Designers are supposed to make life easier and our homes more aesthetic; however, some of their "creations" leave us wondering—what are those people smoking? I get it, not everyone in the industry is Dieter Rams, and clients have an innate ability to behave like insufferable toddlers, but certain ideas should never leave the drawing board. From a cup that's impossible to drink from without poking your eyes out to staircases that lead to nowhere, this list, compiled by Bored Panda, showcases design fails that are as funny as they are impractical.

#1 It Looks Like Dirt Share icon

#2 Yellow As A Container Color For Gallons Of Drinking Water Share icon

#3 This Unsittable Seashell Chair Share icon

#4 This IKEA Colander Has A Lip That Curves Inward That Traps Pasta Share icon

#5 This Cooktop Share icon

#6 Maybe Not Best Design For End Table At Hotel Where You Place Items In The Dark Before Bed Share icon

#7 I'll See Your Cat And Raise You A Llama Share icon

#8 My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This Share icon

#9 The Day Layout Of These Pills Share icon

#10 This Bench. Where I Live It Is Very Hot And It Is Impossible To Sit In This Park Share icon

#11 This Bus Stop In Malaysia Share icon

#12 Instead Of Making These Thermometers Turn Off They Just Stay On And Display The Word "Off" Making Them Run Their Batteries Faster Than Other Models We Used To Have At My Job Share icon

#13 For That, Dipped In Mud Look Share icon

#14 This Tap Was Made With Little To No Thinking Share icon

#15 Whoever Came Up With This Design Should Be Fired Share icon

#16 These Bare Metal Armrests On My Hotel Chair. I Asked, They Said These Are By Design Share icon

#17 This Urinal Design In My University In Beijing Share icon

#18 Not Sure Who I Should Be Mad At. Apple Or The Guy Who Designed This Outlet In My Office Share icon

#19 Pants That Make You Look Like You Peed Share icon

#20 Mildly Infuriating Level : Refund Share icon

#21 This Soap Dish Looks Filthy Share icon

#22 My Watch Has Luminescence On The Hour Markers But Not On The Actual Hands Share icon

#23 The Handle Of This Pan Is Heavier Than The Actual Pan Share icon

#24 This Toaster Toasts The Plastic Surrounding Your Breakfast Share icon

#25 This Water Bottle Has Markings To Show You How Much Liquid Is In It, But You Can’t See Through The Bottle Share icon

#26 The Worst Sink Design I've Ever Had The Misfortune Of Using Share icon Left side is hot only. Right side is cold. Hands were constantly hitting the side of the sink because there was no room. Took forever to drain.



#27 The Old Pringles Logo Next To The New. The New One Looks So Plain Share icon

#28 The Designer Of This Abomination Should Be Made To Sit On This For A Week Share icon

#29 Why Have A Picnic Table And A Swing, When You Can Have The Worst Of Both Worlds? Share icon

#30 Opening The Box With The Pull Tab Destroys Both Heating Instructions And Customer Service Contact Number Share icon

#31 The Buckles On This Pillow Are An Eye-Poking Hazard Share icon

#32 One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely Share icon

#33 A Nutrition Label That You Can't Read Until You Buy And Open The Product Share icon

#34 A Chair With Closed Holes. So The Dust And Dirt That Enters It Stays ! Share icon

#35 Exactly What I Want On My Shirt: Someone Else Wearing A Similar Shirt Share icon

#36 Useless Minimalism, Stop That Share icon

#37 Hp Made The Track Pad The Same Texture As The Rest Of The Laptop So Its Awful To Use Share icon

#38 Look At What I Found, How Are You Supposed To Hold This Mugs ?? Share icon

#39 Curling Iron.. Way Too Easy To Grab The Hot Side Share icon

#40 This High-End Rug That Appears To Have Been Pooped On Share icon

#41 The Arrangement Of The Buttons On This Remote Share icon

#42 My Local Sink Share icon

#43 Left Is Push And Right Is Pull Share icon

#44 What The Hell You Putting In That Share icon

#45 I Have Nothing To Say Share icon

#46 These "Benches" Are Super Uncomfortable To Sit On And Unusable To Rest (Probably Designed Against Homeless People) Share icon

#47 Modern Ui Design Is Really Really Awful. Case In Point: Can You Tell In Less Than 2 Seconds Which Item On This Screen Is Highlighted? Share icon

#48 Wife Got Me Some Slippers. The Design Is Getting On My Nerves Share icon

#49 The "Tanned Meter" At The Bottom Doesn't Coincide With The Product Name Share icon

#50 Shoe Has Holes In The Plastic Sole That Let's Water Pass In Between The Styrophome And The Plastic. Results Are A Mobile Pitre Dish Share icon

#51 The Design On My Girlfriend's Yoga Pants Make It Look Like It's Covered In Fur Share icon

#52 That's Not How Crosswords Work Share icon

#53 This Bowl Looks Like It's Perpetually Dirty Share icon

#54 Got This New Hoodie And Everybody Has Asked Me Why I Am Wet And I Have To Tell Them Its Just The Design Of The Hoodie Share icon

#55 P Is For? Share icon

#56 Putting This On Arthritis Cream Is Such A Cruel Joke Share icon

#57 I Hate These Plug Designs So Much. Why Do Companies Do This? Share icon

#58 This Is How You Charge Your 100 Dollar Ipencil Share icon

#59 Bad Design At Its Best - How To Charge The Magic Mouse For Mac Share icon

#60 The Skim Milk Has A Blue Logo And A Red Cap. The Whole Milk Has A Red Logo And Blue Cap. Why? Share icon

#61 My Mum Bought This At A Home Decor Shop Years Ago. I Never Read What It’s Intended To Say Share icon

#62 The Paper In This Sliced Cheese Makes It Look Like It Has Mold Spots Share icon

#63 How To Get Children To Eat Sand Share icon

#64 "No, Mr. Policeman Firefighter Rescue Paramedic Sir, I Just Wanted To Get Off At The Next Stop" Share icon

#65 These Sauces Look Like Car Cleaning Products Share icon

#66 This Shirt That Looks Like It’s Covered In Coffee Stains Share icon

#67 Dog? Silhouette At A Well-Known Big Box Store Share icon

#68 I Don't Feel Like Sleeping Soundly On This Pillow At All Share icon

#69 Why Would I Buy A Dirty Cooking Pot? Share icon

#70 The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color Share icon

#71 Pencil Sharpener Found In The Kids Section Share icon

#72 Who’s Stupider? The Designer, The Retailer Or The Purchaser Of The Flat-Bottom Sink?? It’s Me. I’m Sure I’m The Stupid One… Share icon

#73 This Is What Graphic Designers Will Make After Attending Online School Share icon

#74 These Shoes Are $500 And The Design Makes Them Look Dirty Share icon

#75 These Plates That Will Always Look Dirty Share icon

#76 The Design In This Fake Airpod Case Makes It Look Like It’s Dirty Share icon

#77 Not Actually Dirty, Just Purposely Colored To Make You Think You Left Some Kool-Aid At The Bottom Share icon

#78 So Which Way Is Hot? Share icon

#79 This Is Such A Dumb Design. This Is In A Mcdonalds. It’s A Hand Dryer. Water From The Sink Got On My Shirt. At Least The Sink Was Relatively Clean.. Share icon

#80 This Plate With Fake Stains, Why? Share icon

#81 Your Supposed To Sit On It’s Face Share icon

#82 Can You Think Of A More Disgusting Location For A Bottle Opener Than The Bottom Of Your Shoe? I Cannot Share icon

#83 My School Put The Water Fountain Nozzle Backwards Share icon

