If you have ever tried to excel at photo editing, you know how much attention to detail is required to produce quality work. It’s definitely not something you do haphazardly, because your half-baked efforts will shine through. 

Just take a look at the following images, which we’ve collected from various parts of Reddit. These photos were so lazily edited that the bizarre outcomes are too funny not to share online. 

Go ahead and scroll through for a few quick laughs. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

This Poor Photoshop Design

Man using a drill with a hammer head attached in a Photoshop fail, while a dog sits nearby watching the unusual setup.

jkvfbv Report

    #2

    This Woman Looking Out The Plane Is Very Calm Considering She's About To Crash Into The Hudson

    A Photoshop fail showing a woman looking out an airplane window with the Statue of Liberty inserted outside.

    bmdelaune Report

    #3

    This Barber Shop Where You Can Give A Small Child An Adult Hairstyle And Bears Trim

    Photo featuring a boy with an unnatural haircut showcasing one of the most obvious Photoshop fails in image editing.

    reddit.com Report

    Any inexperienced user who opens Photoshop for the first time will likely be overwhelmed. The sheer number of buttons alone could easily intimidate someone with no prior knowledge of the software. 

    According to New York-based computer training school Noble Desktop, Photoshop’s pen tool is particularly challenging for beginners to get a grasp of, despite being one of the most commonly used features.

    #4

    Was Looking At Dog Ramps For My Aging Lab On Amazon And The Example Pic Is Clearly A Lab With Spots Added In Ms Paint

    Dog edited with incorrect spots walking up a ramp into a truck, showcasing notable Photoshop fails.

    Riderslider27 Report

    #5

    Stumbled Across This On Facebook

    Woman wearing a poorly edited yellow bodycon dress showing a clear Photoshop fail with distorted body proportions.

    BallAffectionate4000 Report

    #6

    They Didn't Photoshop The Hand All The Way

    Person sitting at a wooden table Photoshop fail showing distorted missing foot and awkward hand placement in humorous editing error

    iMimikYou Report

    Noble Desktop adds that working with layers is another common difficulty that people encounter. The purported reason behind this is that editing the image simultaneously is the more sensible approach for any user, and adding layers into the mix makes it a more complex experience.

    #7

    This Ad Showed Up On My Feed. So This Guy Wanted To Show Roof Plus The Charging Points And Hired The Laziest Photoshop Editor

    Electric vehicle charging station with a tiny car Photoshop fail, highlighting common Photoshop fails humor.

    thedarklord7799 Report

    #8

    This Badly Photoshopped Cat With One Leg

    Cat stretching to scratch a couch with a transparent plastic protector, illustrating a Photoshop fail with misplaced shadows.

    FluffyFluffy7 Report

    #9

    Amazon Seller's Photoshop Masterpiece

    Girl modeling a dress with distorted and mismatched colors in a Photoshop fail on an online shopping page.

    _allycat Report

    Veteran visual artist Linda Matthews admitted to going through some challenges in the beginning of her Photoshop journey. But after exploring the software through the years, she found the enjoyment in it. 

    “Although there was quite a learning curve in getting started, it eventually became my favorite creative tool and one I never grew tired of,” Matthews wrote in an article for her website, stating that Photoshop Elements is a much more user-friendly platform.

    #10

    Can't Find A Pregnant Model For Your Maternity Swimwear? Photoshop Can Help

    Woman wearing a red polka dot swimsuit with an exaggeratedly distorted waist in a Photoshop fail example.

    Therealsmoaty Report

    #11

    Someone Call An Ambulance

    Man by pool with unusually distorted muscles due to obvious Photoshop fails in a bright outdoor setting

    velmazing44 Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    uhm did he photoshop away a little something with all that photoshopping?

    #12

    Totally Realistic Proportions

    Man with distorted waist and legs posing against beige tiled wall in a Photoshop fails example featuring obvious editing errors.

    nunuvurbiznez Report

    Photoshop’s complexity has led less-experienced users to more beginner-friendly platforms like Canva. However, mastering it opens different doors in terms of the visual arts. According to longtime graphic designer and illustrator Mario Macari, creating 3D models is one of them. 

    “You can use the Layer Mask tool to blend photos and create unique effects, and you can use the painting tools to create custom artwork. You can also use the text tools to create custom text effects,” he wrote in an article for Concordia University Wisconsin.

    #13

    When You're Influencing So Hard You Grow A Second Bellybutton

    Woman in a black bikini sitting on a boat with distorted body proportions due to Photoshop fails by the water.

    marrewerre Report

    #14

    So Hot, The Car Melted

    Woman in snakeskin outfit posing by car door with distorted vehicle shape illustrating Photoshop fails humor.

    exoticed Report

    #15

    Awww Yisss Finally A Shower That Works With My Broken Neck

    Close-up of a Photoshop fail showing a distorted person under a shower with unnatural water flow and blending errors.

    dinglehump Report

    Macari strongly recommends exploring Photoshop and all of its features. As he stated, the versatility of the platform allows you to use it for a wide range of projects, whether it’s web design or creating eye-catching visuals for social media. 

    As for its reputed complexity, Macari urges making the most out of tutorials and guides, all of which are beginner-friendly, as well. 

    “Photoshop also has a huge community of users who can provide help and advice when you get stuck,” he wrote.

    #16

    This Picture Was On My Pasta Box. What Did They Do To Her

    Woman with exaggerated large eyes and head holding a bowl of pasta in a bizarre Photoshop fail image.

    pagodahut Report

    #17

    That's Not How You Use A Selfie Stick

    Group taking a selfie with a selfie stick showing a repeated frame error, illustrating common Photoshop fails.

    reddit.com Report

    #18

    I Was In A Store And Saw This Photoshop, I Guess You Could Say The Proportions Are A Little... Off

    Packaging with a major Photoshop fail showing a distorted neck and shoulders, illustrating common Photoshop fails humorously.

    DeleteUrself_now Report

    #19

    Found On Amazon - I Can't Stop Giggling At How Badly This Is Photoshopped

    Woman with distorted crystal headpiece Photoshop fail showing obvious digital editing errors on a portrait image

    Figgypudpud Report

    #20

    Totally "Not" Photoshopped

    Close-up of a woman wearing a poorly edited black eye patch with visible Photoshop fails on her face.

    proxy_slender Report

    #21

    This Is A Photo On Amazon Advertising The Lava Lamp

    Couple playing video games on a couch with a poorly edited lava lamp, showcasing Photoshop fails.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    Kix Cereal Box Has A Masked Out Spoon To Give The Illusion There’s Cereal On Top

    Close-up of cereal box nutrition label showing a Photoshop fail with the spoon partially cut off in the image design.

    beerguy_etcetera Report

    #23

    This Ebay Advertisement For A Sleep Mask Photo Shopped Out Her Nose And Left One Nostril

    Woman lying down wearing a black eye mask with a Photoshop fail showing an extra nose on her face.

    rosalina888 Report

    #24

    An Image Of A Kitchen Pot Rack That I Came Across On Ebay

    Kitchen rack with pots and pans hanging upside down, illustrating one of the worst Photoshop fails in product design.

    CactusBoyScout Report

    #25

    This Really Odd Advertisement For Transit Around My City (Where Did The Bus Driver Come From?!?!)

    Child riding a bike with an adult helping and a Photoshop fail inserting a woman oddly into the background.

    LoveGhostDotEXE Report

    #26

    This Guy's Frog Legs Featured In An Ad

    Man with unusually elongated legs sitting on a stool, showcasing a Photoshop fail example with distorted proportions.

    MeerK4T Report

    #27

    What's Happening To His Legs

    Young boy in shorts and sandals with a distorted arm in a Photoshop fail advertisement at a Vans store display.

    emerald9elephant Report

    #28

    Every Body Part Is Different

    Woman wearing a white twisted crop top and ripped jeans with visible Photoshop fails on the arm and waist area.

    TreatyPie Report

    #29

    Ad For A Beauty Supply Store In My Area

    Woman with exaggerated features and overly edited face illustrating Photoshop fails with distorted facial proportions.

    iWillNowLiveAsDayMan Report

    #30

    "Professional" Photographer From My City. He Made A Book And Charged The Family For This Work

    Young girl with braided hair leaning over pool edge with distorted reflection, showcasing Photoshop fails in editing images outdoors.

    Crapo16 Report

    #31

    Here In My Garage, Just Bought This New Lamborghini

    Person in a red hoodie poorly edited to appear standing in front of a luxury car, showcasing Photoshop fails humor.

    Kellyann59 Report

    #32

    I Know Designs Are Usually Photoshopped On Stock Images But Still

    Woman wearing sweatshirt with text Can I Pet Your Cat in an example of Photoshop fails on an online store page.

    CharlotteRossss Report

    #33

    Looking At Smart Locks Found This Gem, Horrible Photoshop Job

    Collage showing multiple Photoshop fails of unrealistic fingerprint padlocks awkwardly attached to bags and objects.

    TheTruePirate Report

    #34

    This Poster Has A Mix Of Real People Photoshopped In With Sims People

    Outdoor dining scene with unrealistic proportions and lighting, showcasing some of the worst Photoshop fails in digital images.

    bphamtastic Report

    #35

    When It’s “Raining” But Not Enough To Make Your Hair Wet

    Two young men with identical faces wearing wet white shirts and red pants standing in the rain, showcasing Photoshop fails.

    ashlitty Report

    #36

    Those Are Awfully Long Arms You've Got There

    Amazon product image showing pajama pants with a misplaced Vault Boy graphic, an example of Photoshop fails.

    Theboozehoundbitch Report

    #37

    The First Way To Improve Your Guitar Playing Is To Actually Touch The Instrument

    Two men holding guitars with awkward Photoshop fails creating disconnected guitar cables and floating guitar parts.

    shadoebrook71 Report

    #38

    These Poorly Photoshopped Stolen Photo Ads Seem Legit

    Two women with poorly edited money wiping their faces, showcasing Photoshop fails that are hard to believe.

    Paradoxlife Report

    #39

    This Was Not Photoshopped, This Was Ms Paint'd

    Close-up of ketchup bottle label with a clear Photoshop fail showing fries with oddly placed ketchup squiggles.

    Honest-Economist4970 Report

    #40

    This Earring Is Just Photoshopped In Front Of An Ear

    Cat ear gauges product photo with ear plugs shown, highlighting a Photoshop fail in earring placement and sizing.

    ToastedMilkEggs Report

    #41

    These Poor Squid-Girls

    Advertisement with multiple women showing mismatched and oddly edited legs, a clear Photoshop fail example.

    d4n1l0v3 Report

    #42

    Ahh, Yes. Let's Just Photoshop The Images On The Shirts. No One Will Notice

    Woman wearing a distorted spiral shirt design showcasing one of the worst Photoshop fails with warped and unnatural effects.

    Nina_Greenleaf Report

    #43

    Found The World's Smallest Hands While Looking For A WiFi Adapter

    Hand holding a small USB WiFi adapter with metal quality, illustrating one of the notable Photoshop fails.

    xK3V1Nix Report

    #44

    That Elbow Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

    Woman playing video games with an oddly edited arm, illustrating some of the worst Photoshop fails visible in the image.

    Abandoned-Potato Report

    deannawatson avatar
    Deannamite
    Deannamite
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those stank shoes wouldn't be allowed on my couch, but she seems to be perched on a dog bed floating between the couch and the table so.....

    #45

    The Body Is Not Proportional Of A Beer Pong Table Cover I Saw At A Thrift Store

    Teen celebrating with fists raised next to a beer pong table showing a clear Photoshop fail with floating legs.

    Hoodank Report

    #46

    A Company That Claims To Make “3D Realistic Floor Art”. So Many Questions, Why Would You Want A Waterfall On Your Bathroom Floor? Why Is The Girls Dress Blowing In The Wind?

    Woman in a bathroom with a bathtub and a sink edited to look like water flowing off a waterfall Photoshop fail.

    TheGreatTyrant Report

    #47

    What Is Going On With This Poor Dogs Teeth?

    Dog with a blue bandana collar showing Photoshop fails with unrealistic human teeth on the dog’s face.

    zoekapoay Report

    #48

    That Is Not How Treadmills Work Right??

    Athletic man running on a NordicTrack EXP 14i treadmill with exaggerated muscular legs, showcasing Photoshop fails.

    Clean_Difficulty_694 Report

    #49

    Saw This On An Amazon Product, The Item Is A Pocket Projector. So Many Things Wrong With This Image

    Family watching animated movie on TV with visible Photoshop fails creating distorted image and screen artifacts.

    -Jukey- Report

    #50

    Dog Pool

    Child and large dog sitting together in a small pool, an obvious Photoshop fail with distorted proportions.

    Hans-and-franz Report

    #51

    A Tiny Strong Man In A Large Door

    Muscular man attempting pull-up with an impossible leg position showing one of the worst Photoshop fails.

    D2theEnnis Report

    #52

    Amazon Is A Gold Mine

    Bedroom scene with a floating wall lamp and a vase levitating above a side table, showing a Photoshop fail.

    cool_beans550 Report

    #53

    Bro What?

    Boy holding an impossibly large Rubik's Cube, an example of Photoshop fails that are so horrible it's hard to believe.

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    Wow, Grass That Stays Green In Wintertime (Found On Zillow)

    House with bright green door and overly saturated green grass, example of Photoshop fails in image editing errors.

    reddit.com Report

    #55

    This Is A From A 3 Billion Dollar Company's Website

    Woman wearing skinny jeans with an obvious Photoshop fail distorting her legs and back in an online shopping image.

    LadyBumbles Report

    #56

    Found This Gem At Tommy Hilfiger

    Model with distorted arm and oversized torso due to Photoshop fails in a clothing ad for smart shirting premium fabric.

    reddit.com Report

    #57

    It Really Just Feels Off

    Young man with messy hair sitting on a couch in a casual pose, illustrating common Photoshop fails.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    Air Fryer... Or Portal Into Another, Foodier, Universe?

    Black air fryer with fried food inside and separate cooking accessories shown, illustrating common Photoshop fails.

    Logofascinated Report

    #59

    You Might Want To Hire A New Graphic Designer

    Dog and automatic pet feeder with Photoshop fail showing unusual food dispensing with main Photoshop fails keywords

    Herbivore69 Report

    #60

    Did They Even Try?

    Group of hikers holding oversized 1 gallon water bottles edited in, a clear example of Photoshop fails.

    torishima Report

    #61

    This Product Image For A Dog Lick Mat On Amazon

    Dog licking a wall-mounted feeder covered in peanut butter, an example of Photoshop fails that are so horrible to believe.

    _passerine Report

    #62

    He Is Definitely Carrying That Tablet. Found On Amazon

    Young boy holding a tablet with a distorted hand due to one of the worst Photoshop fails visible in the image.

    BizKet89 Report

    #63

    Found On Aliexpress Lmao

    Man wearing waist trainer with Photoshop fails creating unrealistic body shaping and proportions.

    SmallBorb Report

    #64

    Call Me Crazy But I’m Pretty Sure There Isn’t An Actual Dog On The Bed

    Golden retriever lying on a soft pet mat with visible Photoshop fails in a poorly edited pet bed image.

    SlyasLoki Report

    #65

    Regular Waffle Iron Magically Makes Pumpkins

    Pumpkin mini waffle maker with a 4-inch non-stick surface baking a pumpkin-shaped waffle, showing a Photoshop fail.

    maddog18476 Report

    #66

    Forever 21 Does Not Know How To Use Photoshop Or What Women Actually Look Like

    Two women posing in tops with noticeable Photoshop fails affecting proportions and shapes of their bodies.

    add217 Report

    #67

    Flawless Photoshop

    Close-up of a man with a blurred background wearing wireless earphones in a clear example of Photoshop fails.

    CrookedCreature Report

    #68

    Something Looks Off

    Woman in a tight dress overlooking a busy city street at night, showcasing a clear example of Photoshop fails.

    rodiabolkonsky Report

    #69

    Finished The Photoshop, Boss

    Chalkboard sign saying beer is here above three glasses of beer with excessive foam in a Photoshop fail style.

    Willbotski Report

    #70

    This University's President Is Really Hands On

    Man in suit with poorly edited arms showing Photoshop fails that are so horrible it's hard to believe

    tbonetaylor Report

    #71

    “Make The Athlete Look Like She’s In Motion”

    Image of a fitness mural showing a running woman with a poorly edited water splash and dumbbell Photoshop fail.

    kronograf Report

    #72

    Where Are Their Arms?

    Kids wearing Five Nights at Freddy 3D printed T-shirts with notable Photoshop fails in design and print quality.

    DasCreepyButOnReddit Report

    #73

    Oh Poor Dog, Look At It's Face

    Woman taking a mirror selfie with a dog edited to have a human-like face in a Photoshop fail scenario.

    dguenka Report

    #74

    Weird Way To Eat Chicken Tenders

    Woman holding and eating fried chicken with a serious expression, showcasing one of the worst Photoshop fails.

    FabulousTrade Report

    #75

    Found On Amazon. What’s Going On With Those Hands?

    Model in a leopard print dress with distorted proportions, showcasing one of the worst Photoshop fails on an Amazon product page.

    lauranvrr Report

    #76

    The Models Are So Comfortable With Each Other

    Image showing Photoshop fails with distorted feet on models wearing pajama shorts, highlighting common editing mistakes.

    mikethelabguy Report

    #77

    It’s The Wild West Out There When You’re Looking At Swimsuits

    Collage of women in brightly colored swimsuits with evident Photoshop fails in body shapes and swimsuit designs.

    fakemidnight Report

    #78

    Does This Count?

    Person wearing a distorted Photoshop fail t-shirt with rainbow lips and text saying i licked it so it’s mine

    reddit.com Report

    #79

    Where Is Her Body?

    Child edited into a small inflatable pool with visible Photoshop fails creating an unrealistic and awkward image.

    taylorclark0808 Report

    #80

    Bad Spot For A Row Of Bushes Don’t You Think?

    Suburban house exterior with price details, featuring a Photoshop fail in the real estate listing design.

    yroCyaR Report

    #81

    Argue All You Want But That Puppy Is Wearing That Collar

    Golden retriever puppy with a floating collar around its neck showcasing a Photoshop fail in pet product images.

    reddit.com Report

    #82

    This Fool Dunking Away From The Hoop On The Back Of Cheeze-It Box

    Basketball player mid-air dunk with distorted arm and hand, illustrating 101 Photoshop fails from sports promotional image.

    YaboyWill Report

    #83

    What A Comfortable Looking Totally Real Mask

    Man running on track wearing a gray shirt and an unusual breathing mask with a device hanging from his neck showing Photoshop fails.

    devishjack Report

    #84

    This Laptop Stand That Is Very Poorly Photoshopped In And Not Even Being Used

    Woman leaning against a tree using a tablet on an adjustable stand outdoors, showcasing a Photoshop fail example.

    Doeljan11 Report

    #85

    Some God Tier Photoshop

    Photoshop fail showing a man with two heads using a computer in an office setting with an air cooler product.

    Manny-Heffely Report

    #86

    This Is Clearly Photoshopped

    Woman wearing a striped shirt with a black cat poorly edited into the design, a clear Photoshop fail holding a coffee cup.

    hyoketsu_no_majou Report

    #87

    This Awful Photoshop For A Slide I Saw An Ad For. Why Are They Wearing Normal Clothes In The Water? What The Heck Is Going On In The Background? So Many Questions

    Kids playing on an inflatable slide with dry and wet areas, showcasing Photoshop fails in an outdoor park setting.

    Rimm9246 Report

    #88

    The Arm... Oh God

    Swimmer with distorted arm and hand in Photoshop fail on a swim membership promotional banner at a leisure center.

    Forger62 Report

    #89

    Why Is The Phone Inside The Photo?

    Couple taking a selfie with a yellow flip phone showing a distorted image, highlighting notable Photoshop fails.

    MrSegwayMan Report

    #90

    The Attention To Detail Is Unreal

    Blonde woman holding a credit card with distorted arm and hand, a clear example of Photoshop fails and editing errors.

    TheNakedWorm Report

    #91

    Where Are Your Legs?

    Boy with a toy drum set photoshopped with distorted proportions showing one of the worst Photoshop fails.

    Trulyum Report

    #92

    Attach The Vesa Mount Into The Front Of The Monitor

    Monitor arm with adjustable joints and mounting clamps for various desk setups, illustrating common Photoshop fails.

    OuterSpaceHobo Report

    #93

    Hardcover Newspapers Exist Now

    Young man in a hat reading a newspaper with visible Photoshop fails causing distorted faces and text errors in the print ad.

    LampIsFun Report

    #94

    Where Did The Pizza Come From? The Box Is Full

    Group of girls eating pizza with an obvious Photoshop fail where extra hands are misplaced on the image.

    Memerobber Report

    #95

    This Headphones Ad Has The Headphones (Poorly) Photoshopped In

    Young woman with headphones smiling while using smartphone outdoors, featuring notable Photoshop fails editing errors

    TheResPublica Report

    #96

    Some Poor Intern Somewhere Would Have Been Asked To Make This After They Lied About Knowing How To Use Photoshop On Their Resume

    Person holding two identical beer bottles with a duplicated hand visible, a notable Photoshop fail at a barbecue scene.

    thepkmncenter Report

    #97

    "Well I Gotta Use My Free Trial Of Photoshop For Something" Said The Intern

    Two boxes of spaghetti with poorly edited images showing a hand holding a fork over a plate of noodles, Photoshop fails.

    OTOD_tag Report

    #98

    Shes Not Fooling Anyone With That Steering Wheel

    Young woman sitting in a car with a poorly edited steering wheel logo, showcasing glaring Photoshop fails on a sunny day.

    MIKE-WAZOWSKIS-COCK Report

    #99

    Whats The Point Of Photoshopping A Starbucks Logo On Your Cup..? Had A Good Laugh Bc Of It

    Woman wearing earmuffs and holding a Starbucks cup outdoors in snow, showcasing a subtle Photoshop fail in product placement.

    joanoa Report

    #100

    I'm Calling Emergency Services. This Injury Is Serious

    Woman on a beach swing in a yellow swimsuit showing Photoshop fails with distorted and unrealistic body edits.

    zznnd Report

    #101

    High Quality Photoshop At My Rec Center

    Woman with two arms walking in a gym filled with exercise machines, showcasing one of the worst Photoshop fails.

    Dlerpaherpas Report

