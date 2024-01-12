84 Times Kids Did Such Silly Things, Adults Just Had To Share Them Online (New Pics)
Kids can drive you crazy. But they can also be the source of the funniest, most absurd mishaps. They're still learning about this thing called life, so their silliness is not so much irritating as it's amusing. Children operate according to their own logic which shall never seem reasonable to adults. But that's where the charm comes from!
This time, we've got a selection of kids acting silly and weird. Whether it's thinking dandruff is snow or being mad that poop doesn't come out in one piece – children can have some real pearls of 'kid wisdom.' Let's be gracious and remember to laugh with them and not at them. However dumb their actions may seem.
I Didn’t Know People Actually Did This
And they took the time to snap a pick instead of getting some warm water? Well their avatar is a Bored Ape Yacht club so bad decisions are par for the course.
Namaste
This Means War
honestly, i don't know what they expected. this would happen at any of my old schools, too
Round 1, Fight
Hide And Seek In My Son’s Hospital Room
Uno Reverse Card Not Needed
I Tried Turning On The TV And It Wouldn't Turn On. I Opened The Remote And I Found This
That’s Not How It Works
Found My Camera On The Floor And Asked My Kid If He'd Been Fiddling With It. "No, Of Course Not Daddy"
I luv how that picture looks like how I imagined his face when he told u that
Yoga Is A Great Way To Start The Day
Took The Snack Pack Away From My Daughter So We Could Get A Nice Picture
Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old
How else are you going to know which apple tastes the best?
We're Playing Hide-And-Seek
My Kid Was Playing Workshop While I Fixed The Garage Door Yesterday. Super Glad I Checked My Shoe Before Putting It On
Happened to me before. Except I didn't check the shoe
Mad Because Poop Is Not In One Piece
Before She Could Read
My Son Playing Hide-And-Seek At My Parents' House
My Son Bit The Directional Pad Of The Remote
This Is Our 4-Year-Old Niece's Hiding Place. My Wife On The Left Is The Seeker
Can We All Just Take A Moment To Appreciate How Awesome My Niece Is Hiding
My Two-Year-Old: "I Want The Choclate Banana"
A Guy's PS4 Was Ruined After His 6-Year-Old Son Wanted To "Play A Nice Dog Game" He Found In The Garage
I'm Babysitting My 3-Year-Old Brother. We Decided To Play Hide And Seek. This Was His Hiding Spot. I Washed The Dishes And Folded My Clothes While Loudly Asking Were He Was. Everyone Won
Guys I cant find him, in fact there doesn't seem to be anywhere in this photo he could be hiding. Was this a screwup on BP's part or maybe OP picked the wrong photo or smthn?
She's Crying Because Her Brother Proudly Announced The Size Of A Turd He Laid, But Flushed It Before She Could See It
I'd give for a day without any c**p I had to see or that someone took care of before I could get there...
My 8-Year-Old Niece Changed Her Roblox Display Name To "Poopfart" And Couldn’t Change It
Nice
uh huh, yeah. definitely nobody knows why. it's a mystery. i suppose we'll never find out
Paper Clips Are Hard
My Kid Took A Bite Out Of The Pie And Filled The Hole With Potatoes To Hide The Evidence
the fact that he genuinely thought this would work is so funny to me. Like he really saw that n went "yup, its just like it never happened"
Trying To Eat A Cracker
Best. Trade. Ever
Get These Notifications At Work From My 4-Year-Old
My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An Entire Bag Of Cable Ties
you can undo it. i believe there's a little tab you can push down. not sure, feel free to correct me. i just saw someone else mention something about it, so I may be remembering incorrectly
I Got "Pranked"
Basically, he was trying to lock the door from the outside by using tape so no one could twist the door knob.
well, there are worse pranks. at least this is harmless (and useless)
Bye
i wouldn't like it if i got a new sibling, either. especially if I were at an age where I didn't really understand why there's suddenly a new baby in the house
Why Does My Phone Say It’s Wet? Introducing, My Son
why. just why. if he's old enough to have a phone, he should be old enough to know not to get it wet, which includes watching videos *in the shower*, a completely unnecessary action
My 5-Year-Old Refused To Eat His Fritter Because “It Looks Like A Baby Dragon”. He Wanted Me To Take A Photo And Share It With The World, So Here You Go
My Neighbor's Kid Was Tasked With Bringing My Mom Some Chocolates
my mom once told me a story about one time she asked me to bring some cookies she made to my grandparents (they lived right next to us) and I ate like half of them. this reminded me of that
Remote-Control Bathroom Break
My Brother Crying Because We’re Burning Some Wood In The Fireplace
Beautiful Message For Veteran’s Day
Ok, But I've Done That Though
Dandruff Powers
Ah Yes, How To Get A "Free" Cookie (I Work At A Coffee Shop)
8-Year-Old's Thought Process: I Like It, I Did It, The End
My sister sent me this message earlier and I can't get over how funny and absurd it is. My niece is such a sweet kid, but she does the most bafflingly hilarious things sometimes.
Appreciate Him
My 8-Year-Old Is Going To Grandma's. I Told Him To Dress Nice And Hurry Up Because He Was Going To Church With Them. I Didn't See How He Left The House... My Mom Just Sent Me This Picture
well, jesus wore sandals, too, right? he's just following the theme
How Old Were You Guys When You Got To Know About "Incognito Mode"?
he's 13 and doesn't know about how pregnancy works? at least the basics? time to get teaching and hope he hasn't absorbed any negative\false information about sex already
My Daughter Is Also Going Pro At Hide-And-Seek
she can fit *behind* the toilet? forget hide and seek, that's impressive all on its own!
Kid Attempts To Understand Things In A Way No One Else Could
Lessons Were Learned
These Are The Things My 7-Year-Old Son Felt Worthy Of This Acrylic Display Box
I Took Him Out Shopping For His Birthday, Told Him He Could Get Anything He Wanted And He Picked Soap
practical *and* it smells nice. just don't eat it. speaking from experience, it's disgusting
I Was Playing Hide-And-Seek With My Friends' Son. I Guess He Can Only Get Better
This Is Genius
relatable. i'd do that, too. what's the point in having fancy bags if you can't put food in them?
PS5 In For HDMI Replacement. Kid Said "I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard"
Silly Kids
My Son, Forever Falling Asleep In The Most Random, And Uncomfortable, Crazy Positions... The Kid Has So Many Places He Could Sleep, And He Picks This
Multiple twin beds, a futon, a queen bed, bunk beds, hell even multiple couches. And this is the best he could come up with?
What A Preamble
Who This Kid Trying To Fool
Our Son At The Beach Park Earlier This Morning. I Wouldn't Let Him Touch A Washed-Up Jellyfish
but it's squishy! how dare you not let him touch the potentially dangerous animal!
Hide-And-Seek
My 3-Year-Old Asking If I Can Hear Her
Middle Schoolers Visited Our Automotive Shop, They Tried To Cover It Up
Don' t worry, Sally...with this it'll heal up before anyone notices...
One Of My Facebook Friends Bought Their Young Son A Phone, This Was One Of The 1st Conversations
"Dad, This School Has Netflix!"
My Younger Brother Thought It Was A Great Idea To Get A Stain Out With These 3 Things
A Picture Of Me When I Was 9 Or 10. God I Was So Cringe
Spin The Bottle (He's 11)
My Son Thinks He Is Hilarious - Told Him To Stack The Dishes In The Sink
To Be Fair, I Also Hate This World
My Son Went To A Dinosaur Event And They Had A Thing Where You Could Color A Dinosaur And It Would Go On A Screen. This Is My Son's
The First Thing He Does
i mean, come on! it's a big red button! what else was he supposed to do?
Mother's Day
I Used To Fake Showers. I Would Turn On The Water, But Not Get In. My Mom Caught Me Once And That Was The Last Time I Did That Again
i've heard so many stories about kids faking of refusing showers over the years, and i just don't get it. i love showers, and always have, and I've never understood kids who put in so much effort to fake showering
My 4-Year-Old Wouldn't Finish Her Dumpling Because Bites Were Already Taken Out Of It. She's The One Who Took The Bites
He's "Stuck"
the only thing trapping you is the confines of your imagination, kid. some advice? stay there. it's much nicer than reality, even if you *are* stuck in a cardboard box you could easily climb out of