53 Times Pets Had A “Brain.exe Has Stopped Working” Moment And Were Put On TikTok
2023 so far has been rich in TikTok trends. We had the fascination with the Roman Empire, loving to be a hater, making our lives look like a Wes Anderson movie, and many, many more things that a single person simply cannot keep track of.
Recently yet another trend popped off, and this one is hilariously adorable. People are sharing videos of their pets doing silly or embarrassing things to the tune of Hamilton’s “Dear Theodosia.” The combination is brilliant! Sometimes all you need to brighten up your day is Lin-Manuel Miranda serenading a dog that has its head stuck in an empty jar of peanut butter.
Scroll down to see the most hilarious takes on the trend below.
Hilariously adorable pet videos are going viral on TikTok
@fenella.thorpe My very special som #catsoftiktok #catlover #cat ♬ Dear Theodosia - Leslie Odom Jr. & Lin-Manuel Miranda @hpm0722 Mr. Pickle, so graceful #fyp #hamilton #foryou #dogsoftiktok ♬ Dear Theodosia - Leslie Odom Jr. & Lin-Manuel Miranda
Here the funniest examples of this recent trend
You Make Me Proud Every Day
His Name Is Cooper And We Call Him Coopicola
Unhinged
He Does It To Himself
Cats, Man
Cat-Man-Doo Dried Chicken Treats, In Case You Were Wondering
One Day That Box Will Be The End Of Him
The Jar Was Promptly Removed From Her Head After This And I Now Only Use Trashcans With Lids
Meet Chester
When Your Child Takes Their First Steps
He Was Attacking My Hair And Needed A Better Angle
Look At My Son
Thinks She’s Washing Her Leg
Come To Think Of It, What Is The Word I’m Looking For?
Our Special Boy
Look At My Son
Not A Thought Behind Those Eyeballs
Look At My Son
One of our little ones does that sometimes to watch TV. IMG_202309...933d87.jpg
So Proud
I've had to take the flap of every litter box I've ever owned, I think I attract the stupidest of the cat species because no cat I've ever lived with could use a litter box with a flap. Meanwhile a lot of my doors in the house have catflaps, and the cats use those just fine.
Look At My Poppy
I Swear This Cat Is Gonna Be The Death Of Me. He Loves The Fan So Much
No Thoughts…
Reminds me of a certain politician but just at the moment I can't recall his name...
Silly Poupou
An Old Video But This Audio Just Captures The Moment
Another One Of My Chonky Boi
I Just Had To
He Is Really Something
He Rlly Said 🤪
Not A Thought Behind Those Eyes
Learned How To Use Tik Tok Just To Make This
Look At My Son
Kevin X Baby Collab
Matcha Monster Costume For Halloween??
Pride Is Not The Word Im Looking For
Harold Is A Master At The Sploot
He’s Our Special Baby
I Promise He Put Every Braincell Into This Move
Just Look At Him Sitting Proud With His Favourite Ball And Everything
“Pride Is Not The Word I’m Looking For..”
Look At My Sons
When It’s Scritch O’clock And Gremlin Mode Hits
Tokyo Shows Us How To Drink With Style
My Son
When Your Ball Python Thinks He's A Tree Snake
Beetlekitten
That Shared Braincell Is Working Overtime
Literally Wouldnt Let Go
I Endex Up Taking Him To The Vet The Next Day And He Was Totally Fine, His Ego Was Not
My Dingding does this too. He lost a fan after an accident and drools when he gets cuddles