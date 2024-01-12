This time, we've got a selection of kids acting silly and weird. Whether it's thinking dandruff is snow or being mad that poop doesn't come out in one piece – children can have some real pearls of 'kid wisdom. ' Let's be gracious and remember to laugh with them and not at them. However dumb their actions may seem.

Kids can drive you crazy. But they can also be the source of the funniest, most absurd mishaps. They're still learning about this thing called life, so their silliness is not so much irritating as it's amusing. Children operate according to their own logic which shall never seem reasonable to adults. But that's where the charm comes from!

#1 I Didn't Know People Actually Did This

#2 Namaste

#3 This Means War

#4 Round 1, Fight

#5 Hide And Seek In My Son's Hospital Room

#6 Uno Reverse Card Not Needed

#7 I Tried Turning On The TV And It Wouldn't Turn On. I Opened The Remote And I Found This

#8 That's Not How It Works

#9 Found My Camera On The Floor And Asked My Kid If He'd Been Fiddling With It. "No, Of Course Not Daddy"

#10 Yoga Is A Great Way To Start The Day

#11 Took The Snack Pack Away From My Daughter So We Could Get A Nice Picture

#12 Navigation

#13 Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old

#14 Y'all, I Can't Stop Laughing

#15 We're Playing Hide-And-Seek

#16 My Kid Was Playing Workshop While I Fixed The Garage Door Yesterday. Super Glad I Checked My Shoe Before Putting It On

#17 Mad Because Poop Is Not In One Piece

#18 Before She Could Read

#19 My Son Playing Hide-And-Seek At My Parents' House

#20 My Son Bit The Directional Pad Of The Remote

#21 This Is Our 4-Year-Old Niece's Hiding Place. My Wife On The Left Is The Seeker

#22 Can We All Just Take A Moment To Appreciate How Awesome My Niece Is Hiding

#23 My Two-Year-Old: "I Want The Choclate Banana"

#24 A Guy's PS4 Was Ruined After His 6-Year-Old Son Wanted To "Play A Nice Dog Game" He Found In The Garage

#25 I'm Babysitting My 3-Year-Old Brother. We Decided To Play Hide And Seek. This Was His Hiding Spot. I Washed The Dishes And Folded My Clothes While Loudly Asking Were He Was. Everyone Won

#26 She's Crying Because Her Brother Proudly Announced The Size Of A Turd He Laid, But Flushed It Before She Could See It

#27 My 8-Year-Old Niece Changed Her Roblox Display Name To "Poopfart" And Couldn't Change It

#28 Nice

#29 Paper Clips Are Hard

#30 My Kid Took A Bite Out Of The Pie And Filled The Hole With Potatoes To Hide The Evidence

#31 Trying To Eat A Cracker

#32 Best. Trade. Ever

#33 Get These Notifications At Work From My 4-Year-Old

#34 My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An Entire Bag Of Cable Ties

#35 I Got "Pranked" Basically, he was trying to lock the door from the outside by using tape so no one could twist the door knob.

#36 Bye

#37 Why Does My Phone Say It's Wet? Introducing, My Son

#38 My 5-Year-Old Refused To Eat His Fritter Because "It Looks Like A Baby Dragon". He Wanted Me To Take A Photo And Share It With The World, So Here You Go

#39 My Neighbor's Kid Was Tasked With Bringing My Mom Some Chocolates

#40 Remote-Control Bathroom Break

#41 My Brother Crying Because We're Burning Some Wood In The Fireplace

#42 Beautiful Message For Veteran's Day

#43 Ok, But I've Done That Though

#44 Dandruff Powers

#45 Ah Yes, How To Get A "Free" Cookie (I Work At A Coffee Shop)

#46 8-Year-Old's Thought Process: I Like It, I Did It, The End My sister sent me this message earlier and I can't get over how funny and absurd it is. My niece is such a sweet kid, but she does the most bafflingly hilarious things sometimes.

#47 Appreciate Him

#48 My 8-Year-Old Is Going To Grandma's. I Told Him To Dress Nice And Hurry Up Because He Was Going To Church With Them. I Didn't See How He Left The House... My Mom Just Sent Me This Picture

#49 How Old Were You Guys When You Got To Know About "Incognito Mode"?

#50 My Daughter Is Also Going Pro At Hide-And-Seek

#51 Kid Attempts To Understand Things In A Way No One Else Could

#52 Lessons Were Learned

#53 These Are The Things My 7-Year-Old Son Felt Worthy Of This Acrylic Display Box

#54 I Took Him Out Shopping For His Birthday, Told Him He Could Get Anything He Wanted And He Picked Soap

#55 I Was Playing Hide-And-Seek With My Friends' Son. I Guess He Can Only Get Better

#56 This Is Genius

#57 PS5 In For HDMI Replacement. Kid Said "I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard"

#58 Silly Kids

#59 My Son, Forever Falling Asleep In The Most Random, And Uncomfortable, Crazy Positions... The Kid Has So Many Places He Could Sleep, And He Picks This Multiple twin beds, a futon, a queen bed, bunk beds, hell even multiple couches. And this is the best he could come up with?

#60 What A Preamble

#61 Who This Kid Trying To Fool

#62 Our Son At The Beach Park Earlier This Morning. I Wouldn't Let Him Touch A Washed-Up Jellyfish

#64 My 3-Year-Old Asking If I Can Hear Her

#65 Middle Schoolers Visited Our Automotive Shop, They Tried To Cover It Up

#66 One Of My Facebook Friends Bought Their Young Son A Phone, This Was One Of The 1st Conversations

#67 "Dad, This School Has Netflix!"

#68 My Younger Brother Thought It Was A Great Idea To Get A Stain Out With These 3 Things

#69 A Picture Of Me When I Was 9 Or 10. God I Was So Cringe

#70 Spin The Bottle (He's 11)

#71 My Son Thinks He Is Hilarious - Told Him To Stack The Dishes In The Sink

#72 To Be Fair, I Also Hate This World

#73 My Son Went To A Dinosaur Event And They Had A Thing Where You Could Color A Dinosaur And It Would Go On A Screen. This Is My Son's

#74 The First Thing He Does

#75 Mother's Day

#76 I Used To Fake Showers. I Would Turn On The Water, But Not Get In. My Mom Caught Me Once And That Was The Last Time I Did That Again

#77 My 4-Year-Old Wouldn't Finish Her Dumpling Because Bites Were Already Taken Out Of It. She's The One Who Took The Bites

#79 This Is What Happens When You Tell Your Kid To Make His Own Snack And He Microwaves An Egg For 11 Minutes

#80 Walked In On The Kid Making Something In The Microwave. I Said "What Are You Making?", He Said, "Toast"

#81 He Was Trying To Figure Out How Heavy His Face Is

#82 This Is How I Found My Kids' Toothbrushes

#83 5-Year-Old Is Inventing New Pokémon With Legos And Named This One "Boner"