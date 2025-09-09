ADVERTISEMENT

“Timing is everything” is one of those sayings that seems like common sense, but actually controlling the timing of anything is a lot easier said than done. After all, the entire world and everyone in it is always in motion, so catching a perfect moment is only sometimes done intentionally.

The “Perfect Timing” internet community is dedicated to sharing those perfect moments where the photographer unwittingly captured something cool or hilarious. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and experiences to the comments down below.

#1

Debbie Parker Captured The Exact Moment A Lightning Hit A Tree In Moorefield, Hardy County, West Virginia On June 23, 2022

Lightning striking a tree perfectly timed, capturing a rare natural moment better than any Photoshop effect.

Cleverusername531 Report

    #2

    Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day

    Seagull steals a bite of melting ice cream cone at the beach in a perfectly timed photo capturing spontaneous moment.

    sophielola_ Report

    #3

    Fish - Man - Dog

    Man in a hat and sunglasses catching a fish mid-air in a boat with a dog nearby in a perfectly timed photo.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    #4

    Unexpected Bird

    A perfectly timed photo of red jets flying in formation alongside a bird in clear blue sky, showcasing perfect timing.

    Balloon_911 Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great shot. It should be on the wall of the Blue Angels meeting room.

    #5

    That One Christmas When A Champagne Cork Hit Me In The Eye

    Man with shocked expression and peanut on forehead posing with smiling woman in a perfectly timed photo moment

    romancreed Report

    #6

    My Sister Dropping Me Circa 1993

    Child wearing pajamas lifting another child in a perfectly timed photo capturing a funny and candid family moment indoors.

    THEsneezedmeatball Report

    #7

    Lost Footing

    Two owls perched on a branch with a third owl hanging off, captured in a perfectly timed photo better than any Photoshop.

    Tevesh_CKP Report

    #8

    Squirrel

    Squirrel caught in perfectly timed photo, reaching out for a peanut in mid-air in a grassy backyard setting.

    kantichio Report

    #9

    A Yellow Warbler Flew Into Frame, Whilst Taking A Snap Of An Iguana

    Lizard standing on dirt with a yellow bird flying perfectly timed in the background against a clear blue sky.

    ian1865 Report

    #10

    Basketball To The Face

    Man in suit getting hit in the face with basketball, perfectly timed photo capturing unexpected moment on court.

    LucilleSluggers Report

    #11

    The Instant The Chick Bit Down On This Dachshund's Tongue

    Dachshund dog with a surprised expression interacting with three fluffy yellow chicks on a couch in a perfectly timed photo.

    squarepusher6 Report

    #12

    A Couple Of Years Ago, My Friend/Coworker Set Her Hair On Fire While Blowing Out The Candles On Her Birthday Cake. This Was Taken The Split Second Before Anybody Realized

    Woman appears to catch fire while holding birthday cake with lit candles, a perfectly timed photo better than any Photoshop.

    MURPHtheSURF Report

    #13

    In A Rush To Get To The Playground, He Might Have Forgotten About The Ice

    Child slipping perfectly timed mid-fall on icy ground in urban playground, capturing a moment better than Photoshop.

    angrywords Report

    #14

    She Slipped Trying To Pop The Soap Bubbles

    Child appearing to float among soap bubbles in a perfectly timed photo captured outdoors with people watching nearby.

    GallowBoob Report

    #15

    Time To Run

    Massive wave crashing over a pier with people scattered, a perfectly timed photo capturing natural power beyond any Photoshop.

    Tucko29 Report

    #16

    Iguana Leap!

    Woman in a blue dress standing by a stone wall with an iguana perfectly timed in mid-air by the ocean view background

    hootersbutwithcats Report

    #17

    Bumblebee Carrying The Sun

    Bee perfectly timed in flight appearing to hold the glowing sun behind flowers in a stunning natural photo.

    mike_pants Report

    #18

    This Dog Trying To Catch The Ball

    A dog caught mid-air chasing a ball on the beach, with two other dogs and a woman watching in a perfectly timed photo.

    Quarafee Report

    #19

    A Photographer Missing A Perfect Shot Behind Him

    Black and white action photo capturing a perfectly timed crash at a dirt race with photographers in the frame.

    wadeybb Report

    #20

    A Cloud Being Sliced By An Airplane

    A perfectly timed photo of an airplane wing with a clear trail cutting through thick clouds above the horizon.

    Endless_Vanity Report

    #21

    Sacrificing Dinner For Being A Sick Acrobat!

    Cat captured in perfectly timed photo balancing on a platform while a bowl of food spills mid-air.

    Mr_Shnayblay Report

    #22

    When Nobody Watches

    Gymnast captured in a perfectly timed photo mid-air during a routine, with judges focused on scoring and notes.

    reddit.com Report

    alexkennedy avatar
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The worst part is that he floated there for three minutes by gymnastic will alone, but the judges never looked up.

    #23

    Smile!

    Woman spilling drink on child’s face while a man smiles, a perfectly timed photo capturing an unexpected moment.

    IWorshipTacos Report

    #24

    Trickster Raven

    Silhouette of a bird perched on a stump with the sun perfectly aligned to look like the bird’s glowing beak in a timed photo.

    infinityxero Report

    #25

    I Was Taking Pictures To My Parents And This Happened. Stupid Pidgeon

    A perfectly timed photo captures a pigeon flying right in front of a couple posing in a busy city square.

    pacateu Report

    #26

    An Angry Kangaroo Is Seen Knocking Out A Woman For Trying To Photograph Him, 1960s

    Kangaroo perfectly timed photo capturing a jump and camera flying in midair in an outdoor setting.

    BenderDeLorean Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People just don't pay attention to their surroundings. It's sort of "not" nice to know that stupid isn't just prevalent in the youngest generations.

    #27

    Women Decides To Play With Pigeons

    Woman reacting as white birds land on her face and arms in a perfectly timed photo outdoors on a sunny day.

    SmileyFace-_- Report

    #28

    Perfectly Timed Shot Of These Two Airborne On A Tube

    Two people in life jackets falling off an inflated tube being towed on water in perfectly timed photo.

    wadeybb Report

    #29

    An Elegant Engagement Photo Shoot

    Man and woman with dog captured in a perfectly timed photo showing the dog licking the man's face.

    naughtykteacher Report

    #30

    Grandpa Is Ice Cold

    Man and child on swing creating perfectly timed photo with child appearing to float behind in a playful outdoor moment

    AdamE89 Report

    #31

    When My Husband Thought It Was A Good Idea To Pick Me Up While Standing Dangerously Close To The Creek After Our Wedding

    A groom lifts a bride with a surprised expression, captured in a perfectly timed photo by a rocky river, showcasing natural moments.

    bixnok Report

    #32

    My Parents' New Pupper Misjudged His Jump

    Puppy captured in a perfectly timed photo with blurred hands above, showcasing natural photo magic beyond Photoshop.

    scourgeobohem Report

    #33

    Escaping The Wave

    People reacting as a massive wave of mud erupts, captured in a perfectly timed photo showing dramatic natural motion.

    ShankKunt42 Report

    #34

    Right Before Impact

    Young woman at a crowded outdoor event captured in a perfectly timed photo with water splashing from a cup.

    Endless_Vanity Report

    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The funnier photo would have been when it hit or a couple of seconds after.

    #35

    You Had One Job

    Man in green shirt pouring food from a pan, a perfect timed photo capturing motion better than any Photoshop.

    2-718 Report

    #36

    Alligator Gar Jumping Into Alligator's Mouth

    Alligator catching a fish in water, a perfectly timed photo capturing natural wildlife action better than any Photoshop.

    AbortionistsForJesus Report

    #37

    This Man Saved Our Dog. You Can See Our Cat Jumping Out The Window

    Man crouching on the street with a house on fire in the background captured in a perfectly timed photo.

    medicinaltequilla Report

    #38

    Mid-Air Struggle Behind The Newly Wed

    Bride and groom posing by the water with a perfectly timed photo capturing a person mid-air above them.

    TheSANEG Report

    #39

    Eclipse On A Bird's Wing

    Silhouette of a bird perfectly timed flying in front of bright sun and cloudy sky in a stunning natural photo.

    Andthenabird Report

    #40

    Fauxhawk

    Man standing on a cliff overlooking the ocean with a bird perfectly timed above his head in a timed photo.

    teereximus Report

    #41

    Fainting Guard

    Guard leaning forward at an impossible angle during a perfectly timed photo of a military parade without any Photoshop.

    reddit.com Report

    #42

    This Deer

    Deer captured perfectly timed mid-leap over a shallow creek in a leafless forest, showcasing natural timing in photography.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Closely Inspecting The Puck

    Hockey goalie in red uniform with puck perfectly stuck on face mask during game, a perfectly timed photo moment

    boydskywalker Report

    #44

    The Meeting Between My Nephew And A Bison, Besties

    A perfectly timed photo of a buffalo poking its head into a car as a child laughs holding a carrot inside the vehicle.

    fredauvr Report

    #45

    My Sister In Law Had A Snowball Fight With My 4 Year Old Nephew. My Nephew Lost

    Child playing in snow with an adult wearing a green hat and red plaid jacket in a snowy backyard scene, perfect timed photo.

    celtica Report

    #46

    Perfect Shot Of This Whale Breaching The Surface

    Humpback whale breaching the ocean surface at sunset in a perfectly timed photo capturing natural motion.

    wadeybb Report

    #47

    Perfect Header, Such A Skilled Defender!

    Youth soccer player reacting to a perfectly timed photo capturing a ball about to hit his face in an outdoor match.

    Maklo_Never_Forget Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make sure this picture is in the photo album when you show his fiance'. I've told on myself, you guys don't do photo albums anymore.

    #48

    Surprise Head!

    Surfer riding a wave perfectly timed with another person’s head appearing inside the curling water splash.

    GallowBoob Report

    #49

    My Daughter Stepping On A LEGO

    Child leaning back in front of adult, captured in a perfectly timed photo that looks better than any Photoshop edit.

    reddit.com Report

    #50

    I Told Him A Millions Times Not Climb On The Chairs

    Child captured in a perfectly timed photo falling backwards off a chair, creating a moment better than any Photoshop.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    Groom's Sister Passed Out At The Exact Moment The Judge Said "You May Kiss The Bride"

    Bride and groom sharing a kiss during wedding ceremony while a bridesmaid lies on the floor in the background in a perfectly timed photo

    GallowBoob Report

    #52

    My Hammock Broke

    Man falling off hammock spilling drink perfectly timed photo capturing natural motion outdoors

    robaanrobio Report

    #53

    Family Photo

    Three people joyfully jumping in the park with a dog mid-jump in a perfectly timed photo capturing natural moments.

    witepriveledge Report

    #54

    Went To A Petting Zoo. Friend Got Stepped On By A Pig. I Couldn't Have Planned These Pictures If I'd Tried!

    Close-up of an emu smiling with a woman and pigs in the background, a perfectly timed photo better than any Photoshop.

    Rach0s Report

    #55

    Airplane Incident, 1920s

    Vintage perfectly timed photo capturing a plane mid-crash breaking the top of a church steeple in dramatic detail.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    Just Another Wedding In Russia

    Person caught perfectly timed mid-air toss at a lively gathering, showing a rare moment better than any Photoshop effect.

    aguart Report

    #57

    He Caught His Keys In Picture While Skydiving

    Two skydivers captured in a perfectly timed photo above snow-covered mountains and a partly cloudy sky.

    EyedNorman Report

    #58

    Donkey Punch

    Young horse playfully interacting with a woman in a muddy field, showcasing perfectly timed photos capturing natural moments.

    MichaelRomeroJr1 Report

    #59

    The Moment A Gull Stoke My Son’s Lunch

    Seagull flying perfectly timed above a boy in a blue cap holding food at a crowded outdoor picnic spot.

    dylan712 Report

    #60

    Squirrel Admiring The Flowers

    Small ground squirrel holding and smelling a bunch of daisies in a perfectly timed photo in natural grass setting.

    MichaelRahmani Report

    #61

    A Hot Air Balloon Taking Off Over The Government Building

    Perfectly timed photo showing a large Darth Vader helmet appearing to sit on top of a building behind trees.

    bigblue Report

    #62

    My Mom Took A Picture Of The Sunset And A Dolphin Jumped In The Shot

    A perfectly timed photo of a dolphin jumping out of the water at sunset with colorful sky and calm sea.

    everymanawildcat Report

    #63

    The Fall Of The Paella

    Family caught in a perfectly timed photo of spilling large pan of yellow rice during a lively meal gathering.

    Dusty_Machine Report

    #64

    Sky Puppers!

    Small dog perfectly timed mid-air jump over a man sitting on a couch with a smiling woman nearby.

    basshead541 Report

    #65

    Grandfather And 3 Brothers, Circa 1940. Windsor, Ontario, Canada

    Vintage photo of four people stacked on each other outdoors, showcasing a perfectly timed photo capturing a fun moment.

    bfrickey Report

    #66

    Nypd Officer Escorting A Raccoon Out Of A Beauty Salon

    Police officer catching a raccoon with a mop in a store, showcasing a perfectly timed photo moment.

    Drazen_Petrovic Report

    #67

    Friends Flash Went Off And Split The Picture

    Man holding a dog on a stool with perfect timing creating a split light effect in this perfectly timed photo

    ofcorse Report

    #68

    Tried To Take A Picture Of The Sunset While Driving And A Bird Totally Ruined My Shot

    Bird flying perfectly timed against the sunset, creating a unique photo better than any Photoshop edit.

    QueenJamesKingJordan Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your license should be revoked for driving while trying to take pictures. Where's a cop when you need them?

    #69

    Best Uncle In The Wo

    Two kids playfully hanging from a man’s arms in perfectly timed photos capturing spontaneous joyful moments better than Photoshop.

    Surgikull Report

    #70

    Caught My Daughter Spitting Chocolate Milk From Her Nose Cheers’ing With Dad

    Man and child having tea in a perfectly timed photo capturing steam mid-air, showcasing moments better than Photoshop.

    ALYXZYR Report

    #71

    One, Two, Thr-

    Young man lifting child near water in perfectly timed photos capturing playful moments better than any Photoshop.

    StarVulpes Report

    #72

    A Moment After Saying "I Think This Bag Is About To Break"

    Person wearing winter clothes on stairs with groceries, including onions and an orange, captured in a perfectly timed photo.

    steambanger Report

    #73

    My Friend's Dog Sneaking It's Tongue Into His Mouth While He Was Laughing

    Man’s surprised face as his dog perfectly timed licking his open mouth in a funny and candid moment.

    ravennawoods Report

    #74

    Caught My Brother Falling Skim Boarding While Taking A Picture Of My Wife And Daughter (Zoomed)

    Woman holding sleeping baby wrapped in blanket by the ocean with a perfectly timed splash in the background, a perfect photo.

    FalseEstimate Report

    #75

    My Friend Mid Fall On The Skateboard

    Teenager in a red shirt falling off a skateboard at a skatepark, captured in a perfectly timed photo moment.

    paperhatprophetPHC Report

    #76

    A Guy On A Motorcycle Photobombed Right As I Took A Picture

    Person wearing a helmet and jacket giving a thumbs up with a group of people and a castle in the background, perfect timing photo.

    RhineReviews Report

    #77

    The Benefit Of A Full-Face Helmet

    Mountain biker mid-crash on rocky trail, captured in a perfectly timed photo better than any Photoshop.

    lntrinsic Report

    #78

    Accurate Shot

    Man aiming a bow and arrow with perfectly timed photo capturing multiple wooden sticks in midair, showcasing perfectly timed photos.

    NearlyLegit Report

    #79

    Tried To Take A Nice Summer Pic With The Lads... Got A Football To The Head Instead!

    Man taking a perfectly timed photo as a rugby ball appears to hit his head in a sunny park setting.

    PM_ME_YOUR_UPPERCUT Report

    alexkennedy avatar
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you say “the lads”, the football should not be that shape.

    #80

    Bee Photobombs My Dog

    Close-up perfectly timed photo of a bee flying with a dog running in the background on a sunny day.

    RandyOrton040 Report

    #81

    They Were Living In Two Different Realities When This Picture Was Taken

    A perfectly timed photo of two people tossing a pizza in the air in a kitchen, capturing motion better than any Photoshop.

    AbsolutelyUnlikely Report

    #82

    Almost Lunch... Photographer Didn't Notice This Till She Got Home

    A fish lunging out of water to catch ducklings on a log in a perfect timed photo capturing wildlife action.

    Kalsifur Report

    #83

    Don't Do Coke Kids

    Person in brown hoodie accidentally sprays soda from bottle, captured in a perfectly timed photo showing a burst of liquid.

    GallowBoob Report

    #84

    My Friends Scarf Hitting Him In The Face Just When I Snapped The Picture

    Person balancing on a bench in windy field with scarf perfectly timed mid-air, showcasing perfect timing in photography.

    hi7en Report

    #85

    During A Long Plane Ride You Get Thirsty

    Toddler drinking from an oversized water bottle on an airplane, capturing a perfectly timed photo better than Photoshop.

    basshead541 Report

    #86

    Bumbling And Tumbling - My Dad Falling Over Circa 1980 Something

    Man falling backward on couch in a living room decorated for Christmas, a perfectly timed photo capturing an unexpected moment.

    Sam_Hell Report

    #87

    A Picture My Mom Caught Of Me Wiping Out As A Kid

    Person falling in snow next to overturned bucket, capturing a perfectly timed photo better than any Photoshop effect.

    Mordrie Report

    #88

    Wife Snapped This Perfect Action Shot On Accident

    Two birds captured in mid-flight on a snowy patio, showcasing a perfectly timed photo better than any Photoshop.

    jgeezy235 Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, the Toronto Blue Jays versus the St. Louis Cardinals in the Whirled Series.

    #89

    Just Trying To Take A Picture Of A Bird Sitting There

    Black and white perfectly timed photo capturing water droplets forming arches as bird feet lift from the water surface.

    CluelessSuccess Report

    #90

    An Inconvenient Ripple In Space Time Ruined The Night

    People at a crowded party captured in a perfectly timed photo showing synchronized movements and expressions.

    AdamE89 Report

