Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After “Devastating” Hotel Twist
Homeless Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase in a red jacket outside holding food and clothes near a building entrance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After “Devastating” Hotel Twist

Amita Kumari
The troubling situation surrounding former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase has escalated once again, with the homeless actor hospitalized shortly after a disturbing hotel incident.

Chase, best known for portraying Martin Qwerly on the popular Nickelodeon series, was found to be struggling with homelessness, illegal substance dependence, and mental health issues in September this year.

Highlights
  • Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase was hospitalized after family and friends stepped in amid escalating concerns about his recent behavior and wellbeing.
  • The hospitalization came days after Chase trashed a motel room arranged by co-star Daniel Curtis Lee during the Christmas holiday.
  • Several other popular names, including Shaun Weiss and Jacob ‘Jake’ Harris, have also intervened in an effort to secure proper help.

“Incredibly sad story. You wonder after hearing so many stories of terrible childhood ab*se in Hollywood in those days. I pray he gets well,” one social media user reacted.

RELATED:

    Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase has been hospitalized as family and friends intervened amid his heartbreaking struggles with homelessness

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Image credits: ricecrackerspov

    The development happened just hours after news broke that the Ned’s Declassified star had trashed a motel room paid for by his former co-star Daniel Curtis Lee.

    As concern for his condition grew and calls for help intensified, Lee, who played Simon Nelson-Cook, also known as “Cookie,” on the show, personally paid for a motel room for him around Christmas.

    However, on Christmas morning, Lee shared a heartbreaking update on TikTok and Instagram, revealing that Chase had trashed the room, leaving the door wide open, the refrigerator turned over, and a microwave placed in the tub, before returning to the streets.

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Image credits: Tylor Chase/IMDB

    Daily Mail has now reported that the former child star has since been taken to a “local hospital” for medical intervention.

    According to the outlet, Daniel said the decision came after Tylor’s father, Joseph Mendez Jr., “instructed” Jacob ‘Jake’ Harris, a Los Angeles-based influencer and owner of Shipwreck Barbershops, to help his son.

    In an interview conducted on Christmas Day and published on December 26, Harris told the publication, “I was able to finally get ahold of a crisis center that would come out and do a same-day evaluation.”

    Social media personality and entrepreneur Jacob ‘Jake’ Harris intervened to secure medical help for the 36-year-old at the request of his father

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    “They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for 72-hour treatment.”

    The social media figure added, “He’s in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help.”

    Reportedly, Harris became involved in supporting Chase’s recovery through his connection with Shaun Weiss, another former child actor best known for The Mighty Ducks, who has publicly battled substance dependence in the past.

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Image credits: danielcurtislee

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Weiss has since been in recovery and had earlier expressed in an Instagram video his desire to locate Chase and connect him with recovery resources, despite not being based in Los Angeles.

    Harris, who is widely recognized by netizens for his community involvement and humanitarian efforts, initially attempted to get Tylor into a “detox center” on Monday, December 22.

    Shaun later told the outlet that the effort did not go according to plan and that they were unable to hospitalize Chase at the time.

    “He’s in good care now. And the future is looking bright,” Harris said while addressing Tylor’s situation following his hospitalization

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Image credits: danielcurtislee

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    He explained, “Jake had established a conversation with [Tylor] and was working on establishing a rapport, which is difficult, and it can be tricky, considering the state that Tylor’s in.”

    “He said that Tylor seemed to be very receptive to getting treatment and to the idea of going into a detox.”

    However, the Suits on the Loose star added that Chase became “spooked” at one point and allegedly grew resistant to help.

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Image credits: danielcurtislee

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Shaun concluded by saying, “I think a comment he made was, ‘I like my life the way it is,’ and I can assure you he does not like his life the way it is. We’re just doing whatever we have to do to sort of get him off the street.”

    His account of Monday’s failed attempt was also confirmed by Jacob in an Instagram message, in which he explained that Tylor’s father and several co-stars had reached out to him for help amid the heartbreaking situation.

    Jacob wrote, “They explained their love for him and how much they want/need him to agree to getting help.”

    Former child star Shaun Weiss also intervened in an effort to secure a “detox center” for the Ned’s Declassified star, an attempt he said was far from easy

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Image credits: danielcurtislee

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    “He’s now in contact with all the right people to get him the help he needs. He has a hotel room tonight to give him to time to make the decision on his own.”

    Daniel also referenced the CARE Act, short for the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, as well as California’s Section 5150 of the Welfare and Institutions Code following Tylor’s disturbing motel incident, in an attempt to help his co-star.

    In a TikTok video, Lee expressed, “I just feel so devastated. I’m at a loss… A third party should be able to get someone into treatment, secure a psychological evaluation to understand what’s going on, and allow them to detox.”

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Image credits: ricecrackerspov

    According to Chase’s father, his son has been struggling with ad*iction and mental health conditions, including “bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, both of which require consistent medical treatment” for “over a decade.”

    The family even placed him in a rehabilitation facility around 2021, but the effort did not lead to lasting improvement.

    “If the plight of this guy does not deter people from taking dr*gs, I don’t know what will,” wrote one concerned social media user

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Homeless Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized After "Devastating" Hotel Twist

    Celebrities medical mental health

    Celebrities
    medical
    mental health

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Poor guy. He deserves all the help he can get.

