withstanding humidity and temperature fluctuations, as well as protect from bright light.