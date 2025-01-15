But it seems like every family has a few stories that they never want to hear repeated and have decided to sweep under the rug. Reddit users have recently been bringing family secrets that never get discussed into the light, so we’ve gathered the juiciest ones below. Grab some popcorn, pandas, and enjoy reading through this list. And be sure to upvote the stories that you can’t believe have been buried!

Family gatherings can be great opportunities to share heartwarming stories and reminisce about what it was like when your youngest family members were still in diapers. Keeping these tales alive is a wonderful way to bond with relatives and maintain a strong connection, even if you live thousands of miles apart.

#1 When I was a teen in the ‘60s no one in my family was allowed to talk about Aunt Rita because she preferred the company of other women. I thought that she was a strong vibrant happy woman who never had a bad thing to say about anyone and didn’t care what anyone had to say about her. She was friggin awesome.

#2 My uncle committed s***ide to escape the hatred of the family. He was gay and their "Christian" values said to treat him like absolute garbage because of it. After he passed my grandmother tried to destroy all of his things; they were/are apparently possessed by demons.



I was allowed to know him, though. He was still blood, after all. I loved him so much. Now the only memories of him that I have are playing Legos and solitaire in the computer room. I have a few of his things that no one will *ever* get their hands on. I'll just be over here, hanging with my demonic spoon rest.

#3 My dad's old hairstyle in the 80s. We have an agreement to never bring up the perm again.

#4 My family didn’t talk about anything beyond the weather, prices at the grocery store, and light gossiping about other family members. I was 12 when my dad died. No one said his name again, and there were no stories about him. As an adult, I reflect on how pathological the avoidance was.

#5 We all pretend we don't know my uncle is gay. No one has a problem with it at all aside from my uncle himself, who has a lot of shame about his sexuality due to some childhood trauma. So we all pretend we think he's just such a hermit that love isn't for him and all he needs is his cabin and his fishing pole.



He knows we know, we know he knows we know - but for now this is how he feels most comfortable.

#6 My grandmother sadly had to enter a TB sanitarium when she still had a handful of children at home. A couple of older sibs moved back home to help raise them. Eventually my grandfather started seeing another (married) woman in their small rural community. (My mother always said that once her mom learned of the affair, "she just gave up" and died at the sanitarium. This was about 3 years before the advent of antibiotics that might have cured her.)



So now grandfather was widowed, his youngest two kids moved to town to finish out high school by themselves, and the Other Woman had a baby that was putatively her (still) husband's child. I don't remember if her husband died or they divorced, but by the time I came along, my grandfather was married to the Other Woman, and had been for decades.



He was the patriarch of our very large family, the only grandparent I ever knew, though surely he couldn't have picked me out of a lineup, along with his dozens of other grandchildren. Anyway, this side of the family was fun, gregarious, beer drinking, Catholic church attending, poker players. Once during a pretty lubricated family get-together, the Affair Baby, now a grown woman, said something like: "I just don't know where I belong in this family" (because supposedly she was no blood kin to any of us). My lovely Drunk Uncle Nick said: "Well hell, you're our SISTER!" I was about 12. I swear the windows rattled from the seismic release of emotions over what was finally acknowledged.

#7 Oh, in my family, it’s definitely the mysterious ‘potluck fight of 2016.’ Like, no one will tell me exactly what happened, but apparently, it involved my aunt’s potato salad, my grandma’s deviled eggs, and my uncle making a ‘harmless joke’ that escalated into full-on chaos. 😬



All I know is that someone stormed out, my mom ended up crying, and to this day, the phrase ‘potato salad’ is basically a trigger word at family gatherings. We’ve all collectively agreed to just pretend it didn’t happen, but the tension every time someone brings a dish to share? Palpable. 🥴



Family secrets are so weird, right?

#8 When I was 5 my dad one day took me with him to visit a guy about buying a wagon. While they were talking I went into the backyard to play with the guys grandson. My Dad forgot I was with him and just left. He came back 25 minutes later and that was the very last time my Mom let my Dad take me anywhere until I was old enough to call home. The biggest plot twist is I'm now married to the grandson. But yeah my Dad hates if anyone brings up I got left so we don't.

#9 My Great Aunt.

She and my grandma (her sister) hate each other so much that I didn't even know she existed until I was 30 and I was accidentally shown a picture with her in it. I still don't know why they stopped talking and grandma is obviously not willing to talk about it at all.

The funny thing is, I know my great aunt's children. They're really close to my grandma and come to every holiday dinner. I always knew they were related to me, I just never knew how.

#10 My late uncle had schizophrenia or something schizophrenia adjacent, things weren’t bad enough to force him into treatment but mental illness was completely undeniable. I once asked family if he’d been taken to a doctor to see if there was something diagnosable he could have been helped with and you’d think I’d kicked a baby. That uncle is “a little weird” and that’s the end of that conversation.

#11 That today is the day my mom died. No one has mentioned it. Rip Bobbi Jo Caraway. I'll always remember, even if they don't.

#12 When I was 12 (in 1999) my parents told me they were taking me to Disneyland, and dropped me off at a boarding school and just left me there for 2 years. I had no warning and no idea what was happening or why, and no idea when I would see them again. All these years later and I still cry when I think about it.

#13 My Mother sleeping with my BIL while he was still married to my sister. Big time family drama.

#14 On my dad's side: my parental grandmother died from "complications from diabetes" when my dad was in his 20s. My grandfather was dating a woman he knew less than three months later.



The elephant in the room is that my grandmother, who to be fair had mental illness issues, k*lled herself by putting herself into a diabetic coma after finding out my grandfather was cheating.

#15 My aunt talked my cousin out of an abortion (not her kid, just her niece) and it *f****d* my cousin's life up. She lost the kid, ended up on all the d***s and spent a while in jail. She's got her s**t back on track at this point but she was headed somewhere until that f*****g meddling holy roller got involved.



My family doesn't talk about it, but I sure do. Every time I see that Aunt. She can f*****g rot in hell and I will never let her forget what she did to my cousin- we were thick as thieves. It's been thirty years and my rage still burns white hot.

#16 My wife once made some kind of chicken with a chocolate glaze.... we don't ever speak of that evil lest it rise again!

#17 The fact that my father is likely responsible for the disappearance of his 1st wife.

#18 My blood type doesn't make sense. My mother is a B+, father is an O-. I donated blood in college and found out I'm A+. I brought it up in a casual "This is interesting, I must be a medical anomaly!" way and was immediately and brusquely shut down. I DNA matched to my paternal cousin on Ancestry, but no one else in the family would do a DNA test. There's more questions than answers. Considering I no longer talk to my bio parents or a majority of my family due to other things we don't talk about (like addiction, mental health and abuse), I doubt I'll ever get an answer.

#19 My mom had a brother who was a couple of years older than her. From what I’ve put together, he was autistic and was sent away for electric shock therapy some time in the 50s/60s, which eventually k*lled him.

We have no idea when he died, or where he is buried. My mother apparently found out when her parents casually mentioned it over dinner when she asked how he was doing. My grandfather (with whom I grew up with) refused to speak about him. Would change the subject or leave the room if he was asked anything about him.

The only evidence we have of his existence is a picture of him and my mother when they were children, and some forms from the hospital he was in describing an episode where he was hitting and scratching the nurses. Just really sad all around.

#20 The fact that I have two half sisters…….my dad cheated on my mom. My mom knows about one of the girls, not the other. Ancestry DNA for the win……no one says a word because we don’t want mom to have to relive that trauma.

#21 One Christmas, we had to pretend my cousin wasn’t 7 months pregnant because her dad “didn’t know.” She was thin as a rail with a big beach ball belly. Denial was strong in that part of the family.

#22 My uncle died because he overdosed on viagra. The funeral was awkward because no one wanted to say why he passed.

#23 How I was forced to marry my second cousin at 16, and when I finally couldn’t take it anymore when I was 23. I called my Mother begging her please let me come home he is gonna k*ll me, actively beating me as we are on the phone, all she could say was “Baby I can’t help you.” Then she hung up on me. Thankfully I made it out alive, nearly a decade later living a completely different life as a new wife and Mother.

#24 The fact that my great aunt and great uncle’s “adopted” daughter bore more than a passing resemblance to my great-uncle and an ex-girlfriend of his.

#25 Autism. We're all autistic. I'm just the one who got my kids diagnosed.



I absolutely cannot have that conversation with my mother. She used to have meltdowns over how I wasn't masking very well. Not the words she'd use, of course.

#26 Death/ dead family members in general. But specifically, I had an older brother that died when he was a couple days old. That was 3 years before I was born and 6 before my sister.



My parents took me and my sister to a cemetery one day, I think we were 13 and 11 by then. We walked up to a small headstone and they explained that we had a brother. That was it. That was the last time he was talked about (by my parents, my sister and I talked about it a few times). They didn't even tell us how he died.



When my grandpa died, he was buried 2 plots down from my brother, neither my mom or dad said anything. When my mom died, she was buried next to him. I did see my dad standing over his headstone and crying.



Actually, now I remember about a year after my mom died, I had dinner with my dad and finally asked him. Turns out my brother died of a heart issue and my dad didn't really even know if it was a fluke or if it was congenital (would have been nice to know).

#27 I have an older sister I have never met. My dad got a girl pregnant in high school and refused to marry her. She gave the baby up for adoption. It was a closed adoption in the 60s so I would not even know where to look for her. I found out one night years ago when my dad had too much to drink and told me. Both of my parents are now deceased. They would never talk to me about it after that one time.

#28 How my uncle Freddy k*lled his girlfriend by pushing her out the back door in the middle of the winter I left her to freeze to death. He got off because of lack of evidence. Half a family won't talk to him now and the other half take pity and pay for his bills and help him after his bankruptcy.

#29 Both my parents cheated on each other. All my aunts and uncles got divorced but my parents stayed together and drank and fought and supposedly that was better.

#30 My real dad overdosed, later my step dad adopted me and they had my little sister. My sister has no idea we don’t share a dad and I was never able to discuss the grief of finding my dead dad.

#31 When my grandmother was on life support it came out that she and my grandfather had divorced for a period of time and were set to marry other people, but dumped them at the altar and married each other again.



And this happened when my dad and uncle were like late teens/early twenties so they knew about it and were still like "eh" when this big secret came out. I'm nosy, I need the gossip!

#32 The fact that my dad beat the s**t out of me as a kid and terrorized me. I in turn did the same to my little brother. Mums the word every time I bring it up.

#33 My moms drinking.

#34 My grandfather distributed d***s in the 70s. He had a property in Mayfair that was later seized by the police. He was imprisoned for 7 years in the 80s. I found out a few years ago. It’s really weird because we’re a part of a ‘respectable’ family with conservative values.

#35 My aunt. She abandoned my grandmother on her death bed leaving my dad to sort out everything. After he did the only thing she cared about was the money, didn’t even try to show up for the funeral. F**k you Kelly, you hateful, conniving, racist c**t. She won’t even talk to her own daughter (my cousin), because she had kids with and married a black man. They’re happily married BTW.

#36 My biological maternal grandfather smothered my newborn uncle in retaliation for my grandmother sticking up for herself during his abusive tirades. He’d been abusive in every sense of the word towards my grandmother and their children, and for the most part my grandmother just took it out of fear. One day she got a bold streak and argued back at him. He stopped arguing and my grandmother thought maybe he just decided to leave it alone. Later that day he smothered their newborn son in his cradle, and told her if she ever talked back to him again, she’d be next. He lead the authorities to believe it was crib death, and so it was ruled to be such.



Thankfully my grandmother escaped him some time later. I didn’t hear this story until I was an adult. I never met my maternal grandfather and I’m quite content with that. If I cared enough to know where he was buried, I’d go p**s on it.

#37 Flemish landscape painters.



No one in my family really cares about them.

#38 A good portion of my father’s family live(d) on the same street. My great-aunt never came into my grandparent’s house and I didn’t think anything of it until I was older and noticed she’d just stay outside or we’d go to her house to say hello. Turns out, my great-grandfather shot himself in the house and she was the one who found him. No one talks about it but my mother finally told me in my early 30s.

#39 That my biological grandmother committed s***ide when my mom was only 16.



I knew my step-grandmother was my step-grandmother my whole life and I knew my mom's mother had died long before I was born. It wasn't until I was 10 or 11 that my mom finally told me how her mother died. That's the only time we've really talked about her death. I know that she was a pretty good mom all things considered and my mom thought she would have been a good grandmother to me if she hadn't had severe depression when she was in her 40s. We never really bring her up at family gatherings. We don't really talk about my mom and my aunt's childhoods. It's really sad because my step-grandmother was abusive as hell towards me and she is the reason why my mom didn't get to see her dad much after I was born.

#40 Hoarding. Especially my mother’s. Since it is not as bad as her sister’s or sister-in-law’s it’s not hoarding. I’m sorry but if you have rooms that are packed full of stuff and the rooms and items in them are unusable it’s hoarding.

#41 That my mom is actually my stepmom. I've learned of it when I was very young from a cousin. Back then I used to think your birth mom is more 'important.' Now it's completely the opposite. My parents didn't tell me until like a decade after I already knew.

#42 These are all so dark. In my family we don’t talk about when my great uncle tried to start an astronomy shop at the mall and it didn’t work out. Also the word in scrabble we wouldn’t let him play 10 years ago (he still won’t play with us).

#43 My brother SAing me from age 6-12.

Finding videos of him recording girls at school....like under their skirts and stuff like that without them knowing.



Me trying to reason with my mom that he needed help after a s***ide attempt....but she didn't listen.

He...left a s***ide note saying cremate me and sped and crashed his truck.



After he died went through his computer and it was filled with even more videos he took of girls at school.



But my mom REFUSES to the core to say it was a s***ide. Talk about the note, talk about the behavior that led up to it. Refuses to discuss or bring up any of the findings.....refuses to acknowledge my sexual trauma in any capacity....the family doesn't talk about any of it. Thats a big fat sack of nope.

#44 What I think is an unhealthy practice in my family is having no topics off limits. None. We lack verbal boundaries or the ability to stfu.

#45 Everything that would even HINT to us being anything other than a picture-perfect, Brady Bunch family with no problems whatsoever. 🤮.

#46 My parents enabling my d**g addict con artist brother to the point they were completely broke because they didn’t have the heart to see him go to prison again (where he rightfully deserved to be.).

#47 My dad beat the living s**t out of me and my brother very frequently. Almost every time he got drunk, he would either slap us till we fell down, haymaker swings at us until we ko'ed, jump kick/round house kicks us till we ko'ed. It was scary every night. Then we both grew bigger than him, I confronted him once when he was about to do it again. It stopped then and there, and we never talked about it since. I'm 40 now, and this happened throughout my childhood well into my late teens.

#48 Anything positive.



It's all a competition. They are the most judgemental bunch of a******s you've ever met.

#49 My mom's bio dad. Was an addict (not sure of his DOC), abusive, and probably had bipolar 1. After my grandmother finally divorced him he committed s***ide and left a 9 page note detailing how his deceased mother and sister were telling him the truth of the universe or something along those lines. My moms younger sister skipped school on the day he died and happened to be driving by as the police brought his body out.

#50 My dad going to prison. It’s a taboo subject.

#51 I have a relative that served time for SAing a child. His step daughter. Nobody believes he did it but we don't talk about it. We also don't talk about how his ex wife beat me and my sister. Probably her kids too but I know for a fact us. We don't talk about the history of mental health issues in the family. We don't talk about the split that happened way back before even my mom was born that caused part of the family to change the way they spelled their last name. Basically we don't talk about bad things involving family members.



However, I will say my mom is starting to change that and has told me some things about what my father was like when they were together and even right after they separated. I've been asking practically my whole life but she's finally answering.

#52 My mother never talked about my father, who died when I was five. My sister and I would try once in a while, but she would always change the subject. 50+ years later, it still makes me sad.

#53 *tl;dr version: Step bro went crazy and chopped his c**k off. Is now a ward of the state.





Only around my mom, but we tend to shy away from the story of how my step brother ended up in a group home for those who would be a danger to themselves and others.



40 year old step brother is a massive POS. Has held 3 jobs in his entire time on earth but has easily dropped well over 5 digit sums on natty ice and mini bottles. Mom would coddle him because “no where else to go.”



Well, shocker he ends up having a seizure after snorting a 30 day supply of benzos in 3 days combined with two 36 packs of beer.



When he gets out, he can’t walk all that well but he had nothing physically wrong with him so the nurses and PT folks coming by were all “yeah, he can walk but for some reason refuses to.”



The reason is that once he was back on his feet we’d start back in with “Clean your room, take a shower more than once every 3 months and get a f*****g job.”



My mom, bless her stupid a*s decides “I’ll just wait on him hand and foot like he’s bedridden until he’s ready to walk again.” She ends up having a stroke from the stress.



F**kface BOLTED from his bedroom when we started yelling at her to stay conscious. Soon as the cops and EMS left I pulled him aside and started beating him to the point my dad had to put me in a headlock and pull me off.



Mom is back home after a stay in the hospital and now she can’t (and thankfully won’t) wait on him hand and foot or go pick him up beer because his ID is expired. We settle right back in to “get a f*****g job, or get out. Mom will not save you this time.”



So like a week or so goes by. I’m playing a game in my room on my day off and hear these like, pained moans coming from his room. I hold my nose, open the door and am greeted to the sight of him butt a*s naked, scissors in hand and halfway through chopping his own c**k off.



When I try and stop him he takes a stab at me with the same scissors and came close to catching me in the eye. So I was like “lol nah, you go ahead and finish up. Just gonna call the cops, part of me hopes they just unload on your psycho a*s.”



Sadly they showed remarkable restraint compared to how the LA Sheriffs usually behave and ended up pepper spraying him after he tossed the scissors and his own c**k at the first two through the door.



Still tries to call me once or twice a year when they allow phone calls for holidays, I always answer. “You dead yet? Damn. Always next year.”.

#54 That my second cousin’s mom isn’t her bio mom. My dads cousin was a surgeon for smile train, went to Guatemala to fix palettes, and came back with a baby he “adopted,” much to his wife’s surprise. Turns out he impregnated some woman down there and brought the baby home. We kept his now ex-wife and my cousin in the family and dropped the cheating surgeon like a hot potato and just don’t talk about it.

#55 The m*rder. A body was stuffed into the crawlspace and everything.

#56 Did some research on my grandparents and learned my Grandfather, his siblings and parents were all illegal immigrants to the U.S Not only that but they likely were connected to illegal horse gambling rings out of Lexington Kentucky. They came kinda legally to Canada on work visas from England but then border jumped to the States.



This alone wouldn't bother me but my family are all racist right wing nut jobs that talk constant trash about immigrants.



Oh and also my Grandma was half-native...and racist af.

#57 When i was a little kid, my mom started telling me stories about how my grandma was a Witch and did sacrifices with babies in front of her as a kid and other horrible ritualistic stuff. Always thought my mom was crazy and the family agreed. Found out later through the grapevine that there was some weird stuff going on in the house when my mom and aunt were kids, and my aunt got SAd by some guy at one point. My aunt and everyone else gaslights about it to this day like nothing ever happened. I dont talk to any of them anymore because i feel like my moms mental illness was precipitated by whatever happened when she was a kid, which affected my childhood. Nobody admits to anything. Nobody discusses it.

#58 My uncle that removed himself from this world when I was four. Here simply does not exist in the memories of my father and his other brother. If anyone else mentions his name, they glide by it like you never said it. When I was working on my family tree, I actually had to post on Reddit for help finding his death date because both of them claimed not to remember even what year he died.

#59 Mum tried to self delete and I had to drive her to hospital then brother hung him self and I had to get him down.

Then my childhood dog died.

#60 My mum said once “you don’t talk about money, you have it.”



Made me laugh



Edit: what she meant was if you have money, you don’t really need to talk or argue about it, so if you don’t have money, f*cking get some then so we have less to talk about.

#61 My mom's side of the family that she completely cut off and stopped talking to shortly after she met my dad, and long before I was born (I'm the firstborn), and has never mentioned, at all.

#62 My dad being in the closet his entire life apparently.

#63 D**g addiction has been an issue for my mom’s side of the family for the past four generations. I’m the only adult that’s not an addict.

#64 My eldest paternal uncle is likely the result of forced incest between my grandma and her father.

#65 My mother’s family always talk about a sibling that was stillborn. They sometimes talk as if the sibling existed, and act like they knew the sibling. I consider it a family secret. Something I’ll probably never know the true story. They will say poor poor “siblings name”. To me the sibling must have existed before death.