ADVERTISEMENT

Technology changes at such a breakneck speed, that it can be hard to remember just how “slow” things used to be. Just fifteen years ago, the idea of everyone having a touchscreen phone was something out of Star Trek. The result is that some folks end up a little left behind, even if they don’t know it yet.

So we’ve gathered some amusing, chaotic and downright hilarious “old people online” moments from across the internet. If you’re a senior who is perfectly adept at using the ‘net, please take this in good humor, and perhaps leave a comment for others to know. Be sure to get comfortable as you scroll through and upvote the best ones.