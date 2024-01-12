ADVERTISEMENT

Kids can drive you crazy. But they can also be the source of the funniest, most absurd mishaps. They're still learning about this thing called life, so their silliness is not so much irritating as it's amusing. Children operate according to their own logic which shall never seem reasonable to adults. But that's where the charm comes from!

This time, we've got a selection of kids acting silly and weird. Whether it's thinking dandruff is snow or being mad that poop doesn't come out in one piece – children can have some real pearls of 'kid wisdom.' Let's be gracious and remember to laugh with them and not at them. However dumb their actions may seem.

#1

I Didn't Know People Actually Did This

I Didn’t Know People Actually Did This

CapetainTrippy Report

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

And they took the time to snap a pick instead of getting some warm water? Well their avatar is a Bored Ape Yacht club so bad decisions are par for the course.

#2

Namaste

Namaste

kindofsquishy Report

#3

This Means War

This Means War

OctopusCaveman Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
32 minutes ago

honestly, i don't know what they expected. this would happen at any of my old schools, too

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Round 1, Fight

Round 1, Fight

natwrotewhat Report

#5

Hide And Seek In My Son's Hospital Room

Hide And Seek In My Son’s Hospital Room

thenewguy89 Report

#6

Uno Reverse Card Not Needed

Uno Reverse Card Not Needed

nofilterblonde Report

#7

I Tried Turning On The TV And It Wouldn't Turn On. I Opened The Remote And I Found This

I Tried Turning On The TV And It Wouldn't Turn On. I Opened The Remote And I Found This

GraceWRX Report

#8

That's Not How It Works

That’s Not How It Works

Report

#9

Found My Camera On The Floor And Asked My Kid If He'd Been Fiddling With It. "No, Of Course Not Daddy"

Found My Camera On The Floor And Asked My Kid If He'd Been Fiddling With It. "No, Of Course Not Daddy"

kilowhisky Report

sooploosh
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I luv how that picture looks like how I imagined his face when he told u that

#10

Yoga Is A Great Way To Start The Day

Yoga Is A Great Way To Start The Day

ThisPaul Report

#11

Took The Snack Pack Away From My Daughter So We Could Get A Nice Picture

Took The Snack Pack Away From My Daughter So We Could Get A Nice Picture

shewantstheicepick Report

#12

Navigation

Navigation

gregoceallaigh Report

#13

Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old

Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old

Lost-Cateran Report

#14

Y'all, I Can't Stop Laughing

Y’all, I Can’t Stop Laughing

mattcoyney Report

#15

We're Playing Hide-And-Seek

We're Playing Hide-And-Seek

SubliminalScream Report

#16

My Kid Was Playing Workshop While I Fixed The Garage Door Yesterday. Super Glad I Checked My Shoe Before Putting It On

My Kid Was Playing Workshop While I Fixed The Garage Door Yesterday. Super Glad I Checked My Shoe Before Putting It On

TummyPuppy Report

sofiaanaisp
LegendsNeverDIE
LegendsNeverDIE
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited)

Happened to me before. Except I didn't check the shoe

#17

Mad Because Poop Is Not In One Piece

Mad Because Poop Is Not In One Piece

kylo_rens_mom Report

#18

Before She Could Read

Before She Could Read

Damonigus Report

#19

My Son Playing Hide-And-Seek At My Parents' House

My Son Playing Hide-And-Seek At My Parents' House

ohKeithMC Report

#20

My Son Bit The Directional Pad Of The Remote

My Son Bit The Directional Pad Of The Remote

thedemocracyof Report

#21

This Is Our 4-Year-Old Niece's Hiding Place. My Wife On The Left Is The Seeker

This Is Our 4-Year-Old Niece's Hiding Place. My Wife On The Left Is The Seeker

reddit.com Report

#22

Can We All Just Take A Moment To Appreciate How Awesome My Niece Is Hiding

Can We All Just Take A Moment To Appreciate How Awesome My Niece Is Hiding

Report

#23

My Two-Year-Old: "I Want The Choclate Banana"

My Two-Year-Old: "I Want The Choclate Banana"

gazman_dev Report

#24

A Guy's PS4 Was Ruined After His 6-Year-Old Son Wanted To "Play A Nice Dog Game" He Found In The Garage

A Guy's PS4 Was Ruined After His 6-Year-Old Son Wanted To "Play A Nice Dog Game" He Found In The Garage

john4845 Report

#25

I'm Babysitting My 3-Year-Old Brother. We Decided To Play Hide And Seek. This Was His Hiding Spot. I Washed The Dishes And Folded My Clothes While Loudly Asking Were He Was. Everyone Won

I'm Babysitting My 3-Year-Old Brother. We Decided To Play Hide And Seek. This Was His Hiding Spot. I Washed The Dishes And Folded My Clothes While Loudly Asking Were He Was. Everyone Won

PheonixGalaxy Report

sooploosh
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Guys I cant find him, in fact there doesn't seem to be anywhere in this photo he could be hiding. Was this a screwup on BP's part or maybe OP picked the wrong photo or smthn?

#26

She's Crying Because Her Brother Proudly Announced The Size Of A Turd He Laid, But Flushed It Before She Could See It

She's Crying Because Her Brother Proudly Announced The Size Of A Turd He Laid, But Flushed It Before She Could See It

T0BYs_Grundle Report

christomita
Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I'd give for a day without any c**p I had to see or that someone took care of before I could get there...

#27

My 8-Year-Old Niece Changed Her Roblox Display Name To "Poopfart" And Couldn't Change It

My 8-Year-Old Niece Changed Her Roblox Display Name To "Poopfart" And Couldn’t Change It

randomredditgirlie Report

#28

Nice

Nice

iandenning85 Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
33 minutes ago

uh huh, yeah. definitely nobody knows why. it's a mystery. i suppose we'll never find out

#29

Paper Clips Are Hard

Paper Clips Are Hard

iamthevash Report

#30

My Kid Took A Bite Out Of The Pie And Filled The Hole With Potatoes To Hide The Evidence

My Kid Took A Bite Out Of The Pie And Filled The Hole With Potatoes To Hide The Evidence

b-dzha Report

sooploosh
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Community Member
1 minute ago

the fact that he genuinely thought this would work is so funny to me. Like he really saw that n went "yup, its just like it never happened"

#31

Trying To Eat A Cracker

Trying To Eat A Cracker

vgw8 Report

#32

Best. Trade. Ever

Best. Trade. Ever

KITTIESbeforeTITTIES Report

#33

Get These Notifications At Work From My 4-Year-Old

Get These Notifications At Work From My 4-Year-Old

Stt022 Report

#34

My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An Entire Bag Of Cable Ties

My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An Entire Bag Of Cable Ties

mmm_algae Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
41 minutes ago

you can undo it. i believe there's a little tab you can push down. not sure, feel free to correct me. i just saw someone else mention something about it, so I may be remembering incorrectly

#35

I Got "Pranked"

I Got "Pranked"

Basically, he was trying to lock the door from the outside by using tape so no one could twist the door knob.

MichaIsGAY Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
29 minutes ago

well, there are worse pranks. at least this is harmless (and useless)

#36

Bye

Bye

danieljoness Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
40 minutes ago

i wouldn't like it if i got a new sibling, either. especially if I were at an age where I didn't really understand why there's suddenly a new baby in the house

#37

Why Does My Phone Say It's Wet? Introducing, My Son

Why Does My Phone Say It’s Wet? Introducing, My Son

Brettuss Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
37 minutes ago

why. just why. if he's old enough to have a phone, he should be old enough to know not to get it wet, which includes watching videos *in the shower*, a completely unnecessary action

#38

My 5-Year-Old Refused To Eat His Fritter Because "It Looks Like A Baby Dragon". He Wanted Me To Take A Photo And Share It With The World, So Here You Go

My 5-Year-Old Refused To Eat His Fritter Because “It Looks Like A Baby Dragon”. He Wanted Me To Take A Photo And Share It With The World, So Here You Go

Redditaurus-Rex Report

#39

My Neighbor's Kid Was Tasked With Bringing My Mom Some Chocolates

My Neighbor's Kid Was Tasked With Bringing My Mom Some Chocolates

leonilaa Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
36 minutes ago

my mom once told me a story about one time she asked me to bring some cookies she made to my grandparents (they lived right next to us) and I ate like half of them. this reminded me of that

#40

Remote-Control Bathroom Break

Remote-Control Bathroom Break

luhluh7991 Report

#41

My Brother Crying Because We're Burning Some Wood In The Fireplace

My Brother Crying Because We’re Burning Some Wood In The Fireplace

X_EPIK_X Report

#42

Beautiful Message For Veteran's Day

Beautiful Message For Veteran’s Day

TinyTrafficCones Report

#43

Ok, But I've Done That Though

Ok, But I've Done That Though

missmulrooney Report

#44

Dandruff Powers

Dandruff Powers

cheekyglo Report

#45

Ah Yes, How To Get A "Free" Cookie (I Work At A Coffee Shop)

Ah Yes, How To Get A "Free" Cookie (I Work At A Coffee Shop)

unfortunatelymade Report

#46

8-Year-Old's Thought Process: I Like It, I Did It, The End

8-Year-Old's Thought Process: I Like It, I Did It, The End

My sister sent me this message earlier and I can't get over how funny and absurd it is. My niece is such a sweet kid, but she does the most bafflingly hilarious things sometimes.

Incman Report

#47

Appreciate Him

Appreciate Him

Nxtt_jod Report

#48

My 8-Year-Old Is Going To Grandma's. I Told Him To Dress Nice And Hurry Up Because He Was Going To Church With Them. I Didn't See How He Left The House... My Mom Just Sent Me This Picture

My 8-Year-Old Is Going To Grandma's. I Told Him To Dress Nice And Hurry Up Because He Was Going To Church With Them. I Didn't See How He Left The House... My Mom Just Sent Me This Picture

lissie_ar Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
20 minutes ago

well, jesus wore sandals, too, right? he's just following the theme

#49

How Old Were You Guys When You Got To Know About "Incognito Mode"?

How Old Were You Guys When You Got To Know About "Incognito Mode"?

ps__2112 Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
17 minutes ago

he's 13 and doesn't know about how pregnancy works? at least the basics? time to get teaching and hope he hasn't absorbed any negative\false information about sex already

#50

My Daughter Is Also Going Pro At Hide-And-Seek

My Daughter Is Also Going Pro At Hide-And-Seek

reddit.com Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
16 minutes ago

she can fit *behind* the toilet? forget hide and seek, that's impressive all on its own!

#51

Kid Attempts To Understand Things In A Way No One Else Could

Kid Attempts To Understand Things In A Way No One Else Could

smolbabbie Report

#52

Lessons Were Learned

Lessons Were Learned

Report

#53

These Are The Things My 7-Year-Old Son Felt Worthy Of This Acrylic Display Box

These Are The Things My 7-Year-Old Son Felt Worthy Of This Acrylic Display Box

LightboxRadMD Report

#54

I Took Him Out Shopping For His Birthday, Told Him He Could Get Anything He Wanted And He Picked Soap

I Took Him Out Shopping For His Birthday, Told Him He Could Get Anything He Wanted And He Picked Soap

sonicshawty Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
12 minutes ago

practical *and* it smells nice. just don't eat it. speaking from experience, it's disgusting

#55

I Was Playing Hide-And-Seek With My Friends' Son. I Guess He Can Only Get Better

I Was Playing Hide-And-Seek With My Friends' Son. I Guess He Can Only Get Better

SquirtinFerCertain Report

#56

This Is Genius

This Is Genius

cat_beltane Report

jacksmith_20
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
34 minutes ago

relatable. i'd do that, too. what's the point in having fancy bags if you can't put food in them?

#57

PS5 In For HDMI Replacement. Kid Said "I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard"

PS5 In For HDMI Replacement. Kid Said "I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard"

TheUndisputedRoaster Report

#58

Silly Kids

Silly Kids

BabsHorton Report

#59

My Son, Forever Falling Asleep In The Most Random, And Uncomfortable, Crazy Positions... The Kid Has So Many Places He Could Sleep, And He Picks This

My Son, Forever Falling Asleep In The Most Random, And Uncomfortable, Crazy Positions... The Kid Has So Many Places He Could Sleep, And He Picks This

Multiple twin beds, a futon, a queen bed, bunk beds, hell even multiple couches. And this is the best he could come up with? 

RileyRhoad Report

#

What A Preamble

What A Preamble

RedPandaCombatLeague Report

#61

Who This Kid Trying To Fool

Who This Kid Trying To Fool

Report

#62

Our Son At The Beach Park Earlier This Morning. I Wouldn't Let Him Touch A Washed-Up Jellyfish

Our Son At The Beach Park Earlier This Morning. I Wouldn't Let Him Touch A Washed-Up Jellyfish

coffeelushed Report

jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

but it's squishy! how dare you not let him touch the potentially dangerous animal!

#63

Hide-And-Seek

Hide-And-Seek

lishaak Report

#64

My 3-Year-Old Asking If I Can Hear Her

My 3-Year-Old Asking If I Can Hear Her

Chilli-Papa Report

#65

Middle Schoolers Visited Our Automotive Shop, They Tried To Cover It Up

Middle Schoolers Visited Our Automotive Shop, They Tried To Cover It Up

TheKushstar420 Report

christomita avatar
Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don' t worry, Sally...with this it'll heal up before anyone notices...

#66

One Of My Facebook Friends Bought Their Young Son A Phone, This Was One Of The 1st Conversations

One Of My Facebook Friends Bought Their Young Son A Phone, This Was One Of The 1st Conversations

EatBroccoliNotBooty Report

#67

"Dad, This School Has Netflix!"

"Dad, This School Has Netflix!"

SandwichMasters Report

#68

My Younger Brother Thought It Was A Great Idea To Get A Stain Out With These 3 Things

My Younger Brother Thought It Was A Great Idea To Get A Stain Out With These 3 Things

thefatrat3921 Report

#69

A Picture Of Me When I Was 9 Or 10. God I Was So Cringe

A Picture Of Me When I Was 9 Or 10. God I Was So Cringe

MELO_DETH_999 Report

#70

Spin The Bottle (He's 11)

Spin The Bottle (He's 11)

scrambledeggsalad Report

#71

My Son Thinks He Is Hilarious - Told Him To Stack The Dishes In The Sink

My Son Thinks He Is Hilarious - Told Him To Stack The Dishes In The Sink

Darzin Report

#72

To Be Fair, I Also Hate This World

To Be Fair, I Also Hate This World

a_lolbrarian Report

#73

My Son Went To A Dinosaur Event And They Had A Thing Where You Could Color A Dinosaur And It Would Go On A Screen. This Is My Son's

My Son Went To A Dinosaur Event And They Had A Thing Where You Could Color A Dinosaur And It Would Go On A Screen. This Is My Son's

itsatrav Report

#74

The First Thing He Does

The First Thing He Does

SmallSmoothRock Report

jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i mean, come on! it's a big red button! what else was he supposed to do?

#75

Mother's Day

Mother's Day

ninth_revolution Report

#76

I Used To Fake Showers. I Would Turn On The Water, But Not Get In. My Mom Caught Me Once And That Was The Last Time I Did That Again

I Used To Fake Showers. I Would Turn On The Water, But Not Get In. My Mom Caught Me Once And That Was The Last Time I Did That Again

Hiuuuhk Report

jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i've heard so many stories about kids faking of refusing showers over the years, and i just don't get it. i love showers, and always have, and I've never understood kids who put in so much effort to fake showering

#77

My 4-Year-Old Wouldn't Finish Her Dumpling Because Bites Were Already Taken Out Of It. She's The One Who Took The Bites

My 4-Year-Old Wouldn't Finish Her Dumpling Because Bites Were Already Taken Out Of It. She's The One Who Took The Bites

SuzieCat Report

#78

He's "Stuck"

He's "Stuck"

dudewheresmycobb Report

jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the only thing trapping you is the confines of your imagination, kid. some advice? stay there. it's much nicer than reality, even if you *are* stuck in a cardboard box you could easily climb out of

#79

This Is What Happens When You Tell Your Kid To Make His Own Snack And He Microwaves An Egg For 11 Minutes

This Is What Happens When You Tell Your Kid To Make His Own Snack And He Microwaves An Egg For 11 Minutes

jybc2009 Report

#80

Walked In On The Kid Making Something In The Microwave. I Said "What Are You Making?", He Said, "Toast"

Walked In On The Kid Making Something In The Microwave. I Said "What Are You Making?", He Said, "Toast"

dinkboy30 Report

#81

He Was Trying To Figure Out How Heavy His Face Is

He Was Trying To Figure Out How Heavy His Face Is

lornek Report

#82

This Is How I Found My Kids’ Toothbrushes

This Is How I Found My Kids’ Toothbrushes

Reptarro52 Report

#83

5-Year-Old Is Inventing New Pokémon With Legos And Named This One “Boner”

5-Year-Old Is Inventing New Pokémon With Legos And Named This One “Boner”

milsurpfarts Report

#84

Playing Hide-And-Seek With My Son And I Think I Know Where He Is

Playing Hide-And-Seek With My Son And I Think I Know Where He Is

miwkay_ Report

