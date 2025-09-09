101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It’s Hard To Believe
If you have ever tried to excel at photo editing, you know how much attention to detail is required to produce quality work. It’s definitely not something you do haphazardly, because your half-baked efforts will shine through.
Just take a look at the following images, which we’ve collected from various parts of Reddit. These photos were so lazily edited that the bizarre outcomes are too funny not to share online.
Go ahead and scroll through for a few quick laughs. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
This Poor Photoshop Design
This Woman Looking Out The Plane Is Very Calm Considering She's About To Crash Into The Hudson
This Barber Shop Where You Can Give A Small Child An Adult Hairstyle And Bears Trim
Any inexperienced user who opens Photoshop for the first time will likely be overwhelmed. The sheer number of buttons alone could easily intimidate someone with no prior knowledge of the software.
According to New York-based computer training school Noble Desktop, Photoshop’s pen tool is particularly challenging for beginners to get a grasp of, despite being one of the most commonly used features.
Was Looking At Dog Ramps For My Aging Lab On Amazon And The Example Pic Is Clearly A Lab With Spots Added In Ms Paint
Stumbled Across This On Facebook
They Didn't Photoshop The Hand All The Way
Noble Desktop adds that working with layers is another common difficulty that people encounter. The purported reason behind this is that editing the image simultaneously is the more sensible approach for any user, and adding layers into the mix makes it a more complex experience.
This Ad Showed Up On My Feed. So This Guy Wanted To Show Roof Plus The Charging Points And Hired The Laziest Photoshop Editor
This Badly Photoshopped Cat With One Leg
Amazon Seller's Photoshop Masterpiece
Veteran visual artist Linda Matthews admitted to going through some challenges in the beginning of her Photoshop journey. But after exploring the software through the years, she found the enjoyment in it.
“Although there was quite a learning curve in getting started, it eventually became my favorite creative tool and one I never grew tired of,” Matthews wrote in an article for her website, stating that Photoshop Elements is a much more user-friendly platform.
Can't Find A Pregnant Model For Your Maternity Swimwear? Photoshop Can Help
Someone Call An Ambulance
uhm did he photoshop away a little something with all that photoshopping?
Totally Realistic Proportions
Photoshop’s complexity has led less-experienced users to more beginner-friendly platforms like Canva. However, mastering it opens different doors in terms of the visual arts. According to longtime graphic designer and illustrator Mario Macari, creating 3D models is one of them.
“You can use the Layer Mask tool to blend photos and create unique effects, and you can use the painting tools to create custom artwork. You can also use the text tools to create custom text effects,” he wrote in an article for Concordia University Wisconsin.
When You're Influencing So Hard You Grow A Second Bellybutton
So Hot, The Car Melted
Awww Yisss Finally A Shower That Works With My Broken Neck
Macari strongly recommends exploring Photoshop and all of its features. As he stated, the versatility of the platform allows you to use it for a wide range of projects, whether it’s web design or creating eye-catching visuals for social media.
As for its reputed complexity, Macari urges making the most out of tutorials and guides, all of which are beginner-friendly, as well.
“Photoshop also has a huge community of users who can provide help and advice when you get stuck,” he wrote.
This Picture Was On My Pasta Box. What Did They Do To Her
That's Not How You Use A Selfie Stick
I Was In A Store And Saw This Photoshop, I Guess You Could Say The Proportions Are A Little... Off
Found On Amazon - I Can't Stop Giggling At How Badly This Is Photoshopped
Totally "Not" Photoshopped
This Is A Photo On Amazon Advertising The Lava Lamp
Kix Cereal Box Has A Masked Out Spoon To Give The Illusion There’s Cereal On Top
This Ebay Advertisement For A Sleep Mask Photo Shopped Out Her Nose And Left One Nostril
An Image Of A Kitchen Pot Rack That I Came Across On Ebay
This Really Odd Advertisement For Transit Around My City (Where Did The Bus Driver Come From?!?!)
This Guy's Frog Legs Featured In An Ad
What's Happening To His Legs
Every Body Part Is Different
Ad For A Beauty Supply Store In My Area
"Professional" Photographer From My City. He Made A Book And Charged The Family For This Work
Here In My Garage, Just Bought This New Lamborghini
I Know Designs Are Usually Photoshopped On Stock Images But Still
Looking At Smart Locks Found This Gem, Horrible Photoshop Job
This Poster Has A Mix Of Real People Photoshopped In With Sims People
When It’s “Raining” But Not Enough To Make Your Hair Wet
Those Are Awfully Long Arms You've Got There
The First Way To Improve Your Guitar Playing Is To Actually Touch The Instrument
These Poorly Photoshopped Stolen Photo Ads Seem Legit
This Was Not Photoshopped, This Was Ms Paint'd
This Earring Is Just Photoshopped In Front Of An Ear
These Poor Squid-Girls
Ahh, Yes. Let's Just Photoshop The Images On The Shirts. No One Will Notice
Found The World's Smallest Hands While Looking For A WiFi Adapter
That Elbow Is The Stuff Of Nightmares
Those stank shoes wouldn't be allowed on my couch, but she seems to be perched on a dog bed floating between the couch and the table so.....