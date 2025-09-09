Go ahead and scroll through for a few quick laughs. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

Just take a look at the following images, which we’ve collected from various parts of Reddit. These photos were so lazily edited that the bizarre outcomes are too funny not to share online.

If you have ever tried to excel at photo editing, you know how much attention to detail is required to produce quality work. It’s definitely not something you do haphazardly, because your half-baked efforts will shine through.

#1 This Poor Photoshop Design Share icon

#2 This Woman Looking Out The Plane Is Very Calm Considering She's About To Crash Into The Hudson Share icon

#3 This Barber Shop Where You Can Give A Small Child An Adult Hairstyle And Bears Trim Share icon

Any inexperienced user who opens Photoshop for the first time will likely be overwhelmed. The sheer number of buttons alone could easily intimidate someone with no prior knowledge of the software. According to New York-based computer training school Noble Desktop, Photoshop’s pen tool is particularly challenging for beginners to get a grasp of, despite being one of the most commonly used features. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Was Looking At Dog Ramps For My Aging Lab On Amazon And The Example Pic Is Clearly A Lab With Spots Added In Ms Paint Share icon

#5 Stumbled Across This On Facebook Share icon

#6 They Didn't Photoshop The Hand All The Way Share icon

Noble Desktop adds that working with layers is another common difficulty that people encounter. The purported reason behind this is that editing the image simultaneously is the more sensible approach for any user, and adding layers into the mix makes it a more complex experience. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 This Ad Showed Up On My Feed. So This Guy Wanted To Show Roof Plus The Charging Points And Hired The Laziest Photoshop Editor Share icon

#8 This Badly Photoshopped Cat With One Leg Share icon

#9 Amazon Seller's Photoshop Masterpiece Share icon

Veteran visual artist Linda Matthews admitted to going through some challenges in the beginning of her Photoshop journey. But after exploring the software through the years, she found the enjoyment in it. ADVERTISEMENT “Although there was quite a learning curve in getting started, it eventually became my favorite creative tool and one I never grew tired of,” Matthews wrote in an article for her website, stating that Photoshop Elements is a much more user-friendly platform.

#10 Can't Find A Pregnant Model For Your Maternity Swimwear? Photoshop Can Help Share icon

#11 Someone Call An Ambulance Share icon

#12 Totally Realistic Proportions Share icon

Photoshop’s complexity has led less-experienced users to more beginner-friendly platforms like Canva. However, mastering it opens different doors in terms of the visual arts. According to longtime graphic designer and illustrator Mario Macari, creating 3D models is one of them. “You can use the Layer Mask tool to blend photos and create unique effects, and you can use the painting tools to create custom artwork. You can also use the text tools to create custom text effects,” he wrote in an article for Concordia University Wisconsin. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 When You're Influencing So Hard You Grow A Second Bellybutton Share icon

#14 So Hot, The Car Melted Share icon

#15 Awww Yisss Finally A Shower That Works With My Broken Neck Share icon

Macari strongly recommends exploring Photoshop and all of its features. As he stated, the versatility of the platform allows you to use it for a wide range of projects, whether it’s web design or creating eye-catching visuals for social media. As for its reputed complexity, Macari urges making the most out of tutorials and guides, all of which are beginner-friendly, as well. “Photoshop also has a huge community of users who can provide help and advice when you get stuck,” he wrote.

#16 This Picture Was On My Pasta Box. What Did They Do To Her Share icon

#17 That's Not How You Use A Selfie Stick Share icon

#18 I Was In A Store And Saw This Photoshop, I Guess You Could Say The Proportions Are A Little... Off Share icon

#19 Found On Amazon - I Can't Stop Giggling At How Badly This Is Photoshopped Share icon

#20 Totally "Not" Photoshopped Share icon

#21 This Is A Photo On Amazon Advertising The Lava Lamp Share icon

#22 Kix Cereal Box Has A Masked Out Spoon To Give The Illusion There’s Cereal On Top Share icon

#23 This Ebay Advertisement For A Sleep Mask Photo Shopped Out Her Nose And Left One Nostril Share icon

#24 An Image Of A Kitchen Pot Rack That I Came Across On Ebay Share icon

#25 This Really Odd Advertisement For Transit Around My City (Where Did The Bus Driver Come From?!?!) Share icon

#26 This Guy's Frog Legs Featured In An Ad Share icon

#27 What's Happening To His Legs Share icon

#28 Every Body Part Is Different Share icon

#29 Ad For A Beauty Supply Store In My Area Share icon

#30 "Professional" Photographer From My City. He Made A Book And Charged The Family For This Work Share icon

#31 Here In My Garage, Just Bought This New Lamborghini Share icon

#32 I Know Designs Are Usually Photoshopped On Stock Images But Still Share icon

#33 Looking At Smart Locks Found This Gem, Horrible Photoshop Job Share icon

#34 This Poster Has A Mix Of Real People Photoshopped In With Sims People Share icon

#35 When It’s “Raining” But Not Enough To Make Your Hair Wet Share icon

#36 Those Are Awfully Long Arms You've Got There Share icon

#37 The First Way To Improve Your Guitar Playing Is To Actually Touch The Instrument Share icon

#38 These Poorly Photoshopped Stolen Photo Ads Seem Legit Share icon

#39 This Was Not Photoshopped, This Was Ms Paint'd Share icon

#40 This Earring Is Just Photoshopped In Front Of An Ear Share icon

#41 These Poor Squid-Girls Share icon

#42 Ahh, Yes. Let's Just Photoshop The Images On The Shirts. No One Will Notice Share icon

#43 Found The World's Smallest Hands While Looking For A WiFi Adapter Share icon

#44 That Elbow Is The Stuff Of Nightmares Share icon

#45 The Body Is Not Proportional Of A Beer Pong Table Cover I Saw At A Thrift Store Share icon

#46 A Company That Claims To Make “3D Realistic Floor Art”. So Many Questions, Why Would You Want A Waterfall On Your Bathroom Floor? Why Is The Girls Dress Blowing In The Wind? Share icon

#47 What Is Going On With This Poor Dogs Teeth? Share icon

#48 That Is Not How Treadmills Work Right?? Share icon

#49 Saw This On An Amazon Product, The Item Is A Pocket Projector. So Many Things Wrong With This Image Share icon

#50 Dog Pool Share icon

#51 A Tiny Strong Man In A Large Door Share icon

#52 Amazon Is A Gold Mine Share icon

#53 Bro What? Share icon

#54 Wow, Grass That Stays Green In Wintertime (Found On Zillow) Share icon

#55 This Is A From A 3 Billion Dollar Company's Website Share icon

#56 Found This Gem At Tommy Hilfiger Share icon

#57 It Really Just Feels Off Share icon

#58 Air Fryer... Or Portal Into Another, Foodier, Universe? Share icon

#59 You Might Want To Hire A New Graphic Designer Share icon

#60 Did They Even Try? Share icon

#61 This Product Image For A Dog Lick Mat On Amazon Share icon

#62 He Is Definitely Carrying That Tablet. Found On Amazon Share icon

#63 Found On Aliexpress Lmao Share icon

#64 Call Me Crazy But I’m Pretty Sure There Isn’t An Actual Dog On The Bed Share icon

#65 Regular Waffle Iron Magically Makes Pumpkins Share icon

#66 Forever 21 Does Not Know How To Use Photoshop Or What Women Actually Look Like Share icon

#67 Flawless Photoshop Share icon

#68 Something Looks Off Share icon

#69 Finished The Photoshop, Boss Share icon

#70 This University's President Is Really Hands On Share icon

#71 “Make The Athlete Look Like She’s In Motion” Share icon

#72 Where Are Their Arms? Share icon

#73 Oh Poor Dog, Look At It's Face Share icon

#74 Weird Way To Eat Chicken Tenders Share icon

#75 Found On Amazon. What’s Going On With Those Hands? Share icon

#76 The Models Are So Comfortable With Each Other Share icon

#77 It’s The Wild West Out There When You’re Looking At Swimsuits Share icon

#78 Does This Count? Share icon

#79 Where Is Her Body? Share icon

#80 Bad Spot For A Row Of Bushes Don’t You Think? Share icon

#81 Argue All You Want But That Puppy Is Wearing That Collar Share icon

#82 This Fool Dunking Away From The Hoop On The Back Of Cheeze-It Box Share icon

#83 What A Comfortable Looking Totally Real Mask Share icon

#84 This Laptop Stand That Is Very Poorly Photoshopped In And Not Even Being Used Share icon

#85 Some God Tier Photoshop Share icon

#86 This Is Clearly Photoshopped Share icon

#87 This Awful Photoshop For A Slide I Saw An Ad For. Why Are They Wearing Normal Clothes In The Water? What The Heck Is Going On In The Background? So Many Questions Share icon

#88 The Arm... Oh God Share icon

#89 Why Is The Phone Inside The Photo? Share icon

#90 The Attention To Detail Is Unreal Share icon

#91 Where Are Your Legs? Share icon

#92 Attach The Vesa Mount Into The Front Of The Monitor Share icon

#93 Hardcover Newspapers Exist Now Share icon

#94 Where Did The Pizza Come From? The Box Is Full Share icon

#95 This Headphones Ad Has The Headphones (Poorly) Photoshopped In Share icon

#96 Some Poor Intern Somewhere Would Have Been Asked To Make This After They Lied About Knowing How To Use Photoshop On Their Resume Share icon

#97 "Well I Gotta Use My Free Trial Of Photoshop For Something" Said The Intern Share icon

#98 Shes Not Fooling Anyone With That Steering Wheel Share icon

#99 Whats The Point Of Photoshopping A Starbucks Logo On Your Cup..? Had A Good Laugh Bc Of It Share icon

#100 I'm Calling Emergency Services. This Injury Is Serious Share icon

#101 High Quality Photoshop At My Rec Center Share icon