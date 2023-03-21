“Aww, They’re So Stupid”: 105 Pics Of Dorky Dogs That People Just Had To Share (New Pics)
Dogs are notorious for their devotion, playfulness, and endearing personalities. Besides that, they are also known for their clumsiness and downright derpy behavior. Those adorable silly moments, from slipping on hardwood floors to getting stuck in small spaces, surely bring laughter to dogs’ owners' lives and it would be unfortunate to keep them to oneself!
To showcase some of the funniest and most amusing examples of dogs being derps, we’ve gathered the best pictures from this subreddit called “Animals Being Derps”. Here, animal lovers share photos and videos of their beloved pets in all their silly glory.
Scroll down to see some of our favorite adorable derpy dog moments captured on camera. For more entertaining photos of our furry friends, check out our previous articles here and here.
The Tongue Hanging Out Is What Gets Me
Pit Puppy's First Reaction To Snow
He Hides Every Time We Try To Put His Leash On To Leave The Dog Park
Nola On Our Morning Walk. I Thought I’d Take One Of Those Cute Pics Of A Happy Dog Run But I Got This Instead
My Puppy Fell Back Asleep While Getting Out Of His Bed
You Would Be At The Park A Lot Sooner If I Could Have That Back…
I Turned On The Lights To My Vanity, Then Went To The Bathroom Quickty To Brush My Teeth. This Is The Situation I Returned To….
When You Don't Know What You're Doing But You Want To Help
Darwin Does A Very Good Job Finding Drugs And Posing For Pictures!
I’m Trying To Work But This Guy Is Distracting Me So Hard
Her Ball Is Broken But She Still Loves It. Sometimes, She’ll Briefly Wear It On Her Nose
Dog Forgetting To Act Like A Dog
Our New Ten Week Old Puppy, Holly, From A Distance I Thought She Had Taken Part In A Violent Massacre, On Closer Inspection It Seems She Just Found The Blackberries
When You Swear You Weren't Raiding The Closet But The Evidence Suggests Otherwise
Of Course He Had To Be In The Picture
My Dog Finally Noticed My New Fish
Labraderp
When Life Hands You Lemons, Just Eat The Blinds
After A Long Day Of Playing
Met This Goofball At My Apartment Complex
Was Looking For My Pup During A Thunderstorm
This Is What Our Dog, Broccoli, Does Everytime Hes Told To Go To His Room For Misbehaving
House Didn’t Have An Internal Door To Our Side Yard, So Landlord Built Our Dogs This
Majestic Beach Dogs
Trying To Take A Nice Picture In Front Of The Louvre
She Barges In And Stands Like This Until I Chase Her
What on earth is she wearing? The clothes of her last playmate?
Woken Up Mid Nap
Truly Majestic
Successfully Stole A Chicken Tender Face
I Said Sit. He Backed Up And Sat Like This
My dog would back up until he got to a warmer surface, he didn't like getting a cold butt.
Just A Pup And His Branch
Just A Good Boy Trying To Make Some Friends
Meet Hobbes. He’s Currently Experiencing His First Existential Crisis
I Think He Likes His New Toy
Delicious Hand
For Some Reason He Loves Sitting Like This
When Greg Isn’t Wearing A Box On His Head, He Insists On Being Held After Every Work Day
He Fell Asleep With His Face In My Boot
Fell asleep? Or do you have particularly smelly shoes and he passed out in there?
"Just Act Casual"
Husky Loves Nap Time...
My husky life cuddles and smiles just like this. She's an amazing dog and has the best "eyeliner" markings I've ever seen!
Am Like Hooman Child (He Didn't Want To Leave The Goose Pond)
Do Huskies do what toddlers do when they stiffen up like a board so you can't pick them up or put them in a car seat?