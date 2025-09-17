109 Times People Purchased Something Based On A Picture And Got Something Completely Different
More often than not these days, when you buy something, you don’t actually see it until it shows up in front of you. Online shopping, food delivery and questionable listings all sometimes remind us why buyers have to be aware.
So we’ve put together a list of some of the best posts from the “Expectations Vs Reality” online group showcasing the times folks didn’t get what they expected. So settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.
Ordered The Blanket From A Sketchy Seeming Website. They Nailed It!
My Daughter's Birthday Cake From Last Year
This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon
Comedy rises and falls on surprise, and nothing surprises more than the gap between what we think will happen and what happens. That is why "What I ordered vs. What I got" pictures are a staple of the internet, especially in the fields of online retailing and quick eats. Basically, these images work because they use one of the oldest devices in comedy, the breaking of expectations.
When you hit "buy now" online, you're buying a promise of a sort. That seductive picture of a flowing gown that will slide like silk, the fast food advertisement with a burger heaped high with inexplicably fresh lettuce, or the sleek device that appears to have been ripped from a sci-fi movie, the entire experience forms a mental picture.
The Way We Advertise Our Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas vs. The Way I Like To Make Them For Customers
Elsa Cake
Her name was Elsa. She was an ice queen. But that was 30 years ago and now she's seen some s**t in snow. Now it's an ice rink, but not for Elsa. Still in the dress she used to wear, melted snowflakes in her hair. She sits there so refined and drinks herself ice blind. She lost her youth and she lost Anna now she's lost her mind. Arendellle....Arendelle Cabana....
Glass Mug
Comedy, though, runs into disaster when reality knocks on your door and bears no resemblance to the fantasy. That "luxury dress" is made of cheap polyester and fits a kid. The burger is a thin patty hiding in a dismal smear of lettuce. The science-fiction device? A fragile bit of plastic that can't seem to function.
Some Boots From Amazon
Beauty Products These Days
Tasty Cheese
The joke works because the setup is relatable. Everybody has, at some point, been a victim of the gap between marketing and actuality. That common disappointment is turned into laughter when another person records it. Rather than just commiserating about disappointment, people embrace it by making their bad luck entertainment. This makes the subversion more digestible, it's not just about being disappointed, it's about catching the humor in being disappointed.
My Kid Cried
What My Sister Asked For vs. What The Salon Did vs. What My Mom Did After The Salon Disaster
Shirt I Ordered vs. What I Got
The structure here is almost identical with that of the traditional joke form. The anticipation is the "setup," carefully built with pictures of perfection. The "punchline" is the surprise: a deformed cake, a deformed stuffed animal, or food that looks as if it has been dropped on the floor and then placed on the table. Because the punchline is something that one can view and something that is often enhanced through contrast, it strikes immediately and en masse, no language ability necessary. It's comedy in its most universal sense.
Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday
My Friend Bought This Costume Online And I’ve Been Laughing All Day
Merry Christmas Everyone!
A second way these expectation mismatch posts succeed is through their built-in sincerity. Advertising relies on deception, on exactly choreographed images designed to persuade. "What I got" photos take that away, exposing the rough, disappointing, and hilariously imperfect reality. It's a raw moment in a world of presentation sheen, and truth, when it defies artifice, has always been fertile ground for comedy.
What My Mother Ordered vs. What She Got
Includes A "Private Balcony." Is Just A View Of The Wall Of The Next Building
These Things Never Work Out, Do They?
There is also a thread of resolve here. Laughter instead of pouting over frustration, and in doing so, reclaiming some control in a situation that otherwise is helpless. You might not be able to return that ugly dress or refund your miserable burger, but you can at least garner some likes, chuckles, and solidarity online.
I Got This Ice Cream Bar From A 7 Eleven Store In Tokyo And It Was Exactly The Same As In Picture. Plus It Was Delicious!
The Birthday Cake My Wife Made For Our Daughter
I Ordered Bruschetta From My Local Pizza Shop
"What I ordered vs. What I got" works because it universalizes one of the lesser tragedies of life and makes it funny. There's humor in the shock, the surprise no one expects, and there are few surprises more reliable than expecting beauty and receiving anarchy instead. And by embracing difference, the internet has provided us with a kind of humor that's not just actual but long-lasting, since disappointment will always find ways to seep into our lives, and the best way to handle it is usually to laugh.
Creepy
$60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me
Clearly she died when she looked in the mirror.
I Asked For A Sugar Photo Bday Cake. I Got A Horrible Hand Drawing Instead
The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received
My 5 year old nephew could make a better attempt!
Are You Kidding Me
Minnie Gained Some Weight
These Sly, Sly Bastards
Alien Balloons
Underwater Scene Puzzle My Kids Got
How long did the kid need to realise those aren't fishes
The Mask I Ordered (Left) vs. The Mask I Got (Right)
Another Classic "What I Ordered vs. What I Got"!
Didn’t order it large enough?
Found On Twitter
Nailed It!
You know those babies are photoshopped into all those positions, right?
Cute Little Aldi Ice Cream Cones
Lady Gaga Doll
My Girlfriend Spent $100 To Get Me A White Claw Cake For My Birthday. She Was Less Than Pleased With The Result
Husband Tried To Make A Dolphin For My Cocktail. It's The Cutest Eel I've Ever Seen
I Bought This Bob Ross Chia Pet . . . These Are Not Happy Trees
My Son Turned 1 Yesterday. This Was The Topper To His Space Themed Cake
Latex Thigh Highs Ordered But Got What Seems Like The Case For Sleeping Bags
My Aunt Tried To Make A Cake Of Dolly Parton For A Friend
Reality Way Better Than Expectation!
I'm Seriously Impressed By This Frozen Pizza
My Sister’s Nails For A Wedding
I Swear I Have Normal Size Hand
This Is Bad Right ??
Giant Teddy Bear
The Top Is Pottery That My Mom Got In Germany, The Bottom Is My Attempt To Make It In My Ceramics Class ://
My Darth Maul Birthday Cake Ate Too Much Cake
My Wife’s Felting Project
Restaurant’s Charcuterie Board As Advertised vs. What I Got
This Brownie
I Ordered A Sausage Roll At My Uni’s Cafe Today
These Cat Socks
The Amount Of Carrots Included In My Subscription Meal Kit
Went To Taco Bill To Try Their New Taco And This Is What I Got Compared To What It's Advertised As
Seafood Bowl In Sapporo Japan
Gummy Bummer
I mean... on the lid you see what it looks like... unless they're complaining about the lack of orange... *Edit: I know see it says "liquid jam center", so yes they have all right to complain.*
I Feel Robbed Of My Chocolate
Expectation vs. Reality After A 6-Month Backorder From West Elm
Room Service At The Hotel I'm Staying At, I Was So Excited Too
My Husband Warned Me His Gift For Me Wasn't Nearly As Nice As It Looked Online. I Cracked Up When I Opened It And Saw The Crystal Mug(S) So Many Have Been Duped By
Well Then
Mildly Disappointed But Very Amused
Airport Grilled Cheese
Tried A Mirror Glaze
I Travelled All This Way Because Of Reddit
No. You traveled all that way because a photographer recolored their photos
I Mean Idk What I Was Expecting But It Wasn’t This
My Wife's McDonald's Cone In The Drive Through Last Night
Look. They get a little excited when the machine actually works.
I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs
Made A Unicorn Cake For My Little Cousin
Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got
Had No Idea What To Expect. Received Cool Talisman Necklace
The Shirt I Ordered And The Shirt I Got
Birthday Cake I Asked For vs. What I Got
That doesn't look so bad, to me. Colours are a little different.