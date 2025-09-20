ADVERTISEMENT

Technology changes at such a breakneck speed, that it can be hard to remember just how “slow” things used to be. Just fifteen years ago, the idea of everyone having a touchscreen phone was something out of Star Trek. The result is that some folks end up a little left behind, even if they don’t know it yet.

So we’ve gathered some amusing, chaotic and downright hilarious “old people online” moments from across the internet. If you’re a senior who is perfectly adept at using the ‘net, please take this in good humor, and perhaps leave a comment for others to know. Be sure to get comfortable as you scroll through and upvote the best ones.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Social media post showing humorous comment under a friendship story, highlighting older people failed at technology moments.

OldEldersonline Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor Kimberly just got publicly outed. Or maybe everyone except Mom knew?

Vote comment up
40
40points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Older people failed at technology with a humorous comment on a wedding status post on social media.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    72points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Screenshot of a social media post showing an older person's humorous technology fail with an alarming hurricane message.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    64points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Describing older people using technology and the internet has a tendency to become inadvertently comical, and comedy arises through both generational contrast, timing, and the quirkiness of online culture in itself. It's not ridicule that makes it compelling but the way it highlights the contrast between a life spent according to pre-digital norms and the fast, sometimes dizzying, pace of the digital realm.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the primary ways that these moments are funny is in the contrast between expectation and outcome. Later generations that are raised on the internet will breezily work their way through apps, gadgets, and social media with little thought. Watching an individual who approaches the same tools with an entirely different kind of thinking exposes little pockets of misconception that can have enormous, funny results.
    #4

    Older people failing at technology, with a man on a forklift and humorous social media comments below.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    63points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Screenshot of a social media post where an older person humorously fails at technology by confusing a plant name request.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    61points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Comment from older person trying to use technology humorously with music video and misspelled words on screen.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    58points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    An elderly person could employ the use of a search bar in a way that is unnatural, just like one would talk or employ offline thinking on an online platform. The result is always unforeseen, and surprise is also part of the necessary components of humor. That being said, research suggests that in many places in the world, the majority of older folks do regularly use the internet.

    #7

    Screenshot of a humorous WhatsApp message showing older people failing at technology with a group chat creation error.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    54points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a critical comment about a wedding show, highlighting comedy and older people failing at technology.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    52points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Text message conversation between a grandmother and grandchild showing older people failing at technology but providing comedy.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    51points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The internet is all about speed, even though it’s been around over forty years. Jokes, memes, and slang are born and die within days. To someone who doesn't know this rhythm, joining in on the conversation is like walking into a party halfway through. They will occasionally use an antiquated turn of phrase, respond way after the close of a thread, or misuse a meme format. To younger audiences, these errors feel cartoonish, but they also feel quaint because they show someone actually trying to be a part of something that wasn't built with them in mind. The humor is less a question of incompetence and more a question of clash of tempos: one charging along and the other dragging along at their own speed.
    #10

    Older people fail at technology with a humorous photo mix-up involving Liverpool FC passport pictures.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    50points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Older person commenting on social media, confusing chat with web browser, illustrating older people failing at technology humor.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    48points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤣🤣 I had to teach that to my mom. Thankfully she wasn't searching anything weird, she just didn't understand.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Screenshot of a Facebook conversation showing older people failing at technology with humorous misunderstandings.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    48points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would be the day grandson had to start looking for places to live.

    Vote comment up
    25
    25points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cultural references enter into it as well. People who lived the majority of their lives before the internet became a part of daily life have different reference points and touchstones. When they encounter online trends, they translate them in terms of the music, TV, or events of their formative years. This can result in laughable confusions between new and old contexts. For example, someone might decipher a web abbreviation from knowledge in a completely different field of study or view a viral clip in terms of a commercial from decades ago. These are the moments that reveal how technology is not so neutral but imbued with human memories and routines that it gets through them. The humor is due to the clash of two worlds: digital shorthand and analog experience.
    #13

    Older people failing at technology with humorous Facebook comments about a Tesco page mix-up.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    47points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man sitting at outdoor table with a humorous sign illustrating older people failing at technology comedy.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    41points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Social media post showing older people failing at technology but providing quality comedy with funny comments and reactions.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    39points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kellyh_wilder avatar
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grandma knows all about it. Otherwise there'd be no granddaughter.

    Vote comment up
    26
    26points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    There is a physical element to the humor as well. Technology these days is constructed on assumptions of how humans use screens, buttons, and menus. A tap that was too long, a simulated swipe, or an accidental camera angle can yield results no one ever intended. Pieces of footage showing people holding a phone upside down while making a video call or punching single keys at a slow pace with one hand demonstrate how design choices affect real people in ways other than intended. It is entertaining not because of failure but rather because of how such small things break open the underlying learning curve that is involved with tools so many take for granted.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Screenshot of a Google Maps business listing mistakenly created with the name What Is In Energy Drinks, showing a residential address.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    39points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they got some really good reviews apparently, lol. Four of them.

    Vote comment up
    25
    25points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Text message conversation showing older person struggling with technology and voice assistant commands, providing comedy.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    38points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Text messages from grandma showing technology fails with emojis, highlighting older people’s humorous struggles with tech.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    38points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    At its essence, all of these situations are amusing because they are revealing weaknesses. Technology has a sheen to it about being infallible, obvious, and streamlined. Having someone go at it without that assumption being in place strips away the glaze. It reminds everyone that beneath the flashy marketing and fluid interfaces, technology still must be translated into. That translation depends on age and experience, and the authenticity of those differences creates humor.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Facebook comments showing older people failing at technology while trying to find apple sauce price at Walmart.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    37points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Facebook post with a humorous message and avatar, showing older people failed at technology moments with comedy.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    36points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Screenshot of a humorous review showing older people failing at technology with a funny car wash misunderstanding.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    33points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    This type of content also offers a mirror for younger audiences. It is easy to forget that the digital landscape is constantly changing. What feels natural today may be confusing tomorrow. Observing an older generation struggling with technology reminds one that nobody is too immune from ending up out of sync with the new platforms at some time. The humor is thus qualified by acknowledgment, a glimpse of how each of them may eventually look to future generations.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Text post with humorous content illustrating older people failing at technology, providing comedy in a social media setting.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    33points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Chat conversation showing older person confusing a buyer-seller exchange on a technology-related item.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    33points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Facebook post with older person humor about failing at technology, warning friends about fake friend requests and hacking attempts.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    31points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Finally, the reason why material on older adults and technology and internet usage is so frequently funny is due to its combination of surprise, clash of cultures, and genuine human interaction. It presents the disconnect between design and practice, respects curiosity, and reminds us to be aware that laughter can iron out the rough edges of technological upheaval. Far from being light entertainment, these examples emphasize the strength of people of all ages and show that humor is able to overcome generational boundaries even in the world of technology.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Social media post showing an older user humorously failing at technology with a coffee brand tweet reply.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    31points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Live chat screen showing humorous older person failing at technology by mistaking chat for a virus message.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Older people failed at technology with humorous posts including funny health advice and social media comments.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Screenshot of a social media post showing older people failing at technology with humorous online shopping confusion.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Text message and missed call from grandpa, showcasing older people failing at technology with humorous results.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Screenshot of a humorous social media comment showing older people failing at technology with funny group chat confusion.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Screenshot of a funny social media fail where an older person mistakenly wishes a deceased friend happy birthday.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Older person’s humorous tech fail with a dramatic, edited selfie blending face and sunset background.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Older people failing at technology sharing confused and humorous health updates with digital avatars and colorful backgrounds.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Facebook post showing a humorous text about older people failing at technology with a blue background and cake illustrations.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Screenshot of older person’s social media post showing a technology fail with humorous comments about sobriety milestones.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Text message screenshot showing older person failing at technology by sending a photo note with a paperclip attachment.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mistake? Or did someone just crash their car? 🤭

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Older man wearing a crocheted poncho inside a living room, showcasing a funny technology fail moment.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Older person humorously fails at technology by sharing a selfie in a work review, providing quality comedy moments.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Older people failed at technology, creating funny moments with confusing messages about serious topics.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a humorous fail involving older people and technology with a shocking observation.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I don't want anyone staring in disbelief at my willie suspension!" (Black Adder)

    Vote comment up
    20
    20points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Older person humorously misunderstands technology and social interactions, showcasing a funny fail with digital communication.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Facebook post with emojis misused in a sad message, illustrating older people failing at technology and providing comedy.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel bad for people who are trying to send horrible news and haven't mastered emoticons and emojis yet.

    Vote comment up
    18
    18points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    Facebook post showing older user humorously engaging with technology, illustrating older people failing at technology moments.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Older people fail at technology with funny Facebook message mixing Easter wishes and serious news.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Screenshot of social media posts showing a humorous technology fail involving confused status updates by older people.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Text conversation showing older person struggling with technology, humorously calling Uber as a taxi service fails.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Furniture listing showing a humorous typo by older person failing at technology, calling an ottoman an abdomen for sale.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Text message conversation with older person sending a SpongeBob Christmas image, showing older people failing at technology.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Text messages from grandma humorously failing at technology with funny mistakes about cleaning rug stains.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m not sure how someone can reach grandma status and not know how to deal with pøø stains

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Older person humorously fails at technology with a confusing social media post about their cat’s kidney failure.

    OldEldersonline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Note: this post originally had 72 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!