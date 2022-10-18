“Confess Your Sins Anonymously”: 45 Confessions From People Who Wouldn’t Dare To Disclose Them In Real Life
Have you ever found yourself in that position where you're just going about your day and then suddenly remember something embarrassing you did years ago that no one knows about, or get struck by some very important secret that just won’t let you sleep peacefully at night? It’s always interesting to hear what kind of secrets or weird confessions another person has and whether those are worse than what we’re hiding. But what if there is a way to find this out? A Twitter account called @Fesshole was created with the intention that here, people can share things that bother them anonymously. If you’re curious to find out more about what things users online tend to keep a secret and read an interview with the creator of the account, you can do it by clicking here.
More Info: Twitter
This post may include affiliate links.
The account that now has almost 630K followers and even published a book, The Very Best of Fesshole: Britain confesses anonymously, shares confessions that range from funny and even embarrassing ones to those that might be considered more serious ones. A lot of those who decided to share their confessions talk about small and perhaps embarrassing things that they don’t want others to know about, such as hiding food from other family members, not wanting to go out, staying at home instead, stealing some trifle, etc. Some also reveal “heavier” things such as wanting to move out of their country or cheating on their spouse.
Is it okay to keep secrets and what does that do to our mental health? A lot of people like to keep things to themselves as they are afraid that once someone they care about finds things out, they might react badly, change their mind about the person, or break off the relationship. However, according to Dr. Alison Block, a psychologist and the Director of the Health Psychology Center, keeping a secret can make you feel even worse than actually admitting things as they are.
How can you help yourself in this case? Most of us are familiar with the feeling of having something weighing us down, but once we talk about it, it feels as if that weight has been lifted off our shoulders. The specialist stated that the best way is to think about our secret: why don’t we want to talk about it? Once we know our whats and whys, it’s important to think of ways we want to present the information to the person in question. Dr. Block revealed some useful tips to prepare yourself for it better, which include: writing down the confession or saying it to yourself, this way making yourself feel a bit better, choosing a place where you want to share your secret, having an explanation for why you decided to keep certain things a secret, etc.
Do you have some tips and tricks of your own? Don’t forget to leave them in the comments section down below!
What if that was the funniest cr*p you would have seen all your life, tho.
One does not simply mix milk from two different cows. Come on people.
Uhm... hope you'll seek help fight this addiction one day
I eat waaaaay more butter than my cardiologist would like to hear about.