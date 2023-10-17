ADVERTISEMENT

In honor of Disney’s 100th birthday, a beloved character from one of the animation giant’s biggest hits is making a comeback: the cheerful and colorful Genie from 1992’s ‘Aladdin’, graced by the unforgettable voice of Robin Williams.

Despite Robin Williams’ passing at the age of 63 in 2014, the co-writers and co-directors of the short film titled ‘Once Upon a Studio’, made to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary, obtained permission from Williams’ family to use the character, as stated by producer Brad Simonsen in an interview with Variety.

Image credits: Vera Anderson / Getty Images

“We tried to take them on the journey with us to say, ‘We’ve got this very special short that we’re doing. Robin as the genie means so much to so many people and we would really love to involve him,'” Simonsen explained.

“We went back to the estate and said, ‘This is what we hope to do,’” the producer continued. “‘[animator Eric Goldberg], who originally animated the genie, is on the show, and he’s going to be part of it.’ And it was wonderful to see that happen.”

The producers of the animation sought permission from the actor’s family and used no AI to achieve this feat

Image credits: Disney

In the 13-minute short film released this Sunday, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse venture out of a photograph at Walt Disney Animation once the employees have departed for the day on the company’s 100th birthday. With the help of Tinker Bell, Peter Pan, and numerous characters from the company’s past, Mickey and Minnie gather to capture a group photo in celebration.

Disney’s 100th birthday comes with a wave of emotion as fond memories of iconic characters and tales from the magical universe revive. The sight and sound of Robin Williams’ Genie once again proves touching for fans globally, as these remain inextricably linked to many cherished childhood memories. A fitting tribute to both Disney’s heritage and to Williams’ outstanding contribution to the world of animation.

You can watch the short film’s trailer which marks Disney’s 100th birthday below

In Once Upon a Studio, Genie’s character was created using pre-existing recordings of Robin Williams’ voice. This development occurred merely two weeks after Williams’ daughter, Zelda, expressed disapproval of unauthorized reproductions of her father’s appearance and voice through artificial intelligence.

“This isn’t theoretical, it is very very real,” Zelda wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I’ve already heard AI used to get his ‘voice’ to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings.”

“These recreations are, at their very best, a poor facsimile of greater people, but at their worst, a horrendous Frankensteinian monster, cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is, instead of what it should stand for.”

‘Once Upon a Studio’ is streaming now on Disney+.