Everyone does their vacations differently, some focus on meticulously planned days with strict itineraries, others like to lounge around at an all-inclusive. But no matter how you prefer to spend your time off work, basically everyone can agree that broken phones, bones, missed flights and closed attractions are not part of the fun.

So in an attempt to create a sort of reverse FOMO, we’ve gathered pictures from folks whose vacations didn’t go their way at all. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1

Epic Picture

Family with multiple injuries from skiing attempt, illustrating bad luck on vacation shared by travelers.

Cbert1980 Report

rahb1 avatar
Rahb in Oz
Rahb in Oz
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An experienced skier ended up next to me in hospital. He had run into a fence and broken both legs.

    #2

    Our Dog Chewed My Wife’s Passport 12 Hours Before Our International Flight

    Damaged US passport held by a person showing torn pages, illustrating worst luck on vacation mishaps.

    We were packing for our family trip to Jamaica, and I heard my wife scream upstairs. She just tells me, “I’m not going to Jamaica,” and shows me her passport. Only the main page shown is torn. Nothing else. (The image depicted is after she tried taping it back together.) She dropped it on the bed for a second, and the dog got to it. And she is normally not destructive like that, but despite how annoyed we were, we couldn’t blame her.

    After reality had sunk in, I hopped on a call with a passport department inquiring about an emergency passport. They apparently only give them out if there is a death in the family, etc. They searched for appointments nearby, and the only one on the East Coast was in Buffalo, NY, at 8 am the following day. So we changed my wife’s flight, and sent her tour to Buffalo, and got her a 10:45 am flight out from Buffalo to Orlando, then to Jamaica, hoping that it would work. They don’t guarantee that you will get it the same day, but the reviews for the location were surprisingly positive, so we were hopeful. She shows up an hour early, is first in line, and they tell her they can get it the same day, but won’t start printing passports till 10 am. The manager came out and told my wife she should probably change her flight because he can’t guarantee that she will get it in time for the 10:45 flight.

    She comes back around 10, sits right, and the woman at the front desk gives a friendly wink to my wife. At 10:15, the manager tells my wife’s passport is printing. Around 10:20-10:25, they hand it to her and she hits the find driver button on the Uber app. She gets picked up and takes the 15-minute ride to the airport. The Uber driver told her he’s driven MANY people who flew from out of state to Buffalo for a same-day passport, and he believed she could make it. Well, she did. Boarding got delayed, but she made it with like 10 minutes to spare and arrived in Jamaica only 3 hours after we did.

    It was beyond exhausting!

    TLDR: dog chews wife’s passport 12 before flight. Wife flies to Buffalo for the only available appointment, gets her passport the same day, and barely makes her flight to eventually meet us in Jamaica, only a few hours after our arrival.

    IDontFeel24YearsOld Report

    #3

    Buddy Came Back From Vacation And Realized He Was Missing A Headphone So He Checked It’s Location

    Map showing two pairs of lost AirPods locations across North America and Europe, representing worst luck on vacation.

    lordfukwad Report

    People love stories about vacation fails because they combine misfortune with relatability in a way that is both harmless and hilarious. Vacations are supposed to be the highlight of the year, a time when everything goes smoothly, the weather is perfect, and memories are made. The reality is often very different.

    Flights are delayed, hotel rooms are nothing like they were in pictures, foreign cuisine makes people grab for pills, and family squabbling breaks out with the tension of traveling. When these events are shared, they are comedic gold.
    #4

    Came Home From Vacation To Find Our Fish Tank Leaked Into My Floor While We Were Gone

    Ceiling water damage with brown stains and water leaking down, illustrating worst luck on vacation mishap indoors.

    Metroid413 Report

    #5

    TSA Definitely Went Through Our Bag, And Did Not Put The Cap Back On My Bottle Of Allergy Pills

    White pills spilled across black luggage lining, showing worst luck on vacation mishap with scattered belongings.

    blankblinkblank Report

    cybernautg18 avatar
    Fack Suckerberg
    Fack Suckerberg
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In civilized countries the authorities don't open your bags and suitcases without you.

    #6

    A Nice Gentleman Asked If He Could Take Our Picture For Us, We Got This

    Family posing on a broken dock over water, showing worst luck on vacation with warped and cracked boards beneath them.

    ryan_dad_of_3 Report

    Comedy often occurs from the incongruity between what is anticipated and actual experience. Everybody imagines themselves beach-bumming with a drink or posing in front of glorious landmarks. When the outcome is a torrent of rain, an unfilled reservation, or a rental car that breaks down in the middle of nowhere, the disappointment is extreme. That sudden transition from fantasy to disaster is funny because disappointment is so common. People laugh because they know they can just as easily be in the same situation.
    #7

    100-Year-Old Family Cabin Burned To The Ground First Day Of Vacation

    Forest fire near a lakeside cabin at sunset, illustrating vacation worst luck with flames and smoke rising among trees.

    Bumper216 Report

    #8

    We Were On Our Way To Arizona For A Family Trip And Then

    Silver Toyota Tacoma with front tire severely bent during vacation, illustrating unlucky moments captured in travel photos.

    BearWar Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As certified expert in sth and not knowing a lot about cars: tyres are not supposed to do the stanky leg. You're welcome.

    #9

    A Tire Came Flying Out Of Nowhere While Driving To Our Vacation Destination

    View from inside a car showing a shattered windshield, illustrating worst luck on vacation moments shared.

    Everyone is fine, but day one of vacation is not going as planned. Tire came out of absolutely nowhere and completely shattered my windshield. Picking pieces of glass out of my eyebrows, even. Everyone is okay, luckily (one of the kids even slept through it), but it sucks having to spend hundreds on a new windshield and a hotel room for the night. Luckily, someone can replace it tomorrow.

    give_me_two_beers Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's fixable, though expensive. You're lucky it was safety glass.

    Vacation failures are also funny because they are brief. Whereas truly tragic events result in significant suffering, these are mere accidents that are frustrating in the moment but typically become great stories afterward. Sunburn heals, luggage arrives sooner or later, and even horrible hotels can be tolerated for a night or two. Knowing that the cost is generally small makes one able to laugh at the misfortune. Viewers and readers are able to laugh along at the chaos because they are aware that the teller made it through.

    #10

    On A Family Trip And This Is The Cabin We Are Sharing With 11 People

    Rustic vacation cabin interior with cluttered table, bunk beds, and scattered luggage showing vacation worst luck experience.

    It can’t be more than 500 sqft.

    jellocore Report

    #11

    Day Before Our 1st Vacation

    Person in medical setting with broken arm in orange cast showing worst luck on vacation injury.

    In 17 years, we never took a family vacation except to visit family. Mid-divorce, and I am taking the kids by myself for our first overnight at a waterslide resort (a surprise for the kids - booked for tomorrow). My ex called me this afternoon - my teen daughter dislocated her elbow on a hike. Cast from fingers to armpit. No waterslide resort for us.

    Wendlynnn Report

    #12

    Found This Camera In My Vacation Rental

    Pantry with food items and microwave showing a vacation scene with the worst luck on vacation shared pics.

    400cc Report

    There's also something universal for all of us with traveling disasters. Regardless of culture, age, or background, just about everyone has ever had a vacation that didn't go according to plan. The commonality of things not going right makes everyone identify by laughing. Someone who has been battling mosquitoes for a week in a cabin will sympathize with someone who inadvertently ended up passing the night in an airport. They both share irritations, which make people feel less alone and more willing to laugh at themselves.

    #13

    Road Trip Misadventure

    Tweet about climbing into the wrong van on a road trip, illustrating bad luck on vacation shared in a viral post.

    livelove_elbow Report

    #14

    All My Family Trip Photos And Videos Gone

    Broken 1TB memory card in hand, showing worst luck on vacation with lost digital storage.

    James--Trickington Report

    #15

    Tried To Open A Pack Of Gum On The Airplane…

    Close-up of a broken tooth showing the worst luck on vacation shared in an unfortunate moment.

    And my front tooth broke. I’m headed to Las Vegas, and thankfully, my sister knows a cosmetic dentist who can fit me in tomorrow. I’m sitting in the Houston airport, drinking a beer, waiting for the last leg of my flight.

    BruciePup Report

    Fails on vacation also offer the potential for schadenfreude, the enjoyment of other people's mistakes. It is not nasty; rather, it is an innocuous sort of fun. Watching someone else struggle to corral a melted ice cream, a dropped suitcase, or a photobombing stranger snapping a photo is funny because it is sloppy but harmless. The mess intrudes into the perfection that people tend to try to construct on social media, and so the story becomes more authentic.
    #16

    Our Peaceful Beach Vacation

    Night and day views of a beach with heavy machinery and sand piles showing worst luck on vacation scenes.

    Beach reclamation in progress. Heavy equipment is running right outside our windows 24 hours a day.

    stoned_brad Report

    #17

    I Broke Both My Ankles And A Wrist On Day 1 Of The Family Vacation. I Was Supposed To Go On A Trip With Friends In Less Than A Month

    Two injured feet with one in a cast and the other in a brace, showing bad luck on vacation injuries.

    I stepped backwards and tripped. That was honestly it. Pretzeled in the worst way possible.

    ManiacallyReddit Report

    #18

    This Letter I Get From My Neighbors On The First Day Of Summer Vacation

    Handwritten note about dog restrictions by the sea, illustrating unlucky vacation moments shared by people.

    In Cyprus, there is a new law where all non-private beaches are government-owned, and dogs are allowed to walk there.

    The beach in front of our summer house is one of those beaches, but unfortunately, our elderly neighbors don’t seem to bother to look at the law when it’s not convenient for them.

    I bring them at 6 am, and I always clean after them, so they are bothering absolutely nobody. Just a bunch of old people with nothing better to do in their lives, so they control others.

    Needless to say, I’ll continue taking them to the beach, and if they actually follow through with their threats, I’d love to see them fined for wasting police resources.

    Dark_Wolf04 Report

    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if what you're doing is legal you should just keep doing

    A part of the magic is also the absurdity of small things. A bunch of people standing ostentatiously in front of a stunning sight, only to realize afterwards that their camera lens was smudged the entire time, is something that's both irony and absurdity. The audience cherishes the silly twists of fate that make the tale indelible. The prospective intruder who came across a honeymoon photo or the restaurant that has something completely out-of-place provides the kind of humor that can only be written.
    #19

    I Feel So Stupid. Forgot To Have Wifey Put Sunscreen On My Back

    Man in pool with severe sunburn shaped like a swimsuit, illustrating worst luck on vacation mishap.

    ruined_s2k Report

    #20

    When You Plan An Entire Family Trip Around Seeing The Fabled Copper Complaint, And It’s Not There

    Ancient artifact display showing an object removed for study, highlighting worst luck on vacation with unexpected outcomes.

    AngloSaxonP Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I goggled so you don’t have to: Inscribed on it is a complaint to Ea-nāṣir about a copper delivery of the incorrect grade and issues with another delivery; Nanni also complained that his servant (who handled the transaction) had been treated rudely. He stated that, at the time of writing, he had not accepted the copper, but had paid for it.

    #21

    I Tried Whataburger For The First Time In 20 Years, While In Vacation. Are They Punishing Me?

    Burger with missing tomato centers and uneven toppings on fast food yellow wrapper, illustrating worst luck on vacation.

    Additional_Goose_763 Report

    Vacation fails humor is funny at its heart because it makes real what is otherwise idealized. Instagram overflows with perfectly posed, tactfully edited travel pictures, designed to suggest perfection. Stories of disaster and misadventure remind us all that travel is messy, mad, and outside our control. The joke is in the acceptance of that imperfection, flipping annoyance into entertainment.
    #22

    Three Days Into My First Trip To Argentina To Spend Time With My Step-Daughter And Husband's Family And I've Come Down With The Flu And Can't Leave The Hotel

    Hand holding a digital thermometer showing a fever while resting on a colorful blanket, illustrating bad vacation luck.

    kittykat47 Report

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Been there done that! Got the flu on the plane from another really sick passenger.

    #23

    Leaving For Vacation Today And Put The Oven To Self-Clean. The Middle Panel Decided It Didn’t Want To Live Anymore

    Broken oven door in a kitchen, illustrating one of the worst luck moments shared by people on vacation.

    scubahana Report

    #24

    Husband Lost His iPhone On Vacation. We Used Find My From My Phone And Tracked It To Its Last Location. Found It Run Over

    Smartphone shattered on rough pavement during vacation, illustrating one of the worst luck moments shared by people on vacation.

    He had it on him when we were out and about, but didn’t notice it was missing until late at night. We were playing switch with the family back at the rental, so he wasn’t thinking much about it. Decided to track its location and saw it was at the boardwalk we were at. Went back and looked for about 20 minutes in the parking lot. Found it smashed to bits! Had to go to the Verizon store the next day. At least we know what happened to it.

    ChickenLuna Report

    In the end, everyone discovers vacation fails to be funny because they mix expectation and relatability with absurdity and harmless chaos together in a single package. They lower the polished fantasy of travel to reality, and they remind everyone that sometimes the most enjoyable moments do not come from perfection, but from the disasters we can laugh at in the end.
    #25

    Booked An Airbnb For Vacation. This Is The View From The Shower. There Is No Way To Cover It Up

    Bathroom skylight shows a window view outside, illustrating bad luck on vacation with poor bathroom design.

    Ingtar2 Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who spies on me in the shower gets everything they deserve.

    #26

    Two Hours Into My Road Trip In The Middle Of Nowhere I Opened My Case To This

    Black wireless earbuds case held in hand with both earbuds missing, illustrating worst luck on vacation moment.

    EggCakes27 Report

    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On my flight i discovered my phone (that i had been using for atleast 6 months) doesn't have an audio port. I was carrying my old wired earphones. Watched the entire Conclave movie with subtitles and no audio.

    #27

    What Was Supposed To Be A Nice Vacation Turned Into Me Developing A Chlorine Rash After Swimming

    Red, blistered skin rashes on a person's arm showing worst luck on vacation injury or allergic reaction.

    I’m home now, but this is day 3, and it just keeps spreading. Awesome.

    survivorsavedmylife Report

    #28

    Single Cab Truck + Stomach Ache = Disaster

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a family vacation fail story about getting sick during a trip to Colorado.

    fairchildthings Report

    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happened to me when driving back to Helsinki and then Tallinn from a family trip to the north of Finland. Ate a random mushroom from a forest (Im not very smart). For the next five years my sister refused to sit next to me in any car.

    #29

    Somebody's Vacation Is Ruined

    Abandoned suitcase blocking the exit ramp of a parking garage, illustrating worst luck on vacation mishaps.

    Sea_Squirrel1987 Report

    clairerholman avatar
    Claire Holman
    Claire Holman
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In 2023, I flew from Zimbabwe to Sri Lanka for a holiday, leaving first from a small airstrip in a national park where I was working. My luggage did not even make that flight; I arrived in Sri Lanka roughly 20 hours later in whatever I had left work in; thank goodness I had a small shoulder bag with wallet, passport, phone, Kindle & chargers in!

    #30

    The View From My Bedroom In My Caribbean Vacation Rental, Where I've Been Stuck Literally All Week With The Flu

    View from a vacation balcony with a locked sliding door overlooking an empty beach and ocean on a sunny day.

    Agent-Foxtrot Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go sit on the balcony. You can still catch the breeze and listen to the beach sounds, waves crashing, people laughing, watch volleyball, things like that. Do not 'poor pitiful me'.

    #31

    Come To Visit My Friends From Abroad To Find A Broken Red Wine In The Baggage

    Stained clothes and a crushed drink can inside a trash bag showing vacation bad luck mishaps shared by people.

    I came to visit my friends for a couple of weeks. It was a long journey, a train and two flights, but when I checked into a hotel, went up to my room, and opened my luggage, I found one of my three bottles of wine broken. It was in a bubble wrap, which didn't help... And the wine had completely soaked my clothes that I got for the trip. At least (I hope so) I didn't ruin anyone else's luggage. Hell of a start for a vacation.

    erizoy Report

    #32

    First Day Of Vacation And This Happens…

    Broken eyeglasses with a detached arm on a gray quilted surface, illustrating worst luck on vacation moments.

    I’m in a small town and can’t get them repaired u til I go home in a week… Super glue and tape it is then.

    MCGamer1234 Report

    #33

    “Lost” Luggage Has Been In This Location For The Past Week…. And There’s Nothing We Can Do About It

    Map screenshot showing a traveler stuck at Terminal T4 marked with a running flamenco dancer icon, highlighting worst luck on vacation.

    On a trip with my family, our bags have been at the Madrid airport for the past week. We’ve called the airline twice a day, and all they say is that there’s nothing more that they can do.

    DarwinF1nch Report

    #34

    Vacation Screwed

    Man with a flat tire on vacation kneeling beside a red car wearing a cap and gray hoodie showing worst luck on vacation.

    branthewarg Report

    #35

    When You're On Vacation And Learn Your Flatmate Isn’t Reliable To Take Care Of Your Cat

    Screenshot of humorous text messages showing a vacationer's bad luck involving cat food and vitamin deficiency advice.

    420jakeinfinance69 Report

    #36

    I Was Supposed To Go On A Family Vacation Tomorrow. I Even Had My Suitcase Packed

    Two negative COVID-19 test results on a white countertop, illustrating bad luck on vacation situations.

    Daenys_TheDreamer Report

    #37

    The Day Before My Vacation, And I Cut Through My Client's Internett Cable

    Close-up of damaged door lock mechanism showing broken white plastic piece inside, illustrating worst luck on vacation.

    I'm an HVAC technician and was installing a split. He wanted it very close to the corner, and I was prepared to hit a little bit of the stud, but then I would angle it away from the stud to go to the outside unit. I was thinking that it could be electric cables behind it, and I should have brought my cable scanner. The client told me that he was very sure it's nothing behind right there, except for the stud.

    Lesson learned - do not trust clients and double-check.

    BulldogKongen Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Damaged the adjacent wall, the cut looks made with a pickaxe and didn't check for cables or studs. That's shoddy work and he has the gall to blame the client.

    #38

    Airline Canceled Our Trip Unwarned Because We Had A Cat

    Gray and white cat looking down inside a green pet carrier, showing vacation worst luck pet travel mishap.

    We were returning from a 2-month vacation and everything was planned to go fine, we had a connecting flight, it was gonna be a long trip, but when we arrive the airline says that they cannot permit the cat to enter since the plane is rented and doesn't allow pets, they also refuse to issue a refund despite it being thier fault and we weren't warned, we had come here with the same airline, and they didn't give us an issue about it, now we are stuck here for a while with high airline costs and the cat can't go back for a while since his entry and exit permit ends today.

    cooljhon2009 Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    6 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call their customer service. Often they have more options than the agents in the local airport. And a bigger interest in retaining your business. However this is why I'd be leaving a day or two before the pet's permit ran out. I'm a bit paranoid about things like this.

    #39

    Came Home From Vacation To A Full Blown Car Accident In My Driveway

    Two cars crashed on a gravel road with police officers inspecting the scene, capturing worst luck on vacation moments.

    We were given zero information regarding what happened. Everyone was okay. One chain link fence down, otherwise no damage, thankfully.

    Objective-Middle-676 Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you'd been home at the time someone in the family could have been injured.

    #40

    Came Back To This After Vacation

    Uprooted tree fallen on a house roof showing one of the worst luck on vacation moments shared in photos.

    We knew our neighborhood had some bad storms while we were away. As we turn onto our street, we see this.

    Think it can't get worse? They had just listed the home for sale about a week earlier.

    dnr4wlvs Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again at least no one was home to be injured. Life happens. Flow with it or you're going to be upset a lot about things you have no control over.

    #41

    This Just Happened To Our Caravan 500m From Our Destination For The Day

    Car with missing tire rim and damaged brake drum, illustrating worst luck on vacation mishap shared in pictures

    We are on our way home from a nice vacation in Greece, and right when we wanted to stop for the night at the border to Germany, bam...

    Individualofnouse Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is called having an annual checkup done of your caravan before you take it on vacation (actually mandatory in most European countries)

    #42

    Adventure Vacations

    Car door smashed with broken glass on seat and floor, showing bad luck on vacation with vehicle damage incident.

    On vacation with my little kids. Long travel across Europe and at night stopped for a night in a hotel in Lille near the train station. Before I went to bed, I considered myself lucky to have found free parking. In the morning, a broken passenger window in our car, and the resulting shenanigans with insurance and police. First time in France in 15 years, and I expected to practice my rusty French on different subjects.

    Nothing was stolen, as nothing was inside that was worth it. Just have to deal with the aftermath of the damage.

    falkenfink Report

    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When your car looks like a garbage can, who wants to steal it?

    #43

    Day One: Two Broken Ankles

    Close-up of a wheelchair and injured legs with bandages, illustrating worst luck on vacation incidents shared online.

    eelwood48 Report

    #44

    Trip Ended Before The Border

    Tweet about a family vacation fail involving carbon monoxide poisoning during a trip to Canada, showing the worst luck on vacation.

    jackie_j_666 Report

    #45

    The Reality Of The Parks: It’s Not About The Perfect Photos

    Family on vacation with stroller and baby, illustrating some of the worst luck moments shared in travel experiences.

    A 45-minute line to meet Moana (she’s a huge fan), breastfeeding my baby while sweating, my husband fanning me so the baby would fall asleep - all for the big moment… And then our toddler didn’t even want the photo. The real magic of Disney - hahaha, just drama! But we had an amazing trip!

    Karla Vargas Report

    #46

    Thought I Was Charging My Computer For A 6-Hour Road Trip. Guess Not

    Misaligned power adapter barely fitting into a wall outlet showcasing bad luck on vacation shared in photos.

    misanthropickorowa Report

    #47

    Just Went To Thailand For The Holiday, Just Found This In My Hotel Room Above The Bed. Bring A Black Light Next Time

    Wooden floor panels with water damage stain, illustrating bad luck on vacation in an indoor setting.

    XMenPerseus56 Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d say some people are just pigs but that’s an insult to pigs

    #48

    While My Family And I Were On A Beach Trip (Back During Early November), Our Back Deck Collapsed

    Outdoor deck with broken railing and toppled patio furniture showing worst luck on vacation incident.

    The wood was rotting, evidently, and became too weak and fell out of the frame.

    Dr-Ludwig07 Report

    #49

    15 Minutes Cost Me 9 Hours And $180

    Screenshot showing flight time details with departure at 10:15 AM and arrival at 5:58 PM, illustrating worst luck on vacation.

    I lost nine hours of vacation today, because a business blocked off a portion of a street.

    I left for work on time, but hit some traffic on the final mile of my journey to work. A business needed some work done, which shut down one lane of a 4 lane street. That slowed the already busy traffic to a crawl. I followed my work procedures and called in, letting them know that I would be late. I arrived and clocked in 15 minutes late, all of which was lost to the last mile of traffic. My boss even commented on the Google Street maps having gone dark red right where I said I was in traffic.

    When I get in, I'm reminded that since I am closing, and this is the end of the work week, I can't make up the time at the end of my shift, which means that I have to burn an hour of PTO. This is unfortunate, but not the end of the world...

    Until someone remembered that it's a holiday weekend.

    Our policy states that if you don't work your full shift the day before the holiday, you don't get paid for the holiday. Instead, in order to get paid my full 40 hours, I have to take 8 hours of vacation for my day off.

    And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you turn 15 minutes into 9 hours.

    w021wjs Report

    #50

    Vacation Mode: Parked Permanently

    White SUV with open doors and hood, stranded due to dead car battery, an example of worst luck on vacation.

    austinrmcook Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happened to me once only it was leaving the car lot of the hospital and I ran out of gas. The attendant told me I had to move it. Did I mention I was at the hospital getting an ultrasound on my 8 month high risk pregnancy?

    #51

    Meeting Family After A Long Trip And Asking Someone To Take Your Photo, Only To Not Include The Giant Monument You’re Standing In Front Of

    Group of people posing in front of Mount Rushmore, illustrating vacation moments with the worst luck shared in photos.

    yourstrulyjarjar Report

    #52

    Was A Little Tired On A Family Trip So My Father Took Over. This Is My Car Not Even An Hour Later

    Damaged car at night in an intersection illustrating worst luck on vacation with a severe front-end crash.

    Kannahayabusa12 Report

    #53

    2 Days After Getting A Car Rental And I’m At The East Rim Of The Grand Canyon NP

    Worn-out car tire showing heavy tread damage, illustrating worst luck on vacation travel mishaps.

    Family vacation stayed in southwest Utah to go to Zion, Bryce Canyon, and the Grand Canyon. Drove 3.5 hours to the East Rim, as the North Rim is/ was closed because of a fire. Got into the NP, parked at the first lookout, and saw this. Middle of nowhere, Arizona.

    duathman Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You didn't check the tyres when you took the rental car? Rookie error.

    #54

    Checked Into The Hotel, Forgot The Luggage

    Tweet about worst luck on vacation with lost suitcase after 29-hour drive causing family vacation fail.

    borndabronx Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kevin grew up. https://www.reddit.com/r/BestofRedditorUpdates/comments/tz6ebk/the_tale_of_kevin_the_fool/

    #55

    First Vacation In 7 Years. Decided To Go To Dales Gap Motorcycle Resort. We Leave Tomorrow

    Rainfall forecast map showing heavy storm impact across southeastern US, a key example of worst vacation luck shared in photos.

    We're staying just north of Robbinsville and will have to take either the Cherohala Skyway or go down the tail of the dragon to get there, as we're traveling from Nashville.

    akbdayruiner Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu

