Frogs have already conquered all of the continents (with the exception of Antarctica ), so it's about time you let them into your heart as well!

Bored Panda put together a collection of pictures that depict the fabulous and funny sides of these amphibians. You'll see them going to the doctor's, emerging from baths, and, of course, simply posing for the camera.

Frogs aren't exactly the animals that get a lot of attention online. Which is a shame because they're really cool, so we're about to change that.

#1 My Frog's First Trip To The Vet
My frog was in this position only for a few seconds so his heartbeat could be examined, he handled the visit like a champ!



#2 Heat Index Was 110 Degrees So We Offered Him A Cold Drink. He Went For A Full-Body Soak Instead

#3 This Is Plunger, What Is She Planning?

#4 Who The Hell Decided To Clean The Sewers Without Telling Me

#5 Little Froggo Has A Beautiful Home

#6 Such A Good Little Boy

#7 Imagine Living In A You-Shaped House

#8 Frog Conga Line

#9 He Fills The Corner

#10 Hit Them With The Old Razzle Dazzle

#11 Nice Flat Abs

#12 Will You Give Oolong A Hug?

#13 Windshield Frog

#14 This Frog In A Frog Chair

#15 I Was Today Years Old When I Learnt Frogs Can Have A Cast

#16 That's So Cool

#17 Good Boy Swims With Frog

#18 Teeny Tiny Froggos Resting In Flower Petals

#19 Found A Toad With Another Toad On Its Head

#20 My Frog Big Mac

#21 All The Smooches Please

#22 I Came Home To This Fella On My Doorknob. Ended Up Going Through My Garage So I Wouldn't Disturb Him

#23 I Put A Pet Cam In The Vivarium

#24 The Stargazer Frog Council Is Now In Session

#25 What On Earth Is This Kid Doing?

#26 If I've Said The Word "Ok," The World Would've Had One Less Tree Frog

#27 My Son Has To Pick Up Every Frog He Finds

#28 Y'all Got A McFly?

#29 He Is Smiling

#30 When Tadpoles Metamorphose Into Frogs, They Cease Breathing With Gills And Start Breathing With Lungs. (Pictured - A Young Frog Gasping For Air, As It Learns To Use Its Lungs)

#31 One Very Sleepy Frog, An Unconventional Aww

#32 Add Toad

#33 This Very Tiny Frog I Found By My Pool Today

#34 If Me And You Were Frogs, This Could Be Us

#35 Let Them In

#36 They're Really Lovely Creatures

#37 Found The World's Saddest Frog At The Montreal Biodome

#38 "Nap Time On My New Hammock" - Bella The Frog

#39 I Heard You Like Grumpy Cat, I Raise You Grumpy Frog

#40 My Pet Frog, Morty, Emerging From Her Coconut House

#41 This Frog's Thicc Thighs

#42 I Was Wondering Where He Went. Apparently This Is His New Favorite Spot To Sleep. I Don't Even Know How He Gets In And Out Every Time

#43 I Found This Little Dude Outside. It's Just Too Cute

#44 Titicaca Frog

#45 Tiny Frog On A (Gloved) Finger Because We Don't Want To Hurt The Babies. From Right To Left - Calliope, Chaos, And Cantaloupe

#46 When The Frogs Find The Ultimate Water Source

#47 This Frog Was Chilling (And Judging Us) On Our Windshield For A Good 15 Minutes In A Slow Traffic

#48 Which One Of You Loves Frogs?

#49 Underside Of A Frog I Took Today

#50 Inappropriate, You Guys

#51 Best Purchase I Have Ever Made

#52 Real-Life Toadstool

#53 A Frog In My Yard Let Me Admire Its Feet

#54 I Was Having A Hard Time Feeling Like Things Would Get Better, Then Today I Adopted My Dream Frog! Whoever Gave Up This Gorgeous Girl, Now She Has A Home And I Love Her
I have 2 little beans, but she's a whole palm-sized big girl! I couldn't have dreamed I'd get so lucky. What do I call her?



#55 This Is A Friend I Found A Few Years Ago. I Hope You All Will Enjoy Him

#56 My Dart Frogs Being Weirdos

#57 The Underside Of My Picnic Table Has Become A Frog Condo

#58 This Is My Shower Frog! He's Been Living In This Loofah Since Early November. I Didn't Have The Heart To Put Him Outside Because It Got Cold, But Now I Like Him Too Much To Get Rid Of Him

#59 Great Lord Remington, Warder Of Strawberries

#60 Dog Meet Frog

#61 This Toad Looks Like He Wants Pictures Of Spiderman

#62 The Face When You Develop A Bacterial Infection And Wind Yourself Up In Idiot Jail

#63 A Toad On A Frog's Head At My Local Waterpark

#64 Here Are My Frogs Who Are Wearing Little Hats (Hands Were Freshly Washed)

#65 Do Your Frogs Like To Huddle Together Too?

#66 A Tiny Frog Popped Out Of My Elephant Watering Can After I Filled It Up This Morning Without Knowing He Was In There

#67 Here Are Some Frog Eggs That I Found

#68 These Yellow Frogs Forming A Line After A Heavy Rainfall

#69 Snuggled Bug In A Rug

#70 He's So Adorable

#71 Tiny Friends

#72 Tiny Vietnamese Mossy Tree Frog

#73 This Frog Moved Into Our Watering Can Last Summer. Came Out To Say Hi In Spring While Watering Our Herbs

#74 Frog King

#75 Handsome-Looking And Sleepy Toad Checking What's Causing The Commotion Outside His Home

#76 The Frogs I Saw At A Friend's House, They Were Amazing

#77 This Frog Is Simply Chilling. I Just Wanted To Share This Little Guy I Saw At PetSmart Earlier, And He Even Posed For The Picture

#78 Left A Bowl Of Water Out Overnight On Accident And Found A Frog Was Just Chilling In It

#79 This Is My Frog Fred Getting Excited For His Food