Research shows that films profoundly affect the formation of our beliefs, influence our opinions, and change our attitudes toward social issues. It's likely why the memes you're about to see are very relatable to everyday life.

These images are from the Funny Clips Instagram account. With over half a million followers, it has no shortage of posts that connect pop culture with mundanity.

Here, you'll find an unlikely intersection between Anakin Skywalker and tipping on takeout orders. You'll also see Wayne's World's Pizza Hut moment visually representing a well-spent weekend.

We've picked out some posts for your amusement. Scroll through and take a short break from your busy day with a few laughs.