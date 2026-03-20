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The Vanity Fair Oscar after-party is legendary for being the most photographed event in Hollywood. Every year, celebrities arrive with carefully planned looks, supported by teams of makeup artists and stylists, to ensure they are camera-ready.

However, the secret ingredient of the red carpet has traditionally been the lighting.

For years, insiders praised the event’s soft, carefully calibrated glow for making everyone look their best. But at the 2026 Oscars after-party, something changed.

Under the new editor, Mark Guiducci, the party moved from its longtime home at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills to a new location at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

While the relocation was meant to be a grand debut for the museum’s new David Geffen galleries, the space wasn’t fully finished in time for Oscar night. As a result, the event was held in a different wing of the museum, and the lighting setup appeared to have changed dramatically.

According to guests who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, the lights were unusually bright and harsh.

One attendee described the atmosphere as feeling like standing under “klieg light,” while another joked the heat and glare made them feel like they were “having hot flashes.”

The shift quickly became noticeable once photos from the event went online.

In previous years, partygoers often praised the event’s lighting. “I’ve been shot at a million parties, but the setup for that party was always sublime,” said one longtime Oscar party goer.

It also told the outlet that even celebrities who worried about their appearances could rely on the setup to soften shadows and smooth imperfections. “When you posed for the paps at the VF gala, even the ugliest stars knew they’d come out all right. It was like magic!” 

However, this year, the effect was the opposite. An insider described the photographs as appearing to have been shot in extremely high definition.

“It was just so unforgiving. You saw a lot of excess pounds and wrinkles that used to be hidden. Nobody wants to be photographed like that!”

To see the real, unedited side of Hollywood’s biggest night, Bored Panda has gathered these unfiltered photos from the 2026 Vanity Fair after-party.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Demi Moore

Close-up of a star at the Oscars after-party showing unfiltered skin under unforgiving lighting and sparkling jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

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    #2

    Kris Jenner

    Close-up portrait of a star showing unfiltered skin under unforgiving Oscars after-party lighting.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

    13points
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    #3

    Julia Fox

    Close-up of a star showcasing natural skin texture under unforgiving lighting at the Oscars after-party unfiltered.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

    12points
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    #4

    Kylie Jenner

    Close-up of a woman with natural skin texture and makeup, showcasing unfiltered stars' skins after Oscars after-party lighting.

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    #5

    Nicole Kidman

    Blonde woman in gold outfit with natural makeup, showing stars skins unfiltered after Oscars after-party lighting discussion.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

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    #6

    Fran Drescher

    Smiling woman with natural skin texture and makeup, highlighting stars' skins unfiltered after Oscars after-party lighting discussion.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really like her as a person and as a fashionista

    2
    2points
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    #7

    Kim Kardashian

    Close-up of a star with natural makeup showcasing unfiltered skin under unforgiving lighting at the Oscars after-party.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

    10points
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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a lot of foundation.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #8

    Jane Fonda

    Older woman with curly gray hair and glittery black dress showing stars skins unfiltered after Oscars after-party lighting debate.

    Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Report

    9points
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    #9

    Meg Ryan

    Close-up of a woman with natural skin texture highlighted by unforgiving lighting at the Oscars after-party.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

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    #10

    Heidi Klum

    Close-up of a female star showing unfiltered skin at the Oscars after-party with natural lighting highlighting skin texture.

    Steve Granitz/Getty Images Report

    7points
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    #11

    Naomi Watts

    Blonde woman with natural skin texture at the Oscars after-party, showcasing unfiltered star skins under unforgiving lighting.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

    6points
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    #12

    Kate Hudson

    Blonde woman smiling with natural skin texture visible under unforgiving Oscars after-party lighting.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

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    #13

    Rose Byrne

    Close-up of a star showcasing natural skin texture under unforgiving Oscars after-party lighting, unfiltered and detailed.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

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    #14

    Sarah Paulson

    Close-up of a celebrity showing natural skin texture after unforgiving lighting at the Oscars after-party, unfiltered and real.

    Chad Salvador/Getty Images Report

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    #15

    Wunmi Mosaku

    Close-up of a woman with glowing skin and natural makeup, highlighting stars' skins unfiltered look at the Oscars event.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

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    #16

    Karol G

    Close-up of a woman showing natural skin texture under unforgiving lighting at the Oscars after-party, unfiltered look.

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    #17

    Leslie Mann

    Close-up of a smiling woman showing unfiltered skin under unforgiving lighting at the Oscars after-party event.

    Steve Granitz/Getty Images Report

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    #18

    Nikki Glaser

    Close-up of a woman with natural skin texture and makeup, highlighting unfiltered skin under Oscars after-party lighting.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

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    #19

    Olivia Rodrigo

    Close-up of a young woman showing natural skin texture under unforgiving lighting at the Oscars after-party.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

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    #20

    Renate Reinsve

    Close-up of a female celebrity showcasing natural skin texture under unforgiving Oscars after-party lighting.

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Report

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