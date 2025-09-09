90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop
“Timing is everything” is one of those sayings that seems like common sense, but actually controlling the timing of anything is a lot easier said than done. After all, the entire world and everyone in it is always in motion, so catching a perfect moment is only sometimes done intentionally.
The “Perfect Timing” internet community is dedicated to sharing those perfect moments where the photographer unwittingly captured something cool or hilarious. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and experiences to the comments down below.
Debbie Parker Captured The Exact Moment A Lightning Hit A Tree In Moorefield, Hardy County, West Virginia On June 23, 2022
Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day
Fish - Man - Dog
Unexpected Bird
Great shot. It should be on the wall of the Blue Angels meeting room.
That One Christmas When A Champagne Cork Hit Me In The Eye
My Sister Dropping Me Circa 1993
Lost Footing
Squirrel
A Yellow Warbler Flew Into Frame, Whilst Taking A Snap Of An Iguana
Basketball To The Face
The Instant The Chick Bit Down On This Dachshund's Tongue
A Couple Of Years Ago, My Friend/Coworker Set Her Hair On Fire While Blowing Out The Candles On Her Birthday Cake. This Was Taken The Split Second Before Anybody Realized
In A Rush To Get To The Playground, He Might Have Forgotten About The Ice
She Slipped Trying To Pop The Soap Bubbles
Time To Run
Iguana Leap!
Bumblebee Carrying The Sun
This Dog Trying To Catch The Ball
A Photographer Missing A Perfect Shot Behind Him
A Cloud Being Sliced By An Airplane
Sacrificing Dinner For Being A Sick Acrobat!
When Nobody Watches
The worst part is that he floated there for three minutes by gymnastic will alone, but the judges never looked up.
Smile!
Trickster Raven
I Was Taking Pictures To My Parents And This Happened. Stupid Pidgeon
An Angry Kangaroo Is Seen Knocking Out A Woman For Trying To Photograph Him, 1960s
People just don't pay attention to their surroundings. It's sort of "not" nice to know that stupid isn't just prevalent in the youngest generations.
Women Decides To Play With Pigeons
Perfectly Timed Shot Of These Two Airborne On A Tube
An Elegant Engagement Photo Shoot
Grandpa Is Ice Cold
When My Husband Thought It Was A Good Idea To Pick Me Up While Standing Dangerously Close To The Creek After Our Wedding
My Parents' New Pupper Misjudged His Jump
Right Before Impact
You Had One Job
Alligator Gar Jumping Into Alligator's Mouth
This Man Saved Our Dog. You Can See Our Cat Jumping Out The Window
Mid-Air Struggle Behind The Newly Wed
Eclipse On A Bird's Wing
Fauxhawk
Fainting Guard
This Deer
Closely Inspecting The Puck
The Meeting Between My Nephew And A Bison, Besties
My Sister In Law Had A Snowball Fight With My 4 Year Old Nephew. My Nephew Lost
Perfect Shot Of This Whale Breaching The Surface
Perfect Header, Such A Skilled Defender!
Make sure this picture is in the photo album when you show his fiance'. I've told on myself, you guys don't do photo albums anymore.
Surprise Head!
My Daughter Stepping On A LEGO
I Told Him A Millions Times Not Climb On The Chairs
Groom's Sister Passed Out At The Exact Moment The Judge Said "You May Kiss The Bride"
My Hammock Broke
Family Photo
Went To A Petting Zoo. Friend Got Stepped On By A Pig. I Couldn't Have Planned These Pictures If I'd Tried!
Airplane Incident, 1920s
Just Another Wedding In Russia
He Caught His Keys In Picture While Skydiving
Donkey Punch
The Moment A Gull Stoke My Son’s Lunch
Squirrel Admiring The Flowers
A Hot Air Balloon Taking Off Over The Government Building
My Mom Took A Picture Of The Sunset And A Dolphin Jumped In The Shot
The Fall Of The Paella
Sky Puppers!
Grandfather And 3 Brothers, Circa 1940. Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Nypd Officer Escorting A Raccoon Out Of A Beauty Salon
Friends Flash Went Off And Split The Picture
Tried To Take A Picture Of The Sunset While Driving And A Bird Totally Ruined My Shot
Your license should be revoked for driving while trying to take pictures. Where's a cop when you need them?
Best Uncle In The Wo
Caught My Daughter Spitting Chocolate Milk From Her Nose Cheers’ing With Dad
One, Two, Thr-
A Moment After Saying "I Think This Bag Is About To Break"
My Friend's Dog Sneaking It's Tongue Into His Mouth While He Was Laughing
Caught My Brother Falling Skim Boarding While Taking A Picture Of My Wife And Daughter (Zoomed)
My Friend Mid Fall On The Skateboard
A Guy On A Motorcycle Photobombed Right As I Took A Picture
The Benefit Of A Full-Face Helmet
Accurate Shot
Tried To Take A Nice Summer Pic With The Lads... Got A Football To The Head Instead!
If you say “the lads”, the football should not be that shape.
Bee Photobombs My Dog
They Were Living In Two Different Realities When This Picture Was Taken
Almost Lunch... Photographer Didn't Notice This Till She Got Home
Don't Do Coke Kids
My Friends Scarf Hitting Him In The Face Just When I Snapped The Picture
During A Long Plane Ride You Get Thirsty
Bumbling And Tumbling - My Dad Falling Over Circa 1980 Something
A Picture My Mom Caught Of Me Wiping Out As A Kid
Wife Snapped This Perfect Action Shot On Accident
Ah yes, the Toronto Blue Jays versus the St. Louis Cardinals in the Whirled Series.