Ellen DeGeneres Debuts New Look After Fleeing The US: “Everyone Deserves A Second Chance”

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are embracing their new life in the UK.

The former talk show host, 66, was seen in a new hair color while enjoying a night out with her Aussie actress wife, 51.

The couple traded their life in Montecito, California, for a new one in Cotswolds, located in the South West region of England, a couple of hours away from London.

Image credits: Randy Holmes/Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, Ellen and Portia were caught on camera having a lively evening at The Farmer’s Dog, a charming pub owned by none other than British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson.

The star-studded night featured an acoustic performance by Irish band The Corrs. Singer James Blunt, his wife Sofia Wellesley, Aussie songstress Natalie Imbruglia, and Jeremy’s partner Lisa Hogan also appeared in the video.

Image credits: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Ellen and Portia were dressed in chic black turtlenecks for the casual outing. Moreover, the comedian also exchanged her bleached blonde hair for a brunette pixie cut.

“What a great night in the pub with @thecorrsofficial ..the way a good pub night should be ..acoustic set, a few drinks, great friends,” read the caption of the video shared by the pub.

“@jeremyclarkson1 thanks for organizing it!” the message added.

Sources claimed the former talk show host and her Aussie actress wife wanted “to get the hell out” after Donald Trump’s presidential victory

Image credits: portiaderossi

A source told The Wrap that Ellen put her Montecito estate on the market and had no plans of returning to the US because of the outcome of the recent presidential elections.

However, sources told TMZ that they had decided to move to the UK even before the elections, but they were “very disillusioned” by Donald Trump’s win. So they immediately decided “to get the hell out,” one source told the outlet.

Ellen rocked a chic brunette pixie cut, trading her iconic blonde locks for a fresh change

Image credits: thefarmersdogpub

Image credits: thefarmersdogpub

The iconic comedian previously spoke about her decision to bid farewell to the limelight after the controversial end to her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In a candid moment during her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up comedy tour in July, the Hollywood star announced to her audience that she is officially “done” with showbiz.

During the Q&A session, a hopeful fan asked her whether they would be able to see more of her “on Broadway or [in] movies.”

Singers James Blunt and Natalie Imbruglia also made appearances in the clip shared by the pub

“Um, no,” Ellen replied. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

She gave a similar response of being done with Hollywood when another fan asked her to revive her role of Dory from the beloved Finding Nemo franchise.

“No, I’m going bye-bye, remember,” she said.

Fans had mixed reactions, with some questioning Ellen’s presence at the pub while others said “everyone deserves a second chance”

