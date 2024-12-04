Yet sometimes, the most award-worthy snapshots happen at home. Here we have for you a selection of the most entertaining pics of all kinds of pets and animals , courtesy of the Animals Being Derps subreddit . What's better than your pet being cute? Them acting silly, of course!

Pet photography is an industry that's having quite a boom at the moment. As of 2023 , there were 2,623 pet photography businesses in the U.S. alone. Pet photographers work hard to get the cutest and the most beautiful shots of pets.

#1 Urban Fox, Doing A Full Sploot In My Sunny Scottish Garden Share icon

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

#2 Charlie's Not Feeling Monday Share icon

#3 I Encountered This Derpturtle Last Summer And Helped It Cross The Road. I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes Share icon

#4 My Husband Couldn't Find The Dog This Morning To Take Her Out To Potty. After Some Searching, He Found Her Like This... At Almost 12 Years Old, She's Never Just Hung Out In The Tub Before. Lmao Share icon

#5 That’s Me. That Is Not My Cat Share icon

#6 I'm Batman Share icon

#7 My Pup Derped Out Hard Upon Meeting A Malamute. She Was In Awe Share icon

#8 Jacket Pocket Doubles As A Snoot Warmer Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Upside Down Picture Of Dog Lying Upside Down Share icon

#10 My Poor Guy Ate A Bee For The First Time In His 13 Years Of Life. He's Not A Happy Camper Share icon

#11 This Derpy Deer 🦌 🎅 🎄 Share icon

#12 This Is The Face Of A Doggie Who Is Very Excited To Be In The Snow Share icon

#13 My Blanket Is Very Fierce Tonight Share icon

#14 My GF's Cat Likes To Sit Spread Eagle Style When In Someone's Lap Share icon

#15 My Cat Is Obsessed With 2 Things: Splooting And Hiding Under The Rug. Always Discover Her "Hiding" With Just Her Feet Sticking Out .. And The Rug Breathing Share icon

#16 How She Watches Dateline Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I Wanted To Take A Cute Picture Of Smokey And Murphy But This Is What I Ended Up With Instead Share icon

#18 What, Is There Something On My Face O.o ? Share icon

#19 My Cat's Face When She Saw The New Toy I Bought Her Share icon

#20 Our Cat Often Hangs Out Like This Share icon

#21 Scientifically, A Group Of Snoots At Rest Is Called A “Smorgasbord” Share icon

#22 Mooooommmm She’s Stepping On My Foot!!!! Share icon

#23 Good Morning To You Share icon

#24 Whyyy Did You Have To Eat All The Pasta?! 🍝 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 You Can Hear The Tires Squeak Share icon

#26 Whippets! So Gracious And Elegant Creatures Share icon

#27 I Don't Understand How My Hedgehog Can Sleep In This Position Share icon

#28 Sometimes He Sits Like This. It’s Batcat Share icon

#29 Daily Toilet Routine Share icon

#30 A Blooper From Our Photoshoot Share icon

#31 💿👄💿 (Carpenter Bee, Immediately Before Bonking Into The Camera) Share icon

#32 I Was Trying To Trim Her Razor Sharp Claws. I Guess She Didn't Enjoy It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 The Master Of Comfy Sleeping Is Back At It Again Share icon

#34 An Actual Pic Of A Sleep Paralysis Demon Derp! Share icon

#35 Leo Has Malfunctioned Share icon

#36 “I Can’t Listen If I Don’t Have Ears” - Maple Share icon

#37 The Derp Is Strong With This One Share icon

#38 Toby Sings The Song Of His People Share icon

#39 Sleep Flying Share icon

#40 "I'm A Lap Dog" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Asa Was Offended That I Wouldn’t Let Him In The Bedroom (Due To A New Kitten In There). 👁️👅👁️ Share icon

#42 Luma And Her Crab Friend Share icon

#43 Woke Up 10 Minutes Late For Breakfast Share icon

#44 Reindeer Derp Share icon

#45 Enlightened Share icon

#46 Noodles’ First Christmas Tree Share icon

#47 This Nosy Fella At My Barn (Where I Ride) Share icon

#48 She Doesn’t Like The Dog And Must Keep Eyes On Him At All Times Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 “The Bindings Of Pride: A Cascade Of Many Small Regrets” Share icon

#50 I'm Sitting And Eating In Peace And Quiet When, All Of A Sudden, I Hear A Dog Whining From The Bedroom Share icon

#53 Dumb Baby Share icon

#54 Why Is She Like This Share icon

#56 Tasmanian Devil Exhausted From Being So Ferocious Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Every Video Of My Derp Is A Treasure Trove Of Stills Share icon

#58 I Wanted To Adopt Him So Bad Share icon

#59 Say Cheese Share icon

#60 Crazy Boy How I Love You Share icon

#61 Georgia Found Out There’s A Cat In The House! Share icon

#62 Just A Soccer Ball - Oh Share icon

#63 Find Yourself Someone Who Laughs At Your Jokes Like This Horse Laughs At Mine Share icon

#64 Perfect Timing! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 He Won't Stop. He Thinks He's Human. Send Help Share icon

#66 Snaggle Share icon

#67 He Wanted To Be In The Picture Too Share icon

#69 How I Was Greeted This Morning Share icon

#70 The Portrait Of Her That I Wanted vs. What I Got Share icon

#71 Today, She Retrieved...a Mud Puddle Share icon

#72 I Call This Vulture Style. He Hates Cold Toe Beans Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Partied Too Hard Share icon

#74 I Think I Assembled My Dog Wrong Share icon

#75 My Cat's Scowl Face When She Begs Is Hilarious Share icon

#76 This Is How My Sister's Cat Sleeps Share icon

#77 Ever Slept On Your Own Head? Share icon

#78 You Can See Why The Vet Called Travis A Nerd Share icon

#79 The Way She Looks At Me While I’m Taking A Bath Share icon

#80 Turnip Has Unorthodox Bathtime Technique Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Beagle 1 Is Ready For Takeoff Share icon

#82 Ear Share icon

#83 I Guess Personal Space Wasn't Part Of The Deal Share icon

#84 Window To Derp Share icon

#85 Sometimes She Smiles When She Gets Belly Rubs Share icon

#86 Heard Some Rustling In The Kitchen Share icon

#87 This Is Onyx Share icon

#88 Seagull-Watching Is A Serious Task! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 Happy Holidays!! Share icon

#90 She Is Beauty, She Is Grace Share icon

#91 Polar Bears Can Derp Too Share icon

#92 When Your Dog Wants To Sleep But Also Eyeball What You’re Eating Share icon

#93 They Fight Over A Carrot... In Front Of A Pile Of Carrots Share icon

#94 Not Sure How This Is Comfortable Share icon

#95 Licked The Container Until She Fell Asleep Share icon

#96 A Squirrel Lazily Lying On Top Of A Fence (No It Wasn't Injured, It Ran Off Shortly After I Took The Photo) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 Goat Derp Share icon

#98 Cat Share icon

#99 Do You Think He Will Get The Ball? Share icon

#100 She Thinks She’s Hidden And Watching Me While I Cook… Share icon

#101 This Is My Grandparents Dog She’s A Bit Strange But She Means Well Share icon

#102 No One Sees Me Share icon

#103 World's Angriest Cronch Share icon

#104 Happy Tuesday Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT