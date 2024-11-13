ADVERTISEMENT

Waking up early, bags packed, and excited to catch a flight to your next big adventure. Arriving in a new city, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere. Finally stepping into a spacious hotel room with a breathtaking beach view. All the ingredients for a dream vacation, right?

But just because you’ve planned every detail doesn’t mean the universe is on your side. Suddenly, your plane is delayed by seven hours, the charming cityscape doesn’t look quite like the photos, and that “beach view” turns out to be a noisy construction site.

These unlucky travelers know this feeling all too well, and they’ve captured their unexpected vacation fails to share with the world. Some are funny, others are heartbreaking, and a few are downright shocking. Scroll down and see for yourself!

#1

Drove Quite Awhile To Be Able To See This Waterfall

bobert_the_wise Report

#2

My Trip In Mexico Is Great So Far

Everet_dead Report

#3

This Is The One Thing I Am Most Worried About Before Getting On A Plane

Addian4 Report

1 hour ago

Yeah, anyone that does this to me is getting stabbed in the foot with a pencil.

#4

My Uncle's Suitcase After His Flight

an0nym0ose Report

#5

Paris CDG Airport. Someone Will Have A Bad Day

4lphaZed Report

#6

Includes A "Private Balcony." Is Just A View Of The Wall Of The Next Building

Jagokoz Report

#7

Our Trip To The Petting Zoo Did Not Go As Planned

bwaxse Report

#8

Google Maps Didnt Tell Me About This After A 2 Hour Drive

wambamwombat Report

#9

These Tourists In Hawaii Took A Wrong Turn

pandabatron Report

#10

I Traveled About 1500 Miles To See Fenway Park For The First Time. Here Was My View

rcoberle_54 Report

#11

A Llama Photobombed My Machupicchu Pic

Gishu Report

#12

2 Weeks Ago My Youngest Daughter Broke Her Leg 1 Week Before Our Holiday. Yesterday I Broke My Own Leg (On Holiday). Poor Sis And Mom

Ruud1983 Report

12 minutes ago

Good thing then that you are in Europe and this at least will not cost a dime.

#13

My Trip To Bali (Nusa Penida Island). Expectations vs. Reality

DollarAkshay Report

#14

Road Trip To See The Lighthouse

ragin_brainer Report

#15

Lesson Learned- Don't Trust Just Any Tourist To Take Your Photo

batmanfantasy Report

#16

Living/Working In Hawaii, Took A Break To Travel. I Don't Travel A Lot, But When I Do, Everything Is Under Construction

harriealexis07 Report

#17

This Is How The Luggage Containing My Playstation Arrived

Yamoyek Report

55 minutes ago

The PS5 fared better, thankfully. I checked the reddit.

#18

The Hotel I Booked Weeks Ahead Didn’t Have A Room For Us When We Checked In. Gave Us A Sofa Bed In A Conference Room

Llebanna Report

#19

Went On Vacation On Our Family's Boat... This Is My Attempt At Taking A Shower

imgur.com Report

#20

Staying At A Hotel After I Got A New Tattoo And This Happened

SpencerL1997 Report

#21

On My Honeymoon In Hawaii And Turns Out I Got Ringworm From The Armrest On The Plane

SokkaStyle Report

#22

Half Way To The Road Trip In Sicily, The Tire Just Exploded Out Of Nowhere. Happened Exactly 12 Hours After I Had Food Poisoning The Night Before

ken0746 Report

#23

I Broke Two Bottles Of Sangster’s Rum Cream While Boarding The Plane

Loitering4daCulture Report

#24

Went To A Mountain Peak With A Magnificent View... But Choose The Wrong Day

srlandand Report

#25

A Stray Golf Ball Hit Our Windshield On The Way To The Beach And We Are On Vacation

sacredkin Report

#26

The Aftermath Of A Shredded Radiator Hose

whitewaterlibrarian Report

#27

I Recently Went To Hawaii And Got A Gnarly Sunburn As Seen Here. Ended Up Getting A Case Of “Hell’s Itch”, Which Was Genuinely The Worst Pain I’ve Ever Experienced, And That’s Saying A Lot

dragonxmother Report

#28

Tire Exploded On The Highway 20 Minutes After Leaving The House For Our Week Long Family Vacation

Warning-Known Report

#29

My Vacation In Rio And Seeing The Cristo

OwnedYou Report

54 minutes ago

I kinda like this. The fog made everything look more majestic and mystical.

#30

I Drove 4 Hours (One Way) To See Radium Springs, One Of The State Of Georgia’s Natural Wonders . . . After A Heavy Rainfall

Don_Quixotel Report

#31

Airbnb Wasn’t What We Were Expecting

pokemon-collector Report

#32

Went To Visit The Beautiful Blauer See In Germany

barbamara Report

#33

Hiked Two Hours To Set Up A Picnic, Returned To This

Jaminator97 Report

#34

I Drove 1000+ Miles To See The Eclipse

Like millions of others in American today, I took time off work and drove over 1000 miles to see the eclipse, only to have it spoiled by mother nature. Oh well. 🤷🏼That's life.

Gnarly_Sarley Report

#35

Up At 3 30am And Hiked About 4hrs To See This Beautiful View

Grand_Area Report

#36

First A Romantic Gondola Ride. Just A Bit Of Traffic

phillynotfunny Report

#37

Tire Went Through My Windshield On The Interstate

kaopectate Report

#38

I Was On My Way Down The Tallest Mountain In The UK And This Happened

randompolicy Report

#39

4 Hours Into A 13 Hour Road Trip To My Family's 3 Week Vacation Of The Year And I Just Realized That In The Rush To Leave I Forgot To Bring Any Other Shoes With Me

carrs-for-life-32 Report

#40

This Is The Result When I Ask My Boyfriend To Take A Picture. Can’t Stop Laughing

bobbyklootwijk Report

#41

First Vacation I’ve Had All Year And Work Won’t Stop Texting Me… Should I Send It?

twentysomething3 Report

#42

We Visited Mount Rushmore During A Controlled Burn

chezznul Report

55 minutes ago

Cigars were big during their administration's. Historically accurate monuments.

#43

First Night After A 12 Hour Drive To Belgium

thetommyboy99 Report

#44

Wanted A Special Mountain Lake Nye With The Wife, Even Upgraded To The Room With A View

f_me_blue Report

#45

The Day Has Finally Come, My “Window” Seat After 20+ Years Of Travelling

naeads Report

#46

First Day Of Vacation

anan_qwert Report

#47

The Day Started Off Amazing

devoncone Report

#48

A Green Tea Bath Was The Only Option After Being Brutally Sunburned In Australia, Then Having To Sit For 19 Hours On An Airplane Coming Back To The States

Splizzy29 Report

9 minutes ago

Don't people know about sunblock/sunscreen, and the danger of tanning?

#49

09:42am. 40 Minutes Into The Flight. Beginning Of The Well Deserved Holiday. Passanger Next To Me Knocks Over Her Beer Going All Over Me

TuckingFypoz Report

#50

Just Got To LA For A Vacation And This Is The View From Our Room. (Oh And The AC Is Out In The Entire Building)

Ok-Hat9079 Report

#51

What A Lovely Start To Our Vacation

CiciCuriosity Report

#52

Fiancee Forgot She Was Wearing Slippers To The Airport Before A Week Long Vacation

SimonSaysGoGo Report

#53

Well This Is A Great Fathers Day. Great Way To End One Of The Busiest Holidays. Full Evacuation

Rexbmo Report

#54

The Result Of Placing Your Hand On The Handrail Of The Moving Walkway In Terminal 5 Of Jfk Airport

TriTri14 Report

#55

Two Hours Into My Road Trip In The Middle Of Nowhere I Opened My Case To This

EggCakes27 Report

#56

I Was Supposed To Go On A 9 And A Half-Hour Long Road Trip Today

CountBlossom Report

#57

Go Swimming In Halong Bay (Vietnam) The Tour Guide Said (Without A Jellyfish Disclaimer)

billygreggreg Report

54 minutes ago

You get used to them after a couple stings. I honestly think that man-o-war stings hurt a lot more.

#58

Taking A Picture With My GF In Berlin, When Out Of Nowhere

icecoldbd Report

#59

Loved My First Trip To Japan. I'm Too Tall For Japan

allkindsofmamba Report

#60

When You Ask A Stranger To Take A Photo

arden_cho Report

#61

American Airlines Flight From Portugal To Pennsylvania. I Was Supposed To Be On That Flight

Jalopy_Junkie Report

#62

I'm On My Honeymoon

Had sushi for dinner last night at the all-inclusive resort my new husband and I are staying at. 1am rolls around and I'm throwing up like crazy, then it's dry heaving for another hour. We call the resort doctor, he takes my temperature and listens to my belly with a big "oh no" face, so guess who gets to go to a clinic in a foreign land (we're in the Dominican Republic)? Me!!

I have a bacterial infection in my guts! My white blood cell count is bananas! We get to spend $4000 upfront cuz I need to be hospitalized! Weeeeeeee!

Get Travelers insurance, be better than me. Don't know what the resort will do but it sounds like they're willing to work with us.

Sufficient_Tarot Report

#63

Went On Vacation And

Went two states away for a weekend trip, were checking out of the hotel to find this. All 4 wheels stolen in the hotel parking lot. Of COURSE the hotel doesn't have cameras in the parking lot. Can't get it towed because it doesn't have wheels to get on the damn truck.

jules_144 Report

#64

My Son Found Sea Shells On His First Trip To The Beach. I Didn't Have The Heart To Tell Him

ShadyDingo Report

#65

A Beach Day That Turned Into Me Tripping On A Rock And Falling Down The Sand Dune

MaddieGehring Report

#66

Where My GPS Indicates The Train Station Is Supposed To Be

FlowerPotage Report

#67

"99 Taxi" Driver Texted During The Whole Trip (Almost Two Hours)

reddit.com Report

#68

This Family Taking Up An Entire Sightseeing Platform So Nobody Else Can Take Photos. A Lot Of People Missed Out On Great Photos And Views Because These People Wanted It For Themselves

Jonno_FTW Report

14 minutes ago

I would have moved in to the platform as well and made their time there difficult.

#69

I Have To Travel To Another City Asap And This F***er Decided To Park Its Car Right In Front Of My Garage. It Has Been 45 Minutes And This Is Not The First Time This Is Happening. Still Waiting For The Tow Truck

Hrokle Report

#70

When You Find A Screw In Youre Tire 8 Hours Before You Were Supposed To Go On A 14 Hour Trip

angryitguyonreddit Report

44 minutes ago

Still better than finding it during your 14 hour trip.

#71

Came To The Beach On Vacation For A Week

iskippedlegdae Report

#72

The Lighting Is Really Cool Babe You’ll Love This

babecanyoutakemypic Report

#73

When The “Coffee Tour” Decides To Skip The Coffee Tour And We Blow A Tire (Spare Tire Was More Bald Than The Tires On The Rest Of The Car)

tonyadduci Report

#74

When You Finally Make It To Your Destination And Your Room Is Still Being Cleaned

thebatmilf Report

#75

Bikini Derp Photobomb

nomdeweb Report

#76

This Happened Last Year, Flying Back From Vacation. They Told Us Our Suitcase Must Have Fallen Off The Transport Truck. Everything Inside Was Gone, Yet They Managed To Retrieve The Bag

CatchyUrchin Report

#77

Got Food Poisoning On Holiday, Now I Can't Leave The Room

Any-Mix9358 Report

#78

Took This Photo Of The Beautiful Sunrise At Our Bed And Breakfast, Years Ago, During Our Honeymoon. I Didn't Look At It Closely And Sent To All Of Our Family. Nothing Says "Welcome To The Family" Like A Photo Such As This

narlycharley Report

#79

What You Think Visiting Antelope Canyon Will Be Like vs. What It Is Actually Like

bananaloutay Report

#80

A Person Took A Photo For Us And Cropped Our Faces

jenithegreat Report

#81

Came To Greece For A Relaxing Holiday In The Sun. It’s Rained For 5 Days Straight And I Leave Tomorrow

AreyouaUFO Report

#82

They Made Me Check My Duffle Bag. Found It Like This At Baggage Claim

smells_like_sunshine Report

#83

Air Canada Messed Up My Bag (But At Least I Got Photos 🤨📸)

peepeehead1542 Report

#84

On The Way Home From Vacation. Still 4h Away From Home

I think there was something Small in. After a short break I discussed with my wife if in exactly this tire I a bit less pressure than in the other. She said I was exaggerating again. So we decided, I‘ll drive to the next fuel station and check the pressure of all tires. Luckily I drive carefully. Also the other people reacted really good, and let me drove to the breakdown lane. Changing a tire by yourself is prohibited on a French Autoroute. So I‘ve been ripped if from roadside assistance. I had to pay almost 300€ for driving the car myself 1.3km (less than 1 mile) to the next exit.

Ollie_Dee Report

#85

I've Travelled The World In This Hat & We've Finally Parted Ways Due To A Gust Of Wind On The London Underground

RangerLongTorpedo Report

#86

Broke My Foot With A Week Left On My Vacation

1angrypanda Report

#87

First Day Of Vacation

Unfortunately there was someone right behind us and I couldn’t stop it time. Lucky for us the deer jumped and hit mostly glass so no airbags! But it did take out the cargo rack and sunroof and ended up being over 14k in repairs!

scottydznknow Report

#88

Cruising The Mountains In Hawaii On A Scooter... Until They Broke Down And We Couldn't Make It All The Way Up

reginapetrav Report

#89

Air China Destroyed My Wife’s Suitcase (Beijing To New Zealand)

detectivechubbs Report

#90

Dropped One Of My Wireless Earbuds On The Train Tracks All Of 10 Minutes Into The 3 Hour Trip

lostinthesauceband , lostinthesauceband Report

#91

Cot Mismanagement

My wife with our mismanaged evening time cot construction during a 2-week trip thru the Grand Canyon. We’re in our 70’s & we were f**king exhausted at this point. Can’t sleep in the sand cuz red ants.

Cyberspree Report

#92

My Phone Fell Out Of My Pocket On My Flight To Tokyo Last Week (Going For Vacation). The Moving Of The Seat Crushed It

stenzeroni Report

#93

My GF Put Her Makeup Set In Her Luggage

herr_weich Report

#94

My Wife’s Wedding Ring Is Impossible To Get And I Know Exactly Where It Is

Strange-Ad5999 Report

#95

Just Wanted To Enjoy My Vacation

Went on a trip for almost 2 weeks. Started to feel sick 5 days ago and just thought I was dehydrated. Came to the hospital to be told I have a severe uti, kidney infection, and sepsis. My flight home was supposed to be tomorrow. I have no idea when I’ll be able to go home.

jen12617 Report

#96

Went To Vacation. This Happened On The First Day

rickydrama Report

#97

Missed Our Flight

jennsabatino Report

#98

Things Don't Always Go As Planned When Traveling

First, we got surprised by snow on our long-planned tour in the Rainbow mountains around Cusco and therefore, had to cancel our hike and return to Sicuani spontaneously.⁣ Later on the way to the border between Peru and Bolivia, the van's motor that was supposed to take a few locals and us to Puno, broke down in the middle of nowhere.⁣ In such situations, you only have two options: get upset or take the mishaps of the day with humor. Have you ever had such a travel day where everything just went wrong?⁣

vickiviaja Report

#99

Day 1 Of Our Once In A Lifetime Trip To A Resort In Maui. Nearly Sliced His Finger Off In A Door And Can’t Go Swimming For The Rest Of The Trip

Shizzletit Report

#100

TSA Cut A Perfectly Circular Hole In My Sweater

Osama_BanLlama Report

#101

Throwback To When I Booked A Room With A Mountain View At A Hotel In Denver

oliviaislove Report

#102

You Break Your Arm In A Foreign Country, Suffer Through A Journey Home Where Airport Security In Two Different Countries Both Bash Around Your Cast In Case It’s Concealing Weapons