These unlucky travelers know this feeling all too well, and they’ve captured their unexpected vacation fails to share with the world. Some are funny , others are heartbreaking, and a few are downright shocking. Scroll down and see for yourself!

But just because you’ve planned every detail doesn’t mean the universe is on your side. Suddenly, your plane is delayed by seven hours, the charming cityscape doesn’t look quite like the photos, and that “beach view” turns out to be a noisy construction site.

Waking up early, bags packed, and excited to catch a flight to your next big adventure. Arriving in a new city, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere. Finally stepping into a spacious hotel room with a breathtaking beach view. All the ingredients for a dream vacation , right?

#1 Drove Quite Awhile To Be Able To See This Waterfall Share icon

#2 My Trip In Mexico Is Great So Far Share icon

#3 This Is The One Thing I Am Most Worried About Before Getting On A Plane Share icon

#4 My Uncle's Suitcase After His Flight Share icon

#5 Paris CDG Airport. Someone Will Have A Bad Day Share icon

#6 Includes A "Private Balcony." Is Just A View Of The Wall Of The Next Building Share icon

#7 Our Trip To The Petting Zoo Did Not Go As Planned Share icon

#8 Google Maps Didnt Tell Me About This After A 2 Hour Drive Share icon

#9 These Tourists In Hawaii Took A Wrong Turn Share icon

#10 I Traveled About 1500 Miles To See Fenway Park For The First Time. Here Was My View Share icon

#11 A Llama Photobombed My Machupicchu Pic Share icon

#12 2 Weeks Ago My Youngest Daughter Broke Her Leg 1 Week Before Our Holiday. Yesterday I Broke My Own Leg (On Holiday). Poor Sis And Mom Share icon

#13 My Trip To Bali (Nusa Penida Island). Expectations vs. Reality Share icon

#14 Road Trip To See The Lighthouse Share icon

#15 Lesson Learned- Don't Trust Just Any Tourist To Take Your Photo Share icon

#16 Living/Working In Hawaii, Took A Break To Travel. I Don't Travel A Lot, But When I Do, Everything Is Under Construction Share icon

#17 This Is How The Luggage Containing My Playstation Arrived Share icon

#18 The Hotel I Booked Weeks Ahead Didn’t Have A Room For Us When We Checked In. Gave Us A Sofa Bed In A Conference Room Share icon

#19 Went On Vacation On Our Family's Boat... This Is My Attempt At Taking A Shower Share icon

#20 Staying At A Hotel After I Got A New Tattoo And This Happened Share icon

#21 On My Honeymoon In Hawaii And Turns Out I Got Ringworm From The Armrest On The Plane Share icon

#22 Half Way To The Road Trip In Sicily, The Tire Just Exploded Out Of Nowhere. Happened Exactly 12 Hours After I Had Food Poisoning The Night Before Share icon

#23 I Broke Two Bottles Of Sangster’s Rum Cream While Boarding The Plane Share icon

#24 Went To A Mountain Peak With A Magnificent View... But Choose The Wrong Day Share icon

#25 A Stray Golf Ball Hit Our Windshield On The Way To The Beach And We Are On Vacation Share icon

#26 The Aftermath Of A Shredded Radiator Hose Share icon

#27 I Recently Went To Hawaii And Got A Gnarly Sunburn As Seen Here. Ended Up Getting A Case Of “Hell’s Itch”, Which Was Genuinely The Worst Pain I’ve Ever Experienced, And That’s Saying A Lot Share icon

#28 Tire Exploded On The Highway 20 Minutes After Leaving The House For Our Week Long Family Vacation Share icon

#29 My Vacation In Rio And Seeing The Cristo Share icon

#30 I Drove 4 Hours (One Way) To See Radium Springs, One Of The State Of Georgia’s Natural Wonders . . . After A Heavy Rainfall Share icon

#31 Airbnb Wasn’t What We Were Expecting Share icon

#32 Went To Visit The Beautiful Blauer See In Germany Share icon

#33 Hiked Two Hours To Set Up A Picnic, Returned To This Share icon

#34 I Drove 1000+ Miles To See The Eclipse Share icon Like millions of others in American today, I took time off work and drove over 1000 miles to see the eclipse, only to have it spoiled by mother nature. Oh well. 🤷🏼That's life.

#35 Up At 3 30am And Hiked About 4hrs To See This Beautiful View Share icon

#36 First A Romantic Gondola Ride. Just A Bit Of Traffic Share icon

#37 Tire Went Through My Windshield On The Interstate Share icon

#38 I Was On My Way Down The Tallest Mountain In The UK And This Happened Share icon

#39 4 Hours Into A 13 Hour Road Trip To My Family's 3 Week Vacation Of The Year And I Just Realized That In The Rush To Leave I Forgot To Bring Any Other Shoes With Me Share icon

#40 This Is The Result When I Ask My Boyfriend To Take A Picture. Can’t Stop Laughing Share icon

#41 First Vacation I’ve Had All Year And Work Won’t Stop Texting Me… Should I Send It? Share icon

#42 We Visited Mount Rushmore During A Controlled Burn Share icon

#43 First Night After A 12 Hour Drive To Belgium Share icon

#44 Wanted A Special Mountain Lake Nye With The Wife, Even Upgraded To The Room With A View Share icon

#45 The Day Has Finally Come, My “Window” Seat After 20+ Years Of Travelling Share icon

#46 First Day Of Vacation Share icon

#47 The Day Started Off Amazing Share icon

#48 A Green Tea Bath Was The Only Option After Being Brutally Sunburned In Australia, Then Having To Sit For 19 Hours On An Airplane Coming Back To The States Share icon

#49 09:42am. 40 Minutes Into The Flight. Beginning Of The Well Deserved Holiday. Passanger Next To Me Knocks Over Her Beer Going All Over Me Share icon

#50 Just Got To LA For A Vacation And This Is The View From Our Room. (Oh And The AC Is Out In The Entire Building) Share icon

#51 What A Lovely Start To Our Vacation Share icon

#52 Fiancee Forgot She Was Wearing Slippers To The Airport Before A Week Long Vacation Share icon

#53 Well This Is A Great Fathers Day. Great Way To End One Of The Busiest Holidays. Full Evacuation Share icon

#54 The Result Of Placing Your Hand On The Handrail Of The Moving Walkway In Terminal 5 Of Jfk Airport Share icon

#55 Two Hours Into My Road Trip In The Middle Of Nowhere I Opened My Case To This Share icon

#56 I Was Supposed To Go On A 9 And A Half-Hour Long Road Trip Today Share icon

#57 Go Swimming In Halong Bay (Vietnam) The Tour Guide Said (Without A Jellyfish Disclaimer) Share icon

#58 Taking A Picture With My GF In Berlin, When Out Of Nowhere Share icon

#59 Loved My First Trip To Japan. I'm Too Tall For Japan Share icon

#60 When You Ask A Stranger To Take A Photo Share icon

#61 American Airlines Flight From Portugal To Pennsylvania. I Was Supposed To Be On That Flight Share icon

#62 I'm On My Honeymoon Share icon Had sushi for dinner last night at the all-inclusive resort my new husband and I are staying at. 1am rolls around and I'm throwing up like crazy, then it's dry heaving for another hour. We call the resort doctor, he takes my temperature and listens to my belly with a big "oh no" face, so guess who gets to go to a clinic in a foreign land (we're in the Dominican Republic)? Me!!



I have a bacterial infection in my guts! My white blood cell count is bananas! We get to spend $4000 upfront cuz I need to be hospitalized! Weeeeeeee!



Get Travelers insurance, be better than me. Don't know what the resort will do but it sounds like they're willing to work with us.

#63 Went On Vacation And Share icon Went two states away for a weekend trip, were checking out of the hotel to find this. All 4 wheels stolen in the hotel parking lot. Of COURSE the hotel doesn't have cameras in the parking lot. Can't get it towed because it doesn't have wheels to get on the damn truck.

#64 My Son Found Sea Shells On His First Trip To The Beach. I Didn't Have The Heart To Tell Him Share icon

#65 A Beach Day That Turned Into Me Tripping On A Rock And Falling Down The Sand Dune Share icon

#66 Where My GPS Indicates The Train Station Is Supposed To Be Share icon

#67 "99 Taxi" Driver Texted During The Whole Trip (Almost Two Hours) Share icon

#68 This Family Taking Up An Entire Sightseeing Platform So Nobody Else Can Take Photos. A Lot Of People Missed Out On Great Photos And Views Because These People Wanted It For Themselves Share icon

#69 I Have To Travel To Another City Asap And This F***er Decided To Park Its Car Right In Front Of My Garage. It Has Been 45 Minutes And This Is Not The First Time This Is Happening. Still Waiting For The Tow Truck Share icon

#70 When You Find A Screw In Youre Tire 8 Hours Before You Were Supposed To Go On A 14 Hour Trip Share icon

#71 Came To The Beach On Vacation For A Week Share icon

#72 The Lighting Is Really Cool Babe You’ll Love This Share icon

#73 When The “Coffee Tour” Decides To Skip The Coffee Tour And We Blow A Tire (Spare Tire Was More Bald Than The Tires On The Rest Of The Car) Share icon

#74 When You Finally Make It To Your Destination And Your Room Is Still Being Cleaned Share icon

#75 Bikini Derp Photobomb Share icon

#76 This Happened Last Year, Flying Back From Vacation. They Told Us Our Suitcase Must Have Fallen Off The Transport Truck. Everything Inside Was Gone, Yet They Managed To Retrieve The Bag Share icon

#77 Got Food Poisoning On Holiday, Now I Can't Leave The Room Share icon

#78 Took This Photo Of The Beautiful Sunrise At Our Bed And Breakfast, Years Ago, During Our Honeymoon. I Didn't Look At It Closely And Sent To All Of Our Family. Nothing Says "Welcome To The Family" Like A Photo Such As This Share icon

#79 What You Think Visiting Antelope Canyon Will Be Like vs. What It Is Actually Like Share icon

#80 A Person Took A Photo For Us And Cropped Our Faces Share icon

#81 Came To Greece For A Relaxing Holiday In The Sun. It’s Rained For 5 Days Straight And I Leave Tomorrow Share icon

#82 They Made Me Check My Duffle Bag. Found It Like This At Baggage Claim Share icon

#83 Air Canada Messed Up My Bag (But At Least I Got Photos 🤨📸) Share icon

#84 On The Way Home From Vacation. Still 4h Away From Home Share icon I think there was something Small in. After a short break I discussed with my wife if in exactly this tire I a bit less pressure than in the other. She said I was exaggerating again. So we decided, I‘ll drive to the next fuel station and check the pressure of all tires. Luckily I drive carefully. Also the other people reacted really good, and let me drove to the breakdown lane. Changing a tire by yourself is prohibited on a French Autoroute. So I‘ve been ripped if from roadside assistance. I had to pay almost 300€ for driving the car myself 1.3km (less than 1 mile) to the next exit.



#85 I've Travelled The World In This Hat & We've Finally Parted Ways Due To A Gust Of Wind On The London Underground Share icon

#86 Broke My Foot With A Week Left On My Vacation Share icon

#87 First Day Of Vacation Share icon Unfortunately there was someone right behind us and I couldn’t stop it time. Lucky for us the deer jumped and hit mostly glass so no airbags! But it did take out the cargo rack and sunroof and ended up being over 14k in repairs!



#88 Cruising The Mountains In Hawaii On A Scooter... Until They Broke Down And We Couldn't Make It All The Way Up Share icon

#89 Air China Destroyed My Wife’s Suitcase (Beijing To New Zealand) Share icon

#90 Dropped One Of My Wireless Earbuds On The Train Tracks All Of 10 Minutes Into The 3 Hour Trip Share icon

#91 Cot Mismanagement Share icon My wife with our mismanaged evening time cot construction during a 2-week trip thru the Grand Canyon. We’re in our 70’s & we were f**king exhausted at this point. Can’t sleep in the sand cuz red ants.



#92 My Phone Fell Out Of My Pocket On My Flight To Tokyo Last Week (Going For Vacation). The Moving Of The Seat Crushed It Share icon

#93 My GF Put Her Makeup Set In Her Luggage Share icon

#94 My Wife’s Wedding Ring Is Impossible To Get And I Know Exactly Where It Is Share icon

#95 Just Wanted To Enjoy My Vacation Share icon Went on a trip for almost 2 weeks. Started to feel sick 5 days ago and just thought I was dehydrated. Came to the hospital to be told I have a severe uti, kidney infection, and sepsis. My flight home was supposed to be tomorrow. I have no idea when I’ll be able to go home.



#96 Went To Vacation. This Happened On The First Day Share icon

#97 Missed Our Flight Share icon

#98 Things Don't Always Go As Planned When Traveling Share icon First, we got surprised by snow on our long-planned tour in the Rainbow mountains around Cusco and therefore, had to cancel our hike and return to Sicuani spontaneously.⁣ Later on the way to the border between Peru and Bolivia, the van's motor that was supposed to take a few locals and us to Puno, broke down in the middle of nowhere.⁣ In such situations, you only have two options: get upset or take the mishaps of the day with humor. Have you ever had such a travel day where everything just went wrong?⁣



#99 Day 1 Of Our Once In A Lifetime Trip To A Resort In Maui. Nearly Sliced His Finger Off In A Door And Can’t Go Swimming For The Rest Of The Trip Share icon

#100 TSA Cut A Perfectly Circular Hole In My Sweater Share icon

#101 Throwback To When I Booked A Room With A Mountain View At A Hotel In Denver Share icon