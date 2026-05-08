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Tokuhiro Kawai’s cat paintings feel like they belong somewhere between a museum wall, a forgotten legend, and a very elaborate joke that only cats are fully in on. The Tokyo-born artist, whose work has previously been featured on Bored Panda, is known for creating richly detailed paintings that reimagine cats as majestic, mysterious, and often wonderfully dramatic figures.

What makes Kawai’s work especially striking is the way it blends classical painting traditions with a playful contemporary imagination. His pieces often echo the visual language of historical portraits, religious altarpieces, and heroic narratives, but instead of simply recreating the past, he fills these familiar forms with cats, fantasy, humor, and quiet absurdity. The result is art that feels both grand and unexpectedly funny, treating cats with the kind of reverence they probably believe they deserve anyway.

Scroll down to see more of Tokuhiro Kawai’s cat art, and don’t forget to upvote the pieces that feel the most majestic, mysterious, or simply too cat-like to ignore.

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#1

“Friend To Humanity”

“Friend To Humanity”

Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on panel
Year: 2024

© Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

Tokuhiro Kawai Report

12points
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According to the gallery representing him, Kawai’s work is deeply connected to storytelling. Historically, painting often served to preserve and recreate narratives, from worshiped spirits and saints’ miracles to the deeds of heroes. Kawai’s practice revisits that relationship between painting and story in a modern context, at a time when narrative has largely shifted toward film, literature, and other media.
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    #2

    “Ode To Sleep”

    “Ode To Sleep”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on panel
    Year: 2025

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    10points
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    #3

    “Hair Care Adoration”

    “Hair Care Adoration”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on panel
    Year: 2026

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    8points
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    Rather than relying on text, his paintings create their own wordless worlds, using symbolism, expression, costume, and atmosphere to suggest entire stories within a single image. That tension between drama and gentleness is part of what gives his cat-themed works such charm. They may look regal, sacred, or fantastical, but they also carry a sense of innocence and humor that keeps them from feeling too serious.
    #4

    “Coronation Of The Would-Be Winged Lion”

    “Coronation Of The Would-Be Winged Lion”

    Material: Oil and tempera on panel
    Year: 2023

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    8points
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    #5

    “The Mother Tongue Of House Cats”

    “The Mother Tongue Of House Cats”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on panel
    Year: 2024

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    7points
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    Kawai’s recent cat-themed works continue this balance beautifully, turning familiar animals into figures of imagination, transformation, and quiet narrative power. His upcoming exhibition, “So Cute!” (working title), will take place from September 23, 2026, to January 18, 2027, at the Musée du Louvre-Lens.

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    #6

    “Eat, Sleep, Play”

    “Eat, Sleep, Play”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on panel
    Year: 2025

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    6points
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    #7

    “Love For Cats”

    “Love For Cats”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on panel
    Year: 2025

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    6points
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    #8

    “Playing With Ohajiki”

    “Playing With Ohajiki”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on wood
    Year: 2024

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    6points
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    #9

    “Cat Power Generation Altarpiece”

    “Cat Power Generation Altarpiece”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on panel
    Year: 2025

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    6points
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    #10

    “Miao, Ti Amo”

    “Miao, Ti Amo”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on panel
    Year: 2025

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    6points
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    #11

    “Coronation Of The Timid One”

    “Coronation Of The Timid One”

    Material: Oil and tempera on panel
    Year: 2023

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    5points
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    #12

    “Combined Question Marks”

    “Combined Question Marks”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on wood
    Year: 2024

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    5points
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    #13

    “Soul Connection”

    “Soul Connection”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on wood
    Year: 2025

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    5points
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    #14

    “Our Common Friend”

    “Our Common Friend”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on panel
    Year: 2026

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    5points
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    #15

    “Something Can Be Seen”

    “Something Can Be Seen”

    Material: Oil tempera, gold leaf on wood
    Year: 2024

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    4points
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    #16

    “Mindlessnes”

    “Mindlessnes”

    Material: Colored pencil on paper
    Year: 2025

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    4points
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    #17

    “Cat Inhalation”

    “Cat Inhalation”

    Material: Colored pencil on paper
    Year: 2026

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    4points
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    #18

    “Inhalation”

    “Inhalation”

    Material: Colored pencil on paper
    Year: 2025

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    3points
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    #19

    “Sleeping Posture And Golden Spiral”

    “Sleeping Posture And Golden Spiral”

    Material: Colored pencil on paper
    Year: 2025

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    3points
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    #20

    “Golden Spiral On Podium”

    “Golden Spiral On Podium”

    Material: Colored pencil on paper
    Year: 2025

    © Tokuhiro Kawai, Courtesy of GYOKUEI

    Tokuhiro Kawai Report

    2points
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