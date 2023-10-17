ADVERTISEMENT

2023 so far has been rich in TikTok trends. We had the fascination with the Roman Empire, loving to be a hater, making our lives look like a Wes Anderson movie, and many, many more things that a single person simply cannot keep track of.

Recently yet another trend popped off, and this one is hilariously adorable. People are sharing videos of their pets doing silly or embarrassing things to the tune of Hamilton’s “Dear Theodosia.” The combination is brilliant! Sometimes all you need to brighten up your day is Lin-Manuel Miranda serenading a dog that has its head stuck in an empty jar of peanut butter.

Scroll down to see the most hilarious takes on the trend below.

Hilariously adorable pet videos are going viral on TikTok

@fenella.thorpe My very special som #catsoftiktok #catlover #cat ♬ Dear Theodosia - Leslie Odom Jr. & Lin-Manuel Miranda
 
@hpm0722 Mr. Pickle, so graceful #fyp #hamilton #foryou #dogsoftiktok ♬ Dear Theodosia - Leslie Odom Jr. & Lin-Manuel Miranda

Here the funniest examples of this recent trend

#1

You Make Me Proud Every Day

#2

His Name Is Cooper And We Call Him Coopicola

#3

Unhinged

#4

He Does It To Himself

#5

Tiktok-Trend-Funny-Pet-Fails

When you walk in your cat filming for Only Cats.

#6

Cats, Man

#7

Cat-Man-Doo Dried Chicken Treats, In Case You Were Wondering

#8

One Day That Box Will Be The End Of Him

#9

The Jar Was Promptly Removed From Her Head After This And I Now Only Use Trashcans With Lids

#10

Meet Chester

#11

When Your Child Takes Their First Steps

#12

He Was Attacking My Hair And Needed A Better Angle

#13

Look At My Son

#14

Thinks She’s Washing Her Leg

#15

Come To Think Of It, What Is The Word I’m Looking For?

#16

Our Special Boy

#17

Look At My Son

#18

Not A Thought Behind Those Eyeballs

#19

Look At My Son

#20

So Proud

I've had to take the flap of every litter box I've ever owned, I think I attract the stupidest of the cat species because no cat I've ever lived with could use a litter box with a flap. Meanwhile a lot of my doors in the house have catflaps, and the cats use those just fine.

#21

Look At My Poppy

#22

I Swear This Cat Is Gonna Be The Death Of Me. He Loves The Fan So Much

#23

No Thoughts…

Reminds me of a certain politician but just at the moment I can't recall his name...

#24

Silly Poupou

#25

An Old Video But This Audio Just Captures The Moment

#26

Another One Of My Chonky Boi

#27

I Just Had To

#28

He Is Really Something

#29

He Rlly Said 🤪

#30

😂

#31

Not A Thought Behind Those Eyes

#32

Learned How To Use Tik Tok Just To Make This

#33

Look At My Son

#34

Kevin X Baby Collab

#35

Matcha Monster Costume For Halloween??

#36

Pride Is Not The Word Im Looking For

#37

Harold Is A Master At The Sploot

#38

He’s Our Special Baby

#39

I Promise He Put Every Braincell Into This Move

#40

Just Look At Him Sitting Proud With His Favourite Ball And Everything

#41

“Pride Is Not The Word I’m Looking For..”

#42

Look At My Sons

#43

When It’s Scritch O’clock And Gremlin Mode Hits

#44

Tokyo Shows Us How To Drink With Style

#45

My Son

#46

When Your Ball Python Thinks He's A Tree Snake

#47

Beetlekitten

#48

That Shared Braincell Is Working Overtime

#49

Literally Wouldnt Let Go

#50

I Endex Up Taking Him To The Vet The Next Day And He Was Totally Fine, His Ego Was Not

My Dingding does this too. He lost a fan after an accident and drools when he gets cuddles

#51

Shes On Honor Rolll

#52

Why Pickles

#53

Throwback To The Time Stevie Thought She'd Try And Mail Herself

