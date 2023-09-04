We've all been there. The meticulously planned holiday that suddenly goes wrong in every way possible. A delayed flight causing a mishap of scheduling problems, the unsettling realization that your luggage might be touring a completely different continent somewhere around the world, or that memorable moment when the 'cozy beachfront accommodation' you booked turned out to be a scam on Airbnb. However, these vacation fails, while frustrating at the time, often turn into the funniest stories in our ‘inventory’.

After all, it's not just the picture-perfect sunsets and good food that make a trip memorable. Sometimes, it's the unplanned detours and unexpected misadventures as some would describe them as 'fails' that end up defining our personal travel experiences, reminding us of the unpredictability of life!

My Friend Tried To Take An Underwater Photo Of His Wife During Their Honeymoon

My Friend Tried To Take An Underwater Photo Of His Wife During Their Honeymoon

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
I hate it when women pull that fish lips face whilst posing for pictures.

On A Family Holiday To Scotland, We Spent Two Hours Walking To A Famous Cave, Expecting It To Go Underground And Everything. This Is The Cave

On A Family Holiday To Scotland, We Spent Two Hours Walking To A Famous Cave, Expecting It To Go Underground And Everything. This Is The Cave

ArmitageShanks3767 Report

Caffeinated Hedgehog
Caffeinated Hedgehog
I think you forgot to speak "Friend" in the local language.

I Hiked A Mountain In Hot Weather. A Monkey Stole My Water At The Top Then Proceeded To Drink It In Front Of Me

I Hiked A Mountain In Hot Weather. A Monkey Stole My Water At The Top Then Proceeded To Drink It In Front Of Me

cakes_123 Report

James016
James016
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Asserting its dominance over you

On The First Night Of Vacation, We Pulled Out The Sofa-Bed For The Kids But Heard A Loud Crunching Sound. Son's iPhone Fell And Got Caught In Hinges Of The Bed Frame

On The First Night Of Vacation, We Pulled Out The Sofa-Bed For The Kids But Heard A Loud Crunching Sound. Son's iPhone Fell And Got Caught In Hinges Of The Bed Frame

flippity_dippity_doo Report

Caffeinated Hedgehog
Caffeinated Hedgehog
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you tried turning it off and on again?

I Went To The Top Of The Eiffel Tower For The View

I Went To The Top Of The Eiffel Tower For The View

welcometoross Report

My Parents Went On Vacation And Asked This Gentleman To Take Their Picture, But He Was Holding The Camera Backwards

My Parents Went On Vacation And Asked This Gentleman To Take Their Picture, But He Was Holding The Camera Backwards

audiwark Report

She Just Wanted A Cute Picture But Got This Instead

She Just Wanted A Cute Picture But Got This Instead

Bennyheartssports Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Perhaps she was annoyed about the human walking into frame.

My First Trip To Houston. I Was Very Impressed At How Quickly The Locals Performed Pit Stops. Must Be A Lot Of Nascar Fans

My First Trip To Houston. I Was Very Impressed At How Quickly The Locals Performed Pit Stops. Must Be A Lot Of Nascar Fans

TheOnlyToast Report

100-Year-Old Family Cabin Burned To The Ground On The First Day Of Vacation

100-Year-Old Family Cabin Burned To The Ground On The First Day Of Vacation

Bumper216 Report

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
When your "Aunt" Fig shows up with her evil lawyer. (Tom & Jerry reference)

Best Vacation Ever

Best Vacation Ever

Gemini421 Report

Bart
Bart
Well, if you're dumb enough to drive your car on a beach...

Perfect Way To Start The Honeymoon

Perfect Way To Start The Honeymoon

BootyFista Report

Caffeinated Hedgehog
Caffeinated Hedgehog
Just explain to the wife that it doesn't always happen this quickly...

I've Traveled Abroad And Brought My Drone To Record It. I Hiked To The Top Of This Hill And Realise That I Forgot The Batteries At Home

I've Traveled Abroad And Brought My Drone To Record It. I Hiked To The Top Of This Hill And Realise That I Forgot The Batteries At Home

lucasmcazelli Report

Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
So you had the pleasure of going on holiday overseas, you hiked to the top of a hill on a glorious day, and you're annoyed about your batteries? Apologies if I don't offer you any sympathy.

I Always Pack Digestive Aids For The Holidays. 4 Days Ago, I Had Diarrhea And Remembered I Had Medication. It Turns Out I Brought Laxatives

I Always Pack Digestive Aids For The Holidays. 4 Days Ago, I Had Diarrhea And Remembered I Had Medication. It Turns Out I Brought Laxatives

RedBanana99 Report

Emerald Joanna
Emerald Joanna
Sorry but this is hella hilarious 😂

She Was So Excited About The Romantic Amsterdam Canal Tour That She Couldn't Sleep The Night Before

She Was So Excited About The Romantic Amsterdam Canal Tour That She Couldn't Sleep The Night Before

dat-random-word-here Report

First Day On Vacation And Our Half Of The Hotel Doesn't Have Power. Guess Who Might Be Going Home Early

First Day On Vacation And Our Half Of The Hotel Doesn't Have Power. Guess Who Might Be Going Home Early

Destined2Pixels Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
That one person in the hotel right has a light at least. Go to him, he is now your leader.

Someone's About To Have A Fun Vacation

Someone's About To Have A Fun Vacation

KerbolExplorer Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Breakfast in Paris, Luggage in Bombay LOL

Day 2/18 At The Resort In Puerto Vallarta For Our Honeymoon, And I Walked Into The Balcony Door

Day 2/18 At The Resort In Puerto Vallarta For Our Honeymoon, And I Walked Into The Balcony Door

FarfetchdSid Report

I Went Hiking Over The Weekend To Blow Off Steam From The Finals Week And Got An Allergic Reaction From Something. Guess Who Has A Presentation Today?

I Went Hiking Over The Weekend To Blow Off Steam From The Finals Week And Got An Allergic Reaction From Something. Guess Who Has A Presentation Today?

Strupnick Report

Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
To ease your nerves, just picture everyone in the audience with the same allergic reaction.

I Just Got Back From Iceland. I Was Going Through My Pictures And Found The Best Photobomb Of All Time

I Just Got Back From Iceland. I Was Going Through My Pictures And Found The Best Photobomb Of All Time

thirdtimesacharm_ Report

The Soles Of My Shoes Fell Off In The Middle Of The Forest While I Was Hiking

The Soles Of My Shoes Fell Off In The Middle Of The Forest While I Was Hiking

Aliendude51 Report

Long Kayaking Trip And Belly Rolls Makes The Most Inconsistent Sunburns Ever

Long Kayaking Trip And Belly Rolls Makes The Most Inconsistent Sunburns Ever

BustersHotHamWater Report

Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
I got secondary burns just looking at this photo.

The View From My Hike Yesterday

The View From My Hike Yesterday

heavenstarcraft Report

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Just zoom your camera in the picture and pretend the fog was never there.

I Hiked 3000 Feet Of Elevation To A High Alpine Lake Only For A Mountain Goat To Eat My Fly Rod

I Hiked 3000 Feet Of Elevation To A High Alpine Lake Only For A Mountain Goat To Eat My Fly Rod

Im_The_One Report

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Is the goat okay? Those are hooks, right?

My Daughter Went On A Boat Trip As A Graduation Gift. The Boat Have Been Stuck In The Mud Since They Arrived Yesterday. They're Supposed To Get Towed Out Today

My Daughter Went On A Boat Trip As A Graduation Gift. The Boat Have Been Stuck In The Mud Since They Arrived Yesterday. They're Supposed To Get Towed Out Today

transient13 Report

My Phone Fell When I Was At The Grand Canyon

My Phone Fell When I Was At The Grand Canyon

hydrohalogenation Report

Jaap
Jaap
A fishing rod with a magnet?

What A Great View For A Vacation Destination

What A Great View For A Vacation Destination

v_approves Report

We Wanted To Take A Picture Under Water, But Dory Photobombed Us

We Wanted To Take A Picture Under Water, But Dory Photobombed Us

pepsi_next Report

Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
That is some impressive side eye.

The Manhattan Skyline

The Manhattan Skyline

CakeFace10 Report

Grand Canyon View After Renting A Car And Driving 3.5 Hours To See It

Grand Canyon View After Renting A Car And Driving 3.5 Hours To See It

_toro Report

I'm About 1000 Miles Away On Vacation, And This Happened 2 Days Into My Trip

I'm About 1000 Miles Away On Vacation, And This Happened 2 Days Into My Trip

Daymanic Report

When Your Rental Car Breaks Down And They Send Out A Tow Truck, But The Tow Truck Breaks Down And Needs Its Own Tow Truck

When Your Rental Car Breaks Down And They Send Out A Tow Truck, But The Tow Truck Breaks Down And Needs Its Own Tow Truck

malinda_ferko Report

I Just Wanted To Shower In My Hotel After A Long Road Trip

I Just Wanted To Shower In My Hotel After A Long Road Trip

Im_Nawt_A_Cawp Report

I Just Spilled A Full Cup Of Orange Juice All Over Myself On The Last Day Of Vacation. I Didn't Bring An Extra Pair Of Pants

I Just Spilled A Full Cup Of Orange Juice All Over Myself On The Last Day Of Vacation. I Didn't Bring An Extra Pair Of Pants

PhilJ223 Report

The CareTaker
The CareTaker
Too bad they dont have sinks on Vacation or you could just wash it under the faucet

I Reserved A Suite Months Ago For A San Diego Vacation, Only To Find Out During Check-In That The Pool And Spa Are Closed For Renovation

I Reserved A Suite Months Ago For A San Diego Vacation, Only To Find Out During Check-In That The Pool And Spa Are Closed For Renovation

Cool-Swordfish7223 Report

My Friend's Vacation In China

My Friend's Vacation In China

cheongeh Report

Scott mati
Scott mati
It’s not heading in the wrong direction, just you are.

I Went On A $6000-Trip To Japan Last Year, And Took A Photo Of My Friend With Mt. Fuji

I Went On A $6000-Trip To Japan Last Year, And Took A Photo Of My Friend With Mt. Fuji

CuriousityChrissy Report

The Waterfall I Went To See Seemed A Bit Dry

The Waterfall I Went To See Seemed A Bit Dry

strongkhal Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
I thought he was giving the non waterfall the finger there.

I Went To See The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle, And This Was Our View

I Went To See The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle, And This Was Our View

LoveWineNotTheLabel Report

T.
T.
Does he know he can book a tour INSIDE?

That Time I Went To London And Finally Got To See Big Ben

That Time I Went To London And Finally Got To See Big Ben

axnu Report

The CareTaker
The CareTaker
you wouldn't look stuff up like this first?

I Forgot To Fuel Up Before A Long Trip Through Rural Pennsylvania. I've Just Barely Made It To The Nearest Gas Station. I'm Screwed

I Forgot To Fuel Up Before A Long Trip Through Rural Pennsylvania. I've Just Barely Made It To The Nearest Gas Station. I'm Screwed

DELAPERA Report

I Visited The Torii Gate In Hiroshima, Japan. What I Was Expecting vs. What I Saw

I Visited The Torii Gate In Hiroshima, Japan. What I Was Expecting vs. What I Saw

a_typical_guy-14 Report

I Traveled All This Way To See This Popular Place, Only To Be Disappointed

I Traveled All This Way To See This Popular Place, Only To Be Disappointed

artifexlife Report

A Photo I Took Last Year vs. The One I Took Today. I Thought I'd Drive And Hike There Because It Finally Snowed. What A Disappointment

A Photo I Took Last Year vs. The One I Took Today. I Thought I'd Drive And Hike There Because It Finally Snowed. What A Disappointment

manu805 Report

I Reserved An Airbnb With A Sea View. I Can't Complain

I Reserved An Airbnb With A Sea View. I Can't Complain

weully Report

Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
There was a typo in the ad. It should have read, "See? A view."

My Friend Went To Visit A Bamboo Bridge And Rice Field In Thailand That She Saw On Google, Unfortunately During The Dry Season

My Friend Went To Visit A Bamboo Bridge And Rice Field In Thailand That She Saw On Google, Unfortunately During The Dry Season

reddit.com Report

Nilsen
Nilsen
Dry season is the same time each year. This is something you can plan for ;)

What We Expected And What We Got. I Guess I Won't Be Seeing That Beautiful Norway Scenery

What We Expected And What We Got. I Guess I Won't Be Seeing That Beautiful Norway Scenery

kkday218 Report

Wife And I Took A Trip To Los Angeles

Wife And I Took A Trip To Los Angeles

JoeWinchester99 Report

Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
They can't complain, they got the authentic experience.

I Forgot To Put Sunblock On My Legs During A Kayak Trip On The Lake

I Forgot To Put Sunblock On My Legs During A Kayak Trip On The Lake

Tekki Report

We Got Photobombed By A Spider Monkey On Vacation In The Dominican Republic

We Got Photobombed By A Spider Monkey On Vacation In The Dominican Republic

viperhauler Report

James016
James016
“I regret nothing”

We Did A Long Half Dome Hike. We Got To The Top And Realized The Guy Who Was Supposed To Pack The Food Packed A Single Sandwich Bag Of 4 Charred Wieners

We Did A Long Half Dome Hike. We Got To The Top And Realized The Guy Who Was Supposed To Pack The Food Packed A Single Sandwich Bag Of 4 Charred Wieners

SolsticeSon Report

I Had The Hall Of Mirrors In Versailles "All To Myself"

I Had The Hall Of Mirrors In Versailles "All To Myself"

balram_bahadur Report

Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
My photo of the Mona Lisa looks similar to this.

This Is The Only Photo My Mom Took Of Me And My Dad In Front Of The Liberty Bell

This Is The Only Photo My Mom Took Of Me And My Dad In Front Of The Liberty Bell

Cappie117 Report

I'm On A Motorcycle Trip From Colorado Springs To Las Vegas. I Went South To Avoid The Snow, And Now I'm Stuck In Arizona With Over A Foot Of Snow

I'm On A Motorcycle Trip From Colorado Springs To Las Vegas. I Went South To Avoid The Snow, And Now I'm Stuck In Arizona With Over A Foot Of Snow

MythicalAce Report

I Walked 18km To See A Waterfall, And This Is What I Saw

I Walked 18km To See A Waterfall, And This Is What I Saw

rakorako404 Report

The Images Used To Promote Tourism In Rio vs. When I Went There During My Vacation

The Images Used To Promote Tourism In Rio vs. When I Went There During My Vacation

reddit.com Report

I Was Going On A Family Cruise Trip. Flight Got Delayed Three Times, And After All That, The Flight Got Canceled. Now We Missed The Cruise, And Waited At The Airport For 7 Hours

I Was Going On A Family Cruise Trip. Flight Got Delayed Three Times, And After All That, The Flight Got Canceled. Now We Missed The Cruise, And Waited At The Airport For 7 Hours

K00bik Report

German Tourists Drove All The Way From Germany To Norway Just To Get Stuck In The Parking Lot Next To A Glacier

German Tourists Drove All The Way From Germany To Norway Just To Get Stuck In The Parking Lot Next To A Glacier

Sverren3 Report

I Fell Down The Stairs At A Ski Rental House Right After Arriving. I Broke The Railing And Badly Hurt My Right Hip. Now We Will Have To Pay The Security Deposit On Top Of That

I Fell Down The Stairs At A Ski Rental House Right After Arriving. I Broke The Railing And Badly Hurt My Right Hip. Now We Will Have To Pay The Security Deposit On Top Of That

Angelic-Guardian Report

During Our Honeymoon In Greece, My Husband Had An Accident With A Scooter Going 10 Mph. He Broke His Wrist In Two Places, Dislocates His Shoulder And Got A Concussion

During Our Honeymoon In Greece, My Husband Had An Accident With A Scooter Going 10 Mph. He Broke His Wrist In Two Places, Dislocates His Shoulder And Got A Concussion

fireball_cooper Report

Expectation vs. Reality Of Trolltunga, Norway. Also Not Pictured: The 4 To 5 Hour Long Strenuous Hike To Get There

Expectation vs. Reality Of Trolltunga, Norway. Also Not Pictured: The 4 To 5 Hour Long Strenuous Hike To Get There

pandemican Report

My Four Friends And I Are On Our Way Home From A Road Trip 1200 Miles Out

My Four Friends And I Are On Our Way Home From A Road Trip 1200 Miles Out

Sporatious Report

Here Is My Fiancée Fulfilling Her Lifelong Dream To See The Mona Lisa In Person

Here Is My Fiancée Fulfilling Her Lifelong Dream To See The Mona Lisa In Person

JaMarcusHustle Report

I Tried To Take A Picture Of The Great Wall

I Tried To Take A Picture Of The Great Wall

hipsterthug Report

I Broke My Foot In Cancun On The First Day Of My Honeymoon

I Broke My Foot In Cancun On The First Day Of My Honeymoon

couldentcareless Report

When You Are On Vacation And The Keypad Lock Stops Working. Then You Try To Access The Door With A Mechanical Key, And That Also Breaks

When You Are On Vacation And The Keypad Lock Stops Working. Then You Try To Access The Door With A Mechanical Key, And That Also Breaks