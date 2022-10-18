How can you help yourself in this case? Most of us are familiar with the feeling of having something weighing us down, but once we talk about it, it feels as if that weight has been lifted off our shoulders. The specialist stated that the best way is to think about our secret: why don’t we want to talk about it? Once we know our whats and whys, it’s important to think of ways we want to present the information to the person in question. Dr. Block revealed some useful tips to prepare yourself for it better, which include: writing down the confession or saying it to yourself, this way making yourself feel a bit better, choosing a place where you want to share your secret, having an explanation for why you decided to keep certain things a secret, etc.

Do you have some tips and tricks of your own? Don’t forget to leave them in the comments section down below!