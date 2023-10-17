2023 so far has been rich in TikTok trends. We had the fascination with the Roman Empire, loving to be a hater, making our lives look like a Wes Anderson movie, and many, many more things that a single person simply cannot keep track of.

Recently yet another trend popped off, and this one is hilariously adorable. People are sharing videos of their pets doing silly or embarrassing things to the tune of Hamilton’s “Dear Theodosia.” The combination is brilliant! Sometimes all you need to brighten up your day is Lin-Manuel Miranda serenading a dog that has its head stuck in an empty jar of peanut butter.

Scroll down to see the most hilarious takes on the trend below.

