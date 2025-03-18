“You Had One Job”: 84 Design Fails
Designers are supposed to make life easier and our homes more aesthetic; however, some of their "creations" leave us wondering—what are those people smoking? I get it, not everyone in the industry is Dieter Rams, and clients have an innate ability to behave like insufferable toddlers, but certain ideas should never leave the drawing board. From a cup that's impossible to drink from without poking your eyes out to staircases that lead to nowhere, this list, compiled by Bored Panda, showcases design fails that are as funny as they are impractical.
It Looks Like Dirt
Yellow As A Container Color For Gallons Of Drinking Water
This Unsittable Seashell Chair
This IKEA Colander Has A Lip That Curves Inward That Traps Pasta
This Cooktop
Maybe Not Best Design For End Table At Hotel Where You Place Items In The Dark Before Bed
I'll See Your Cat And Raise You A Llama
My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This
The Day Layout Of These Pills
This Bench. Where I Live It Is Very Hot And It Is Impossible To Sit In This Park
This Bus Stop In Malaysia
This seems deliberate, so homeless cannot take shelter. Looks like hostile architecture to me.
Instead Of Making These Thermometers Turn Off They Just Stay On And Display The Word "Off" Making Them Run Their Batteries Faster Than Other Models We Used To Have At My Job
For That, Dipped In Mud Look
This Tap Was Made With Little To No Thinking
Whoever Came Up With This Design Should Be Fired
These Bare Metal Armrests On My Hotel Chair. I Asked, They Said These Are By Design
This Urinal Design In My University In Beijing
Not Sure Who I Should Be Mad At. Apple Or The Guy Who Designed This Outlet In My Office
Pants That Make You Look Like You Peed
Mildly Infuriating Level : Refund
This Soap Dish Looks Filthy
My Watch Has Luminescence On The Hour Markers But Not On The Actual Hands
The Handle Of This Pan Is Heavier Than The Actual Pan
It’s annoying, but probably not an issue with a flat stovetop or old fashioned coil burner.
This Toaster Toasts The Plastic Surrounding Your Breakfast
This Water Bottle Has Markings To Show You How Much Liquid Is In It, But You Can’t See Through The Bottle
The Worst Sink Design I've Ever Had The Misfortune Of Using
Left side is hot only. Right side is cold. Hands were constantly hitting the side of the sink because there was no room. Took forever to drain.
The Old Pringles Logo Next To The New. The New One Looks So Plain
That isn't as bad as the others, this is just esthetics. Doesn't mean I don't agree with the poster, but this design doesn't impact the function.
The Designer Of This Abomination Should Be Made To Sit On This For A Week
Why Have A Picnic Table And A Swing, When You Can Have The Worst Of Both Worlds?
Opening The Box With The Pull Tab Destroys Both Heating Instructions And Customer Service Contact Number
The Buckles On This Pillow Are An Eye-Poking Hazard
One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely
A Nutrition Label That You Can't Read Until You Buy And Open The Product
A Chair With Closed Holes. So The Dust And Dirt That Enters It Stays !
Exactly What I Want On My Shirt: Someone Else Wearing A Similar Shirt
Useless Minimalism, Stop That
Hp Made The Track Pad The Same Texture As The Rest Of The Laptop So Its Awful To Use
Look At What I Found, How Are You Supposed To Hold This Mugs ??
Curling Iron.. Way Too Easy To Grab The Hot Side
This High-End Rug That Appears To Have Been Pooped On
The Arrangement Of The Buttons On This Remote
My Local Sink
I will never understand why those are even an option to install anywhere in the world makes no sense to have two faucets who is making them and to what advantage is it so the maker can charge twice or the plumber cause they are useless to the public you can’t have warm water only freezing or scalding
Left Is Push And Right Is Pull
What The Hell You Putting In That
I Have Nothing To Say
These "Benches" Are Super Uncomfortable To Sit On And Unusable To Rest (Probably Designed Against Homeless People)
Modern Ui Design Is Really Really Awful. Case In Point: Can You Tell In Less Than 2 Seconds Which Item On This Screen Is Highlighted?
Yes. #6. Spotted in less than 2 seconds. Because it's obvious.
Wife Got Me Some Slippers. The Design Is Getting On My Nerves
The "Tanned Meter" At The Bottom Doesn't Coincide With The Product Name
Shoe Has Holes In The Plastic Sole That Let's Water Pass In Between The Styrophome And The Plastic. Results Are A Mobile Pitre Dish
The Design On My Girlfriend's Yoga Pants Make It Look Like It's Covered In Fur
That's Not How Crosswords Work
This Bowl Looks Like It's Perpetually Dirty
Got This New Hoodie And Everybody Has Asked Me Why I Am Wet And I Have To Tell Them Its Just The Design Of The Hoodie
Ok, but...why did OP buy the darn thing if they knew it looked like that
P Is For?
Putting This On Arthritis Cream Is Such A Cruel Joke
I Hate These Plug Designs So Much. Why Do Companies Do This?
This Is How You Charge Your 100 Dollar Ipencil
Bad Design At Its Best - How To Charge The Magic Mouse For Mac
The Skim Milk Has A Blue Logo And A Red Cap. The Whole Milk Has A Red Logo And Blue Cap. Why?
My Mum Bought This At A Home Decor Shop Years Ago. I Never Read What It’s Intended To Say
The Paper In This Sliced Cheese Makes It Look Like It Has Mold Spots
How To Get Children To Eat Sand
"No, Mr. Policeman Firefighter Rescue Paramedic Sir, I Just Wanted To Get Off At The Next Stop"
These Sauces Look Like Car Cleaning Products
This Shirt That Looks Like It’s Covered In Coffee Stains
Dog? Silhouette At A Well-Known Big Box Store
I Don't Feel Like Sleeping Soundly On This Pillow At All
Why Would I Buy A Dirty Cooking Pot?
The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color
Pencil Sharpener Found In The Kids Section
The problem? Some brands in some country offer "big" colored pencils as well as traditional pencil size.