ADVERTISEMENT


Some people are so good at certain things, it might look like they were born knowing how to do them. But more times than not, it’s a result of hard work, countless instances of trial and error, and maybe using a few tips they’ve picked up somewhere or from someone.

Cooking is no exception. Avid users of pots, pans, and saucers know that it takes hours to master certain recipes or techniques, but a few tips and tricks can boost the process of taking one’s kitchen game to the next level. And while some of them browse recipe books or blogs to look for information, others pick them up by accident; for instance, while watching TV.

Members of the ‘Cooking’ subreddit recently discussed learning about the subtleties of cooking from shows or movies after one of them started a thread about it. So, if you’re curious about where exactly they got the tips from, or what said tips were, scroll down to find their answers on the list below, and get cooking!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Thanks to Alton Brown, I now roll my sugar cookie and gingerbread man dough out using powdered sugar instead of flour on the counter and rolling pin. It makes a HUGE difference as it keeps the dough from becoming tougher and dryer with each re-roll of the scraps.

Thanks to a show from the 1990s, I now add a little water to my scrambled eggs when beating them instead of using milk as I was taught to use. The program was one where the presenters prepared a dish in the various accepted ways (in this case, with milk, with water, and by breaking the eggs into the pan and scrambling them around as they cooked) and gave it to a large room full of random volunteers who tried each version and rated it. In this case, the water version won in tenderness, fluffiness, and even taste. Turns out that a protein in milk interacts with a component in the eggs to form a bond that makes the eggs tougher. It also prevents the eggs from becoming as fluffy as the water version. Some people rated the pan scramble good, but in general the comments were that they tasted and looked like a hard-fried egg gone wrong

Thanks to a mukbang video (Heungsam’s Family) on YouTube, I learned that making kimchi is not as difficult as the recipe appears. I now make their recipe several times per year and even bought a 1/2 gallon kimchi container that I keep in my fridge at all times.

Superb_Yak7074 , Nati Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, additional flour will make the rollings, and re-rollings a little dryer. But the reason cookies and pastry gets tough is when the dough is overworked it leads to excess gluten development. Roll out the cookies, and put them in the fridge for 30 minutes and this will relax the gluten.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#2

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Learned how to fry eggs from Kelis’ Milkshake video. That bit where the chef spoons some grease OVER the eggs. Whaaaaaaat? But it works!

hopfl27 , Mikhail Nilov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only needed if you baking your eggs sunny side up i.e. don't flip them. It helps to cook the top bit.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Not so much a cooking tip, but the boy from Modern Family said to Gloria that he adds the tiniest pinch of salt to his hot cocoa, and damn if it isn't delicious.

eirinite , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Using baked potatoes as mashed potatoes (instead of boiling!) from The Bear.

EverythingB4gel , Gio Bartlett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do this (and have done for years) when I’m using the oven for something else. Use the heat to bake the potatoes. Baking allows the full flavour of the skins to permeate the flesh. Also, butter, milk, salt and white pepper seems to be the combination for my palate

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows In War Games (Matthew Broderick, 1983) there is a scene where the family is sitting down to dinner. They butter their bread and then roll the ear of corn on the bread to butter it. My brain sort of slipped a cog and I was like why didn’t I think of that?!?!?!

Hoodwink_Iris , Kayode Balogun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows I was watching a documentary many years ago, and they were interviewing a sister(?) of a murderer/criminal/missing person -I forget. While being interviewed, she was making little turnover things. Half of a peeled peach with a little brown sugar and spices where the pit used to be. Plopped onto a bit of pie pastry, cut out larger than the peach, gathered together like a beggars purse, brushed with butter or egg wash and baked.

I've made these for decades, my kids, and then grandkids love them. I'm sure there is a name and actual written recipe for them, but I just make them as described whenever circumstances allow.

Griplocker , Adrian Frentescu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Season your vegetables - it’s a game changer for sandwiches!

Like I would often slice tomatoes and put them in my sandwich, but I’d never thought to sliced them, add some flaky sea salt, leave them for a few mins and then add to the sandwich, it adds so much for such a simple step!

Similarly, “lubrication” is important with sandwiches and is a game changer!

Something fatty like butter or mayo on your roll, toss your shredded lettuce in a vinaigrette, or even one I’ve tried is to toss it in a little pickle juice or jalapeño juice.

And also texture differences, you don’t want a pile of slop, so you need texture variations.

Turned out that “simple” sandwiches that taste amazing are more complicated than I realised.

LongrodVonHugedong86 , Nicola Barts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can never understand why Americans don't butter the bread for sandwiches.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Paprika in omelettes from the movie The Hundred Foot Journey (although now that I'm rewatching I think it was chili pepper 🤣).

sasnowy , Klaus Nielsen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows I started sprinkling some dill in my ham and cheese sandwiches after Al Bourland said he did it on an episode of Home Improvement.

EricRShelton , Nadin Sh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Josh Brolin's character in Labor Day uses coffee in his chili. I don't do it all the time, but adding a bit of it definitely gives it a different flavor profile.

BallZach77 , American Heritage Chocolate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows I learned the water instead of milk tip for omelets from LL Cool J in Deep Blue Sea and have been doing it ever since.

el50000 , Eva Bronzini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows I learned to add sour cream to my prescrambled eggs from Ralphie Cifaretto’s character on a very special episode of The Sopranos. The eggs come out light and fluffy every time.

MrsPancakesSister , Brian Sanders Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF? "Prescrambled eggs"? No, I refuse to believe that this is a real thing.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Cooking fajitas and bacon (not together) in the oven on cookie sheets.


Life changing.

teamdogemama , alleksana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely a fajita is a self-assembled tortilla filled with meat strips, onions, peppers, whatever, at the table. If you're oven-baking it after assembly doesn't that make it a burrito or something?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows “Salty like the ocean” Gordon Ramsey.

From one of his tv shows…. He was yelling at a chef that their water for boiling their pasta should “smell salty like the ocean.” I. Never really knew how much to use but this is how I always do it now and it makes a big difference.

Edit for the “well, actually!” Folks - the steam should smell salty like the ocean. Not, the boiling water should taste salty like the ocean. But here we are. 🤷🏻‍♂️.

Battlecat74 , Anna Shvets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
robbschris avatar
Bob Jones
Bob Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it was Gordon romsay it would be Salty like the f****** ocean

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Use a serrated knife to cut tomatoes (The Hunt, 2020).

RevolutionaryBuy5282 , Arina Krasnikova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A good test of a decent, properly sharpened knife is if it will cut through tomato skin with just the tiniest downward pressure, no sawing needed. Serrated knives are for people who can't sharpen their normal ones properly.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Pinch of nutmeg in white sauces , acid and salt in desserts.

DesignerBalance2316 , Miguel Á. Padriñán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Not really cooking but I started putting mustard on my hard boiled eggs after I saw Nancy Botwin do it on Weeds. Game changer.

brown_bear_e , Marlene Leppänen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Alan Alda in Sweet Liberty. You can core a head of iceberg lettuce by slamming the core onto the counter/cutting board.

D_Mom , Victoria Emerson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
dv8sm avatar
Queeqec
Queeqec
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I learned that from.one of those fatshaming shows. Maybe it was biggest looser, but I am not sure. Anyway, it was a nice new info.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Butter rice from Midnight Diner. Heat rice very hot, add cold butter and a very few drops of soy sauce. Stir gently. Wonderful.

Painthoss , Pille R. Priske Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tompacza avatar
tom
tom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a great show, also, tomato rolls...wrap cherry tomatoes in thinly sliced bacon/prosciutto and grill over an open flame

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Pizza eggs from the show weeds. Chop up leftover pizza slices and just toss them up in a pan with some eggs.

zensnapple , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Learned the "choke grip" for better knife control by watching Food Wars. Which is kinda crazy, considering I watched it after being a professional baker for years...

TalynRahl , Kampus Production Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's amazing how many people use the index finger on top of the knife.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#22

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows I learned almost everything I know from the Food Network, both good and bad. I learned how to use a knife from chefs such as Bobby Flay. I learned how not to use a knife from not-really-chefs like Trisha Yearwood.

Icy_Profession7396 , Amina Filkins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Watching Paul Giamatti cook an omelette on Billions. Really was a breakthrough for me.

MVHood , Klaus Nielsen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows After watching an episode of The Bear, I now whisk my eggs through a mesh strainer. My omelettes and scrambled eggs are now a perfect, uniform yellow, with no white bits anywhere.

Electric-Sheepskin , Katerina Holmes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows In the speedracer live action movie, the mom says she adds a dash of cinnamon to her pancakes, and I thought that was genious. Now I also do that, lol.

catieebug , Nicole Michalou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows I don’t really watch cooking shows but I have seen segments. One thing I have copied is prep: I get all the ingredients out and measure spices and flour, eggs, and so forth and place them in small bowls. I also absolutely love my scraper, food mover tool and think everyone should have one or two.

LanceFree , Maarten van den Heuvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've always done mise en place before starting to cook. Think I got that from my grandmother, way before tv.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#27

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Scrape out cucumber and tomato guts so salads don’t get soggy.

DesignerBalance2316 , Jill Wellington Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always have to eat the scraped out bits as I'm making it though.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#28

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Thanks to Reba, I make my grilled cheese by using mayo on the outside instead of butter. A huge game changer.

babyduck21 , MikeGz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Fried bread olive oil and garlic - Julia and Julia.

mprieur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Watched an episode of master chef once where a contestant said that in order to get a perfectly poached egg, you have to sing amazing grace twice while it’s in the water. I always think of this technique when I do it lol.

sadgurlsonly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With me it's you have to swirl the water before you drop it in. Got that from Gordon Ramsay.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows Tina Fey in 30 Rock taught me, "Don't forget to put chips on a sandwich!" Lifechanging.

DoctorHubris , Jun Acullador Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

People Reveal The Best Cooking Hacks They Learned From Movies Or TV Shows I was watching the Prime TV show Mr. and Mrs Smith. In one scene, Donald Glover’s character was talking to his mom about making soup, and she said always to make the stock with chicken feet. That weekend, I made a large pot of chicken stock using chicken feet, and boy, does it taste better with the extra collagen.

boujeenen , NGUYEN Nguyen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

I didn't know about Toad In A Hole ( that English breakfast where you cook an egg in a hole cut out of a slice of bread) until I watched V for Vendetta. It's my favorite breakfast now.

CarmakazieCthulhu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
artturf avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not toad in the hole. Toad in the hole is sausages in Yorkshire pudding.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

I learned to make tanmen from the Netflix show Midnight Diner. I'm sure I'm screwing it up, but it's really good the way I make it.

RazorEE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!