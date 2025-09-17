So we’ve put together a list of some of the best posts from the “Expectations Vs Reality” online group showcasing the times folks didn’t get what they expected. So settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

More often than not these days, when you buy something, you don’t actually see it until it shows up in front of you. Online shopping, food delivery and questionable listings all sometimes remind us why buyers have to be aware.

#1 Ordered The Blanket From A Sketchy Seeming Website. They Nailed It! Share icon

#2 My Daughter's Birthday Cake From Last Year Share icon

#3 This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon Share icon

Comedy rises and falls on surprise, and nothing surprises more than the gap between what we think will happen and what happens. That is why "What I ordered vs. What I got" pictures are a staple of the internet, especially in the fields of online retailing and quick eats. Basically, these images work because they use one of the oldest devices in comedy, the breaking of expectations. ADVERTISEMENT When you hit "buy now" online, you're buying a promise of a sort. That seductive picture of a flowing gown that will slide like silk, the fast food advertisement with a burger heaped high with inexplicably fresh lettuce, or the sleek device that appears to have been ripped from a sci-fi movie, the entire experience forms a mental picture.

#4 The Way We Advertise Our Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas vs. The Way I Like To Make Them For Customers Share icon

#5 Elsa Cake Share icon

#6 Glass Mug Share icon

Comedy, though, runs into disaster when reality knocks on your door and bears no resemblance to the fantasy. That "luxury dress" is made of cheap polyester and fits a kid. The burger is a thin patty hiding in a dismal smear of lettuce. The science-fiction device? A fragile bit of plastic that can't seem to function.

#7 Some Boots From Amazon Share icon

#8 Beauty Products These Days Share icon

#9 Tasty Cheese Share icon

The joke works because the setup is relatable. Everybody has, at some point, been a victim of the gap between marketing and actuality. That common disappointment is turned into laughter when another person records it. Rather than just commiserating about disappointment, people embrace it by making their bad luck entertainment. This makes the subversion more digestible, it's not just about being disappointed, it's about catching the humor in being disappointed.

#10 My Kid Cried Share icon

#11 What My Sister Asked For vs. What The Salon Did vs. What My Mom Did After The Salon Disaster Share icon

#12 Shirt I Ordered vs. What I Got Share icon

The structure here is almost identical with that of the traditional joke form. The anticipation is the "setup," carefully built with pictures of perfection. The "punchline" is the surprise: a deformed cake, a deformed stuffed animal, or food that looks as if it has been dropped on the floor and then placed on the table. Because the punchline is something that one can view and something that is often enhanced through contrast, it strikes immediately and en masse, no language ability necessary. It's comedy in its most universal sense.

#13 Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday Share icon

#14 My Friend Bought This Costume Online And I’ve Been Laughing All Day Share icon

#15 Merry Christmas Everyone! Share icon

A second way these expectation mismatch posts succeed is through their built-in sincerity. Advertising relies on deception, on exactly choreographed images designed to persuade. "What I got" photos take that away, exposing the rough, disappointing, and hilariously imperfect reality. It's a raw moment in a world of presentation sheen, and truth, when it defies artifice, has always been fertile ground for comedy. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 What My Mother Ordered vs. What She Got Share icon

#17 Includes A "Private Balcony." Is Just A View Of The Wall Of The Next Building Share icon

#18 These Things Never Work Out, Do They? Share icon

There is also a thread of resolve here. Laughter instead of pouting over frustration, and in doing so, reclaiming some control in a situation that otherwise is helpless. You might not be able to return that ugly dress or refund your miserable burger, but you can at least garner some likes, chuckles, and solidarity online.

#19 I Got This Ice Cream Bar From A 7 Eleven Store In Tokyo And It Was Exactly The Same As In Picture. Plus It Was Delicious! Share icon

#20 The Birthday Cake My Wife Made For Our Daughter Share icon

#21 I Ordered Bruschetta From My Local Pizza Shop Share icon

"What I ordered vs. What I got" works because it universalizes one of the lesser tragedies of life and makes it funny. There's humor in the shock, the surprise no one expects, and there are few surprises more reliable than expecting beauty and receiving anarchy instead. And by embracing difference, the internet has provided us with a kind of humor that's not just actual but long-lasting, since disappointment will always find ways to seep into our lives, and the best way to handle it is usually to laugh.

#22 Creepy Share icon

#23 $60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me Share icon

#24 I Asked For A Sugar Photo Bday Cake. I Got A Horrible Hand Drawing Instead Share icon

#25 The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received Share icon

#26 Are You Kidding Me Share icon

#27 Minnie Gained Some Weight Share icon

#28 These Sly, Sly Bastards Share icon

#29 Alien Balloons Share icon

#30 Underwater Scene Puzzle My Kids Got Share icon

#31 The Mask I Ordered (Left) vs. The Mask I Got (Right) Share icon

#32 Another Classic "What I Ordered vs. What I Got"! Share icon

#33 Found On Twitter Share icon

#34 Nailed It! Share icon

#35 Cute Little Aldi Ice Cream Cones Share icon

#36 Lady Gaga Doll Share icon

#37 My Girlfriend Spent $100 To Get Me A White Claw Cake For My Birthday. She Was Less Than Pleased With The Result Share icon

#38 Husband Tried To Make A Dolphin For My Cocktail. It's The Cutest Eel I've Ever Seen Share icon

#39 I Bought This Bob Ross Chia Pet . . . These Are Not Happy Trees Share icon

#40 My Son Turned 1 Yesterday. This Was The Topper To His Space Themed Cake Share icon

#41 Latex Thigh Highs Ordered But Got What Seems Like The Case For Sleeping Bags Share icon

#42 My Aunt Tried To Make A Cake Of Dolly Parton For A Friend Share icon

#43 Reality Way Better Than Expectation! Share icon

#44 I'm Seriously Impressed By This Frozen Pizza Share icon

#45 My Sister’s Nails For A Wedding Share icon

#46 I Swear I Have Normal Size Hand Share icon

#47 This Is Bad Right ?? Share icon

#48 Giant Teddy Bear Share icon

#49 The Top Is Pottery That My Mom Got In Germany, The Bottom Is My Attempt To Make It In My Ceramics Class :// Share icon

#50 My Darth Maul Birthday Cake Ate Too Much Cake Share icon

#51 My Wife’s Felting Project Share icon

#52 Restaurant’s Charcuterie Board As Advertised vs. What I Got Share icon

#53 This Brownie Share icon

#54 I Ordered A Sausage Roll At My Uni’s Cafe Today Share icon

#55 These Cat Socks Share icon

#56 The Amount Of Carrots Included In My Subscription Meal Kit Share icon

#57 Went To Taco Bill To Try Their New Taco And This Is What I Got Compared To What It's Advertised As Share icon

#58 Seafood Bowl In Sapporo Japan Share icon

#59 Gummy Bummer Share icon

#60 I Feel Robbed Of My Chocolate Share icon

#61 Expectation vs. Reality After A 6-Month Backorder From West Elm Share icon

#62 Room Service At The Hotel I'm Staying At, I Was So Excited Too Share icon

#63 My Husband Warned Me His Gift For Me Wasn't Nearly As Nice As It Looked Online. I Cracked Up When I Opened It And Saw The Crystal Mug(S) So Many Have Been Duped By Share icon

#64 Well Then Share icon

#65 Mildly Disappointed But Very Amused Share icon

#66 Airport Grilled Cheese Share icon

#67 Tried A Mirror Glaze Share icon

#68 I Travelled All This Way Because Of Reddit Share icon

#69 I Mean Idk What I Was Expecting But It Wasn’t This Share icon

#70 My Wife's McDonald's Cone In The Drive Through Last Night Share icon

#71 I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs Share icon

#72 Made A Unicorn Cake For My Little Cousin Share icon

#73 Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got Share icon

#74 Had No Idea What To Expect. Received Cool Talisman Necklace Share icon

#75 The Shirt I Ordered And The Shirt I Got Share icon

#76 Ice Cream Expectation Share icon

#77 Birthday Cake I Asked For vs. What I Got Share icon

#78 Ordered A Custom Embroidered Sweatshirt Of My Girlfriend’s Cat Share icon

#79 Thanks Amazon. I Was Going For ‘Boho Chic’, But You Gave Me ‘Tacky Brothel’ Share icon

#80 The Wedding Cake We Ordered vs. The Cake We Picked Up Share icon

#81 I Hope My Father Loves It! Share icon

#82 Daughter Wanted A Homemade “Little Mermaid” Cake. I Tried Really Hard Share icon

#83 Daughter Brought An Emoji Marshmallow Lollipop Thing Back From Mexico Share icon

