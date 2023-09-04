102 Times People Shared Their Travel Photos Because They Turned Out Terrible (New Pics)
We've all been there. The meticulously planned holiday that suddenly goes wrong in every way possible. A delayed flight causing a mishap of scheduling problems, the unsettling realization that your luggage might be touring a completely different continent somewhere around the world, or that memorable moment when the 'cozy beachfront accommodation' you booked turned out to be a scam on Airbnb. However, these vacation fails, while frustrating at the time, often turn into the funniest stories in our ‘inventory’.
After all, it's not just the picture-perfect sunsets and good food that make a trip memorable. Sometimes, it's the unplanned detours and unexpected misadventures as some would describe them as 'fails' that end up defining our personal travel experiences, reminding us of the unpredictability of life!
This post may include affiliate links.
My Friend Tried To Take An Underwater Photo Of His Wife During Their Honeymoon
I hate it when women pull that fish lips face whilst posing for pictures.
On A Family Holiday To Scotland, We Spent Two Hours Walking To A Famous Cave, Expecting It To Go Underground And Everything. This Is The Cave
I think you forgot to speak "Friend" in the local language.
I Hiked A Mountain In Hot Weather. A Monkey Stole My Water At The Top Then Proceeded To Drink It In Front Of Me
On The First Night Of Vacation, We Pulled Out The Sofa-Bed For The Kids But Heard A Loud Crunching Sound. Son's iPhone Fell And Got Caught In Hinges Of The Bed Frame
I Went To The Top Of The Eiffel Tower For The View
My Parents Went On Vacation And Asked This Gentleman To Take Their Picture, But He Was Holding The Camera Backwards
She Just Wanted A Cute Picture But Got This Instead
Perhaps she was annoyed about the human walking into frame.
My First Trip To Houston. I Was Very Impressed At How Quickly The Locals Performed Pit Stops. Must Be A Lot Of Nascar Fans
100-Year-Old Family Cabin Burned To The Ground On The First Day Of Vacation
When your "Aunt" Fig shows up with her evil lawyer. (Tom & Jerry reference)
Best Vacation Ever
Perfect Way To Start The Honeymoon
Just explain to the wife that it doesn't always happen this quickly...
I've Traveled Abroad And Brought My Drone To Record It. I Hiked To The Top Of This Hill And Realise That I Forgot The Batteries At Home
So you had the pleasure of going on holiday overseas, you hiked to the top of a hill on a glorious day, and you're annoyed about your batteries? Apologies if I don't offer you any sympathy.
I Always Pack Digestive Aids For The Holidays. 4 Days Ago, I Had Diarrhea And Remembered I Had Medication. It Turns Out I Brought Laxatives
She Was So Excited About The Romantic Amsterdam Canal Tour That She Couldn't Sleep The Night Before
First Day On Vacation And Our Half Of The Hotel Doesn't Have Power. Guess Who Might Be Going Home Early
That one person in the hotel right has a light at least. Go to him, he is now your leader.
Someone's About To Have A Fun Vacation
Day 2/18 At The Resort In Puerto Vallarta For Our Honeymoon, And I Walked Into The Balcony Door
I Went Hiking Over The Weekend To Blow Off Steam From The Finals Week And Got An Allergic Reaction From Something. Guess Who Has A Presentation Today?
To ease your nerves, just picture everyone in the audience with the same allergic reaction.
I Just Got Back From Iceland. I Was Going Through My Pictures And Found The Best Photobomb Of All Time
The Soles Of My Shoes Fell Off In The Middle Of The Forest While I Was Hiking
Long Kayaking Trip And Belly Rolls Makes The Most Inconsistent Sunburns Ever
The View From My Hike Yesterday
Just zoom your camera in the picture and pretend the fog was never there.
I Hiked 3000 Feet Of Elevation To A High Alpine Lake Only For A Mountain Goat To Eat My Fly Rod
My Daughter Went On A Boat Trip As A Graduation Gift. The Boat Have Been Stuck In The Mud Since They Arrived Yesterday. They're Supposed To Get Towed Out Today
My Phone Fell When I Was At The Grand Canyon
What A Great View For A Vacation Destination
We Wanted To Take A Picture Under Water, But Dory Photobombed Us
The Manhattan Skyline
Grand Canyon View After Renting A Car And Driving 3.5 Hours To See It
I'm About 1000 Miles Away On Vacation, And This Happened 2 Days Into My Trip
When Your Rental Car Breaks Down And They Send Out A Tow Truck, But The Tow Truck Breaks Down And Needs Its Own Tow Truck
I Just Wanted To Shower In My Hotel After A Long Road Trip
I Just Spilled A Full Cup Of Orange Juice All Over Myself On The Last Day Of Vacation. I Didn't Bring An Extra Pair Of Pants
Too bad they dont have sinks on Vacation or you could just wash it under the faucet
I Reserved A Suite Months Ago For A San Diego Vacation, Only To Find Out During Check-In That The Pool And Spa Are Closed For Renovation
My Friend's Vacation In China
I Went On A $6000-Trip To Japan Last Year, And Took A Photo Of My Friend With Mt. Fuji
The Waterfall I Went To See Seemed A Bit Dry
I thought he was giving the non waterfall the finger there.
I Went To See The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle, And This Was Our View
That Time I Went To London And Finally Got To See Big Ben
I Forgot To Fuel Up Before A Long Trip Through Rural Pennsylvania. I've Just Barely Made It To The Nearest Gas Station. I'm Screwed
I Visited The Torii Gate In Hiroshima, Japan. What I Was Expecting vs. What I Saw
I Traveled All This Way To See This Popular Place, Only To Be Disappointed
A Photo I Took Last Year vs. The One I Took Today. I Thought I'd Drive And Hike There Because It Finally Snowed. What A Disappointment
I Reserved An Airbnb With A Sea View. I Can't Complain
There was a typo in the ad. It should have read, "See? A view."
My Friend Went To Visit A Bamboo Bridge And Rice Field In Thailand That She Saw On Google, Unfortunately During The Dry Season
What We Expected And What We Got. I Guess I Won't Be Seeing That Beautiful Norway Scenery
Wife And I Took A Trip To Los Angeles
They can't complain, they got the authentic experience.