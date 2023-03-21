Dogs are notorious for their devotion, playfulness, and endearing personalities. Besides that, they are also known for their clumsiness and downright derpy behavior. Those adorable silly moments, from slipping on hardwood floors to getting stuck in small spaces, surely bring laughter to dogs’ owners' lives and it would be unfortunate to keep them to oneself!

To showcase some of the funniest and most amusing examples of dogs being derps, we’ve gathered the best pictures from this subreddit called “Animals Being Derps”. Here, animal lovers share photos and videos of their beloved pets in all their silly glory.

