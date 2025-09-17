ADVERTISEMENT

More often than not these days, when you buy something, you don’t actually see it until it shows up in front of you. Online shopping, food delivery and questionable listings all sometimes remind us why buyers have to be aware.

So we’ve put together a list of some of the best posts from the “Expectations Vs Reality” online group showcasing the times folks didn’t get what they expected. So settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1

Ordered The Blanket From A Sketchy Seeming Website. They Nailed It!

Person holding a blanket with printed dogs that look very different from the real dogs sitting nearby, illustrating purchase fails.

ezfriedchiken Report

    #2

    My Daughter's Birthday Cake From Last Year

    Hand-drawn design versus real panda birthday cake showing surprising differences in purchased product based on picture.

    Awnya Report

    #3

    This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon

    Round embroidered patch showing a UFO and phrase altered, illustrating people purchasing based on a picture and getting different items.

    Chsrmsy Report

    Comedy rises and falls on surprise, and nothing surprises more than the gap between what we think will happen and what happens. That is why "What I ordered vs. What I got" pictures are a staple of the internet, especially in the fields of online retailing and quick eats. Basically, these images work because they use one of the oldest devices in comedy, the breaking of expectations.

    When you hit "buy now" online, you're buying a promise of a sort. That seductive picture of a flowing gown that will slide like silk, the fast food advertisement with a burger heaped high with inexplicably fresh lettuce, or the sleek device that appears to have been ripped from a sci-fi movie, the entire experience forms a mental picture.

    #4

    The Way We Advertise Our Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas vs. The Way I Like To Make Them For Customers

    Comparison of pizza purchased based on a picture and the disappointing, poorly made pizza received instead

    ArcusArtifex Report

    #5

    Elsa Cake

    Comparison of a beautifully crafted Elsa cake on the left and a poorly executed cake on the right, showing a purchase based on a picture.

    sweethandz Report

    aliceinwinterland avatar
    Vexed Panda
    Vexed Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her name was Elsa. She was an ice queen. But that was 30 years ago and now she's seen some s**t in snow. Now it's an ice rink, but not for Elsa. Still in the dress she used to wear, melted snowflakes in her hair. She sits there so refined and drinks herself ice blind. She lost her youth and she lost Anna now she's lost her mind. Arendellle....Arendelle Cabana....

    #6

    Glass Mug

    Stacked books mug purchased online versus the actual product received showing a disappointment in online shopping.

    Easy_Rate_6938 Report

    Comedy, though, runs into disaster when reality knocks on your door and bears no resemblance to the fantasy. That "luxury dress" is made of cheap polyester and fits a kid. The burger is a thin patty hiding in a dismal smear of lettuce. The science-fiction device? A fragile bit of plastic that can't seem to function.
    #7

    Some Boots From Amazon

    Comparison of motorcycle boots versus oversized rubber boots received after an online purchase based on a picture.

    Tzl1337 Report

    bogdanchelariu avatar
    Bogdan C
    Bogdan C
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know I should feel sorry for OP, but I snort-laughed at this one! :))

    #8

    Beauty Products These Days

    Black face mask package on hand and woman wearing a small mask on her forehead showing purchase based on a picture fail.

    whoaaintitfun Report

    #9

    Tasty Cheese

    Cheeseburger purchased based on a picture vs. the disappointing reality of the actual food received.

    KindlyStreet2183 Report

    The joke works because the setup is relatable. Everybody has, at some point, been a victim of the gap between marketing and actuality. That common disappointment is turned into laughter when another person records it. Rather than just commiserating about disappointment, people embrace it by making their bad luck entertainment. This makes the subversion more digestible, it's not just about being disappointed, it's about catching the humor in being disappointed.
    #10

    My Kid Cried

    Egg mold purchased based on picture results in a distorted dog face with eggs and bacon on a plate.

    SlugCatt Report

    #11

    What My Sister Asked For vs. What The Salon Did vs. What My Mom Did After The Salon Disaster

    Three different women with hairstyles that look like purchased hair tutorials but resulted in unexpected hair designs.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    Shirt I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Comparison of expected versus actual sleeveless shirt purchased online showing significant difference in fit and style.

    strikecat18 Report

    bogdanchelariu avatar
    Bogdan C
    Bogdan C
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What did you expect?! In the end, AliExpress is well known for their high-end quality products, right?!

    The structure here is almost identical with that of the traditional joke form. The anticipation is the "setup," carefully built with pictures of perfection. The "punchline" is the surprise: a deformed cake, a deformed stuffed animal, or food that looks as if it has been dropped on the floor and then placed on the table. Because the punchline is something that one can view and something that is often enhanced through contrast, it strikes immediately and en masse, no language ability necessary. It's comedy in its most universal sense.
    #13

    Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday

    Two cakes shaped like speedometers showing how people purchased something based on a picture and got different results.

    weryou91 Report

    sheilachris80 avatar
    Lyop
    Lyop
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was the baker suffering from encephalitis (according to Hannibal Lecter's clock demonstration in the tv series Hannibal)? Lols. Loved that show.

    #14

    My Friend Bought This Costume Online And I’ve Been Laughing All Day

    Side-by-side comparison of expected versus received costumes showing a major difference in quality and design.

    llewellyns Report

    #15

    Merry Christmas Everyone!

    Santa Claus cupcake design purchased based on a picture and the resulting mismatched cupcake display.

    aggadoo Report

    A second way these expectation mismatch posts succeed is through their built-in sincerity. Advertising relies on deception, on exactly choreographed images designed to persuade. "What I got" photos take that away, exposing the rough, disappointing, and hilariously imperfect reality. It's a raw moment in a world of presentation sheen, and truth, when it defies artifice, has always been fertile ground for comedy.

    #16

    What My Mother Ordered vs. What She Got

    Two people wearing plaid coats that look very different from the pictures they ordered, illustrating purchase disappointments.

    EternalTemple Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your mother has excellent taste but what she got is pïss poor. This will only get worse with online ordering now AI generated images are all over the place.

    #17

    Includes A "Private Balcony." Is Just A View Of The Wall Of The Next Building

    Narrow outdoor space with two orange chairs and a small table, illustrating unexpected purchases based on pictures.

    Jagokoz Report

    #18

    These Things Never Work Out, Do They?

    Baked bread rolls shaped like ducks before and after baking, showing unexpected results from online purchases.

    beroemd Report

    There is also a thread of resolve here. Laughter instead of pouting over frustration, and in doing so, reclaiming some control in a situation that otherwise is helpless. You might not be able to return that ugly dress or refund your miserable burger, but you can at least garner some likes, chuckles, and solidarity online.
    #19

    I Got This Ice Cream Bar From A 7 Eleven Store In Tokyo And It Was Exactly The Same As In Picture. Plus It Was Delicious!

    Blueberry chocolate bar ice cream on a stick that looks different from the packaging image, showcasing product discrepancy.

    laleli_lolu Report

    jools_md avatar
    Wyrdwoman
    Wyrdwoman
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the law in Japan that what they show is what you get.

    #20

    The Birthday Cake My Wife Made For Our Daughter

    Hand-drawn cake design versus actual colorful frosting cake with sprinkles and candles showing purchase based on picture fail.

    MiningForNoseGold Report

    #21

    I Ordered Bruschetta From My Local Pizza Shop

    Comparison of pizza purchased based on a picture and the disappointing different result received.

    Flyingforme Report

    "What I ordered vs. What I got" works because it universalizes one of the lesser tragedies of life and makes it funny. There's humor in the shock, the surprise no one expects, and there are few surprises more reliable than expecting beauty and receiving anarchy instead. And by embracing difference, the internet has provided us with a kind of humor that's not just actual but long-lasting, since disappointment will always find ways to seep into our lives, and the best way to handle it is usually to laugh.
    #22

    Creepy

    Side-by-side comparison of expected and reality of a plush toy, highlighting funny purchases based on a picture.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    $60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me

    Side-by-side photos showing a dramatic makeup comparison illustrating people purchasing based on a picture and getting something different.

    enukez Report

    #24

    I Asked For A Sugar Photo Bday Cake. I Got A Horrible Hand Drawing Instead

    Birthday cake fail showing difference between purchased picture cake and the unexpected result in 109 times purchased based on picture.

    tams228 Report

    #25

    The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received

    Blue geode coffee mug with rough exterior, illustrating a purchase based on a picture resulting in an unexpected product.

    sleepysphynx Report

    #26

    Are You Kidding Me

    Box showing a few pepperoni on pizza image versus actual pizza with only three pepperoni, a classic purchase based on picture fail.

    drewsoulman Report

    #27

    Minnie Gained Some Weight

    Birthday cake purchased based on a picture versus the oddly different final cake received, showing a Minnie Mouse design fail.

    MrSquid224 Report

    #28

    These Sly, Sly Bastards

    Ham and cheese sandwich with thin bread slices showing a misleading product based on a picture purchase fail.

    tacticalBOVINE Report

    bogdanchelariu avatar
    Bogdan C
    Bogdan C
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That should be illegal in the US, too! In Europe, in most the countries it is illegal as it is called "deceiving practices"!

    #29

    Alien Balloons

    Expectation versus reality of alien-shaped balloons showing a fail from purchases based on a picture and got something different.

    Insertanamehere9 Report

    #30

    Underwater Scene Puzzle My Kids Got

    Panoramic puzzle box with underwater scene but completed puzzle shows a landscape with hot air balloons, illustrating purchase mismatch.

    wolfdoom Report

    #31

    The Mask I Ordered (Left) vs. The Mask I Got (Right)

    Two men wearing face masks with printed bearded faces, showing a humorous purchase discrepancy based on picture expectations.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    Another Classic "What I Ordered vs. What I Got"!

    Woman's elegant navy blue dress in a photo compared to a received poorly fitting navy dress, illustrating purchase based on pictures fails.

    chemicalmum Report

    #33

    Found On Twitter

    Comparison of a wooden river table ordered online and the disappointing version actually received, showing product photo fail.

    apro1990 Report

    #34

    Nailed It!

    Baby in a pumpkin setting comparison showing funny results of people purchasing based on a picture expectation vs reality.

    blind-prostitute Report

    #35

    Cute Little Aldi Ice Cream Cones

    Strawberries and cream rose cones packaging next to a small ice cream cone that looks different than the picture on the box.

    HaiirPeace Report

    #36

    Lady Gaga Doll

    Side-by-side comparison of an emotional support doll purchased online, showing a matching crochet version versus the received product.

    Iamthegreenheather Report

    #37

    My Girlfriend Spent $100 To Get Me A White Claw Cake For My Birthday. She Was Less Than Pleased With The Result

    Two White Claw hard seltzer cans side by side, one a realistic illustration and the other a cake shaped like the can.

    dasheeown Report

    #38

    Husband Tried To Make A Dolphin For My Cocktail. It's The Cutest Eel I've Ever Seen

    Comparison of a creative banana dolphin drink photo versus the disappointing real-life banana drink purchase.

    CharmingtheCobra Report

    #39

    I Bought This Bob Ross Chia Pet . . . These Are Not Happy Trees

    Bob Ross planter before and after plant growth, illustrating unexpected results of purchases based on pictures.

    jhojo90 Report

    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have one of those! Mine didn't grow quite that bad, but it was still pretty awful. 😂

    #40

    My Son Turned 1 Yesterday. This Was The Topper To His Space Themed Cake

    Comparison of two astronaut figurines showing difference between picture-based purchase and actual product received.

    Drewlyn Report

    bogdanchelariu avatar
    Bogdan C
    Bogdan C
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Space themed"??? I would have guessed "Antarctica theme" 'cause the one on the right looks like a frozen eskimo!

    #41

    Latex Thigh Highs Ordered But Got What Seems Like The Case For Sleeping Bags

    Comparison of thigh-high black boots in a picture versus poorly fitting boots received after purchase online.

    SweetHeatFeet Report

    #42

    My Aunt Tried To Make A Cake Of Dolly Parton For A Friend

    Comparison of a detailed cake versus a poorly executed cake showing people purchased cakes based on a picture.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Reality Way Better Than Expectation!

    Hand holding a chocolate chip cookie with a package of Marabou XL cookies that look different from the picture.

    jenkla Report

    #44

    I'm Seriously Impressed By This Frozen Pizza

    Frozen pepperoni pizza with unevenly placed toppings, showing a common example of purchasing based on pictures and receiving different products.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    My Sister’s Nails For A Wedding

    Comparison of expected versus actual nail design showing a discrepancy in purchased items based on a picture.

    escargoxpress Report

    #46

    I Swear I Have Normal Size Hand

    Comparison of an ornate incense burner purchased online versus the tiny unexpected item received based on a picture.

    lorrenzo Report

    #47

    This Is Bad Right ??

    Side-by-side comparison of a purchased witch-themed lamp showing differences between the picture and the actual product received.

    hkepchar Report

    #48

    Giant Teddy Bear

    Side-by-side images showing a giant teddy bear purchased online that looks completely different from the picture.

    hypoid77 Report

    #49

    The Top Is Pottery That My Mom Got In Germany, The Bottom Is My Attempt To Make It In My Ceramics Class ://

    Ceramic blue bird figurines showing a clear difference between the expected and received product in purchases.

    erinflah1 Report

    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually like yours better - it looks more like Picasso's ceramics.

    #50

    My Darth Maul Birthday Cake Ate Too Much Cake

    Red and black face mask with horns and eyes, showing a purchased item that looks different than expected.

    m00ska Report

    #51

    My Wife’s Felting Project

    Unsuccessful purchase based on a picture showing an intended red fox needle felting kit versus the poorly made final product.

    MDIT80 Report

    #52

    Restaurant’s Charcuterie Board As Advertised vs. What I Got

    Charcuterie boards showing purchased food based on pictures but received items look completely different.

    CageyCanadian Report

    #53

    This Brownie

    Brownie purchased based on picture shows two colorful candies on top, but actual product has only two cracked candies.

    skinavish Report

    #54

    I Ordered A Sausage Roll At My Uni’s Cafe Today

    Expectation vs reality of a pastry purchase showing a sausage bun instead of the pictured pastry item

    yourstewart22 Report

    #55

    These Cat Socks

    Cat print sock shown in picture looks cute but appears distorted and creepy when worn, illustrating misleading product images.

    RapidCrocodile Report

    #56

    The Amount Of Carrots Included In My Subscription Meal Kit

    Photo showing a cooking recipe image of carrots versus the small portion of carrots actually in the pan illustrating purchase based on picture confusion.

    DeepDiluc Report

    #57

    Went To Taco Bill To Try Their New Taco And This Is What I Got Compared To What It's Advertised As

    Taco purchased based on picture with a few pieces of meat and onion, compared to a crispy, filled taco seen online.

    TsarFate Report

    #58

    Seafood Bowl In Sapporo Japan

    Assorted seafood bowl shown on menu versus a different sashimi bowl served at the restaurant—unexpected seafood purchase outcome.

    caverunner17 Report

    #59

    Gummy Bummer

    Galaxy Mix gummy candy packaging showing planet-shaped candies with unexpected appearance and texture inside.

    RaccoonGrabbyHands Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean... on the lid you see what it looks like... unless they're complaining about the lack of orange... *Edit: I know see it says "liquid jam center", so yes they have all right to complain.*

    #60

    I Feel Robbed Of My Chocolate

    Close-up of a hand holding a small wrapped Godiva chocolate with an unwrapped tiny Godiva chocolate beside it on a wooden table.

    Awesomeclaw208 Report

    #61

    Expectation vs. Reality After A 6-Month Backorder From West Elm

    Serving tray fail showing a purchased item based on a picture vs the completely different received product.

    pputkowski Report

    #62

    Room Service At The Hotel I'm Staying At, I Was So Excited Too

    Dessert purchased based on a picture shows a plain brownie with two scoops of ice cream, not the fancy pictured dessert.

    kairouz Report

    #63

    My Husband Warned Me His Gift For Me Wasn't Nearly As Nice As It Looked Online. I Cracked Up When I Opened It And Saw The Crystal Mug(S) So Many Have Been Duped By

    Two sets of stone-like mugs, one with metal rims and the other rough and uneven, illustrating unexpected purchased items.

    bofstein Report

    #64

    Well Then

    Lollipop purchased based on a picture shows a panda on wrapper but candy inside is plain white and different.

    boarqing Report

    #65

    Mildly Disappointed But Very Amused

    Hand holding an oddly shaped pancake and sausage stick purchased based on a picture that looks different from the product box.

    parmaqqay Report

    #66

    Airport Grilled Cheese

    Side-by-side images showing purchased sandwich based on picture that looks very different from the delivered item.

    peterjussila Report

    #67

    Tried A Mirror Glaze

    Two side-by-side cakes showing a beautiful galaxy design versus a messy failed attempt based on a picture purchase.

    AloneMordakai Report

    #68

    I Travelled All This Way Because Of Reddit

    Side-by-side comparison of a colorful street pavement from a picture versus the dull real-life version showing purchased item difference.

    artifexlife Report

    scarlettohara193674 avatar
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. You traveled all that way because a photographer recolored their photos

    #69

    I Mean Idk What I Was Expecting But It Wasn’t This

    Inflated balloons that look completely different from the shapes shown in the original product pictures.

    _thesandbox_ Report

    #70

    My Wife's McDonald's Cone In The Drive Through Last Night

    Soft serve ice cream cone purchased based on a picture versus the actual lengthy, uneven serving received.

    Eric_SS Report

    aliceinwinterland avatar
    Vexed Panda
    Vexed Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look. They get a little excited when the machine actually works.

    #71

    I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs

    Foam pad purchased based on a picture, shown on a desk versus the actual egg crate foam piece displayed separately.

    Woop_dee_do Report

    #72

    Made A Unicorn Cake For My Little Cousin

    Unicorn cake purchased based on a picture, showing the contrast between expected and actual funny product results.

    More_Bodybuilder3226 Report

    #73

    Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got

    Blue cream cake with a cute white character on top, showing a funny example of purchasing based on a picture versus reality.

    migasfire Report

    #74

    Had No Idea What To Expect. Received Cool Talisman Necklace

    Comparison of a poorly drawn Viking raven skull necklace listing versus the actual detailed stainless steel product received.

    hereforthewaffle Report

    #75

    The Shirt I Ordered And The Shirt I Got

    Two Gravity Falls Oregon T-shirts side by side, showing a discrepancy between the purchased product and the received item.

    TheJedibugs Report

    #76

    Ice Cream Expectation

    Container of Friendly's Neapolitan ice cream showing unevenly distributed flavors, illustrating purchase based on picture versus reality.

    DDD8712 Report

    #77

    Birthday Cake I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Heart-shaped cake with a pink character and strawberries compared to a round cake with similar decorations but different shape and details.

    mona_thepersona Report

    #78

    Ordered A Custom Embroidered Sweatshirt Of My Girlfriend’s Cat

    Comparison of an adorable cat and a poorly designed cat image on a purchased shirt in buying fails collection.

    ChilllFam Report

    #79

    Thanks Amazon. I Was Going For ‘Boho Chic’, But You Gave Me ‘Tacky Brothel’

    Comparison of expected versus received floral garland purchased online showing a significant difference in quality and appearance.

    limegreenbunny Report

    #80

    The Wedding Cake We Ordered vs. The Cake We Picked Up

    Side-by-side images showing a groom’s cake ordered online and the disappointing version received through a picture-based purchase.

    Marrone2010 Report

    #81

    I Hope My Father Loves It!

    Funny comparison of a picture-based purchase showing a cute grape and raisin drawing versus a poorly drawn version.

    kendra4444 Report

    #82

    Daughter Wanted A Homemade “Little Mermaid” Cake. I Tried Really Hard

    A disappointing cake design compared to the original picture showing a major difference in purchased product quality.

    noodlepartipoodle Report

    #83

    Daughter Brought An Emoji Marshmallow Lollipop Thing Back From Mexico

    Emoji lollipop packaging versus the actual disappointing emoji candy received, illustrating purchase vs reality confusion.

    nestacat Report

    #84

    But Think Of All The Snacks You Can Hide In There

    Person shows online purchase vs actual oversized jacket, illustrating funny results of buying based on a picture gone wrong.

    flyoverthemooon Report