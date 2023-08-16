TikTokers Use This Viral Hater’s Anthem To Highlight Problematic Behavior (20 Pics)
Do you have an ick you want to share? Maybe something you wish more people would know about? Then this hot new TikTok trend is here for you.
People on the app are taking Hater’s Anthem, an upbeat jam by Infinity Song, and using it as a soundbite to express their love for hating certain things. And the things are plentiful. To this day, there are almost 54,000 videos made using this song that together have garnered over 15 million views.
The things people hate range from the whole Amish community to someone’s particularly awful employer. Many also use this trend to amplify problematic celebrity behavior. Scroll down to see a few of the favorites.
Infinity Song, the band behind this catchy tune, are siblings Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd. The soft rock band from New York City has been working on making a name for themselves for years now. And it seems to be working: the talented bunch has been making rounds. They sang the national anthem at the New York Knicks stadium before the game and performed at Carnegie Hall with Jon Batiste. Now, their fun new song is making them TikTok famous.
The funny thing about this viral trend is that it actually flips the original meaning of the song. In it, the musicians are actually making fun of haters and their attitude. They point out that haters are often underachievers that don’t have anything better to do, but hate on those that are doing something with their lives.
Catholic convents wouldn't allow their nuns pain relief when dying as their suffering brings them closer to God...
“It’s a self-reflective piece,” said the writer of the song, Momo Boyd, when talking to NBC News. “It’s holding a mirror up to yourself and your daily destructive habits and how that may manifest in the way that you interact with people in your everyday life and then people that you also see on the internet."
And she’s right, hating is, indeed, destructive. At its worst, it can be very damaging to one's surroundings. It can lead to violence, fear, and trauma. It is also damaging to the haters themselves because hatred and anger can build up in the body and negatively affect the way your body functions. Prolonged toxic emotions can cause high blood pressure, headaches and poor circulation. It can also affect the immune system and increase the likelihood of a stroke or heart disease. In short, hate is detrimental, so we have to avoid it at all costs.
But then… why is it so prevalent? If it’s so bad for everybody, why don’t we just stop hating? Well, it’s partly because of anger. Feeling angry is natural, it’s a part of the range of emotions that we have been blessed with. However, it can be hard to manage. And that’s where hate comes in. Hate is a way to direct anger onto something, often without significant consequences to the hater. It’s an appealing concept because it’s reassuring and self-protecting.
The message of hate is very straightforward and easy to follow: this is bad and I don’t like it. The goal, that can often be to eliminate the target or demean it, is also very simple and to the point. This simplicity makes the message of hate spread like wildfire. It also unites people in their beliefs making them feel like they belong. And when you take all of that into account, it’s easy to understand why everyone says to be careful about spreading hate online.
Hating on celebrities, though, is so easy and innocent. The thing is, that it’s hard to see them as people, as they are so far removed from us. They are more like symbols, figures that represent their values by how they act and talk. We see their interviews and how they carry themselves and we get an impression of what type of person they might be. And then, we judge if they are the type of person we like or not.
According to Kaston Anderson-Carpenter, assistant professor of psychology at Michigan State University, we tend to like the celebrities that are more like us than not. That is why relatable celebrities that confess to having cozy nights in, scrolling on their phones, and eating pizza all the time are so likeable. It’s also why the ones that seem too proud or flaunt their wealth too much can be off-putting.
When The Cut came out with their piece about celebrity hatred ten years ago, they quoted three types of hatred: hating those who try too hard, those who don’t try hard enough, and those that are jerks to others. Over the last decade, with the rise of #MeToo and other accountability movements, the last section, dedicated to Hollywood’s most despicable, really grew. It seems like a lot of people that are jumping on the “loving to hate” trend also find their targets there and are trying to make others aware of their problematic behavior.
However, like with many other things, it’s important to do your research before jumping on the hate bandwagon. As in, how can we be really sure that Brad Pitt is not talking to his children? According to reports, he still keeps in touch with his minor kids and he does have visitation rights. And while Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively did get married on a plantation back in 2012, they have apologized profusely for what Reynolds called their “giant [freaking] mistake.”
So, yes, go ahead and vent your hatred and get rid of those toxic emotions. But, please, don’t get too caught up in it. In short, hate responsibly.
