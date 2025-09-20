50 Old People Who Haven’t Got The Hang Of The Internet Blessed Us With Unintentional Comedy Gold
Technology changes at such a breakneck speed, that it can be hard to remember just how “slow” things used to be. Just fifteen years ago, the idea of everyone having a touchscreen phone was something out of Star Trek. The result is that some folks end up a little left behind, even if they don’t know it yet.
So we’ve gathered some amusing, chaotic and downright hilarious “old people online” moments from across the internet. If you’re a senior who is perfectly adept at using the ‘net, please take this in good humor, and perhaps leave a comment for others to know. Be sure to get comfortable as you scroll through and upvote the best ones.
Poor Kimberly just got publicly outed. Or maybe everyone except Mom knew?
Describing older people using technology and the internet has a tendency to become inadvertently comical, and comedy arises through both generational contrast, timing, and the quirkiness of online culture in itself. It's not ridicule that makes it compelling but the way it highlights the contrast between a life spent according to pre-digital norms and the fast, sometimes dizzying, pace of the digital realm.
One of the primary ways that these moments are funny is in the contrast between expectation and outcome. Later generations that are raised on the internet will breezily work their way through apps, gadgets, and social media with little thought. Watching an individual who approaches the same tools with an entirely different kind of thinking exposes little pockets of misconception that can have enormous, funny results.
An elderly person could employ the use of a search bar in a way that is unnatural, just like one would talk or employ offline thinking on an online platform. The result is always unforeseen, and surprise is also part of the necessary components of humor. That being said, research suggests that in many places in the world, the majority of older folks do regularly use the internet.
The internet is all about speed, even though it’s been around over forty years. Jokes, memes, and slang are born and die within days. To someone who doesn't know this rhythm, joining in on the conversation is like walking into a party halfway through. They will occasionally use an antiquated turn of phrase, respond way after the close of a thread, or misuse a meme format. To younger audiences, these errors feel cartoonish, but they also feel quaint because they show someone actually trying to be a part of something that wasn't built with them in mind. The humor is less a question of incompetence and more a question of clash of tempos: one charging along and the other dragging along at their own speed.
🤣🤣 I had to teach that to my mom. Thankfully she wasn't searching anything weird, she just didn't understand.
This would be the day grandson had to start looking for places to live.
Cultural references enter into it as well. People who lived the majority of their lives before the internet became a part of daily life have different reference points and touchstones. When they encounter online trends, they translate them in terms of the music, TV, or events of their formative years. This can result in laughable confusions between new and old contexts. For example, someone might decipher a web abbreviation from knowledge in a completely different field of study or view a viral clip in terms of a commercial from decades ago. These are the moments that reveal how technology is not so neutral but imbued with human memories and routines that it gets through them. The humor is due to the clash of two worlds: digital shorthand and analog experience.
Grandma knows all about it. Otherwise there'd be no granddaughter.
There is a physical element to the humor as well. Technology these days is constructed on assumptions of how humans use screens, buttons, and menus. A tap that was too long, a simulated swipe, or an accidental camera angle can yield results no one ever intended. Pieces of footage showing people holding a phone upside down while making a video call or punching single keys at a slow pace with one hand demonstrate how design choices affect real people in ways other than intended. It is entertaining not because of failure but rather because of how such small things break open the underlying learning curve that is involved with tools so many take for granted.
And they got some really good reviews apparently, lol. Four of them.
At its essence, all of these situations are amusing because they are revealing weaknesses. Technology has a sheen to it about being infallible, obvious, and streamlined. Having someone go at it without that assumption being in place strips away the glaze. It reminds everyone that beneath the flashy marketing and fluid interfaces, technology still must be translated into. That translation depends on age and experience, and the authenticity of those differences creates humor.
This type of content also offers a mirror for younger audiences. It is easy to forget that the digital landscape is constantly changing. What feels natural today may be confusing tomorrow. Observing an older generation struggling with technology reminds one that nobody is too immune from ending up out of sync with the new platforms at some time. The humor is thus qualified by acknowledgment, a glimpse of how each of them may eventually look to future generations.
Finally, the reason why material on older adults and technology and internet usage is so frequently funny is due to its combination of surprise, clash of cultures, and genuine human interaction. It presents the disconnect between design and practice, respects curiosity, and reminds us to be aware that laughter can iron out the rough edges of technological upheaval. Far from being light entertainment, these examples emphasize the strength of people of all ages and show that humor is able to overcome generational boundaries even in the world of technology.
What's the background? I cannot make any sense of it?
"I don't want anyone staring in disbelief at my willie suspension!" (Black Adder)
I feel bad for people who are trying to send horrible news and haven't mastered emoticons and emojis yet.
This is going to happen to all of us. "Good morning. Please imagine your secret image to unlock your Neuralink 4."
This is me now! I Google "how to do such-and-such" and it tells me: "Go to the XXX page and click on XXX" and I'm like, "How do I find the XXX page?" I feel sorry for the Geek Squad people - I'm sure after they hang up after talking with me they're laughing their faces off + telling their coworkers the whole conversation. My hubs and I (both 76) just got our 1st smartphones about 5 months ago + we're still googling how to do "such + such." We *have* mastered on + off! 😁
Depends on which internets we're talking about. Sir Tim's HTML came out when you were 10. TCP/IP, years before you were born.Load More Replies...
This is me now! I Google "how to do such-and-such" and it tells me: "Go to the XXX page and click on XXX" and I'm like, "How do I find the XXX page?" I feel sorry for the Geek Squad people - I'm sure after they hang up after talking with me they're laughing their faces off + telling their coworkers the whole conversation. My hubs and I (both 76) just got our 1st smartphones about 5 months ago + we're still googling how to do "such + such." We *have* mastered on + off! 😁
