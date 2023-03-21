Dogs are notorious for their devotion, playfulness, and endearing personalities. Besides that, they are also known for their clumsiness and downright derpy behavior. Those adorable silly moments, from slipping on hardwood floors to getting stuck in small spaces, surely bring laughter to dogs’ owners' lives and it would be unfortunate to keep them to oneself!

To showcase some of the funniest and most amusing examples of dogs being derps, we’ve gathered the best pictures from this subreddit called “Animals Being Derps”. Here, animal lovers share photos and videos of their beloved pets in all their silly glory.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite adorable derpy dog moments captured on camera. For more entertaining photos of our furry friends, check out our previous articles here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Tongue Hanging Out Is What Gets Me

The Tongue Hanging Out Is What Gets Me

southwoodhunter Report

38points
POST
#2

Pit Puppy's First Reaction To Snow

Pit Puppy's First Reaction To Snow

TheDeflectorDish , twitter.com Report

34points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must. Eat. Weird. Popsicle. Dust.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

He Hides Every Time We Try To Put His Leash On To Leave The Dog Park

He Hides Every Time We Try To Put His Leash On To Leave The Dog Park

hypercyanate Report

33points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought this was about dogs! I don't see one

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#4

Nola On Our Morning Walk. I Thought I’d Take One Of Those Cute Pics Of A Happy Dog Run But I Got This Instead

Nola On Our Morning Walk. I Thought I’d Take One Of Those Cute Pics Of A Happy Dog Run But I Got This Instead

emlo4 Report

32points
POST
Jo Jones
Jo Jones
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it was about dogs, not kangaroos? 10/10 would pet this Skippy

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#5

My Puppy Fell Back Asleep While Getting Out Of His Bed

My Puppy Fell Back Asleep While Getting Out Of His Bed

yarntist Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#6

You Would Be At The Park A Lot Sooner If I Could Have That Back…

You Would Be At The Park A Lot Sooner If I Could Have That Back…

liwca Report

31points
POST
#7

I Turned On The Lights To My Vanity, Then Went To The Bathroom Quickty To Brush My Teeth. This Is The Situation I Returned To….

I Turned On The Lights To My Vanity, Then Went To The Bathroom Quickty To Brush My Teeth. This Is The Situation I Returned To….

babydingus Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#8

When You Don't Know What You're Doing But You Want To Help

When You Don't Know What You're Doing But You Want To Help

Lotus_Stalker Report

29points
POST
#9

Darwin Does A Very Good Job Finding Drugs And Posing For Pictures!

Darwin Does A Very Good Job Finding Drugs And Posing For Pictures!

Alfajorero Report

29points
POST
Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Darwin may have sniffed a little too hard.

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#10

I’m Trying To Work But This Guy Is Distracting Me So Hard

I’m Trying To Work But This Guy Is Distracting Me So Hard

BilledSauce Report

29points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just pretending to be you 😅

3
3points
reply
#11

Her Ball Is Broken But She Still Loves It. Sometimes, She’ll Briefly Wear It On Her Nose

Her Ball Is Broken But She Still Loves It. Sometimes, She’ll Briefly Wear It On Her Nose

Pangolindrome Report

29points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Dog Forgetting To Act Like A Dog

Dog Forgetting To Act Like A Dog

getting_through Report

28points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It doesn't know you're there 😅

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#13

Our New Ten Week Old Puppy, Holly, From A Distance I Thought She Had Taken Part In A Violent Massacre, On Closer Inspection It Seems She Just Found The Blackberries

Our New Ten Week Old Puppy, Holly, From A Distance I Thought She Had Taken Part In A Violent Massacre, On Closer Inspection It Seems She Just Found The Blackberries

badassmamabear Report

27points
POST
MissPrideGirl
MissPrideGirl
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can you stay mad at that face?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

When You Swear You Weren't Raiding The Closet But The Evidence Suggests Otherwise

When You Swear You Weren't Raiding The Closet But The Evidence Suggests Otherwise

copperstateonthefly Report

26points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

clearly, the dog was framed

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Of Course He Had To Be In The Picture

Of Course He Had To Be In The Picture

Peruvian_Morochita Report

26points
POST
#16

My Dog Finally Noticed My New Fish

My Dog Finally Noticed My New Fish

Hipaws Report

26points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what a cutie! such a loveable face

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

Labraderp

Labraderp

OldIronSides Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#18

When Life Hands You Lemons, Just Eat The Blinds

When Life Hands You Lemons, Just Eat The Blinds

PBR--Streetgang Report

25points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope its not made up of something dangerous for the dog.

1
1point
reply
#19

After A Long Day Of Playing

After A Long Day Of Playing

tokendamian Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#20

Met This Goofball At My Apartment Complex

Met This Goofball At My Apartment Complex

devgregw Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#21

Was Looking For My Pup During A Thunderstorm

Was Looking For My Pup During A Thunderstorm

AIHURR Report

24points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh sweet baby... hold him tight instead! my dog loves it

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

This Is What Our Dog, Broccoli, Does Everytime Hes Told To Go To His Room For Misbehaving

This Is What Our Dog, Broccoli, Does Everytime Hes Told To Go To His Room For Misbehaving

SadisticBuddhist Report

23points
POST
Linus G.
Linus G.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is the red coloring the reason for the time out???

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

House Didn’t Have An Internal Door To Our Side Yard, So Landlord Built Our Dogs This

House Didn’t Have An Internal Door To Our Side Yard, So Landlord Built Our Dogs This

Ultronomy Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#24

Majestic Beach Dogs

Majestic Beach Dogs

thatsonecookedgoose Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#25

Hi Friends!! (Oc)

Hi Friends!! (Oc)

AzHistoryWitch Report

22points
POST
#26

Trying To Take A Nice Picture In Front Of The Louvre

Trying To Take A Nice Picture In Front Of The Louvre

ReallyFnCleverName Report

21points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is a VERY nice picture

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#27

She Barges In And Stands Like This Until I Chase Her

She Barges In And Stands Like This Until I Chase Her

FrankiePupperz Report

21points
POST
Margaret H
Margaret H
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What on earth is she wearing? The clothes of her last playmate?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Woken Up Mid Nap

Woken Up Mid Nap

Peircen20 Report

21points
POST
Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The left side is still dreaming.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#29

Truly Majestic

Truly Majestic

BakedKimber-Lays Report

21points
POST
TAO
TAO
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He just has that sunny smile everywhere he goes

1
1point
reply
#30

Successfully Stole A Chicken Tender Face

Successfully Stole A Chicken Tender Face

unclemoffy Report

20points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

such proud. much cute. wow

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

I Said Sit. He Backed Up And Sat Like This

I Said Sit. He Backed Up And Sat Like This

Tallgirl129 Report

19points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dog would back up until he got to a warmer surface, he didn't like getting a cold butt.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

Just A Pup And His Branch

Just A Pup And His Branch

anonanoobiz Report

19points
POST
whaaaaaaaaaa
whaaaaaaaaaa
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks like a poney somehow

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Just A Good Boy Trying To Make Some Friends

Just A Good Boy Trying To Make Some Friends

westcoastcdn19 Report

19points
POST
Linus G.
Linus G.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When he gets full size...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Meet Hobbes. He’s Currently Experiencing His First Existential Crisis

Meet Hobbes. He’s Currently Experiencing His First Existential Crisis

dr_mudd Report

19points
POST
#35

I Think He Likes His New Toy

I Think He Likes His New Toy

chopstickemup Report

18points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

seems like the new toy is called simba

0
0points
reply
#36

Delicious Hand

Delicious Hand

Vasite Report

17points
POST
#37

For Some Reason He Loves Sitting Like This

For Some Reason He Loves Sitting Like This

The_Longest_Wave Report

17points
POST
#38

When Greg Isn’t Wearing A Box On His Head, He Insists On Being Held After Every Work Day

When Greg Isn’t Wearing A Box On His Head, He Insists On Being Held After Every Work Day

Blobert_E_Lee Report

17points
POST
#39

He Fell Asleep With His Face In My Boot

He Fell Asleep With His Face In My Boot

blueeyedleo22 Report

17points
POST
Margaret H
Margaret H
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fell asleep? Or do you have particularly smelly shoes and he passed out in there?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

"Just Act Casual"

"Just Act Casual"

Sad_Slow_Sloth Report

17points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

for some peculiar reason i thought the pink thing behind the dog was a small hat that the dog was wearing

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Husky Loves Nap Time...

Husky Loves Nap Time...

GiorgioTsoukalosHair Report

16points
POST
Celeste Grant
Celeste Grant
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husky life cuddles and smiles just like this. She's an amazing dog and has the best "eyeliner" markings I've ever seen!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

Commercial-Ear-1079 Report

16points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think he's scared of what you're watching!

1
1point
reply
#43

Am Like Hooman Child (He Didn't Want To Leave The Goose Pond)

Am Like Hooman Child (He Didn't Want To Leave The Goose Pond)

SubKreature Report

16points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do Huskies do what toddlers do when they stiffen up like a board so you can't pick them up or put them in a car seat?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

Maybe A See-Through Ball Isn't The Best Toy Idea For My Dog...

Maybe A See-Through Ball Isn't The Best Toy Idea For My Dog...

StatisticianDecent30 Report

16points
POST
#45

I’m Pet Sitting. He’s Obviously Telling Me There’s Something I Haven’t Discovered Yet…

I’m Pet Sitting. He’s Obviously Telling Me There’s Something I Haven’t Discovered Yet…

moonchildsarah Report

16points
POST
#46

This Look Eveytime I Get Up In The Morning

This Look Eveytime I Get Up In The Morning

Bloomshockalocka Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Groomer Says My Pup Is The Only Dog In The World Who Enjoys This And Comes Back Several Times Per Visit To Get A Blowout

Groomer Says My Pup Is The Only Dog In The World Who Enjoys This And Comes Back Several Times Per Visit To Get A Blowout

themissnguyen Report

15points
POST
Linus G.
Linus G.
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably likes sticking his head out the car window too...

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

My Dog Decided She Wasn’t Ready For The Car Ride To Be Over

My Dog Decided She Wasn’t Ready For The Car Ride To Be Over

madogg0403 Report

15points
POST
Linus G.
Linus G.
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor girl to be that scared...never mind. Did not read carefully

0
0points
reply
#49

Stands As He Wishes

Stands As He Wishes

JohnZ117 Report

15points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what a lovely lovely pup

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

What Kind Of Frog Is This?

What Kind Of Frog Is This?

westcoastcdn19 Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#51

I Love My Dog, But There Are Days....

I Love My Dog, But There Are Days....

Odd_Improvement578 Report

15points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbf, there are days when I'm like that

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

My Perfect Little Goblin Looking Particularly Silly

My Perfect Little Goblin Looking Particularly Silly

Haploid-life Report

15points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

must resist belly rubs...

0
0points
reply
#53

Earl The Grumpy Puppy.

Earl The Grumpy Puppy.

kookilyflash Report

15points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Earl is considering making a complaint to the branch manager.

0
0points
reply
#54

When I Call His Name…

When I Call His Name…

lccarter123 Report

15points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

My Friend’s Family Is Kitten-Sitting For A While. Brutus Looks Very Perturbed About His New Roommates

My Friend’s Family Is Kitten-Sitting For A While. Brutus Looks Very Perturbed About His New Roommates

fatalitas Report

14points
POST
#56

My Dog Found His Best Friend

My Dog Found His Best Friend

OneShotNoobies Report

14points
POST
#57

Everytime I Walk Her, She Turns Around Every Few Steps To Flash This Smile

Everytime I Walk Her, She Turns Around Every Few Steps To Flash This Smile

rutgersftw Report

14points
POST
#58

My Old Girl Is A Clown

My Old Girl Is A Clown

guitargirl478 Report

14points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

granny dog knows whats comfy. granny dog takes whats comfy-

0
0