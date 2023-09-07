Enter folks on AskReddit who share some of the most far-fetched, weirdest, dumbest or just flat-out what? takes about movies they’ve ever heard said out loud in the wild. Scroll down to check out the best of the best opinions found in the now-viral Reddit thread.

While it is true that everyone is entitled to their opinion, it is also true that opinions are like [back]holes as everyone has one. None of this traverses into the realm of facts, though, as those are reserved for objective statements. Still, both have an equal power to rile folks up, and both have equal force to wreak havoc if the statement is absolutely ludicrous.

#1 I knew a woman who saw Schindler's List and said, "It was just a sad movie about people in jail. Why would they even have kids in jail?"



Legitimately, that was her take. Her mother asked her if she liked it and she said, "It was okay. It was really long and old."



This girl was around 24-25 years old at the time.

#2 It's a heartwarming story, but it's just not believable. Which is why I give E.T one and a half stars. - Perd Hapley

#3 I once saw someone comment they could not get into Ghostbusters because the CGI was so terrible.



The CGI



In Ghostbusters



That was made in 1984

#4 Someone on here criticized Jaws for not explaining in detail why Brody was afraid of water.

#5 "It's ridiculous, gorillas don't get that big." My ex's father after watching King Kong.

#6 A coworker went to watch Memoirs Of A Geisha thinking that Geishas were some sort of Ninja women. He had some very harsh criticism of the movie afterwards.

#7 I once had someone tell me that they thought the message of American History X was "racism is correct" because at the end >!the brother gets shot by a black kid!<.

#8 Years ago, some Christian movie about the nativity story had just come out. I was listening to the radio and one guy complained about the movie being too predictable.

#9 "*Memento* was *so* repetitive. Like, he lost his memory, we got it."

#10 That Blazing Saddles was a racist movie when it infact condemns and makes fun of racists

#11 My co worker says she won't watch Star Wars due to the opening text scrolls. Says if she has to read to know the back story it's a bad movie

#12 So if you watched the trailers for Arrival [2016] then it wouldn't be unreasonable per se that you went into the movie expecting it to be an Independence Day style invasion movie since it is really particular about including like every single dramatic scene in the movie that might make it seem that way.



As a result plenty of people went to watch it and were kind of shocked that it wasn't really that, it was more about the nature of language and perception and it gets into some way more heady shenanigans as well.



I will never forget, end of the movie in the cinema, everyone standing up and kind of shell shocked by what they had just seen and this group of older ladies in the row ahead of us whinging very loudly about the film.



'It was so boring!' 'It didn't make any sense. Do they think we are stupid or something?'



Hmm, well, indeed.

#13 Gotta be “Animation is for kids”

#14 Guy at the office said Batman Begins was stupid because "in the end he learns about the Joker's existence and in the other Batman movie, he finds out the Joker is the one who [ends] his parents, so the stories don't match. Also, the guy who kills his parents in BB is not even the Joker, like in the other movie" and in conclusion, Batman Begins was based on big plot mistakes. I tried to explain to him that the movies are from different directors and from different eras/universes and that what happened in the 1989 one doesn't have anything to do with BB. He laughed, called me a nerd and doubled down on his opinion.

#15 Logan Paul is a goldmine but Armand white is the undefeated GOAT of dumb reviews



“none of these digital-cartoon characters reflect human experience; it’s essentially a bored game that only the brainwashed will buy into. Besides, Transformers 2 already explored the same plot to greater thrill and opulence"



-Armand white talking about Toy Story 3

#16 Semi recently someone told me Back to the Future sucks because the incest is creepy.



Yeah. It's portrayed as creepy. Lorraine is being teased in-narrative for being such a prude as a mother when here she is going after her own son. And getting what she wants actually makes the creepiness dawn on her when she isn't even aware. Such a braindead take.

#17 Some years back I read someone say Mad Max couldn’t be a feminist movie because the brides were too hot

#18 Doesn't quite fit this thread, but, after leaving Avatar 3D in 2009, we overheard someone say "why was it so blurry", for them to be asked "didn't you wear the glasses"? Dude sat through 3 hours of blurred film lol

#19 A lot of antipathy towards The Godfather from younger whippersnappers these days, but my brother's take has to be the worst I've heard. He couldn't get through the first half-hour because:



* Nobody had been shot yet

* There's too much talking

* Marlon Brando scratches his face in an odd way

#20 Ben Shapiro's take on Barbie.

He contradicts himself several times, claims there is no plot, then proceeds to explain the plot (according to him lol), claims all jokes are in the first few minutes, then shows many many jokes.

Me and my friend heard he did a take on it, we never watch him, but his stupidity was so laughable that we watched the full 45 min.

#21 When Prey came out last year there was an uptick of people complaining about the main character being a mary sue because she could fight the predator at the end of the movie. As if the entire movie… wasn’t about her journey to become a better hunter than the predator. Like that was the whole plot of the movie, she was as far away from a mary sue as you could get

#22 Every single critic in 1997 missed that Starship Troopers was satire. I think our timeline got mixed up with some Bizarro World timeline for a couple months.

#23 Here is a s**t take. When I was seven years old I thought that Empire strikes back was the worst of the trilogy.

It was so boring compared to the other two.

#24 I went with my best friend in high school to see “Backdraft”. It was a populat movie about firefighters and she was really into whatever Baldwin brother was in that movie. It was a pretty good movie. Some major plot holes and unrealism set aside by good acting and great sets/special effects. I was especially surprised by a small role by Donald Surherland who did an amazing job with just a fee minutes.



Came out saying I was pleasently surprised and glad she dragged me along to go see it. She was silent. I asked what was wrong and she said she didn’t like it. Her reason?



“There was too much fire.”



In a movie about firefighters.

#25 That “Dune” is a Chosen One cliche fest with some uncomfy imperialist vibes…which is exactly what I thought, until my sister, who had actually read the books, explained to me that’s exactly how it’s supposed to be set up in order to subvert the whole thing. Which I now think is brilliant.

#26 When the original 1987 *Robocop* was released, our local paper had a movie critic I had not read before, Laurie Horn, review it. She completely missed the movie’s outrageous satire and gave the film zero stars.



Among the things she noted was that the film was “very violent” and that the target audience was “immature boys”. That “the rest of the human race will want to stay far away from this witless and cynically exploitive film”. “If there was satire in the concept, (director) Verhoeven’s bloodthirstiness destroys it”.



She went on to write, after describing the scene where Robocop shoots a would be r****t through a woman’s dress (and hits his… uh… *privates*): “Humor like this is fit only for the likes of Klaus Barbie and Rudolf Hess”.



My guess is she didn’t like it.

#27 I got two of them, both regarding *The Batman:*



1. "The Riddler just suddenly turned evil by flooding the city when he had only been reasonably killing corrupt people beforehand." Ignoring the fact that he forced a man to drive into a crowded church earlier, almost killing a boy, and that he also targeted Bruce Wayne out of nothing more than self-admitted jealousy, the problem with this take is that Riddler wasn't targeting people out of a sense of justice or righteousness. At his core, he's an angry manchild lashing out against everyone he perceived as having wronged him, regardless of how justified it was. It's the extreme side to vengeance, a path that Batman learns he has to avoid.

2. "Everything after Riddler’s arrest was unnecessary." The ***entire*** point of the movie was that Batman couldn't figure out why his crusade against crime so far wasn't actually making anything better. Even after the top crime boss in Gotham was eliminated, things didn't magically improve. It's only *during* the supposedly unnecessary final act when Batman realizes that he inspired people who worshipped his methods while completely misunderstanding the point ("I'm vengeance.") that he realizes that what's missing is that in addition to punishing the guilty, he also needs to start helping the innocent. Said finale also gives him the perfect opportunity to do the latter. Without the final act, the whole movie is meaningless. And honestly, the scene where Batman's helping people on the rooftop is in my opinion, one of the best scenes in cinema I've ever seen.

#28 My gf's brother-in-law said that Mad Max Fury Road was a bad film because it was implausible and made no sense how they all had so much gas to drive their cars in the dystopian wasteland.



But he loved Jurassic World. Guess that wasn't implausible.

#29 Sort of in the other direction, but it always annoyed the hell out of me...



Empire reviewer complaining about the first transformers movie:



> "it's nothing but a bunch of giant robots punching eachother".



I don't think it matters whether one thinks the movies are good or not, it can't be denied that the entire point of those movies (and all anyone ever wanted to see), is a bunch of giant robots punching eachother.

#30 My elder brother hated Zodiac because they didn't caught the killer at the end.

#31 In an open class discussion about what movies we thought were best and worst a guy in my film studies class said he thought marvel movies were best because they have the biggest budgets, most effects, biggest stars, make the most money, etc and he thought Monty python movies were the worst because they were cheesy and not funny. He specifically cited the coconut horses as being stupid. I try to be open minded and not judgmental about people anyone and especially those who share my passions but I just couldn’t ignore how god awful of a take that was. He’s a studio execs favorite demographic I imagine

#32 My (ex) brother in law thought Eraserhead was "predictable"

#33 "That was the most boringest movie ever." - some teenage girls about *Jurassic Park* according to RedLetterMedia

#34 Spoilers for Mission Impossible: Fallout



One of my professors in college got me into Letterbox’d and one day years later I saw he’d logged a review for Mission Impossible Fallout with one star out of five. When I read it, the review only consisted of “I can’t believe they managed to disarm the bomb with only one second left!” And like, dude? What kind of a movie did you think this was? Like, you chose to watch a Hollywood spy action blockbuster movie. Did you think it wouldn’t be like that???

#35 Nostalgia Critic's review of Pink Floyd's The Wall



It really is like the Room of movie reviews. Its very awe-inspiring just how wrong everything in the review is. Everything take he has on what the songs are trying to say is incorrect. And its funny because the album and movie are very tailor maid for themes, if you were teaching a history class on the cultural effects of WW2 in Great Britain, the album/movie has everything.



It mentions PTSD of the war, treating children like another cog in the wheel and the brutality of their schooling. All of these are part of the album, and every take he has is incorrect on the authors intent.



Its mindboggling that he cares so much about the movie/album to wanna make a review about it, but at the same time, cares so little as to do 0 research on what the songs might mean.



And I'm not even the biggest Pink Floyd fan, but even I know what they mean by cultural osmosis. At one point he connects modern American schooling, to the schooling in post WW2 Britain. Its ridiculous where I ask the questions like "You've been reviewing art for a living for over a decade and you don't know how brutal British school children had it after WW2? How is that even possible?"



My main takeaway from his review is that every opinion about what the music about is wrong. Adding to that is that the parody music he does is also terrible, the animation in the review is bad, EVERYTHING about it just makes me feel bad, for EVERYONE involved

#36 My gf called Alien boring and fell asleep during it.



Wild.