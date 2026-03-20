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The Vanity Fair Oscar after-party is legendary for being the most photographed event in Hollywood. Every year, celebrities arrive with carefully planned looks, supported by teams of makeup artists and stylists, to ensure they are camera-ready.

However, the secret ingredient of the red carpet has traditionally been the lighting.

For years, insiders praised the event’s soft, carefully calibrated glow for making everyone look their best. But at the 2026 Oscars after-party, something changed.

Under the new editor, Mark Guiducci, the party moved from its longtime home at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills to a new location at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

While the relocation was meant to be a grand debut for the museum’s new David Geffen galleries, the space wasn’t fully finished in time for Oscar night. As a result, the event was held in a different wing of the museum, and the lighting setup appeared to have changed dramatically.

According to guests who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, the lights were unusually bright and harsh.

One attendee described the atmosphere as feeling like standing under “klieg light,” while another joked the heat and glare made them feel like they were “having hot flashes.”

The shift quickly became noticeable once photos from the event went online.

In previous years, partygoers often praised the event’s lighting. “I’ve been shot at a million parties, but the setup for that party was always sublime,” said one longtime Oscar party goer.

It also told the outlet that even celebrities who worried about their appearances could rely on the setup to soften shadows and smooth imperfections. “When you posed for the paps at the VF gala, even the ugliest stars knew they’d come out all right. It was like magic!”

However, this year, the effect was the opposite. An insider described the photographs as appearing to have been shot in extremely high definition.

“It was just so unforgiving. You saw a lot of excess pounds and wrinkles that used to be hidden. Nobody wants to be photographed like that!”

To see the real, unedited side of Hollywood’s biggest night, Bored Panda has gathered these unfiltered photos from the 2026 Vanity Fair after-party.