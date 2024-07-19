93 Funny And Entertaining Movie Memes, As Shared On This Instagram Page
Research shows that films profoundly affect the formation of our beliefs, influence our opinions, and change our attitudes toward social issues. It's likely why the memes you're about to see are very relatable to everyday life.
These images are from the Funny Clips Instagram account. With over half a million followers, it has no shortage of posts that connect pop culture with mundanity.
Here, you'll find an unlikely intersection between Anakin Skywalker and tipping on takeout orders. You'll also see Wayne's World's Pizza Hut moment visually representing a well-spent weekend.
We've picked out some posts for your amusement. Scroll through and take a short break from your busy day with a few laughs.
Most of the memes on this list are from iconic films. You’ll see references to Star Wars, Dumb and Dumber, and Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel’s character in the Fast & Furious franchise. But what makes a movie a classic?
Even experts like Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz couldn’t come up with a precise definition. However, one of his personal criteria is that a film should leave a lasting impact on a person beyond the immediate viewing.
Mankiewicz’s second criterion is that the film should have some degree of cinematic importance, and he used the 1939 film Gone With the Wind as an example. Although he personally didn’t like the movie, as he told CNN in an interview, Mankiewicz recognized how it changed the face of cinema at the time by pioneering technicolor.
Many would likely agree that a classic film has stood the test of time. Jaws, Citizen Kane, Pulp Fiction, The Breakfast Club, and Back to the Future are common top-of-the-head examples. Mankiewicz agrees, but he has a caveat.
“There are some movies that have simply stood the test of time. [You have to ask], does it hold up as a great piece of art?”
Mankiewicz pointed out an important fact: the passing of time can shift our appreciation for a film and whether or not we define it as a classic. The general public didn’t accept Scarface when it premiered in 1983.
Critics slammed the movie for its supposed “gruesome, misogynistic, racist, and nihilistic” nature. However, it is considered a cult classic that’s been a goldmine for quotable quotes.
Dazed and Confused drew flak for being a “stoner film” upon its release in 1993. It also didn’t help that it failed to make bank, earning only $8 million from a $6.9 million budget.
As years passed, the movie slowly grew fandom. To this day, it is considered a favorite among many who enjoy the coming-of-age genre. And the critics agree. Alright, alright, alright.
Since this list has several references to Star Wars, let's dive into some lesser-known trivia. Here's one: Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, wore bleached-out blue jeans with the back pockets removed.
In a social media post in 2019, Hamill stated he was proof of creator George Lucas's statement describing Star Wars as "the most expensive low-budget movie ever made."
Hamill's co-star Carrie Fisher concurred in an interview with BBC in 1977. According to the late actress who portrayed Princess Leia, the producers only spent $3 million on special effects despite having a $10 million film budget.
Fans know C-3PO and R2-D2 as droid tag-team partners. However, the actors who portrayed them didn’t get along. Kenny Baker, who played the latter, described his co-star Anthony Daniels as a “rude” person who “doesn’t mix at all” in a 2014 interview with Hollywood.com.
The feelings are mutual. In a 2022 interview with Express, Daniels claimed Baker badmouthed him to the point that people started believing it.
“Kenny decided that he wanted to say unkind, unpleasant, rude, hurtful things. It got worse and worse.”
