Want to learn some harsh life lessons from the new and old Disney movies? User adamtwosleeves asked a question on AskReddit related to this topic — “What’s the worst lesson someone could learn from a Disney movie?” With so many life lessons, upvote the ones you will try to avoid. On the other hand, if you have your own poor life lesson from these movies, share it in the comments below.

A life lesson from these movies should not be taken literally. For example, if you were to take Aladdin, one of the classic Disney movies, you can see it shows an easy way of opening up a melon — crack it with your knee. In reality, it is almost impossible to do it. Luckily, their movies do what they want, and it is left to us, the viewers, to judge the lesson's application in real life.

When it comes to the horrible life lessons from Disney movies, there are a lot of them. Some are philosophical, hitting the core of human morality, while others are simpler. Disney movies can instill these harsh and even awful lessons through fun and colorful images. From kids to online users, some of the best Disney movies and their lessons can, and should, be avoided by everyone.

#1 "Your toys are alive and resent you for giving them away."



user replied: "An even worse lesson from Toy Story: Kids who show creativity and imagination by disassembling toys to make new toys are evil and should be psychologically tortured."

#2 "If you don't have a dress for the ball at the castle, just go and sulk in a room full of rodents."



user replied: "Those rodents got some mad sewing skills though."

#3 "If you see a chick sleeping just go right up to her and start kissing."

#4 "The Lion King: you can take someone’s job if you throw them off a cliff."



Saucy_Totchie comments: "I mean Scar was technically in line for the throne. Mufasa is dead and Simba, Mufasa's only heir, was nowhere to be found. Crown then just falls to Scar."

#5 "Don't try to kill all those friendly rats in your kitchen, they'll help you cook gourmet meals."

#6 "Your waist should be the size of your neck."

#7 "It’s perfectly normal if you see a candelabra and a clock having an argument."

#8 "Any problem can be solved if you sing a song."

#9 "From Aladdin, I thought melons could easily be cracked open over my knee.

Some tears and a very bruised knee later, I found that this was not, in fact, a real thing."



Puck-Ey: "This is the most specific and the most tragic."

#10 "One or both parents need to die before kids can realize their full potential."



EarlyHemisphere replied: "I'm just gonna sit around all day."



*parent dies*



"I'd better learn how to save the entire world fast."

#11 "Just repeatedly bludgeon someone with a cast-iron skillet, so hard that they black out. They'll be fine, don't worry. And it's funny!"



user comments: "Hey bud. I'll have you know it was a frying pan!"



BTLOTM replied: "You know it could also be... a drying pan."



heartlikeabomb comments: "We just talked about this in our staff meeting this morning (I’m a social worker) because we have a teen girl who was hitting her sister and eventually upgraded to using a cast iron skillet. Some coworkers were talking about video games but I said she probably learned it from Tangled."

#12 "If you are pure of heart you can approach wild animals. Unless you want 20 needles in the stomach don't do this."

#13 "That if you want to learn English, all you have to do is listen to the colors of the wind."



PukefrothTheUnholy replied: "Oh, you listen with your heart to learn English, not the colors of the wind. You paint with the colors of the wind. And sing with all the voices of the mountains. I watched that movie way too many times because it has the best music."

#14 "That death and abandonment are real and Walt had no problem showing it to us poor kids."

#15 "It's ok to have 101 Dalmatians in your yard."

#16 "Don’t be ugly."



treemu comments: "You could shower your crush with affection and they still won't see you the way you see them. The key is to deal with it and move on."



BlushBrat replied: "And that's what a lot of people miss and Hunchback of Notre Dame. Esmeralda is used to comparing Quasimodo's character, and Frollo's character. Frollo wants to possess her, and can't fathom the idea of her choosing differently, where Quasimodo is like if she just wants to be my friend, then I'm okay with that."

#17 "Falling in love at first sight with the first possible suitor. At least Frozen poked fun at it."



Maiclopedia replied: "It poked fun at it, but it didn't do a very good job. It was wrong for Anna to marry Hans, who she had known for 2 hours, but it was OK for Kristoff to try and save her with true love's Kiss after knowing her for... 20 hours! What a difference! I know that in the end, it was Anna's love for Elsa that did the trick, but I always found that part funny."

#18 "To expect the general public to burst into song at any moment."

#19 "No, there is no such thing as princesses. No, you can't grow up to be a princess...



Oh God damnit Meghan Markle!"

#20 "Stay with an abusive arsehole long enough and he'll eventually stop being a monster."



start_the_mayocide replied: "The real lesson of this movie is at the beginning. The witch cursed everyone for something one person did. The lesson being is that collective punishment is real and will happen to you if you associate with the wrong people by chance. All those servants in the castle were cursed for having a job and associating with the Beast. It wasn't their fault but were cursed and the only way to lift the curse was to hope that an a*shole fell in love."

#21 "Bad people are ugly. Good people look beautiful."

#22 "True love evolves from a kidnapping."

#23 "Foxes and rabbits make the best of buddies!"

#24 "Just keep dreaming and wishing, it will come true. I like that Princess and the Frog took that idea and added the concept of working toward your wishes/dreams too."



Ellausy replied: "I love this movie, severely underrated. It shows how hard work is necessary for life to prosper, even when your circumstances are not the best. And that sometimes, you don't have to do it all alone, good friends and hard work make things so much better.



I find that the more modern movies don't rely on this wishful thinking as much as the older ones."

#25 "That everything works out in the end, and that the world is a just place. Kind people don't always succeed and cruel people don't always get punished."

#26 "If you meet a fat dude who is claiming he's a Demigod in the middle of an island in the middle of the goddamn sea, at least 50% of the time you're gonna get killed."

#27 "That marriage is the end goal, rather than the start of the journey."

#28 "Not listening to your parents and putting yourself in a dangerous situation will get you a happily ever after."

#29 "That the bad guy always loses."

#30 "That everything's better down where it's wetter, under the sea. The ocean is a dangerous place, kids. We all float down here."

#31 "That every girl has a man waiting for her, and the man is the only one, that can complete her life and create a happy ending."

#32 "If you have a crush on someone, they're worth risking your life for."

#33 "If you have a problem, just run away from it and build your own badass castle on a mountain - forget about everyone that loves you or depends on you."

#34 "That spaghetti is a romantic food."

#35 "Stepmoms are evil. Marriage is hard, especially when one party already has a child with someone else, cut some slack!"

#36 "Wild animals are your friends. You can pet them with zero consequences."

#37 "I thought that if my singing voice was pretty enough that all the pretty birds would come around."

#38 "Everyone in a castle has a different shoe size."



Silver_Yuki replied: "If you read previous editions of Cinderella there is a reason for this.



She was locked away in a dungeon by her stepmom with a bunch of rats who ate her toes off, so her shoe size was way smaller than everyone else in the realm."

#39 "You can tell someone is a villain by their facial hair."



Pakushy comments: "Well, there is that one style of mustache..."



spyfox321 replied: "I mean. Can you actually trust someone with a goatee? I think not."

#40 "A man you’ve never even talked to, only admired from afar, is worth selling your soul to the devil for (no Ariel, no)."



LeafyQ comments: "Ariel already wanted to live on land long before she ever saw Eric. She sang 'Part of Your World' about all the things of human life that fascinated her, not about Eric at all. I’m 100% sure she’d have made the deal even if she’d never seen him."

#41 "As a woman, you need a man in order to escape servitude or capture."

#42 "Aladdin: If you want someone to fall in love with you, pretend to be somebody you're not."

#43 "That glass shoes are cool. Who the f*ck wears glass shoes!? Somebody who wants a severed Achilles’ tendon the first time they go dancing, that’s who."

#44 "Hereditary monarchies are the only morally justifiable system of government."

#45 "That fish are friends, not food."

#46 "Violent outbursts and anti-social behavior, not the best foundation for a healthy relationship, Belle."

#47 "Things will always work out... as long as you’re pretty."

#48 "That the world is divided into absolute good and absolute evil.



So many of our problems, as humans, come from our inability to relate to people from other cultures or different political viewpoints."