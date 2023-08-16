Do you have an ick you want to share? Maybe something you wish more people would know about? Then this hot new TikTok trend is here for you.

People on the app are taking Hater’s Anthem, an upbeat jam by Infinity Song, and using it as a soundbite to express their love for hating certain things. And the things are plentiful. To this day, there are almost 54,000 videos made using this song that together have garnered over 15 million views.

The things people hate range from the whole Amish community to someone’s particularly awful employer. Many also use this trend to amplify problematic celebrity behavior. Scroll down to see a few of the favorites.