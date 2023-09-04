After all, it's not just the picture-perfect sunsets and good food that make a trip memorable. Sometimes, it's the unplanned detours and unexpected misadventures as some would describe them as 'fails' that end up defining our personal travel experiences, reminding us of the unpredictability of life!

We've all been there. The meticulously planned holiday that suddenly goes wrong in every way possible. A delayed flight causing a mishap of scheduling problems, the unsettling realization that your luggage might be touring a completely different continent somewhere around the world, or that memorable moment when the 'cozy beachfront accommodation' you booked turned out to be a scam on Airbnb. However, these vacation fails, while frustrating at the time, often turn into the funniest stories in our ‘inventory’.

#1 My Friend Tried To Take An Underwater Photo Of His Wife During Their Honeymoon

#2 On A Family Holiday To Scotland, We Spent Two Hours Walking To A Famous Cave, Expecting It To Go Underground And Everything. This Is The Cave

#3 I Hiked A Mountain In Hot Weather. A Monkey Stole My Water At The Top Then Proceeded To Drink It In Front Of Me

#4 On The First Night Of Vacation, We Pulled Out The Sofa-Bed For The Kids But Heard A Loud Crunching Sound. Son's iPhone Fell And Got Caught In Hinges Of The Bed Frame

#5 I Went To The Top Of The Eiffel Tower For The View

#6 My Parents Went On Vacation And Asked This Gentleman To Take Their Picture, But He Was Holding The Camera Backwards

#7 She Just Wanted A Cute Picture But Got This Instead

#8 My First Trip To Houston. I Was Very Impressed At How Quickly The Locals Performed Pit Stops. Must Be A Lot Of Nascar Fans

#9 100-Year-Old Family Cabin Burned To The Ground On The First Day Of Vacation

#10 Best Vacation Ever

#11 Perfect Way To Start The Honeymoon

#12 I've Traveled Abroad And Brought My Drone To Record It. I Hiked To The Top Of This Hill And Realise That I Forgot The Batteries At Home

#13 I Always Pack Digestive Aids For The Holidays. 4 Days Ago, I Had Diarrhea And Remembered I Had Medication. It Turns Out I Brought Laxatives

#14 She Was So Excited About The Romantic Amsterdam Canal Tour That She Couldn't Sleep The Night Before

#15 First Day On Vacation And Our Half Of The Hotel Doesn't Have Power. Guess Who Might Be Going Home Early

#16 Someone's About To Have A Fun Vacation

#17 Day 2/18 At The Resort In Puerto Vallarta For Our Honeymoon, And I Walked Into The Balcony Door

#18 I Went Hiking Over The Weekend To Blow Off Steam From The Finals Week And Got An Allergic Reaction From Something. Guess Who Has A Presentation Today?

#19 I Just Got Back From Iceland. I Was Going Through My Pictures And Found The Best Photobomb Of All Time

#20 The Soles Of My Shoes Fell Off In The Middle Of The Forest While I Was Hiking

#21 Long Kayaking Trip And Belly Rolls Makes The Most Inconsistent Sunburns Ever

#22 The View From My Hike Yesterday

#23 I Hiked 3000 Feet Of Elevation To A High Alpine Lake Only For A Mountain Goat To Eat My Fly Rod

#24 My Daughter Went On A Boat Trip As A Graduation Gift. The Boat Have Been Stuck In The Mud Since They Arrived Yesterday. They're Supposed To Get Towed Out Today

#25 My Phone Fell When I Was At The Grand Canyon

#26 What A Great View For A Vacation Destination

#27 We Wanted To Take A Picture Under Water, But Dory Photobombed Us

#28 The Manhattan Skyline

#29 Grand Canyon View After Renting A Car And Driving 3.5 Hours To See It

#30 I'm About 1000 Miles Away On Vacation, And This Happened 2 Days Into My Trip

#31 When Your Rental Car Breaks Down And They Send Out A Tow Truck, But The Tow Truck Breaks Down And Needs Its Own Tow Truck

#32 I Just Wanted To Shower In My Hotel After A Long Road Trip

#33 I Just Spilled A Full Cup Of Orange Juice All Over Myself On The Last Day Of Vacation. I Didn't Bring An Extra Pair Of Pants

#34 I Reserved A Suite Months Ago For A San Diego Vacation, Only To Find Out During Check-In That The Pool And Spa Are Closed For Renovation

#35 My Friend's Vacation In China

#36 I Went On A $6000-Trip To Japan Last Year, And Took A Photo Of My Friend With Mt. Fuji

#37 The Waterfall I Went To See Seemed A Bit Dry

#38 I Went To See The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle, And This Was Our View

#39 That Time I Went To London And Finally Got To See Big Ben

#40 I Forgot To Fuel Up Before A Long Trip Through Rural Pennsylvania. I've Just Barely Made It To The Nearest Gas Station. I'm Screwed

#41 I Visited The Torii Gate In Hiroshima, Japan. What I Was Expecting vs. What I Saw

#42 I Traveled All This Way To See This Popular Place, Only To Be Disappointed

#43 A Photo I Took Last Year vs. The One I Took Today. I Thought I'd Drive And Hike There Because It Finally Snowed. What A Disappointment

#44 I Reserved An Airbnb With A Sea View. I Can't Complain

#45 My Friend Went To Visit A Bamboo Bridge And Rice Field In Thailand That She Saw On Google, Unfortunately During The Dry Season

#46 What We Expected And What We Got. I Guess I Won't Be Seeing That Beautiful Norway Scenery

#47 Wife And I Took A Trip To Los Angeles

#48 I Forgot To Put Sunblock On My Legs During A Kayak Trip On The Lake

#49 We Got Photobombed By A Spider Monkey On Vacation In The Dominican Republic

#50 We Did A Long Half Dome Hike. We Got To The Top And Realized The Guy Who Was Supposed To Pack The Food Packed A Single Sandwich Bag Of 4 Charred Wieners

#51 I Had The Hall Of Mirrors In Versailles "All To Myself"

#52 This Is The Only Photo My Mom Took Of Me And My Dad In Front Of The Liberty Bell

#53 I'm On A Motorcycle Trip From Colorado Springs To Las Vegas. I Went South To Avoid The Snow, And Now I'm Stuck In Arizona With Over A Foot Of Snow

#54 I Walked 18km To See A Waterfall, And This Is What I Saw

#55 The Images Used To Promote Tourism In Rio vs. When I Went There During My Vacation

#56 I Was Going On A Family Cruise Trip. Flight Got Delayed Three Times, And After All That, The Flight Got Canceled. Now We Missed The Cruise, And Waited At The Airport For 7 Hours

#57 German Tourists Drove All The Way From Germany To Norway Just To Get Stuck In The Parking Lot Next To A Glacier

#58 I Fell Down The Stairs At A Ski Rental House Right After Arriving. I Broke The Railing And Badly Hurt My Right Hip. Now We Will Have To Pay The Security Deposit On Top Of That

#59 During Our Honeymoon In Greece, My Husband Had An Accident With A Scooter Going 10 Mph. He Broke His Wrist In Two Places, Dislocates His Shoulder And Got A Concussion

#60 Expectation vs. Reality Of Trolltunga, Norway. Also Not Pictured: The 4 To 5 Hour Long Strenuous Hike To Get There

#61 My Four Friends And I Are On Our Way Home From A Road Trip 1200 Miles Out

#62 Here Is My Fiancée Fulfilling Her Lifelong Dream To See The Mona Lisa In Person

#63 I Tried To Take A Picture Of The Great Wall

#64 I Broke My Foot In Cancun On The First Day Of My Honeymoon