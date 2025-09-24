We were packing for our family trip to Jamaica, and I heard my wife scream upstairs. She just tells me, “I’m not going to Jamaica,” and shows me her passport. Only the main page shown is torn. Nothing else. (The image depicted is after she tried taping it back together.) She dropped it on the bed for a second, and the dog got to it. And she is normally not destructive like that, but despite how annoyed we were, we couldn’t blame her.



After reality had sunk in, I hopped on a call with a passport department inquiring about an emergency passport. They apparently only give them out if there is a death in the family, etc. They searched for appointments nearby, and the only one on the East Coast was in Buffalo, NY, at 8 am the following day. So we changed my wife’s flight, and sent her tour to Buffalo, and got her a 10:45 am flight out from Buffalo to Orlando, then to Jamaica, hoping that it would work. They don’t guarantee that you will get it the same day, but the reviews for the location were surprisingly positive, so we were hopeful. She shows up an hour early, is first in line, and they tell her they can get it the same day, but won’t start printing passports till 10 am. The manager came out and told my wife she should probably change her flight because he can’t guarantee that she will get it in time for the 10:45 flight.



She comes back around 10, sits right, and the woman at the front desk gives a friendly wink to my wife. At 10:15, the manager tells my wife’s passport is printing. Around 10:20-10:25, they hand it to her and she hits the find driver button on the Uber app. She gets picked up and takes the 15-minute ride to the airport. The Uber driver told her he’s driven MANY people who flew from out of state to Buffalo for a same-day passport, and he believed she could make it. Well, she did. Boarding got delayed, but she made it with like 10 minutes to spare and arrived in Jamaica only 3 hours after we did.



It was beyond exhausting!



TLDR: dog chews wife’s passport 12 before flight. Wife flies to Buffalo for the only available appointment, gets her passport the same day, and barely makes her flight to eventually meet us in Jamaica, only a few hours after our arrival.

