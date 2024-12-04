ADVERTISEMENT

Pet photography is an industry that's having quite a boom at the moment. As of 2023, there were 2,623 pet photography businesses in the U.S. alone. Pet photographers work hard to get the cutest and the most beautiful shots of pets.

Yet sometimes, the most award-worthy snapshots happen at home. Here we have for you a selection of the most entertaining pics of all kinds of pets and animals, courtesy of the Animals Being Derps subreddit. What's better than your pet being cute? Them acting silly, of course!

#1

Urban Fox, Doing A Full Sploot In My Sunny Scottish Garden

Urban Fox, Doing A Full Sploot In My Sunny Scottish Garden

oscarx-ray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Charlie's Not Feeling Monday

Charlie's Not Feeling Monday

VeryOftenWrong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Encountered This Derpturtle Last Summer And Helped It Cross The Road. I Couldn't Believe My Eyes

I Encountered This Derpturtle Last Summer And Helped It Cross The Road. I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes

WhyAreCatsSquishy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

My Husband Couldn't Find The Dog This Morning To Take Her Out To Potty. After Some Searching, He Found Her Like This... At Almost 12 Years Old, She's Never Just Hung Out In The Tub Before. Lmao

My Husband Couldn't Find The Dog This Morning To Take Her Out To Potty. After Some Searching, He Found Her Like This... At Almost 12 Years Old, She's Never Just Hung Out In The Tub Before. Lmao

Ayen_C Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

That's Me. That Is Not My Cat

That’s Me. That Is Not My Cat

MeridethLeigh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

I'm Batman

I'm Batman

Valuable-Bug-3447 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

My Pup Derped Out Hard Upon Meeting A Malamute. She Was In Awe

My Pup Derped Out Hard Upon Meeting A Malamute. She Was In Awe

OkaySureWhyNotIGuess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Jacket Pocket Doubles As A Snoot Warmer

Jacket Pocket Doubles As A Snoot Warmer

lmaosmh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

Upside Down Picture Of Dog Lying Upside Down

Upside Down Picture Of Dog Lying Upside Down

Antoshi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

My Poor Guy Ate A Bee For The First Time In His 13 Years Of Life. He's Not A Happy Camper

My Poor Guy Ate A Bee For The First Time In His 13 Years Of Life. He's Not A Happy Camper

retroactive_fridge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

This Derpy Deer 🦌 🎅 🎄

This Derpy Deer 🦌 🎅 🎄

Full-Mulberry5018 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

This Is The Face Of A Doggie Who Is Very Excited To Be In The Snow

This Is The Face Of A Doggie Who Is Very Excited To Be In The Snow

erasrhed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

My Blanket Is Very Fierce Tonight

My Blanket Is Very Fierce Tonight

WorkingInAColdMind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

My GF's Cat Likes To Sit Spread Eagle Style When In Someone's Lap

My GF's Cat Likes To Sit Spread Eagle Style When In Someone's Lap

tadda21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

My Cat Is Obsessed With 2 Things: Splooting And Hiding Under The Rug. Always Discover Her "Hiding" With Just Her Feet Sticking Out .. And The Rug Breathing

My Cat Is Obsessed With 2 Things: Splooting And Hiding Under The Rug. Always Discover Her "Hiding" With Just Her Feet Sticking Out .. And The Rug Breathing

LazyAmbassador2521 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

How She Watches Dateline

How She Watches Dateline

gmmstrrz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

I Wanted To Take A Cute Picture Of Smokey And Murphy But This Is What I Ended Up With Instead

I Wanted To Take A Cute Picture Of Smokey And Murphy But This Is What I Ended Up With Instead

photo_inbloom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

What, Is There Something On My Face O.o ?

What, Is There Something On My Face O.o ?

Default_Male_Orc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

My Cat's Face When She Saw The New Toy I Bought Her

My Cat's Face When She Saw The New Toy I Bought Her

Charl0tten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Our Cat Often Hangs Out Like This

Our Cat Often Hangs Out Like This

Bomurang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Scientifically, A Group Of Snoots At Rest Is Called A "Smorgasbord"

Scientifically, A Group Of Snoots At Rest Is Called A “Smorgasbord”

Felstorm1231 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Mooooommmm She's Stepping On My Foot!!!!

Mooooommmm She’s Stepping On My Foot!!!!

JennDG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Good Morning To You

Good Morning To You

BilledSauce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Whyyy Did You Have To Eat All The Pasta?! 🍝

Whyyy Did You Have To Eat All The Pasta?! 🍝

BelarustheCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

You Can Hear The Tires Squeak

You Can Hear The Tires Squeak

KimWiko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Whippets! So Gracious And Elegant Creatures

Whippets! So Gracious And Elegant Creatures

TallerthanThee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

I Don't Understand How My Hedgehog Can Sleep In This Position

I Don't Understand How My Hedgehog Can Sleep In This Position

judgmentalbookcover Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Sometimes He Sits Like This. It's Batcat

Sometimes He Sits Like This. It’s Batcat

AttackPony Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Daily Toilet Routine

Daily Toilet Routine

19_smeljakis_86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

A Blooper From Our Photoshoot

A Blooper From Our Photoshoot

clemthecat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

💿👄💿 (Carpenter Bee, Immediately Before Bonking Into The Camera)

💿👄💿 (Carpenter Bee, Immediately Before Bonking Into The Camera)

H_G_Bells Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I Was Trying To Trim Her Razor Sharp Claws. I Guess She Didn't Enjoy It

I Was Trying To Trim Her Razor Sharp Claws. I Guess She Didn't Enjoy It

tadda21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

The Master Of Comfy Sleeping Is Back At It Again

The Master Of Comfy Sleeping Is Back At It Again

cordial_chordate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

An Actual Pic Of A Sleep Paralysis Demon Derp!

An Actual Pic Of A Sleep Paralysis Demon Derp!

Butitsadryheat2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Leo Has Malfunctioned

Leo Has Malfunctioned

Janine66 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

"I Can't Listen If I Don't Have Ears" - Maple

“I Can’t Listen If I Don’t Have Ears” - Maple

logixcraft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

The Derp Is Strong With This One

The Derp Is Strong With This One

roboticArrow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Toby Sings The Song Of His People

Toby Sings The Song Of His People

PointlessBanter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Sleep Flying

Sleep Flying

secretsafe1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

"I'm A Lap Dog"

"I'm A Lap Dog"

bae_guevara_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Asa Was Offended That I Wouldn't Let Him In The Bedroom (Due To A New Kitten In There). 👁️👅👁️

Asa Was Offended That I Wouldn’t Let Him In The Bedroom (Due To A New Kitten In There). 👁️👅👁️

ZoyaZhivago Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Luma And Her Crab Friend

Luma And Her Crab Friend

KattLadybr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Woke Up 10 Minutes Late For Breakfast

Woke Up 10 Minutes Late For Breakfast

ohlookbean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Reindeer Derp

Reindeer Derp

Full-Mulberry5018 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Enlightened

Enlightened

ApatheticSparrow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Noodles' First Christmas Tree

Noodles’ First Christmas Tree

syzygialchaos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

This Nosy Fella At My Barn (Where I Ride)

This Nosy Fella At My Barn (Where I Ride)

ZoyaZhivago Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

She Doesn't Like The Dog And Must Keep Eyes On Him At All Times

She Doesn’t Like The Dog And Must Keep Eyes On Him At All Times

Peircen20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

"The Bindings Of Pride: A Cascade Of Many Small Regrets"

“The Bindings Of Pride: A Cascade Of Many Small Regrets”

Felstorm1231 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

I'm Sitting And Eating In Peace And Quiet When, All Of A Sudden, I Hear A Dog Whining From The Bedroom

I'm Sitting And Eating In Peace And Quiet When, All Of A Sudden, I Hear A Dog Whining From The Bedroom

Cakesmite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

🫤

🫤

BarkerFitness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

What?

What?

lalitpatanpur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Dumb Baby

Dumb Baby

NewtLeather5973 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Why Is She Like This

Why Is She Like This

gemgem1985 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

👁️👅👁️

👁️👅👁️

TheFeenicks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Tasmanian Devil Exhausted From Being So Ferocious

Tasmanian Devil Exhausted From Being So Ferocious

OkaySureWhyNotIGuess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Every Video Of My Derp Is A Treasure Trove Of Stills

Every Video Of My Derp Is A Treasure Trove Of Stills

h-h-c Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I Wanted To Adopt Him So Bad

I Wanted To Adopt Him So Bad

vonseggernc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Say Cheese

Say Cheese

Myyrkat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Crazy Boy How I Love You

Crazy Boy How I Love You

HarrowsOfHarlow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Georgia Found Out There's A Cat In The House!

Georgia Found Out There’s A Cat In The House!

BeholdBarrenFields Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Just A Soccer Ball - Oh

Just A Soccer Ball - Oh

Ayen_C Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Find Yourself Someone Who Laughs At Your Jokes Like This Horse Laughs At Mine

Find Yourself Someone Who Laughs At Your Jokes Like This Horse Laughs At Mine

fightmilk22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Perfect Timing!

Perfect Timing!

KobraKay87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

He Won't Stop. He Thinks He's Human. Send Help

He Won't Stop. He Thinks He's Human. Send Help

TheLampOfficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Snaggle

Snaggle

90day_fiasco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#67

He Wanted To Be In The Picture Too

He Wanted To Be In The Picture Too

tnguyen5057 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Whaaat?

Whaaat?

want2thinknow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#69

How I Was Greeted This Morning

How I Was Greeted This Morning

labtech67 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#70

The Portrait Of Her That I Wanted vs. What I Got

The Portrait Of Her That I Wanted vs. What I Got

catshealmysoul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Today, She Retrieved...a Mud Puddle

Today, She Retrieved...a Mud Puddle

TheRealAuthorSarge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#72

I Call This Vulture Style. He Hates Cold Toe Beans

I Call This Vulture Style. He Hates Cold Toe Beans

JeebusCrispy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Partied Too Hard

Partied Too Hard

cuteusernamexx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#74

I Think I Assembled My Dog Wrong

I Think I Assembled My Dog Wrong

KittyKupo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#75

My Cat's Scowl Face When She Begs Is Hilarious

My Cat's Scowl Face When She Begs Is Hilarious

adrienne2093 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#76

This Is How My Sister's Cat Sleeps

This Is How My Sister's Cat Sleeps

Awkward_Mashedpotato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Ever Slept On Your Own Head?

Ever Slept On Your Own Head?

Rusty_Crank Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#78

You Can See Why The Vet Called Travis A Nerd

You Can See Why The Vet Called Travis A Nerd

QuiGonGiveItToYa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

The Way She Looks At Me While I’m Taking A Bath

The Way She Looks At Me While I’m Taking A Bath

theWildBore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Turnip Has Unorthodox Bathtime Technique

Turnip Has Unorthodox Bathtime Technique

Mycatissnootsy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Beagle 1 Is Ready For Takeoff

Beagle 1 Is Ready For Takeoff

TheFeenicks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Ear

Ear

pandadogunited Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#83

I Guess Personal Space Wasn't Part Of The Deal

I Guess Personal Space Wasn't Part Of The Deal

Brilliant_Chance4553 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Window To Derp

Window To Derp

Slamb73 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Sometimes She Smiles When She Gets Belly Rubs

Sometimes She Smiles When She Gets Belly Rubs

SWWCarpenterGuy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Heard Some Rustling In The Kitchen

Heard Some Rustling In The Kitchen

Havocfyw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#87

This Is Onyx

This Is Onyx

rheganann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Seagull-Watching Is A Serious Task!

Seagull-Watching Is A Serious Task!

fresca_nz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Happy Holidays!!

Happy Holidays!!

grizzlyguitarist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#90

She Is Beauty, She Is Grace

She Is Beauty, She Is Grace

aburke626 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Polar Bears Can Derp Too

Polar Bears Can Derp Too

spg-photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#92

When Your Dog Wants To Sleep But Also Eyeball What You’re Eating

When Your Dog Wants To Sleep But Also Eyeball What You’re Eating

dogememes_dinoruby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#93

They Fight Over A Carrot... In Front Of A Pile Of Carrots

They Fight Over A Carrot... In Front Of A Pile Of Carrots

I_might_be_weasel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Not Sure How This Is Comfortable

Not Sure How This Is Comfortable

photo_inbloom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Licked The Container Until She Fell Asleep

Licked The Container Until She Fell Asleep

Hemenucha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#96

A Squirrel Lazily Lying On Top Of A Fence (No It Wasn't Injured, It Ran Off Shortly After I Took The Photo)

A Squirrel Lazily Lying On Top Of A Fence (No It Wasn't Injured, It Ran Off Shortly After I Took The Photo)

infinite_magic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Goat Derp

Goat Derp

robrklyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Cat

Cat

s1nh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Do You Think He Will Get The Ball?

Do You Think He Will Get The Ball?

renatelj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#100

She Thinks She’s Hidden And Watching Me While I Cook…

She Thinks She’s Hidden And Watching Me While I Cook…

Harbysaurus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#101

This Is My Grandparents Dog She’s A Bit Strange But She Means Well

This Is My Grandparents Dog She’s A Bit Strange But She Means Well

Cool_Ad_7767 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#102

No One Sees Me

No One Sees Me

Rearmudflap9009 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#103

World's Angriest Cronch

World's Angriest Cronch

lmaosmh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Happy Tuesday

Happy Tuesday

Emptydata_Enzo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#105

These Whiskers Will Not Be Caged!

These Whiskers Will Not Be Caged!

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

