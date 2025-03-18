ADVERTISEMENT

Designers are supposed to make life easier and our homes more aesthetic; however, some of their "creations" leave us wondering—what are those people smoking? I get it, not everyone in the industry is Dieter Rams, and clients have an innate ability to behave like insufferable toddlers, but certain ideas should never leave the drawing board. From a cup that's impossible to drink from without poking your eyes out to staircases that lead to nowhere, this list, compiled by Bored Panda, showcases design fails that are as funny as they are impractical.

#1

It Looks Like Dirt

Bathroom sink with poor design showing paint spills, highlighting a design fail.

Arlojay Report

    #2

    Yellow As A Container Color For Gallons Of Drinking Water

    Five large yellow water jugs in a row, illustrating a design fail with mismatched caps.

    jeejeehadhid Report

    #3

    This Unsittable Seashell Chair

    Chair design fail with seashells and netting, showing poor execution in interior decor.

    PeeB4uGoToBed Report

    #4

    This IKEA Colander Has A Lip That Curves Inward That Traps Pasta

    Pasta design fail: colander holes too large, causing pasta loss.

    jenjen5308 Report

    #5

    This Cooktop

    Stovetop design fail showing misaligned burners with one burner improperly lit in purple.

    SockSoldier Report

    #6

    Maybe Not Best Design For End Table At Hotel Where You Place Items In The Dark Before Bed

    Unique design fail with a round side table missing a slice, beside a bed, illustrating design mishap.

    Crazy_Love_6265 Report

    #7

    I'll See Your Cat And Raise You A Llama

    Decorative llama-shaped mug design fail, revealing awkward drinking experience.

    Audio5Nick Report

    #8

    My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This

    Bed frame design fail with misaligned corner, highlighting humorous error on hardwood floor.

    bobmarno Report

    #9

    The Day Layout Of These Pills

    Pill blister pack with days misaligned, a design fail with incorrect weekday labeling.

    BertiusMaximus Report

    #10

    This Bench. Where I Live It Is Very Hot And It Is Impossible To Sit In This Park

    Bench design fail with a high, unusable backrest placed in a park setting.

    RocketSmash9000 Report

    #11

    This Bus Stop In Malaysia

    People under an ineffective shelter in the rain, highlighting a design fail in urban architecture.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    Instead Of Making These Thermometers Turn Off They Just Stay On And Display The Word "Off" Making Them Run Their Batteries Faster Than Other Models We Used To Have At My Job

    Design fail: digital thermometer displaying "off" on a wooden table.

    Finmide Report

    #13

    For That, Dipped In Mud Look

    Denim vest design fail with unintended brown paint-like stains.

    ImRussell Report

    #14

    This Tap Was Made With Little To No Thinking

    Bathroom design fail with faucet misaligned over sink, water missing the drain.

    Aramin-Black Report

    #15

    Whoever Came Up With This Design Should Be Fired

    Power strip design fail with an oversized plug blocking multiple outlets.

    BumblebeeMkIV Report

    #16

    These Bare Metal Armrests On My Hotel Chair. I Asked, They Said These Are By Design

    Chair with misaligned armrests demonstrating a design fail.

    tehflyboy Report

    #17

    This Urinal Design In My University In Beijing

    Design fail with three urinals awkwardly positioned in a small bathroom corner.

    Sky-is-here Report

    #18

    Not Sure Who I Should Be Mad At. Apple Or The Guy Who Designed This Outlet In My Office

    Plug design fails with incorrect fit marked in orange circles.

    hotchopsticks Report

    #19

    Pants That Make You Look Like You Peed

    Design fail with poorly dyed pants creating an unintentional, uneven pattern on legs.

    Lord_H1D30U5 Report

    #20

    Mildly Infuriating Level : Refund

    Design fails: Misaligned pattern molds in a waffle maker on a kitchen counter.

    Cyrinne Report

    #21

    This Soap Dish Looks Filthy

    Design fail with stained soap dish among clean bathroom accessories.

    FattySnacks Report

    #22

    My Watch Has Luminescence On The Hour Markers But Not On The Actual Hands

    Glowing watch with misaligned hour indicators, showcasing a design fail.

    Jimi-K-101 Report

    #23

    The Handle Of This Pan Is Heavier Than The Actual Pan

    Pan design fail showing a pan unevenly balanced on a stovetop burner.

    dingopringo93 Report

    #24

    This Toaster Toasts The Plastic Surrounding Your Breakfast

    Damaged toaster on a wooden table showcasing a design fail.

    Illustrious-Brief-31 Report

    #25

    This Water Bottle Has Markings To Show You How Much Liquid Is In It, But You Can’t See Through The Bottle

    Cup design fail with incorrect measurement labels, showing both ounces and milliliters in mismatched columns.

    LostGundyr Report

    #26

    The Worst Sink Design I've Ever Had The Misfortune Of Using

    Sink design fail with misaligned faucets causing uneven water flow.

    Left side is hot only. Right side is cold. Hands were constantly hitting the side of the sink because there was no room. Took forever to drain.

    PnutButterJellyTim3 Report

    #27

    The Old Pringles Logo Next To The New. The New One Looks So Plain

    Pringles design fail with mismatched logos and labels on two red cans, showing brand packaging error.

    BonBonus Report

    #28

    The Designer Of This Abomination Should Be Made To Sit On This For A Week

    Bench design fail with backrest placed incorrectly, preventing comfortable seating.

    CompskiOfficial Report

    #29

    Why Have A Picnic Table And A Swing, When You Can Have The Worst Of Both Worlds?

    Design fail: swings attached to fixed table, creating impractical seating setup in a park.

    reddit.com Report

    #30

    Opening The Box With The Pull Tab Destroys Both Heating Instructions And Customer Service Contact Number

    A packaging design fail where opening the box tears through the heating instructions.

    Wondertrust Report

    #31

    The Buckles On This Pillow Are An Eye-Poking Hazard

    Couch with mismatched cushion design fail and a person sitting beside with a child.

    Twenty5_og Report

    #32

    One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely

    Design fails: mislabeled cleaning products in a kitchen setting.

    Jonlevy93 Report

    #33

    A Nutrition Label That You Can't Read Until You Buy And Open The Product

    Design fail: Jerky packaging misprint with wrong ingredients, held in hand in a grocery aisle.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    A Chair With Closed Holes. So The Dust And Dirt That Enters It Stays !

    Pink plastic chair with flawed design causing instability.

    Jeswin31 Report

    #35

    Exactly What I Want On My Shirt: Someone Else Wearing A Similar Shirt

    T-shirt design fail features mannequin wearing shirt with "Due in July" graphic and photo of same shirt worn.

    KodiakTheBear9 Report

    #36

    Useless Minimalism, Stop That

    Hand holding misprinted playing cards with a design fail showing blank and black cards.

    powlol Report

    #37

    Hp Made The Track Pad The Same Texture As The Rest Of The Laptop So Its Awful To Use

    Laptop keyboard design fail with an off-centered trackpad, highlighting a common design fail.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    Look At What I Found, How Are You Supposed To Hold This Mugs ??

    Design fails with mugs spelling "RELAX MAMA," showing incorrect alignment and order of letters.

    Lonely-dude Report

    #39

    Curling Iron.. Way Too Easy To Grab The Hot Side

    Curling iron placed near a sink on a bathroom counter, highlighting a design fail.

    reddititout Report

    #40

    This High-End Rug That Appears To Have Been Pooped On

    Rug design fail showing a poor attempt at an abstract ocean pattern around table.

    0xford_llama Report

    #41

    The Arrangement Of The Buttons On This Remote

    Remote control design fail with misplaced buttons labeled "ON" and "OFF" in a confusing layout.

    Pinky_Crusher_5 Report

    #42

    My Local Sink

    Design fail with reversed hot and cold taps on a small sink.

    Jolly_Butterfly_6164 Report

    #43

    Left Is Push And Right Is Pull

    Wooden door with two metal handles facing the same direction, illustrating a design fail.

    nooneudknow Report

    #44

    What The Hell You Putting In That

    Black shorts with a poorly sewn pocket seam on display, showcasing a design fail in a retail store setting.

    DeutscheKatze88 Report

    #45

    I Have Nothing To Say

    Minnie Mouse USB plug showcasing a design fail in hand.

    ssky387 Report

    #46

    These "Benches" Are Super Uncomfortable To Sit On And Unusable To Rest (Probably Designed Against Homeless People)

    Uneven metal bench design fail with sections tilted awkwardly near a tree and walkway.

    shtbrcks Report

    #47

    Modern Ui Design Is Really Really Awful. Case In Point: Can You Tell In Less Than 2 Seconds Which Item On This Screen Is Highlighted?

    TV screen showing design fails with mismatched show images and titles in a streaming app interface.

    peanutismint Report

    #48

    Wife Got Me Some Slippers. The Design Is Getting On My Nerves

    Design fails: slippers with mismatched skeleton feet print on a carpeted floor.

    Cptnemouk Report

    #49

    The "Tanned Meter" At The Bottom Doesn't Coincide With The Product Name

    Self-tan products with mixed messages, a classic design fail.

    hi5orfistbump Report

    #50

    Shoe Has Holes In The Plastic Sole That Let's Water Pass In Between The Styrophome And The Plastic. Results Are A Mobile Pitre Dish

    Black sneaker with transparent sole showing a design fail.

    KnottiMunki Report

    #51

    The Design On My Girlfriend's Yoga Pants Make It Look Like It's Covered In Fur

    Black pants covered in pet hair, highlighting design fails in lint resistance.

    AstroidSeenByDinos Report

    #52

    That's Not How Crosswords Work

    Crossword mug design fail with misplaced words in a kitchen setting.

    haagbard Report

    #53

    This Bowl Looks Like It's Perpetually Dirty

    Black bowl with yellow stains, a design fail moment illustrating “You Had One Job” theme.

    Floating_Neck Report

    #54

    Got This New Hoodie And Everybody Has Asked Me Why I Am Wet And I Have To Tell Them Its Just The Design Of The Hoodie

    Zipper design fail on a blue sweatshirt, illustrating the main SEO keyword "design fails."

    sirSosig Report

    #55

    P Is For?

    Shower curtain with design fails: mismatched letters and items like soap, toothpaste, slippers, and toothbrush.

    WillieNolson Report

    #56

    Putting This On Arthritis Cream Is Such A Cruel Joke

    Jar with lid not fully sealed, illustrating design fail.

    swankybird Report

    #57

    I Hate These Plug Designs So Much. Why Do Companies Do This?

    Design fail showing a power strip overloaded with mismatched adapters, highlighting poor setup planning.

    ForsakenMantra Report

    #58

    This Is How You Charge Your 100 Dollar Ipencil

    Tablet with a pencil inserted into the charging port, illustrating a design fail outdoors on a patio.

    MimiHamburger Report

    #59

    Bad Design At Its Best - How To Charge The Magic Mouse For Mac

    Mouse design fail with charging port underneath, rendering it unusable while charging.

    Substantial-Froyo-79 Report

    #60

    The Skim Milk Has A Blue Logo And A Red Cap. The Whole Milk Has A Red Logo And Blue Cap. Why?

    Design fails: Mixed printed dates on Italian milk bottles with blue and red caps in a refrigerator aisle.

    PrettyG00D Report

    #61

    My Mum Bought This At A Home Decor Shop Years Ago. I Never Read What It’s Intended To Say

    Design fail with letters stacked as B-E-A-C-H, but appearing mixed with a bird decoration.

    noviboy123 Report

    #62

    The Paper In This Sliced Cheese Makes It Look Like It Has Mold Spots

    Packaged cheese with upside-down label, illustrating a design fail.

    nakisa444 Report

    #63

    How To Get Children To Eat Sand

    Kinetic sand with chocolate chip cookie design fail, packaged as a sensory toy with warning.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    "No, Mr. Policeman Firefighter Rescue Paramedic Sir, I Just Wanted To Get Off At The Next Stop"

    Design fails with misplaced SOS and stop buttons on a panel.

    KennyDeJonnef Report

    #65

    These Sauces Look Like Car Cleaning Products

    Yoghurt & mint bottle surrounded by garlic mayo bottles, highlighting design fails.

    smokinjoints Report

    #66

    This Shirt That Looks Like It’s Covered In Coffee Stains

    Mannequin with a white-streaked sweater in a shop window, showcasing a design fail.

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    Dog? Silhouette At A Well-Known Big Box Store

    Dog design fail on a bowl, showing an incorrect silhouette of an animal, highlighting a common design mistake.

    squidyc Report

    #68

    I Don't Feel Like Sleeping Soundly On This Pillow At All

    Design fails: Pillow with an abstract, unfinished print on display in a store, highlighting a quality control issue.

    positiveworker Report

    #69

    Why Would I Buy A Dirty Cooking Pot?

    Casserole design fail with "Vintage" branding, packaging shows mismatched image and product details.

    Eloda9 Report

    #70

    The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color

    Shampoo bottle with incorrect label spelling, showcasing a design fail.

    hansolo625 Report

    #71

    Pencil Sharpener Found In The Kids Section

    Yellow bee-themed pencil sharpener with a misaligned face, highlighting a humorous design fail.

    dimethyltryptamin101 Report

    #72

    Who’s Stupider? The Designer, The Retailer Or The Purchaser Of The Flat-Bottom Sink?? It’s Me. I’m Sure I’m The Stupid One…

    Bathroom sink with design fail showing uneven drainage, with some debris visible around the drain area.

    Slartytempest Report

    #73

    This Is What Graphic Designers Will Make After Attending Online School

    Clock design fail with numbers replaced by words, showing "One" through "Five" incorrectly placed.

    soup_hits_different Report

    #74

    These Shoes Are $500 And The Design Makes Them Look Dirty

    White shoe with unevenly spray-painted sole, highlighting a design fail issue.

    NotUmommy Report

    #75

    These Plates That Will Always Look Dirty

    Speckled design fail on black plates with an unintended stained look, on display.

    hancau Report

    #76

    The Design In This Fake Airpod Case Makes It Look Like It’s Dirty

    Hand holding marble-patterned earbud case with misaligned lid, illustrating a design fail.

    YouTube-Lexum Report

    #77

    Not Actually Dirty, Just Purposely Colored To Make You Think You Left Some Kool-Aid At The Bottom

    Two pitchers on a counter with upside-down lids, showcasing design fails.

    Platforumer Report

    #78

    So Which Way Is Hot?

    Shower handle design fail with hot and cold indicators switched.

    Animal_Crackr Report

    #79

    This Is Such A Dumb Design. This Is In A Mcdonalds. It’s A Hand Dryer. Water From The Sink Got On My Shirt. At Least The Sink Was Relatively Clean..

    Sink with a faucet design fail, handles positioned awkwardly.

    BitFiesty Report

    #80

    This Plate With Fake Stains, Why?

    Design fail featuring a white plate with brown sauce splattered over it like a pattern.

    Ferra_San Report

    #81

    Your Supposed To Sit On It’s Face

    Playground design fail with a distorted cartoon character ride in a park setting.

    PlasmaOnYouTube Report

    #82

    Can You Think Of A More Disgusting Location For A Bottle Opener Than The Bottom Of Your Shoe? I Cannot

    Sandal design fail shows a bottle opener embedded in the sole, highlighting impractical design choices.

    Beer_Is_So_Awesome Report

    #83

    My School Put The Water Fountain Nozzle Backwards

    Drinking fountain design fail with water missing the basin.

    booseboi69 Report

    #84

    When You Use Moveobjects_on In The Sims To Add More Objects On Your Counters

    Three sinks with misplaced faucets, creating a design fail.

    landamiaw Report

